We talk about trickle-down economics, but we should also talk about trickle-down hate.

Kids learn it from their parents, and their parents in many cases learned it from their parents.

But now it’s open racism from the administration, and it’s having the intended effect.

Jackie shared this article with me last week, and I think it’s worth a read.

Racists are now openly targeting Indian Americans (CNN)

Last month, FBI Director Kash Patel wished his followers on X a happy Diwali. It did not go over well. Far-right Christian nationalist and white nationalist accounts flooded his post with bigoted memes and rhetoric. “Go back home and worship your sand demons,” a far-right pastor wrote. “Get the f**k out of my country,” read another reply. Said another, “This is America. We don’t do this.” These responses, some of which were seen millions of times, were on the tamer end of the spectrum. Similar hostility followed Diwali greetings on X from former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, as well as posts about the holiday from the White House, the State Department, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Some Indian American conservatives seem shocked that segments of the political right are now taking aim at them. When Democrats won big on election night, Ramaswamy advised Republicans to “cut out the identity politics,” saying “we don’t care about the color of your skin or your religion. We care about the content of your character.” After one X user said that the existence of Indians disgusted them, Dinesh D’Souza, the right-wing commentator who has peddled racism against Black Americans for decades, mused: “In a career spanning 40 years, I have never encountered this type of rhetoric. The Right never used to talk like this. So who on our side has legitimized this type of vile degradation?” This type of degrading rhetoric is not new, but it’s increasingly prominent from the political right. With the rise of once-fringe figures, and with President Donald Trump aggressively cracking down on nearly every type of immigration, some members of the MAGA coalition are openly suggesting that only white Christians belong in America. “The call is coming from inside the house,” said Siddharth Venkataramakrishnan, an editorial manager and analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue who has examined anti-Indian hate speech and the far right online.

No surprise from me here, because X is a cesspool of hate – of all varieties.

Indian immigrants and Indian Americans — or anyone perceived as Indian — are the latest target of a growing anti-migrant movement in the US and around the world. Over the past year, researchers at the Center for the Study of Organized Hate have documented a surge of anti-Indian sentiment on X that is showing no signs of abating. Raqib Naik, the center’s founder and executive director, said that his team recorded nearly 2,700 posts promoting racism and xenophobia against Indians and Indian Americans in October alone. At least some of that might be explained by Elon Musk’s transformation of the platform: Since he took over, racist content that would previously have been policed by content moderators is now amplified and encouraged. (X did not respond to a request for comment.) But the most consistent anti-Indian bigotry online focuses on the H-1B visa program, of which Indian nationals are the biggest beneficiaries, Naik and other researchers said. The program, which admits highly skilled foreigners into the US to work in specialized fields, has sparked infighting among Trump supporters, with visa opponents such as deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller accusing India of “a lot of cheating on immigration policies.”

Indian Americans are feeling the hostility offline

Stephanie Chan, Stop AAPI Hate’s director of data and research, recounted a recent conversation with a South Asian community leader in Texas who told her white supremacist groups were harassing people outside Hindu temples. Stop AAPI Hate co-founder Manjusha Kulkarni said she overheard people at a Diwali party talking about readying their OCI cards — which allow foreign citizens of Indian origin to live and work in India indefinitely — just in case. Racist incidents reported to Stop AAPI Hate this year and shared with CNN also suggest that anti-immigrant rhetoric from Trump and parts of his coalition is inspiring hostility. One woman in Georgia shared that a fellow customer at a fast food restaurant threatened to call ICE to get her deported back to India. Another woman in Texas reported that a man who came into her workplace yelled profanities at her and a coworker, saying “I am glad Trump is deporting you b*tches. I hope you have a green card.”

Of course, it’s Friday afternoon to this is absolutely an open thread. Has the special Friday crap started spewing yet?