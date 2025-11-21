This cartoon has nothing to do with the subject of this post, but it made me laugh and it’s Friday night so I’m adding it here.

As I was reading an article just now, I couldn’t help but think of the old taunt that kids used to say. Maybe they still do?

“I’m rubber and you’re glue.”

Jay Kuo recommends “using their own energy against them”.

Donald Trump and his aides continue to commit unforced errors, and in those lie political opportunity if Democrats learn how to seize them. For example, after spending months railing about how the Epstein files were a “Democratic hoax” and trying everything he could to kill a discharge petition for their release, at the eleventh hour Trump reversed course and opened the floodgates. He promptly lost control not only of the narrative but of his own party, which voted nearly unanimously against his earlier wishes to keep those files from ever seeing the light of day. The rubble was barely cleared from that avalanche when six Democratic senators and representatives stepped up. They published a video reminding members of the military that they should not obey illegal orders. Trump flew off the handle, calling on social media for the Democrats to be arrested, tried for sedition and executed. This instead drew national attention to the Democrats’ message, guaranteeing that nearly every service member has now heard it. And it has forced Republicans for the second time in a week to choose between their president and the rule of law. These two examples are torches on the path forward for Democrats.

Why the Epstein files stuck when nothing else did.

The main reason is that the real energy behind the Epstein files didn’t come from the left, but from the far-right. As I wrote about earlier, the notion that there is a secret ring of pedophiles and child sex traffickers at the highest levels of the government is a core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy. Its adherents have been driving and amplifying that message for years, to the point where around one in five Americans believe some version of it. And Democrats—and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) in particular—saw an opening and took it. Why not use the momentum, pent-up anger and frustration to force the very reckoning promised? It was just a matter of retargeting, not remessaging. And it has worked spectacularly. The Epstein files are now the most successful stake ever driven into the heart of MAGA. The White House is in damage control mode, trying to figure out any way to keep the files from being released despite all of Congress, save one lone holdout, voting for it. But as I wrote the other day, the longer the White House drags this out, the longer the bad headlines will persist and the greater the suspicions around the cover-up will grow.

The Rs barely had time to catch their breath, and other Dems were off and running.

The rubble was barely cleared from that avalanche when six Democratic senators and representatives stepped up. They published a video reminding members of the military that they should not obey illegal orders. Trump flew off the handle, calling on social media for the Democrats to be arrested, tried for sedition and executed. This instead drew national attention to the Democrats’ message, guaranteeing that nearly every service member has now heard it. And it has forced Republicans for the second time in a week to choose between their president and the rule of law.

The Takeaway

The takeaway here? Democrats can and should harness the power of the right’s own energies against it. They don’t need to reinvent the wheel or try to stop it in its tracks, as Trump tried unsuccessfully to do. They just need to turn it slightly left to achieve a whole new direction and new target.

This certainly isn’t the “one weird trick” that will solve everything, but if we’re smart we will learn from this and keep this as one of the tools in our toolkit.

Open thread.