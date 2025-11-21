Past presidents and politicians of both parties gathered Thursday in Washington, DC, for former Vice President Dick Cheney's funeral, sending off a key figure of pre-MAGA Republican politics. 🇺🇲 But neither Donald Trump nor JD Vance was invited to Cheney's funeral www.cnn.com/2025/11/20/p… [image or embed] — chenx064.bsky.social (@chenx064.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 7:42 PM

Courtiers’ news outlet, The Hill:

Former presidents, vice presidents and other elected officials gathered on Thursday to mourn former Vice President Dick Cheney at Washington National Cathedral. Former President George W. Bush, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), former Assistant Defense Secretary Pete Williams, the vice president’s longtime physician Jonathan Reiner and three of his grandchildren all delivered eulogies… The solemn event drew longtime public servants from the depths of the U.S. history books, and they greeted one another and shared laughs that belied past rivalries… Harris, who succeeded Pence as vice president, chatted with her predecessor for several minutes as attendees gathered in the cathedral and took their seats at the start of the service. Behind them, another pair of former vice presidents and onetime political rivals engaged in friendly chitchat: former Vice Presidents Al Gore (D) and Dan Quayle (R)… Former President Biden and former first lady Jill Biden entered the cathedral and greeted many of his former political opponents and colleagues. Former President Biden greeted Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the longest Senate party leader in history, who sat beside his wife, Elaine Chao, and McConnell’s successor, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.). Former congresswoman Liz Cheney honored her father as a great statesman who always put country over party and who inspired in her a deep sense of patriotism…

In recent years, Dick Cheney, who also served as secretary of Defense and represented Wyoming in Congress, publicly backed his daughter as she fought to push back on false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, eventually losing her seat in Congress after turning against President Trump. “Though he was inspired to service by President Kennedy, Dick Cheney became a Republican,” Liz Cheney said. “But he knew that bonds of party must always yield to the single bond we share as Americans.” “For him, a choice between defense of the Constitution and defense of your political party was no choice at all,” she added… Neither President Trump nor Vice President Vance attended the funeral. Cheney was an outspoken critic of the president and endorsed his rival in the 2024 election. Vance, at another event, offered his condolences on Thursday morning… MS NOW host Rachel Maddow and former National Institutes of Health official Dr. Anthony Fauci were seated together at Cheney’s funeral. They were seated next to longtime Democratic strategist James Carville during the service. CNN’s John King, NBC’s Andrea Mitchell and longtime journalist Chris Wallace were seen walking into the church. Former national security adviser John Bolton was seen in the pews. Four Supreme Court justices attended: Chief Justice John Roberts, who was appointed by Bush, and Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan and Clarence Thomas. Former House Speakers Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and John Boehner (R-Ohio) sat together. And several senators were in attendance, including Thune, McConnell, and Sens. John Boozman (R-Ark.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (Calif.) was also in attendance, along with Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who served on the Jan. 6 select committee with Liz Cheney.

It’s almost as though everyone wanted to be sure the old monster was really dead.

My first thought, as a devout Cynic: Did Liz inherit the notorious ‘man-sized safe‘? Guess we’ll know, if she suddenly becomes more popular with her erstwhile GOP colleagues and/or Our Very Serious Media…

It was a memorial service much like the man, restrained and proper yet charged with quiet energy. But as Washington honored Dick Cheney for his service and devotion to country, it underscored how much politics has turned topsy in this country. www.nytimes.com/2025/11/20/u… [image or embed] — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 11:23 PM

"The ceremony had the same quiet dignity with which Dick Cheney would shoot a friend in the face, or murder hundreds of thousands of people for no reason." — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 1:24 AM

As I watch Dick Cheney’s funeral service, I am reminded once again of a view I’ve held for for years: Donald Trump is the best thing to ever happen to George Bush, Dick Cheney, James Buchanan, and Andrew Johnson. — David (@dpleasant.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 12:18 PM

