Late Night Open Thread: Darth Cheney's Funeral, DC Social Event of the Season

Late Night Open Thread: Darth Cheney’s Funeral, DC Social Event of the Season

Past presidents and politicians of both parties gathered Thursday in Washington, DC, for former Vice President Dick Cheney's funeral, sending off a key figure of pre-MAGA Republican politics. 🇺🇲 But neither Donald Trump nor JD Vance was invited to Cheney's funeral www.cnn.com/2025/11/20/p…

— chenx064.bsky.social (@chenx064.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 7:42 PM

Front row of the Dick Cheney funeral service: Bush, Biden, Harris, Pence.

— Craig R. Brittain (@craigbrittain.com) November 20, 2025 at 10:49 AM

5 notable moments from Dick Cheney’s funeral

— USpolitics 🇺🇸 (@uspol.skyfleet.blue) November 20, 2025 at 4:48 PM

Courtiers’ news outlet, The Hill:

Former presidents, vice presidents and other elected officials gathered on Thursday to mourn former Vice President Dick Cheney at Washington National Cathedral.

Former President George W. Bush, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), former Assistant Defense Secretary Pete Williams, the vice president’s longtime physician Jonathan Reiner and three of his grandchildren all delivered eulogies…

The solemn event drew longtime public servants from the depths of the U.S. history books, and they greeted one another and shared laughs that belied past rivalries…

Harris, who succeeded Pence as vice president, chatted with her predecessor for several minutes as attendees gathered in the cathedral and took their seats at the start of the service.

Behind them, another pair of former vice presidents and onetime political rivals engaged in friendly chitchat: former Vice Presidents Al Gore (D) and Dan Quayle (R)…

Former President Biden and former first lady Jill Biden entered the cathedral and greeted many of his former political opponents and colleagues. Former President Biden greeted Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the longest Senate party leader in history, who sat beside his wife, Elaine Chao, and McConnell’s successor, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.).

Former congresswoman Liz Cheney honored her father as a great statesman who always put country over party and who inspired in her a deep sense of patriotism…

In recent years, Dick Cheney, who also served as secretary of Defense and represented Wyoming in Congress, publicly backed his daughter as she fought to push back on false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, eventually losing her seat in Congress after turning against President Trump.

“Though he was inspired to service by President Kennedy, Dick Cheney became a Republican,” Liz Cheney said. “But he knew that bonds of party must always yield to the single bond we share as Americans.”

“For him, a choice between defense of the Constitution and defense of your political party was no choice at all,” she added…

Neither President Trump nor Vice President Vance attended the funeral. Cheney was an outspoken critic of the president and endorsed his rival in the 2024 election.

Vance, at another event, offered his condolences on Thursday morning…

MS NOW host Rachel Maddow and former National Institutes of Health official Dr. Anthony Fauci were seated together at Cheney’s funeral. They were seated next to longtime Democratic strategist James Carville during the service. CNN’s John King, NBC’s Andrea Mitchell and longtime journalist Chris Wallace were seen walking into the church.

Former national security adviser John Bolton was seen in the pews. Four Supreme Court justices attended: Chief Justice John Roberts, who was appointed by Bush, and Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan and Clarence Thomas.

Former House Speakers Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and John Boehner (R-Ohio) sat together.

And several senators were in attendance, including Thune, McConnell, and Sens. John Boozman (R-Ark.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (Calif.) was also in attendance, along with Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who served on the Jan. 6 select committee with Liz Cheney.

It’s almost as though everyone wanted to be sure the old monster was really dead.

My first thought, as a devout Cynic: Did Liz inherit the notorious ‘man-sized safe‘? Guess we’ll know, if she suddenly becomes more popular with her erstwhile GOP colleagues and/or Our Very Serious Media…

Liz Cheney Takes A Swipe At Trump And MAGA During Father's Funeral https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/liz-cheney-takes-swipe-trump-210538113.html

— The Fighting Liberal Texan????????Congress Switchboard 202-224-3121 (@fightingliberal.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 7:02 PM

===

It was a memorial service much like the man, restrained and proper yet charged with quiet energy. But as Washington honored Dick Cheney for his service and devotion to country, it underscored how much politics has turned topsy in this country. www.nytimes.com/2025/11/20/u…

— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 11:23 PM

"The ceremony had the same quiet dignity with which Dick Cheney would shoot a friend in the face, or murder hundreds of thousands of people for no reason."

— Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 1:24 AM

===

As I watch Dick Cheney’s funeral service, I am reminded once again of a view I’ve held for for years: Donald Trump is the best thing to ever happen to George Bush, Dick Cheney, James Buchanan, and Andrew Johnson.

— David (@dpleasant.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 12:18 PM

===

Oralè Resisters
Cheney Funeral:
Piggy is butthurt by Cheney Funeral! “My funeral will draw MILLIONS!” he claimed.
#BadPiggy #Cheney #Funeral #USDemocracy

— Ruben Garcia (@gorubenruben.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 3:38 PM

    27 Comments

    2. 2.

      hueyplong

      Looking forward to a definitive assessment of Trump’s funeral attendance boast

      The final scene in the film version of The Day of the Jackal provides a humble suggestion.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      Guess we’ll know, if she suddenly becomes more popular with her erstwhile GOP colleagues and/or Our Very Serious Media…

      Maybe Liz Cheney will team up with MTG.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      Donald Trump is the best thing to ever happen to George Bush, Dick Cheney, James Buchanan, and Andrew Johnson.

      Those four men: Thanks, Misogyny!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tony Jay

      “My funeral will draw MILLIONS!”

        Hand over hand, the casket was passed, from New York to Monterey

      No word was said, the deed enough, the ogre sent away.

      Americans faces of every hue, unblinking in the sun.

      They’d dump the fucker in the sea, let the fishes have their fun.

      What a day that’ll be. The tourist dollars alone!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      divF

      Cheney: lawful evil
      Trump: chaotic evil

      I am willing to take the benefit of snubbing Trump at such a high level, in return for ignoring history’s verdict on Cheney for a single day. Trump, as expected, made the totally classless response.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Citizen Alan

      It is a shockingly sad commentary on the state of the nation that I can almost look back fondly on Dick Cheney, a man who I consider to have been a monstrously evil human being, effectively a mass murderer who got away with it and was honored upon his death, simply because the Republicans running the country today are at least 100x worse by every conceivable metric. If the nation survives Piggy and then is stupid enough to elect another Republican any time soon, I assume that future GOP president will be an actual cannibal or something.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Geminid

      Rep. Eric Swallwell (CA) announced he is running for governor yesterday. Then he appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel show and talked about it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Citizen Alan: At first blush I wanted to defend Trump a little in that he hadn’t lied us into a war that cost who knows how many lives but then…Covid fuck ups plus zeroing out USAID funding are probably responsible for more deaths globally and certainly here than the Iraq war. So yeah Trump is worse and still has another three years and change to do more damage unless something intervenes.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      p.a.

      Not sure I can even give the Cheneys credit for some “Constitution over party” feeling.  More like “WE are (should be) the power in this party.  Fuck you upstarts.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      Trump is the best thing that ever happened not only to the reputations of Bush and Cheney, but for that matter the Reagan and Bush Sr. administrations and everyone that played major roles in them.  Trump makes Reagan look positively statesmanlike in retrospect, and of course Reagan is the reason why there’s far too much wealth in the hands of our 0.01%, which distorts everything else about our politics.

      It seems that during my lifetime, which goes all the way back to Eisenhower, each stretch of Republican control of the Executive Branch has been worse than the last, which is impressive considering that Nixon is early on in that sequence.  Nixon/Ford worse than Ike, Reagan/Bush Sr. worse than Nixon, Bush/Cheney worse than Reagan/Bush, and Trump worse than all the others.

      I don’t know how a future Republican President could be worse than Trump, but I wouldn’t expect that person to be an improvement on him.  I don’t think the Republican Party has the ability to be any better than what it is.  We need to keep those fuckers out of power long enough to genuinely reform our government.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      p.a.

      @Rusty: I’m thinking of planning a “Piss on Your Grave” tour.

      Powell (his memo is a bête noire of mine), Rehnquist, Scalia.  I’m superstitious so I’m not naming the still above-ground as I hope to outlast them and don’t want to jinx myself.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      West of the Rockies

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR:

      You know, I might actually buy a bottle this week… how good it will feel to show it to my wife and say, “We will open this to celebrate the beast’s passing,” (or more unlikely incarceration), and to have reasonable expectations that it could happen more quickly than we might have supposed just six months ago. He is declining before our eyes.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kosh III

      Did they drive a stake thru his heart, shoot with a silver bullet and stuff garlic in his mouth. You know….just in case.

      Reply

