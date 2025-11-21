On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Here are three things I learned at this year’s Village Halloween Parade:

1) People love to play dress up. I am convinced that, should it become socially acceptable, people would show up to work or go grocery shopping wearing costumes.

2) Apparently, people love to smoke marijuana. I don’t use drugs but if you do, it’s none of my business. Except if we’re all on 6th Ave. at an outdoor parade, with a strong breeze blowing, and I’m getting a headache from your stupid smoke. Really people, you cannot walk a few blocks without using? Is that too much to ask? None of the doggies at the parade were high. If they can do it, so can you!

3) Giant speaker cars are stalking me! Put a pin in this, it will all become clear when I upload my “Soi Mexicano” OTR.

So, should you attend the Village Halloween Parade? Absolutely! You will have fun both during the parade and, once it’s done, in the subway and on the streets, admiring the amazing creativity of my fellow New Yorkers.

(NOTE: Some of the costumes are a bit scary.)