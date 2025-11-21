Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m Rubber and You’re Glue Open Thread

by | 44 Comments

Democratic Politics

This cartoon has nothing to do with the subject of this post, but it made me laugh and it’s Friday night so I’m adding it here.

Monday Open Thread 1

As I was reading an article just now, I couldn’t help but think of the old taunt that kids used to say.  Maybe they still do?

“I’m rubber and you’re glue.”

Jay Kuo recommends “using their own energy against them”.

Donald Trump and his aides continue to commit unforced errors, and in those lie political opportunity if Democrats learn how to seize them. For example, after spending months railing about how the Epstein files were a “Democratic hoax” and trying everything he could to kill a discharge petition for their release, at the eleventh hour Trump reversed course and opened the floodgates. He promptly lost control not only of the narrative but of his own party, which voted nearly unanimously against his earlier wishes to keep those files from ever seeing the light of day.

The rubble was barely cleared from that avalanche when six Democratic senators and representatives stepped up. They published a video reminding members of the military that they should not obey illegal orders. Trump flew off the handle, calling on social media for the Democrats to be arrested, tried for sedition and executed. This instead drew national attention to the Democrats’ message, guaranteeing that nearly every service member has now heard it. And it has forced Republicans for the second time in a week to choose between their president and the rule of law.

These two examples are torches on the path forward for Democrats.

Why the Epstein files stuck when nothing else did.

The main reason is that the real energy behind the Epstein files didn’t come from the left, but from the far-right. As I wrote about earlier, the notion that there is a secret ring of pedophiles and child sex traffickers at the highest levels of the government is a core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy. Its adherents have been driving and amplifying that message for years, to the point where around one in five Americans believe some version of it.

And Democrats—and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) in particular—saw an opening and took it. Why not use the momentum, pent-up anger and frustration to force the very reckoning promised? It was just a matter of retargeting, not remessaging.

And it has worked spectacularly. The Epstein files are now the most successful stake ever driven into the heart of MAGA. The White House is in damage control mode, trying to figure out any way to keep the files from being released despite all of Congress, save one lone holdout, voting for it. But as I wrote the other day, the longer the White House drags this out, the longer the bad headlines will persist and the greater the suspicions around the cover-up will grow.

The Rs barely had time to catch their breath, and other Dems were off and running.

The rubble was barely cleared from that avalanche when six Democratic senators and representatives stepped up.

They published a video reminding members of the military that they should not obey illegal orders. Trump flew off the handle, calling on social media for the Democrats to be arrested, tried for sedition and executed.

This instead drew national attention to the Democrats’ message, guaranteeing that nearly every service member has now heard it. And it has forced Republicans for the second time in a week to choose between their president and the rule of law.

The Takeaway

The takeaway here? Democrats can and should harness the power of the right’s own energies against it. They don’t need to reinvent the wheel or try to stop it in its tracks, as Trump tried unsuccessfully to do. They just need to turn it slightly left to achieve a whole new direction and new target.

This certainly isn’t the “one weird trick” that will solve everything, but if we’re smart we will learn from this and keep this as one of the tools in our toolkit.

Open thread.

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Seems to me that Mamdani has Trump boxed into a corner.  If he refuses security clearance now for some bogus reason, he looks like a total idiot.  I know that’s true a lot of the time, but more and more people have their eyes open, maybe Rs in particular.

      Maybe Marge won’t be the only one to finally realize that loyalty is a one-way street.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      PJ

      @WaterGirl: Trump doesn’t care about looking like an idiot.  He does idiotic things every day.  If not by tomorrow, by next week his meeting with Mamdani will be a vague memory to him.  He has no loyalty and no plan.  I think it was smart for Mamdani to meet him and to do what he can to prevent Trump from trying to crush NYC (via ICE and Border Patrol and otherwise), but any warm feelings Trump felt will be erased by Stephen Miller at their next meeting.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jackie

      @NoraLenderbee:

      Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced Friday that she will be resigning from office in January.

      Said Greene: “I ran for Congress in 2020 and have fought every single day believing that Make America Great Again meant America First. However, with almost one year into our majority, the legislature has been mostly sidelined.”

      Cole’s thread has all the juicy details ;-)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      PsiFighter37

      I’ve been traveling all week, so TIL that Olivia Nuzzi got it on with Mark Sanford after profiling him. The fact that Ryan Lizza stuck around after that, but it was the non-physical ‘digital’ relationship that did their relationship in is…I don’t know. It’s ridiculous drama and I am here for more of it. Her career deserves to be over.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SpaceUnit

      The release of the Epstein files will be a farce, but I’m beginning to wonder if they can really bluster their way through this godawful scandal.

      Fox News is already flirting with the they weren’t exactly five year olds, they were sort of barely legal narrative.  I mean, holy shit.  We’ll probably never know the whole truth but goddamn.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jackie

      I LOVE this!

      And it has forced Republicans for the second time in a week to choose between their president and the rule of law.

      TGIF, FFOTUS! You can stick your head in one of your golf holes and pretend you can’t hear anything. But, you won’t be able to resist a parting shot(s) to ???

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cain

      @WaterGirl: ​
       
      He really fucked over Stefanik with him saying “he’s not a jihadist, he’s a really nice guy”.

      He’s been putting all this positive vibes on truth social of his visit. He’s absolutely causing MAGA to go bonkers. I really would love to hear what /r/conservative on reddit is feeling right now.

      At this point, Trump is probably starting to look like a double agent to MAGA people.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ishiyama

      The most revealing remark by Trump was when he told Mamdani that it was okay to call him a fascist. To Trump, politics is all kayfaybe: He’s a Commie Bastard in the Ring, but in the locker room we’re both just boys having fun fooling the rubes. That’s the trick that allowed him to fluster and bully his opponents, whose attempts to reply with a serious countenance just made them into straight men for his act.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Glory b

      @PJ: I remember this, during his first administration, it was said that his staff members tried to angle themselves into being the last one to speak to him about a topic because he’d forget other opinions and go with whatever the last suggestion was.

      So, maybe Stephen will get the last word after Mamdani leaves.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Marc

      @PJ: Watch, I bet Mamdani is smart enough to know that he has to keep fluffing Trump periodically, and maybe promise him the key to the city or some such next time he’s in town.​ Maybe a gilded Presidential subway car for the Trump Museum.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Chetan R Murthy

      @MobiusKlein: There has always been this distinction between “wonks” and “hacks”.  The former are the ones who care about policy, details, etc.  The latter …. at some level it’s all relationships, gladhanding, maybe even kayfabe.  Historically the Dems have had more of the former, fewer of the latter.  Bill Clinton was the rare combination of the two.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, Tendar reminds us that everything is connected:

      (((Tendar)))
      @Tendar
      Nov 19

      Trump‘s decisive defeat in reference to the Epstein case will force Putin‘s hand to extract from Trump possible concessions as soon and fast as possible. Putin and his circle will most certainly fear that Trump‘s time could come to an end faster than thought. Expect this.

      Ukraine on the other hand will likely refuse anything unfavorable, both for the very same reason and because nothing what was talked about so far is any way realistic.

      Trump will soon have a full time job trying to fight anything coming from the Epstein case. Then, nothing else will matter to him, until the very end.

      Nov 19, 2025 · 7:11 PM UTC

      We need to throw the monsters anchors and do everything we can to win every gettable seat. It matters a lot, here and around the world.

      Forward!!

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jackie

      FFOTUS gave a statement to ABC (the station he denounced as fake news):

      In a brief phone interview with ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott on Friday, Trump said Greene’s resignation is “great news for the country.”

      He said he has no plans to speak with her and wishes her well.

      “I think it’s great news for the country. It’s great,” the president told Scott, adding Greene did not give him a heads up.

      “Nah, it doesn’t matter, you know? But I think it’s great,” he said. “I think she should be happy.”

       

      abcnews.go.com/Politics/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-resign-congress-january/story?id=127771912

       

       

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Gvg

      Nobody saw Mandani being able to fluff Trump coming. After the fact I am guessing he researched everything Trump liked about New York and set about making him sentimental. He would have access to more people who knew Trump for decades than any other place on earth, and I guess New Yorkers would have good reason to help Mandani deflect the petty tyrant from spite hurting the city. I wonder if he threw in a bunch of builder construction talk and also talked about cutting red tape or unnecessary regulations? I don’t think Trump has anyone around him now that knows that stuff. Oh well, it worked for one day and certainly startled his base while they are still splitting over Epstein files.  I hope he keeps causing them ulcers. I recall he does like causing chaos and keeping even his own company in constant turmoil. He doesn’t really seem to care about his own base” anymore. He didn’t send relief to red states after disasters and keeps screwing ….everyone. Except the Jan 6th people and the crooks that bribe him for pardons. He keeps pardoning the worst and people are noticing.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      rikyrah

      Why did the files stick?

      Because, they are the stupidest muthaphuckas alive.😒😒

       

      They spent the last five years obsessed with them, never understanding that we looked at them differently. We wanted them revealed because we wanted to get justice of any kind FOR THE VICTIMS.

       

      They never gave two shyts about the victims. It was all about the Democrats that they knew were all over the files. They never accepted nor believed us when we said, any Democrat in those files..

      Phuck them😠😠

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jackie

      @Gvg:

      Nobody saw Mandani being able to fluff Trump coming.

      Mamdani has the gift of being able to convince enough NYC-ers he can do the job. Including flattering FFOTUS in ways that was behind closed doors before the televised press conference.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      patrick II

      Inflation also hurts Trump more than he has been hurt before. Trump lies all of the time about everything, but his other lies aren’t refuted by first hand knowledge by virtually everybody. When he lies about Russians, MAGA didn’t see him or his minions talk to the Russians and they have been taught not to believe Democrats. When Republicans got on the anti-vaccine bandwagon, most people who got COVID got better, only one in about 200 died, leading to 1.5 million deaths, but most recovered. When Trump says climate change is a hoax, well, the weather has changed over time, and it is just happening again. People have nothing to do with it. But when he says there is no inflation and the price of groceries is going down, nearly everyone experiences the rising cost of groceries firsthand, and this time they know for sure he is lying, which breeds broader mistrust. When they have firsthand experience of his lies it changes the game.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Shalimar

      This certainly isn’t the “one weird trick” that will solve everything

      “This one weird trick will drive your pesky Marjorie Taylor Greenes from politics.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WTFGhost

      @Gvg: Well, Hunter S Thompson once fluffed Richard M. Nixon, because, goddamn it, the President wanted to talk football, and no one on the plane knew football better than HST and RMN.

      It was a different world then, because Thompson, of all people, felt compelled to do the President a solid. He’s the leader of the effing free world, if he wants to talk football, it doesn’t matter if you like him, especially seeing as how you both love football.

      And that part – we’re all human, sometimes we want to certain things, and those are nice, human things to want, is where we can “be friends” outside of rivalry.

      The trouble is, this isn’t rivalry; this is direct warfare. Trump likes to hurt people, because he thinks that’s “strong” and “gets results” because he’s a moron.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Shalimar

      @Jackie: If he can convince the thousands of city employees who actually have to do the jobs that he is a capable leader, then he might actually accomplish a lot of what he wants.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Baud

      Via reddit

      New Orleans City Council Vice President and Mayor-elect Helena Moreno Nov. 21 released a two-page know-your-rights and legal assistance guide for New Orleans residents as President Donald Trump’s border patrol paramilitary units were preparing to enter the city for Operation Swamp Sweep, or Operation SS for short.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @Poe Larity: they’re always sorry about what they did way too late to make any difference. Fuck Rove and Lee Atwater too

      ETA: and Mitch McConnell also

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Shalimar

      @Baud: They really should call them all Operation SS for short.  Operation Student Surrender, Operation Supermarket Sweep, Operation Standard Suckup, Operation Too Many Fucking Nazis. etc.

      Reply

