On The Road – ema – BOO!!!

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

ema

Here are three things I learned at this year’s Village Halloween Parade:

1) People love to play dress up. I am convinced that, should it become socially acceptable, people would show up to work or go grocery shopping wearing costumes.

2) Apparently, people love to smoke marijuana. I don’t use drugs but if you do, it’s none of my business. Except if we’re all on 6th Ave. at an outdoor parade, with a strong breeze blowing, and I’m getting a headache from your stupid smoke. Really people, you cannot walk a few blocks without using? Is that too much to ask? None of the doggies at the parade were high. If they can do it, so can you!

3) Giant speaker cars are stalking me! Put a pin in this, it will all become clear when I upload my “Soi Mexicano” OTR.

So, should you attend the Village Halloween Parade? Absolutely! You will have fun both during the parade and, once it’s done, in the subway and on the streets, admiring the amazing creativity of my fellow New Yorkers.

(NOTE: Some of the costumes are a bit scary.)

On The Road - ema - BOO!!! 9
On The Road - ema - BOO!!! 8
On The Road - ema - BOO!!! 7
On The Road - ema - BOO!!! 6
On The Road - ema - BOO!!! 5
On The Road - ema - BOO!!! 4

The zombie dance from Thriller is an annual tradition.

On The Road - ema - BOO!!! 3

Best decorated wheelchair at the parade.

On The Road - ema - BOO!!! 2
On The Road - ema - BOO!!! 1

Giant speaker cars, the stuff of nightmares!

On The Road - ema - BOO!!!

      Baud

      Wow. The costumes are far out.

      Except if we’re all on 6th Ave. at an outdoor parade, with a strong breeze blowing, and I’m getting a headache from your stupid smoke. Really people, you cannot walk a few blocks without using?

      I blame Mamdani.

      Ramalama

      I love love love this. Making notes to go to the Village for Halloween someday in the future (post-fascism, fingers crossed).

      pieceofpeace

      Put me in the category of liking this creative vibe and would like to visit NYC one of these hallowed times, though I’d prefer to be a part of the whole ‘making it happen.’  Maybe there’s a similar, lesser-known happening closer to the bay area, or PNW, for my ghoulishly fun spirit.

      Enjoyable, good videos;  photos wouldn’t have given an adequate…picture……

