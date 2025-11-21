Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

We do not need to pander to people who do not like what we stand for.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

I like political parties that aren’t owned by foreign adversaries.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

If a good thing happens for a bad reason, it’s still a good thing.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Stay strong, because they are weak.

Fear and negativity are contagious, but so is courage!

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

So many bastards, so little time.

This country desperately needs a functioning fourth estate.

The republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

The willow is too close to the house.

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread

Many Americans say they believe in democracy, but many also don’t believe it's working, according to a new Gallup poll.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 20, 2025 at 8:00 PM

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 4:05 PM

SEDITIOUS!

As I mentioned last night, the pashas are going to take bigger swings, and smooth brained boy here is going to get more deranged because the ship is on fire and sinking.
I though the dangerous period would be after the midterms, but it looks like we're entering it.. now.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 10:36 AM

things you say when it's going great

[image or embed]

— politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 1:54 PM

He just thinks someone should do it.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 2:17 PM

The oath that prohibits members of our military from obeying unlawful orders is the same one that prohibits them from throwing out a President they don't like. #JustSaying

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 10:33 AM

Before the midterms of 1866, President Andrew Johnson called his congressional opponents traitors and said they should be hanged.
Voters were so profoundly moved by his words… that they gave his opponents a supermajority in Congress, and the nation got the Fourteenth Amendment.

— Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@hcrichardson.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 10:33 AM


Donald Trump should keep his reckless mouth shut.

[image or embed]

— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 12:04 PM

I can't help but think the reason the White House was very clear to put out a statement tonight that DJT does not want anyone to be hanged or harmed is because DOJ has spent months trying to lay the groundwork in court that his 'truths' are official government pronouncements.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 11:02 PM

I mean even republicans are staying quiet or calling him out. Even if his statement was weak the fact that Mike Johnson of all people didn’t defend it is pretty telling

The actual answer is this always gets away from you, and even the dumbest GOP (other than maybe Tuberville and Markwayyynnee) know that you can't put the toothpaste back in the tube if it keeps going.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 11:07 PM

Good. Dems not backing down in the slightest in the face of Trump's call for their execution. Keep this up, Dems. Treat Trump like *he's* the violent criminal and the real threat to our Constitution order. Because he is.

[image or embed]

— Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 1:13 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    337Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Many Americans say they believe in democracy, but many also don’t believe it’s working, according to a new Gallup poll.

      Many Americans want democracy to work but not at the cost of supporting Democrats.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Nelle

      I quite liked the clarity of Slotkin’s response.   Tried to post it here but I guess I have no tech bones in my body this morning.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      The fact J6 didn’t disqualify Trump as a candidate means people don’t really care that much. They only care that they might be inconvenienced somehow.

      I will never understand how J6 just rolled by so many people’s conscience like it was a summer thunderstorm, once it’s over everything gets back to normal.

      I mean it is the most well documented coup attempt in human history broadcast live to the world as it happened. Dozens of news outlets. CCTV at the Capitol. People recording on their phones posting to their socials.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      @gene108:

      The fact J6 didn’t disqualify Trump as a candidate means people don’t really care that much. They only care that they might be inconvenienced somehow.

      I think too many people hung their continued acceptance of Trump on his not telling his audience in so many words that they should physically invade the Capitol building and overthrow the government.  For people who are either in Trump’s corner no matter what, or inclined to support Republicans but not pay much attention, it’s easy to mentally separate the fact that Trump made a speech that morning from the fact of the insurrection.

      And of course 43 Republican Senators gave them support in doing so by refusing to convict Trump after the House impeached him over the insurrection.  Your typical Republican voter isn’t likely to say the speech directly led to the insurrection if all but a few of their Senators basically said it didn’t.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dm

      It’s about time for the annual “how to avoid talking politics with your crazy uncle over Thanksgiving” tranche of stories.  I live in a bubble, so I can’t help but think that there’s going to be a somewhat different tone to those stories and to the conversations to be avoided.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NeenerNeener

      @gene108: Maybe it was memory-holed because the military wasn’t involved. Most coups in the modern era have the armed forces of the country as participants, whether they’re successful or not.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Searcher

      Before the midterms of 1866, President Andrew Johnson called his congressional opponents traitors and said they should be hanged.

      Incidentally, Andrew Johnson also demolished the East Colonnade of the White House.

      Also also, he was impeached!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Salty Sam

      @gene108: I will never understand how J6 just rolled by so many people’s conscience…

      You don’t hear it called this much anymore, but “The Mighty Wurlitzer” is still (always) hard at work warping the reality of people’s perceptions.  A fully integrated media ecosystem, perceptions of J6, Piggy’s increasing dementia, and per Baud at #1, the perceptions of Democrats as “the REAL enemy” are constantly curated to keep a large percentage of our population “comfortably numb and dumb”.

      Until a way is found to break the stranglehold they have as gatekeepers, I don’t know how things will change.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      @Baud:

      Many Americans say they believe in democracy, but many also don’t believe it’s working, according to a new Gallup poll. 

      One of the unfortunate truths I have learned is that many people would give up democracy if they perceived that some other system “worked better”. Trains running on time, and all that. Some of us see democracy as a principle, others see it as a process. And a fairly clunky and bureaucratic process, at that. I remember reading that most Americans consider government, at every level, to be like the DMV.

      I also….. kind of empathize? Just a little? There are other democracies in the world that I perceive to be more comprehensive and more efficient at delivering for their citizenry. The people who would say that any sort of process reform is a front for a deregulatory agenda are, of course, morons who can only think in a binary.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: Many (White) Americans want democracy to work but not at the cost of supporting Democrats those people.

      Fixed that for you. Few truer words were ever spoken.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      geg6

      That’s my rep, Chris Deluzio.  He’s a pretty amazing guy.  Fun and funny on top of his impressive resume.  I’ve met him a couple times now and I just love him.  So proud to be represented by such a talented and down to earth rep.  The Beaver County Democrats (and I’m sure the Allegheny County Dems too) have his back.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      There are other democracies in the world that I perceive to be more comprehensive and more efficient at delivering for their citizenry.

       
      A lot of that depends on the consensus of the citizenry, which we have lacked.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      gene108

      @Suzanne:

      There are other democracies in the world that I perceive to be more comprehensive and more efficient at delivering for their citizenry.

      They have more sensible voters, who do not view universal healthcare, worker’s rights, vacation / sick pay, etc. as communism.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Suzanne

      @gene108:

      The fact J6 didn’t disqualify Trump as a candidate means people don’t really care that much. They only care that they might be inconvenienced somehow. 

      This should be repeated for emphasis. People don’t really care that much.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @geg6:

      That’s my rep, Chris Deluzio.  He’s a pretty amazing guy.  Fun and funny on top of his impressive resume.  I’ve met him a couple times now and I just love him. 

      On a totally shallow and unimportant note….. can I proffer that he was, uhhhhh, better-looking than I expected? Looks like he puts in some time doing squats at the gym, if you catch my drift. I think you do.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Suzanne

      @gene108:

      They have more sensible voters, who do not view universal healthcare, worker’s rights, vacation / sick pay, etc. as communism.

      Well, yeah. They also expect high-quality public goods. Schools, universities, infrastructure, health clinics, etc.

      Sigh.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne:One of the unfortunate truths I have learned is that many people would give up democracy if they perceived that some other system “worked better”.

      I think a significant number of people want a system where they get what they want, and people they perceive as “undeserving” don’t. They get to have free speech, but those other people don’t. Great schools for their kids, just keep “those other kids” out. And so on. People want themselves and those who are like them to be advantaged. More and more they’re being asked to share, and to tolerate, people who aren’t like them who they don’t like, and they’re unhappy about it.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      sixthdoctor

      Since it’s an open thread, I learned that Kip Winger (yes, that one) is apparently a classical composer so hey, here’s a link.

      I sought out a recording of one of Kip Winger’s orchestra pieces (yes, the Kip Winger from the band Winger) and it is quite imaginative, totally competent in terms of the orchestration and form, not highly derivative in style – I’m impressed, Kip has something to say

      bsky.app/profile/garrt.bsky.social/post/3m5zqlnv2k22j

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      Former CIA and State Department intelligence analyst Senator Elissa Slotkin has claimed Capitol Police will guard her 24 hours a day after President Donald Trump accused her of treason.

       

      Speaking to Chris Hayes on MSNOW’s All In on Thursday night, the junior senator from Michigan said that her security situation changed as soon as the president published a series of posts on Truth Social slamming Slotkin and five other Democratic lawmakers after they published a video urging serving military and intelligence personnel to “refuse illegal orders.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Librettist

      Just wanted to note Larry Ellison’s attendance at the hot plate for bonesaw guy.

      He wants nepo son’s purchase of Warner paid for by gulf state sovereign funds.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Soprano2

      @gene108: I suspect you would also find that those countries are more demographically homogeneous than the U.S. As that changes, those countries seem to become more reluctant to have all those benefits. Again, many people only want to help those who they perceive are like them. I honestly believe part of the reason people at my workplace lost enthusiasm for doing Share your Christmas is because one year we got a black family – grandparents who were taking care of their grandkids. There was a notable lack of enthusiasm that year, and in a couple of years we quit doing it altogether.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: That’s too bad, I valued his contributions even when I didn’t agree with him. I can’t believe posters complain to the front pagers about other posters, it would never occur to me to do that unless I felt I was actually being abused.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Mapanghimagsik

      @Baud:
      But I’m not sure this blog can quit BlueSky. It seems to be all that matters now.

      The Prof told some harsh truths. I was olay with that.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: Well, I don’t have proof, but I saw what I saw. The excuse was the recession, that people didn’t feel they could afford it, but I think that was mostly bullshit. It’s a truth here that a lot of people are racist, if not consciously then subconsciously. The grandparents had a decent house – it was probably paid for after a lifetime of working, but too many people believe that in order to be truly “in need” you need to be living in a hovel and wearing rags. They think you can’t have anything nice and be truly in need. Barbara Ehrenreich had a few things to say about that.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Suzanne

      @Soprano2:

      I think a significant number of people want a system where they get what they want, and people they perceive as “undeserving” don’t. They get to have free speech, but those other people don’t. Great schools for their kids, just keep “those other kids” out. And so on. People want themselves and those who are like them to be advantaged. More and more they’re being asked to share, and to tolerate, people who aren’t like them who they don’t like, and they’re unhappy about it. 

      I think that is an aspect of it. (Lord knows that our bigotries are always there, influencing us all.) But I also think that, over the years, the perception that government can do great, exciting, inspiring things has eroded. And, as such, the perception starts to fester that government just gets in your way.

      SuzMom and I have discussed this and the perception shift. She remembers the space race, and driving across the country on interstate highways when they were new, and Medicare. And as such, she just….. has more faith than I do.

      Which is not to say that I have more faith in private industry than she does, either, so the people who like to call me a libertarian can also crawl back under their rocks. More like….. I don’t think many of our problems are solvable, with the mindset that we have. Bigoted, of course, but also too individualistic, too FYIGM, without a sense of an ethical responsibility to one’s fellow human or the creativity to solve multiple problems at once.

      I blame Reagan.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      jonas

      @Salty Sam:  Until a way is found to break the stranglehold they have as gatekeepers, I don’t know how things will change.

      Yep. As long as Fox is the nation’s default news source and the major social media sites are in the hands of rightwing choads like Musk and Zuckerberg, changing anything is going to be near impossible. Destroying the Murdoch media empire should be a secret plank in the Democratic Party platform. They don’t have to say the quiet parts out loud or anything, but Fuck With Fox 24/7 needs to be a tacit commitment going forward.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Mapanghimagsik

      @brendancalling:

      Don’t be evil was an easy thing to say and vague enough that it all sounded good, and every slogan falls apart when faced with the fact you won’t be able to keep up with your Silicon Valley peers.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Some posters are favored over others by frontpagers. It just so happens that those posters, deemed valuable are all white.

      I have  been at the receiving end of personal insults for stating my political views. Those posters were never reprimanded AFAIK.

      In fact, I have had more than one FPer call me names, bully and belittle me.

      So I get where the Prof. is coming from. I literally have to bite my tongue and mute some of these “valued” commenters who are legends in their own minds

      That’s why I hang out here much less than I used to. I still pop in from time to time because not everyone is like and I have made some friends of over 15 years of posting here.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Baud

      @Soprano2:

      , it would never occur to me to do that unless I felt I was actually being abused.

       
      Same here. Even if I were abused, I’d just fight back, not complain to Cole.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Mapanghimagsik

      @HinTN: ​

      There’s a place in settings called Smart Features. If you want to exclude AI, you’ll turn it off. Google has cleverly hidden a bunch of other features behind it, so you’ll loose features you might want.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      JML

      @Soprano2: there’s a remarkable number of people who are more concerned about excluding people they’ve decided are somehow “not worthy” of receiving assistance (whether it’s from the state, charity, etc) than they are in trying to make sure as many people who need help get it. They’d rather exclude 100 people in need if it ensures that 1 person that they don’t think “really needs it” is kept out.

      Me, I’d rather not worry about the small numbers that might be gaming the system a little if the vast majority are people in need getting help. We see this all the time with the food pantry on campus, where there’s always “donors” making noise about making sure that only people in real need get help (I put it in parens because frequently they haven’t actually given, just threaten to withhold support if we aren’t doing more to exclude people). They want us to show we have more and more guardrails that exclude more people and make it harder and more embarrassing for people to get help.

      Screw the people who think that people needing assistance should have to do a walk of shame or beg for it. Notably, these people who want that have (in my experience) always been outwardly performatively “Christian”.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Betty Cracker

      @Suzanne: I blame Reagan too and have also noticed the generational erosion in faith in our ability to act collectively to make things better. I had less faith than my mom. My kid had less faith than me (until my faith crashed against  the rocks in 2016 and massively took on water before sinking completely last year; now we’re both bitter cynics).

      Reply
    64. 64.

      LAC

      @Soprano2: It is a shame.  And it is usually the ones who have loudly announced their departures here like this is an airport.  I miss the Professor and hope he comes back.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Princess

      @Baud: Or I’d pie the person doing it or I’d just spend less time here. I miss the professor a lot. I dusted up with him a bit at the beginning but I agreed with almost everything he said and he made me think.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker:

      I blame Reagan too and have also noticed the generational erosion in faith in our ability to act collectively to make things better.

      Right?! Like, to feel positively about government — and to maintain that positivity over generations — people need to see government doing good things. Bold things. On an ongoing basis, not in history books.

      The boldness is one aspect of Mamdani’s appeal. By suggesting bold solutions to issues — even if they don’t succeed — he is conveying that he understands the scale of the problems. There’s a lesson there, even if you don’t agree with him on I/P issues or whatever else.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: I believe it’s not a coincidence that the last “big” things our government did were in the 1960’s. That coincides with laws being passed that forced white people to share the rights they had with others. They didn’t lose any rights, they just had to share, and many of them decided that was a bridge too far, so if the government had to help “those people” they didn’t want the government to help anyone.  It puts me in mind of something I’ve read was in Arlie Hochschild’s book “Strangers in their Own Land”. She said people characterized the way they felt about the government as if they were standing in a long line waiting to get help, and Democrats let “undeserving” people keep cutting in front of them. The thing is, how do they know those people were “undeserving”? They made assumptions based on appearances, or a misunderstanding of how government money works. I’m convinced most people think there’s one big pot of money called “government”, and it can be doled out any way the government wants. They don’t understand that many monies are dedicated to certain things, and by law can’t be used for anything else. For example, money for refugees.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @Baud:

      I hope Professor Bigfoot and Cole make up soon. I don’t want to have to log on to Blue Sky to see the Prof.

      I didn’t know he’d ghosted us, but to be honest, don’t miss being lectured to that “All White People are Really Black People’s Racist Enemies no Matter What they Do” schtick ,here in a blog thtat is 100% pro-people of color and has a heck of a lot of white people posting here.

      “All White Men…White Women…White People” yada yada is just so old. Its like when I was at a domestic violence conference in the 80s and some of the workshops were lead by women who espoused that all men are really Rapists, just some are afraid to break the law, and unless 100% of men were perfect, none could be trusted.

      Yeah, well my husband of 43 years and 3 sons beg to differ.

      We are not monomorphic, we are human beings with real past and present lives in which we came to deeply believe in human rights and dignity for all. We have too often–painfully for me–been at total odds with each other in ways that have literally split entire extended families and long term friendships because we hate racism and cruelty and actively fight against it.

      Not being lectured to on a daily basis that I’m just sitting on my ass and faking it is no loss, TBH.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Another Scott

      S O’B about 47’s bloots being “official government pronouncements” doesn’t pass the laugh test, of course.

      They play Calvinball in the courts.

      If they really thought bloots were “official” then they’d be following all the rules about “official” communications.  Archiving, public comment, using secure channels when appropriate, using named officials whose job it is to communicate with the public, and on and on.

      Clever bloots by online opinion havers often effectively minimize how badly broken things are under 47.  We need to push-back on normalization of 47’s and his minions and enabler’s comments and actions by pointing and laughing, but also by doing much more to show what they’re breaking.

      And what the GQP and the SCOTUS continues to try to let him get away with…

      Grr…

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: The ACA was, without a doubt, the biggest and most positive thing government has done in my lifetime. It was, and is, a BFD.

      The IRA….. we’re still waiting, in much of the country, for those projects. By the time they’re done, tons of people will have forgotten how they started. That’s a big, big problem.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      scribbler

      @schrodingers_cat:  I hope he comes back – I miss his voice.  What he says here is so important.  You have a strong voice too, which I also value greatly, and would very much miss if you left.  So please don’t!

      Reply
    86. 86.

      trnc

      @Baud: Many Americans want democracy to work but not at the cost of supporting Democrats.

      This applies to the many democratic policies supported by a majority of citizens.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      1. The IRA was a big deal IMHO, whether or not people recognize it.

      2. Many of the good things in the IRA won’t happen because of Trump and the Republican Congress.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Kathleen

      This this is OT just wanted to let fellow Ohio people Tim Ryan is not running in Democratic gubernatorial  primary for governor. I’d like to think Ohio Dems snarky tweets may have had a role in this (joking).

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Mapanghimagsik

       

      @Ella in New Mexico:
      “All White People are Really Racist Enemies” schtick here in a blog thtat is 100% pro-people of color by a heck of a lot of white people.

      I’m not sure calling legitimate concerns a ‘schtick’ is showing 100% support. This blog *is* very supportive, but not so supportive as to be able to handle what might be tough criticism.

      I want to contrast that to a game I was peripherally involved with, called ‘Coyote and Crow’. Its a game by Indigenous Americans, and yes, there was one participant who was definitely ‘I will not trust white people. Ever.’

      I personally disagreed, but realized that fighting it wasn’t going to change his mind. I let voices he trusted do that, and all I could do was try to be trustworthy.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: I would agree, the ACA was big. IRA was pretty big, but people didn’t seem to know much about it. Other than that, there really isn’t anything that big since Reagan.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Searcher

      @brendancalling: “Don’t be evil” was a subversive message within Google, scribbled on whiteboards, directed at fellow employees and also management (with it being especially popular to target conference rooms used by upper management).

      It being repeated by upper management was always somewhere between “hollow” and “parents using their teenager’s slang”.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Ohio Mom

      @Kathleen: I have to remind myself that I didn’t think a Black man would ever be President, because I find it hard to imagine a woman being elected Ohio’s Governor (yes, I know Dr Amy is currently polling well).

      I thought Tim Ryan had a better chance, being a man. But then again, any Democratic Governor is going to be faced with that horribly gerrymandered Statehouse, and have a hard time getting them to cooperate. That newest set of legislation they have voted for is absolutely bonkers.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Soprano2

      @schrodingers_cat: I don’t mind them being more conservative than a Democrat from a more liberal area, because I understand it. A Democrat who is elected from my city is not as liberal as a Democrat elected from St. Louis, for example, and that’s OK. What I do mind is them attacking those Democrats, or attacking Democrats in general or the Democratic Party. Why should anyone vote for someone who dislikes their own party? Tell us what you want to do, what positive things you want to accomplish or what negative things you want to fix, without saying “Democrats suck” 1,000 times.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: Clinton raised taxes on the upper brackets and actually balanced the budget.  That was a big deal, for 1) showing it really can be done, and 2) showing (for anyone willing to look) that the GQP’s perpetual yammering about OMG TeH dEfIcIt Is GoInG tO kIlL uS aLl In OuR bEdS was just noise.  They didn’t and don’t care about the deficit – it’s just a talking point.  And the prospects of continued surpluses had them screaming about OMG Yes We Have To Cut Taxes and Programs or the Surplus will destroy the economy!!11 vs Gore’s Lock Box.

      It’s all mouth noises to the GQP.  All of it.  They want to do what they want to do – cut programs and taxes -, and it doesn’t matter the actual reality.

      Too many Americans weren’t paying attention then, either.

      Ah, what might have been…

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: That was not under Clinton, it was passed in 1990 and signed by George H.W. Bush. Which makes me wonder, why do we not think government does big things anymore, since we’ve come up with a few examples pretty quickly? The ADA was a big fucking deal, it made this country much friendlier to people with disabilities in a way that few other countries are.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      LAC

      @Ella in New Mexico: He didnt ghost us and legitimate issues that make you uncomfortable is not a schtick that is old.  You don’t like being lectured to? I don’t like being racially profiled. Let’s see which one puts your life at risk.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Soprano2: We get the *same* “Democrats suck” messaging from the activist left and DSA types, and they and the professional centrists both seem to identify the out-of-touch “Democrats” who suck with… each other.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Soprano2

      @Baud:  But many Dems see self-hate as truth telling.

      I know, I wish I knew why. You can say “I think we need to do different things or do things differently or concentrate on issue ‘x'” without saying “Democrats suck”. It’s no wonder the public has a low opinion of Democrats; why shouldn’t they, when so many of us have a low opinion of ourselves.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Kathleen

      @Ohio Mom: I sent DeWine a message asking him to veto SB293. I wrote that I was tired of Ohio Republicans spending tax dollars creating solutions to problems that don’t exist

      I personally did not think Ryan ran a good campaign and I just don’t like or trust him.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      JML

      @Mapanghimagsik: I’ve seen this game! Coyote & Crow is stocked in my FLGS. Looked interesting and fun, and I’d like to try it. It’s on my list of “games to demo/play at a Con”…but I might just buy it regardless.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Ohio Mom

      @Baud: Actually, Bush Sr signed the ADA into law.

      It was preceded by Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, which provided some civil rights protection for disabled people. That was signed by Carter, after a lot of noise from the disability community, including sit-ins at federal buildings (fun fact, the Black Panthers brought in lunch for the protestors during the month they holed up in the San Francisco federal building).

      dredf.org/short-history-of-the-504-sit-in/

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Soprano2

      @Matt McIrvin: Sometimes I wonder if people on the right have all these same conversations about their party, but I don’t have the stomach to find out. I suspect they probably do.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Geminid

      @Kathleen: That’s good news, because Democrats have a real shot at Ohio’s governorship. Vivek Ramaswami strikes me as a weak candidate, not because of his ethnicity so much as how he comes across as a slick-talking conman.

      I was a little surprised Republicans cleared the field such an untested campaigner. I guess they were afraid of Trump, but now their 800 pound gorilla is looking more like a mangy monkey.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Mapanghimagsik

      @JML:

      The game is beautifully done, and it lends itself to adventures and outcomes that can be different than games like Dungeons and Dragons.

      I don’t regret buying it.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Soprano2: They’re better than us at staying in robotic lockstep but I think the coalition is fraying under stress right now. The overtly Nazi, Hitler-heiling, “groyper” types are turning out to be a real problem for other factions, who’d a thunk it.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Soprano2: when one has less, way less, than many others, one does not want to appear to be living in a hovel. Great effort is made in order to “pass,” to look good enough, to blend and join in. But while there are decent clothes to be found at the thrift stores, the shortage of resources and “discretionary income” keeps one from participating in a great many activities, and one has a much narrower band of options.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Suzanne

      @Soprano2:

      Sometimes I wonder if people on the right have all these same conversations about their party, but I don’t have the stomach to find out. I suspect they probably do. 

      Oh, they do. They absolutely do.
      I try to read a fair amount of right-wing opinion-havers, when I can bear it. And they definitely have many of the same problems and hate certain wings of their party.

      They’re just better at following the crowd, though.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Soprano2: The big things they did do all had to be MacGyvered in through a tortuous process and compromised way beyond what actually has popular support, because of the filibuster and the effective veto power of the most centrist members of the coalition. The ACA was a huge deal but everyone knows how much it still sucks, and that’s because of all the ways Congress has hamstrung itself.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Geminid

      @Kathleen: Former Rep. Tim Ryan may be out in Ohio, but current Rep. Eric Swallwell is now in the California governor race. I read he had announced last night in Politico, and this morning’s CBS Radio news played a soundbite from Swallwell’s launch video. A snap poll showed him leading the crowded field.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      JML

      @Betty Cracker: I blame Reagan too and have also noticed the generational erosion in faith in our ability to act collectively to make things better. I had less faith than my mom. My kid had less faith than me (until my faith crashed against the rocks in 2016 and massively took on water before sinking completely last year; now we’re both bitter cynics).

      Reagan really is ultimately to blame for so much of what is wrong in the country today, and for why it’s so very very difficult to get things done. His presidency intentionally fostered distrust in government and pushed the idea that government couldn’t fix things. His tax and spend policies blatantly favored the rich and laid all of the groundwork for exploding income inequality. He sponsored 2 generations legal theory and practice that focused on undoing government programs, favoring white people and rich people, and polluting a judiciary to stand for the entrenched. His was the start of the presidency of resentment, of a zero-sum public sphere where if someone else was benefitting from something it meant something was being taken from you, and that if you didn’t personally benefit from a program, then it was bad. Reagan’s presidency also spawned the kind of cult-like behavior we see from the GOP today, where Dear Leader is untouchable and cannot be criticized. And because for a substantial portion of people the 80’s were a good economic time (after a period of malaise and struggle), it’s seen with a level of nostalgia by people beyond what it ever actually was.

      Ugh. Can’t stand Reagan. Incredibly destructive president who left this country far worse off then when he took office in so many ways…but is seen as “successful” because he accomplished what he set out to do, even if some of it (like the eventual collapse of the Soviet Union) really wasn’t due to much of anything he did.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Even with the filibuster, the ACA would have been better than it was if MA had sent Coakley instead of Senate Brown to the Senate.

      But I agree the filibuster is the biggest impediment to liberal desires.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      schrodingers_cat

      2 people had a heated argument, 1 person got publicly upbraided by the owner of the blog. One doesn’t need to be a mind reader or Einstein to figure who is the valued commenter.

      @Baud: Yep. Righties are family, Ds are “those” people.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Kathleen

      @Soprano2: OH#1 is purple and my rep needs independent  & Republican votes to win.  The only time I’ve heard or seen him use word “Democrat” is when he said he was in the “New Democrats” caucus in the House (Lauren Underwood is also in that caucus). He focuses on policies not “politics” and I think he’s very effective. He manages to thread the needle without insulting the Democratic Party which takes talent.

      OTOH He was one of the reps who said Biden should step down and that pissed me off.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Suzanne

      @Soprano2:

      why do we not think government does big things anymore, since we’ve come up with a few examples pretty quickly? 

      Because the ACA was passed over 15 years ago, the ADA 35 years ago.

      I really hoped, at the beginning of the pandemic and then as vaccines were rolled out, that it would reaffirm some belief in the power of government to move quickly to do impressive things. Guess how that turned out. GOD.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      RevRick

      @Soprano2@Suzanne@Baud: Democracies throughout the western world are being tested. The late Juan Linz pointed out the vulnerability of Presidential democracies with their two opposing sources of political legitimacy and their tendency to resolve that with the “man on a white horse.” But parliamentary democracies are not faring much better.
      The UK looks like it wants to jump off a cliff with Reform, France is unable to form a stable government, Italy and Poland have rightwing, soft fascist regimes, Hungary has an illiberal regime, Germany has its AfD problem. Israel has gone off the deep end.
      And in every case, who those people are morphs. In the UK it’s Poles and Eastern Europeans! In much of Eastern Europe it was first Syrian refugees and now Ukrainian refugees. In Germany, it has long been the Turks.
      Every form of government is inherently unstable. The question for us is, can we pull ourselves back from the brink? Polling data suggests that the Democrats will win the midterms and again be able to check Herr Piggy.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Suzanne

      @Baud:

      Our factions don’t necessarily hate righties more. IMHO.

      Oh, this is absolutely true. It blows my mind. Some people on our side feel more entitled to certain people’s votes, and loathe them because they perceive them as betrayers. Meanwhile, Republicans gonna Republican, it’s just what they do!

      As a valued commenter noted….. it’s a version of Murc’s Law.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I have now seen two separate “left” responses to Trump’s death threat against Democratic members of Congress that somehow managed to make it about how Elissa Slotkin sucks, and I’m starting to wonder if that was a specific talking point deployed by someone.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Kathleen

      @schrodingers_cat: He’s still young (42). Though I pretty much avoid most of the “liberal” (Dem bashing) Podbros/broettes and leftist sycophantic Substackers) I give Katie Phang credit for interviewing him on her podcast. She is willing to find people outside of the normal bubble.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Technological change of the last 3 decades has been so rapid that people cling to the past and people that they know the best.

      There has been a world wide resurgence of rightwing tendencies. Its a hard time to be an immigrant and an outsider or a minority

      Indian politics post independence was far more liberal than it is now.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      Suzanne

      @Baud:

      it just becomes excuse making, and a self fulfilling outlook. 

      Of course it’s self-fulfilling.
      But, again, perceptions matter. And we’ve had some huge failures during those years, as well. Invading Iraq. The 2008 financial crisis. Mismanagement of the aftermath of Katrina. School shootings all over the damn place.

      This is part of the reason I perceive that Da Yoot — even though they are more liberal-left in their political views — are fundamentally different in important ways from me and my mom’s generation. This is just my anecdata from observing my kids and their friends. As valued commenter Martin has indicated….. they see voting for Democrats as necessary but not sufficient.

      Reply
    158. 158.

      Layer8Problem

      @Ella in New Mexico:

      . . . but to be honest, don’t miss being lectured to that “All White People are Really Black People’s Racist Enemies no Matter What they Do” schtick . . .

      I don’t recall his saying every single White person including each one of those on this almost top 10,000 blog is a racist. His point, which he made repeatedly, was that as a whole a large number of White people are pretty racist, and that for him as a Black man any unknown White person you meet needs to be evaluated based on that fact rather than blithely assuming Random White Person will be nice/trustworthy/non-judgemental. This is the stuff every person of color has to operate with every blessed day. Those of us of the White persuasion tend to forget the ways we are not bound or constrained on a daily basis.

      It sounds like you took his statements as directed at you personally and didn’t appreciate failure to presumptively credit your non-racism.

      We have too often–painfully for me–been at total odds with each other in ways that have literally split entire extended families and long term friendships because we hate racism and cruelty and actively fight against it.

      This is good. You and yours are doing the right thing in spite of the costs, I acknowledge that. You and I shouldn’t need special Good Guy/Gal cards from Black Folks Inc. to keep doing the right thing.

      Not being lectured to on a daily basis that I’m just sitting on my ass and faking it is no loss, TBH.

      He said this to you when?

      Reply
    160. 160.

      RevRick

      @JML: The problem with blaming Reagan for our predicament is that it lets all the people who voted for him off the hook. I see Reagan as a symptom of the collapse of the New Deal. The 70s was a horrible decade, socially, politically and economically. It was the decade of soaring crime rates, deteriorating families, deindustrialization, political instability, and stagflation. The answers of the New Deal were completely ineffective. The Democratic Party had a bloated majority during the Carter years, but could not seem to get their act together.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      p.a.

      @RevRick: Convenient, isn’t it, that one political belief system is against policies (read:$$$) to improve conditions over there, then benefits from domestic friction when the “over theres” seek a better life over here, wherever here may be.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: The knee-jerk “Democrats are just as bad” responses to Trump’s every outrage, no matter how horrific, are enough to make me think much of it is a concerted Republican damage-control effort to produce “left”-branded messages that will prevent Democrats from benefiting from any of this in elections.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      We’ve always had failures.

      I think a lot of people nowadays chase validation for their cynicism, which prevents them from being useful allies. They’re not going to be amenable to persuasion and evidence.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Betty Cracker

      @JML: Preach! I was in high school when Reagan was president, and the movement he started cumulatively blighted prospects for each successive generation. Overall, kids of boomers didn’t do as well as boomers. Kids of Xers aren’t doing as well as Xers. Kids of millennials aren’t doing as well as millennials.

      There’s a relevant line from the Coen brothers’ hilarious 1987 film “Raising Arizona:”

      I tried to stand up and fly straight, but it wasn’t easy with that sumbitch Reagan in the White House. I dunno. They say he’s a decent man, so maybe his advisors are confused.

      Nope, you had it right, H.I. Reagan was a sumbitch!

      Reply
    168. 168.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I think there’s a mix. Some of it is directed manipulation. Some of it is organic. We’ve always had detractors.

      Who can say the extent to which organic detractors are also being manipulated? It’s tough to disentangle everything.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      Layer8Problem

      @Matt McIrvin:

      The knee-jerk “Democrats are just as bad” responses to Trump’s every outrage, no matter how horrific, are enough to make me think much of it is a concerted Republican damage-control effort to produce “left”-branded messages that will prevent Democrats from benefiting from any of this in elections.

      I’d say “that’s a bingo”.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Baud: that seems deeply bad, and harmful. I read your comment, and started crying.

      Meanwhile, Barack Obama has a recent YouTube up about a professor from Uganda, who teaches at Columbia, being labeled a terrorist, for his critiques of US democracy, and his learned books and talks about it. This is a dangerous trend, Obama points out, to label all dissent and criticism as “terrorist” is the start of a downward path that will expand to others.

      Professor’s name is Mamdani.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Old Man Shadow

      Many Americans say they believe in democracy, but many also don’t believe it’s working, according to a new Gallup poll.

      It would work if you people would…

      One, VOTE FERCHRISTSAKE, YOU FUCKING MORONS…

      and two, STOP VOTING LIKE FUCKING MORONS! JESUS CHRIST, WHAT THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH YOU ASSHOLES?

      Reply
    174. 174.

      Fair Economist

      @Baud: Bigfoot occasionally said things I wish he didn’t, but there are many posters I find more problematic than him. And he had a lot of good, interesting comments I miss. I can’t understand why he would be singled out.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      Layer8Problem

      @Fair Economist:  I have to confess to wondering what Cole’s email to him said.  I valued his comments too and hope he’s just taking some downtime.

      He had a perspective and opinion that, although uncomfortable sometimes, needed to be heard.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      Jeffro

      Treat Trump like *he’s* the violent criminal and the real threat to our Constitution order. Because he is.

      AMEN!

      Keep making the GOP own this crazy, malicious clown, Dems!!!

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Fair Economist

      I know the blogfather is super fond of unthreaded comments, but it think it has a lot to do with losing commenters. LGM has fierce pie fights, but is keeping its commentariat better than we are. I think the difference is that at LGM when there’s a pie fight, it’s in a subthread nobody else bothers to open. Here pie fights can take over threads to the point that it’s hard to follow the valuable conversations that are going on. So other people get pulled into the fight, and people looking for a more useful conversation leave the thread (admit it; I know you have; I certainly do).

      Reply
    184. 184.

      Omnes Omnibus

      FWIW every commenter on this blog who has expressed opinions forcefully has gotten sideways with the “community” at some point. Many have been yelled at by Cole. Cole is a hothead whose heart is in the right place, but a hothead nonetheless.

      The jackal nickname came about for a reason. Lots of rhetorical elbows get thrown around here. I would say that, if someone is willing to throw them, they shouldn’t complain when they get thrown back. OTOH other commenters are much more gentle in style and don’t throw elbows. We, as a group, need to to be more careful of them. Hmmm… This might just be a way of saying I miss MomSense.

      Reply
    185. 185.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Matt McIrvin: An effort that only works if people on the Left/Middle buy into it.  This is why many of us constantly point out that it’s actually the anti-Dem sentiment outside of the GOP (and nominally on the Left) that is the real tinder that fuels these perpetual, election-sabotaging fires.

      Reply
    188. 188.

      Geminid

      @RevRick: This is true for the most part, but I would disagree when it comes to Germany and the Turks. Germany welcomed a wave of Turkish immigrants in the 1960s and 70s, when these “gasterbeiters” performed low-skill jobs Germans did not want. Most of them returned to their homeland when they retired, while many  of the children and grandchildren of those who stayed are now academics, engineers, health care and other professionals.

      The wave of Middle Eastern and North African migrants that Germany admitted during this decade are a very different story.

      Turkiye has it own migrant problem due to the Syrian Civil War, and the 4 million Syrian refugees were an issue in their 2023 Presidential election. Opposition politicians complained that the Syrians took jobs and caused crime.

      Mr. Kilirçdoglu, the opposition’s leading presidential candidate, leaned into this issue hard in the runoff because the third and fourth place candidates had run on anti-refugee platforms. Kiliriçdoglu had run a very positive campaign up until then; it was like seeing Hubert Humphrey turn into Pat Buchanan overnight. That made wonder if he deserved to win.

      President Erdogan was in the unusual position of being the more liberal candidate, at least on this issue.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      CCL

      @Soprano2: That’s an interesting idea.  Maybe it’s media … but as someone living near NYC… I feel government saved a lot of lives..a lot of lives…during the early days of the COVID epidemic.  The shutdown probably saved my life.

      It was a big, forceful government intervention here, and then the rollout of vaccine.  Maybe COVID didn’t affected folks on the west coast or middle America quite as dramatically.  Or maybe I valued the Biden Admin response because my family still still remembers the ’18 flu epidemic when one of the great greats almost died.

      So for me, I have very recent memories of the good Big Gov can do.

      But it brings me back to…the media.  It doesn’t find good news profitable anymore.

      Late to the thread, as usual.

      Reply
    193. 193.

      Jeffro

      I’m glad to see that 1) trump is starting to be seen as a normal, unpopular politician and 2) that his lame-duck period is apparently starting a year *before* the mid-terms

      (gift article)

      President Trump has always defied the laws of political gravity, seemingly impervious to setbacks that would sink any other figure and immune from the traditional ebb and flow of campaign cycles.

      But his capitulation in the fight over releasing the Epstein files, and other recent developments, suggest that, when it comes to Congress, the president is subject to at least some of the same currents as his predecessors, as the first signs of his lame duck status emerge.

      The willingness of congressional Republicans to defy Mr. Trump and back legislation requiring the disclosure of federal files on Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender and one-time Trump friend, was the clearest evidence yet that G.O.P. lawmakers are starting to look beyond Mr. Trump’s tenure to their self-preservation in midterm elections next year.

      There are other signs as well, notably the refusal by Senate Republicans to bow to Mr. Trump’s demand to gut the filibuster during the shutdown fight, and resistance in some states to his intense push to redraw House district maps to cement the G.O.P.’s hold

      I’ll believe it when I see it, THEN see them stick to it, and not a minute earlier.
      BUT…you have to admit, it’s encouraging!

      The modern GOP makes jellyfish jealous and if they had *ever* bothered to grow spines (much less put their country ahead of their party), trump would have been tossed out on his flabby rear end after the first impeachment…

      …or the second impeachment…

      …or when he stole national security secrets and refused to return them…

      …or when he lost the E. Jean Carroll case/was found guilty of sexual assault and defamation…

      …or when he pardoned thousands of violent J6 cop-beating goons…

      …or when he started selling pardons…

      …or when he started taking crypto bribes…

      …or when he partially destroyed the White House…

      …you get the idea.

      Reply
    194. 194.

      Captain C

      @Citizen Dave:

      Republican state senators in Indiana are being swatted, attempted swatting

      I think swatting should be punished the same as first degree attempted murder, with any injuries causing added aggravated assault charges (with a consectutive sentence) and if the victim actually dies, it becomes first degree murder by the swatter.

      Reply
    195. 195.

      RevRick

      @Elizabelle: The promise of the New Deal was that broad-based prosperity coupled with some welfare state programs would solve all problems. And LBJ’s Great Society expanded those welfare state programs.
      But the New Deal papered over a lot of issues, that came due in the 1970s: Civil Rights, women’s rights, and the environment. And the economic solutions that the New Deal offered ran headlong into the reality of stagflation, for which it had no answers. Reagan gained traction with voters because of those failures.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Baud:

      Curious to know, what big things people think ought to be done. I’m for taking medical, dental, and vision care out of the price/market system.

      Other than that, I’m not sure what BFD’s are out there, just waiting for the Democrats to stop being so feckless. s/

      Reply
    199. 199.

      Bupalos

      @Baud:We’ve always had failures.

      It’s not wrong to say that congenitally cynical people exist and would likely take a kind of ‘nothing is good enough so fuck it” stance no matter what. But I think it’s off the other end of the map to act like our democracy’s emerging failures are all just more or less within the normal scale.

      I encourage people to reflect on Obama’s sweeping election in 2008, listen to his victory speech or inaugural, consider the mandate and political capital. A high moment for U.S. consensus and democratic capacity. And look at where we sat 8 years later as the era turned.

      We’ll agree that it’s damaging and wrong to condemn democracy itself for its demonstrated inability in these years to rise to the challenges we face. But it’s not irrational or unreasonable. We really do appear to be staring down the barrel of challenges that range from the literally existential (like the climate crisis) to extinction of the founding American spirit of expanding equality, to the complete technological disruption of socialization, literacy, and learning. It’s not wrong to say almost nothing is being done and that it’s hard to see that changing.

      People have very good reason to look at this system and where we sit in terms of democratic capacity now and feel it is simply insufficient to the moment. That is absolutely true. I think we ought to be realistic about how badly it is overmatched and in need of very deep reform.

      Reply
    201. 201.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @RevRick:

      Democracies throughout the western world are being tested. The late Juan Linz pointed out the vulnerability of Presidential democracies with their two opposing sources of political legitimacy and their tendency to resolve that with the “man on a white horse.” But parliamentary democracies are not faring much better.

      The UK looks like it wants to jump off a cliff with Reform, France is unable to form a stable government, Italy and Poland have rightwing, soft fascist regimes, Hungary has an illiberal regime, Germany has its AfD problem. Israel has gone off the deep end.

      And in every case, who those people are morphs. In the UK it’s Poles and Eastern Europeans! In much of Eastern Europe it was first Syrian refugees and now Ukrainian refugees. In Germany, it has long been the Turks.

      When reading social media posts from those in other countries, including our own allies, some of whom you mention, there seems to be this refusal or inability to see this bigger picture, especially since Trump’s election. Some people still seem think it’s 2005 and it’s only the US that has gone off the rails and the rest of the world is sane. I mean, Canada and Australia were going to elect mini-Trump right-wing governments until Trump showed his ass.

      I think Trump’s election has been both a blessing and curse when it comes to stopping right-wingers from gaining power. I think Trump’s election has provided a distraction and allows too many people to think fascism is mostly an American problem and not the result of native and global forces affecting practically everywhere

      Reply
    202. 202.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Another Scott:

      That was a big deal, for 1) showing it really can be done, and 2) showing (for anyone willing to look) that the GQP’s perpetual yammering about OMG TeH dEfIcIt Is GoInG tO kIlL uS aLl In OuR bEdS was just noise.

      Turned out that almost no one was willing to look. The right-wingers used the debt/deficit to hamstring Obama and force austerity as the response to the financial collapse. They use the debt/deficit even when they are increasing it with huge tax cuts.

      Reply
    205. 205.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @RevRick:

      The problem with blaming Reagan for our predicament is that it lets all the people who voted for him off the hook.

      Same with blaming the current asshole.

      Reply
    206. 206.

      Harrison Wesley

      The death threat from the guy in charge is the main plot development of the new series on a Washington outlaw gang,”Piggy Blunders.”

      Reply
    207. 207.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: I believe the 2010 midterm elections were the most consequential of my lifetime. If they had gone even a little differently, we’d be in a much different place now.

      Reply
    208. 208.

      jonas

      In any sane world, the POTUS sending out a series of social media posts threatening members of Congress with death would be grounds for, at the very least, censure, if not impeachment. The fact that it’s not, apparently, is just sign number the millionth that we’re not a serious country any longer.

      Reply
    210. 210.

      CaseyL

      @rikyrah: ​
       

      Please be aware that if you do this, your Inbox becomes a single Inbox. You don’t get separate tabs for Promotions, Social, and Updates – so you suddenly, like I did, see like 64K items in your In Box, since the ads and whatnot aren’t filtered out anymore,

      I had to empty the other tabs, and suggest y’all do so as well.

      Reply
    211. 211.

      martha

      @Layer8Problem: Some of us are perfectly capable of reading multiple blogs and listening to many opinions, some of which may be tiresome, mind-numbingly repetitive, or actually thought-provoking. Shocking, I know.

      Reply
    212. 212.

      Geminid

      @Citizen Dave: This morning’s Politico Playbook had some reporting on this, including remarks from the Indiana Senate leader who is a principal target. Unfortunately, Politico Playbook now requires a sign-in to read.

      Reply
    213. 213.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @CCL: I agree, the way government intervened in COVID was a vey big thing.
      also, all the Arts and scientific research, medical advancements, are huge , and heavily subsidized/ funded by government, that is a big thing, that government has done. And the Webb space telescope, the long term data collection from Voyager. And all the ways the government helped in disasters, and how it sends money to the states for public education.
      As the rug is pulled out from under us, perhaps we’ll see the big things, as we lose them.

      Reply
    214. 214.

      Soprano2

      @RevRick: The 70s was a horrible decade, socially, politically and economically. It was the decade of soaring crime rates, deteriorating families, deindustrialization, political instability, and stagflation.

      I truly don’t know why more people don’t see the Arab oil embargo in 1973 as monumentally consequential. It delivered shocks to the world’s economy that are still reverberating.  It was a pretty tough decade, and that’s from my memories as a teenager. The wounds from Vietnam were still raw, too, which didn’t help.

      Reply
    215. 215.

      stinger

      @JML:

      Voters who elected and then re-elected Reagan really isare ultimately to blame for so much of what is wrong in the country today

      Please see my edits above. It’s on us. Reagan’s policies and attitudes toward government are what American voters wanted then, and apparently still do.

      Reply
    217. 217.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Jeffro:

      The FTFNYT says:

      President Trump has always defied the laws of political gravity, seemingly impervious to setbacks that would sink any other figure and immune from the traditional ebb and flow of campaign cycles.

      They always talk about this as if that asshole has some special talent instead of it being because they and the rest of the political media make it happen.

      If the FTFNYT, the WaPo, or any other media organization had any interest in democracy or the rule of law, they would have done everything in their power to make sure he never returned to power. They did the opposite.

      Reply
    220. 220.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Those are the problems, the Big Deals would be the programs to address them. I’m not aware of any Big Deals on the horizon, things that look like they could get at least widespread support.

      Reply
    221. 221.

      JML

      @RevRick: @JML: The problem with blaming Reagan for our predicament is that it lets all the people who voted for him off the hook. I see Reagan as a symptom of the collapse of the New Deal. The 70s was a horrible decade, socially, politically and economically. It was the decade of soaring crime rates, deteriorating families, deindustrialization, political instability, and stagflation. The answers of the New Deal were completely ineffective. The Democratic Party had a bloated majority during the Carter years, but could not seem to get their act together.

      That’s not wrong, but it was exacerbated in all the worst ways by Reagan and the GOP. So yeah, the voters who elected Reagan are ultimately responsible for the fallout of Reaganism, but Reagan didn’t actually fix things the way the hagiography claims and it’s led people to believe in a false idol as well. It’s also notable how much the Democratic and Republican parties have changed as they apply to Congress since 1980, and I agree: it’s the collapse of the New Deal coalition in many ways. Southern Democrats who were shitty on race but good on economics were flipped out for people who were shitty on both as Reagan openly embraced the racists for the GOP, which also started the trend of pushing the northern republicans who were kinda shitty on economics but ok on social issues including race out of the GOP. Reagan’s team openly made that trade, because they saw larger gains in the south.

      I’m not immunizing the Democrats from their botches in the 70’s considering their congressional majorities, but they were also a very different type of coalition, and dealing with social and economic ills was frankly tearing that coalition apart. (It didn’t help that Carter, who was the one guy who could win nationally post LBJ was terrible at working with a legislative body. Carter was a good man, and right about many things, but it was a massive flaw)

      It’s part of what’s interesting about where the GOP is right now, because they’re at least as incoherent on their policy and values positions as a party as the Democrats were in the 70’s, possibly more. The only real through line left for them is they hate paying taxes and hate minorities. Beyond that, it changes on the daily with the Orange Idiot yammering.

      For Democrats, there was a reckoning, a realignment, and a return. Before Clinton, the dems were lost in the woods nationally and eroding in congress. Things shifted significantly with Obama, but didn’t last. And it’s still a real question of whether it’s just about race or whether the Obama administration was simply unable to translate his personal popularity into lasting legislative gains and a more permanent expansion of the coalition.

      Will the GOP coalition implode, continue to shrink, or regroup and regain? I’d find it more fascinating from an intellectual perspective if the current group of GOPers weren’t causing so much damage…

      Reply
    222. 222.

      Elizabelle

      @Gloria DryGarden:

      As the rug is pulled out from under us, perhaps we’ll see the big things, as we lose them.

      You are kind.  I think it is “they will see the big things.”

      We can see them, and have been screaming for years, about the attacks against them, and their disappearance/diminishment.

      Too many American voters are Peter Pan types.  “I won’t grow up! I refuse!  You can’t make me.”

      And ignorant to boot, mostly due to incuriosity, I think.  (Yes, I know many are busy keeping fed and a roof over their heads, but it pays to look up at the bigger picture, too.  It’s a responsibility of adults and citizens, very honestly.)

      I wish they took democracy as seriously as their major league sports.  It’s a tragedy.

      Reply
    223. 223.

      Other MJS

      @rikyrah:

      When I did this, I suddenly had 30,000+ pieces of spam in my inbox because the categories bar on top gets turned off. I’ve turned Smart Features back on until I’ve cleaned these up. Groan.

      Reply
    224. 224.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @schrodingers_cat: excellent. Thank you for your work on this. I’m coming to understand, that all the states, and all the representatives, matter to me, to the country. It’s not just my rep, and my state. It’s all of us pulling together. So this is heartening.

      I believe we have same day registration in Colorado, and my perception is it works well. Others more knowledgeable about this might weigh in, in case it’s more complex.

      Reply
    225. 225.

      Miss Bianca

      @Soprano2: I was ten years old at the time of the oil embargo, but because of it 1973 looms HUGELY in my mind as the Year Things Went To Shit. Why? Maybe because I grew up outside of Detroit and watched things go to shit in my hometown to the point of its only being *in this century* – nearly 50 years later! – that it’s actually showing signs of real urban life again.

      That kinda thing tends to stick with you if you witnessed it in your formative years.

      Reply
    226. 226.

      artem1s

      @Ohio Mom: Amy may actually have a chance due to the influence of the Health Care sector in NE OH and other blue counties in the state. The health care community knows DeWine’s COVID response sucked and he undermined Amy’s recommendations and essentially refuse to protect her when MAGAts made death threats. They see his other cabinet members as DeWine cronies. Husted may have had a chance but he’s running for JV’s Senate seat.  I think there is also a fair amount of people pissed about the GOP ignoring voter initiatives on gerrymandering and abortion access. Ohioans are fairly well informed on how the school voucher system has let Betty DeVos and David Brennan (may he rot in hell) and other (religious schools) steal billions from the public school system.

      Also, I just don’t see MAGAt Ohioans vote for another carpetbagger, especially a brown one. Best we can hope for is the Ohio GOP doesn’t find another White carpetbagger to run against Vivek.

      Reply
    227. 227.

      jonas

      @Soprano2:  I truly don’t know why more people don’t see the Arab oil embargo in 1973

      I agree it was a major inflection point that doesn’t get talked about nearly enough. It was effectively the end of the post-WWII era of prosperity in the West and esp. the US. It triggered a wave of apocalyptic expectation in American Christianity that, along with the backlash to second-wave feminism, gave us the Christian Right and that whole shitshow. The knock-on effects in economics, politics, and culture over the past 50 years have been staggering.

      Reply
    228. 228.

      NotMax

      @Soprano2

      Ah, the days when you could say “Fill ‘er up,” hand the attendant a five after they’d cleaned your windshield and receive change back.

      Good times. :)

      Reply
    230. 230.

      Melancholy Jaques

      I realize I’m very late to this “valued commenter” thing (west coast & retired), but I think if any of us were truly valued commenters, we’d be getting discounts on gas or points we could use for travel or something like that.

      Reply
    232. 232.

      Bupalos

      @Melancholy Jaques: ‘the media’ didn’t make Trump happen. No more than the Italian media made Berlusconi happen, the French media made LePen happen, the Brazilian media made Bolsonaro happen… or in the ultimate case the Russian media made Putin happen.

      These are in fact talented political actors that are able to perceive and exploit new emerging realities in a destabilized global environment rife with world-historical challenges. Journalism is just one of the institutions that we thought was a bulwark that turns out not to be one. But it isn’t creating these characters.

      Reply
    234. 234.

      Captain C

      @Baud:

      the 2010 elections set this country back big time.

      Another election where too many people decided the most important thing to do was to Teach the Democrats a Lesson, despite being only a few years removed from a Republican-engineered disaster which was so big it couldn’t possibly have been fixed yet.

      Reply
    236. 236.

      Soprano2

      @CCL: I think most people have revised their memories of the shutdowns, and now think they were bad, because it felt bad even though it was necessary. There’s no doubt in my mind that a lot of lives were saved by that.

      In my area, it took longer for Covid to affect us, but when it did it was bad. We were the center of the Delta outbreak for awhile, and it was terrible. People here knew it but didn’t want to acknowledge it.

      Reply
    237. 237.

      StringOnAStick

      @Baud: Speaking of good things that won’t happen from the IRA, all the funds for charging stations in Oregon that were in that bill were immediately cancelled.   Using an EV with less than a 200 mile range here means you can’t readily cross the Cascades, and the one station at a major pass is very often out of service, so my friends with non-Tesla cars no longer risk driving from the east side to the west side.

      Reply
    238. 238.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Soprano2: It also happened immediately after the collapse of the Bretton Woods system/ end of the gold standard. Now the gold standard was a terrible idea that we should not go back to, but currency worked completely differently in a way policy makers did not completely understand, and this huge supply shock happened under these new circumstances.

      Reply
    239. 239.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Omnes Omnibus: yes, all these. Are. Big.
      I said it differently, but you said it better. (The terseness efficient language awards  committee has taken note )

      Thank you for the comment earlier, too, about being more gentle with the commenters who don’t get involved with throwing elbows. Some people throw their snark and sharp pointed comments around with ease, and liberally, because they can, or have the right to. It’s a bit like the right to own guns, or to do whatever you like, because “freedom.” Your comment takes into account that not everyone is like that. That was a nourishing and inclusive thing to hear, and touching.

      Reply
    241. 241.

      PJ

      @gene108: At the time, I was shocked at how many people I knew who would consider themselves liberal or leftist who thought it was no big deal (not good, obviously, but nothing to get too upset about – George Floyd was a much bigger deal, and had them much more upset).  I am guessing that how people viewed it was very much dictated by their social media feeds.

      It brought home to me that many people do not have any idea how our democracy works, and don’t really care.

      Reply
    242. 242.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Bupalos: maybe it’s both. Political talent. And journalism leaning heavily in support of certain people and points of view, the dance of power and money.
      I have been blaming journalism and misinformation, and propaganda for a lot of influence on voter awareness/pov. But it’s a good point, the political talent, and the enormous, daunting historical world challenges.

      Reply
    244. 244.

      PJ

      @Bupalos: The media absolutely actively boosts those characters, and actively works to diminish their opponents.  Just one thing that Trump does (and he commits crimes and does outrageous things on a daily basis) would be enough to sink Obama or Biden, but because the media likes Trump and Republicans, and wants them to win, it’s no big deal.

      Reply
    246. 246.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @gene108:

      …just rolled by so many people’s conscience

      like it was a summer thunderstorm,

      once it’s over everything gets back to normal.

      poetic, that.

      Reply
    248. 248.

      Elizabelle

      @Bupalos:

      your comment re Berlusconi, LePen, Bolsonaro, Putin

      These are in fact talented political actors aspiring or actual autocrats and criminals that are able to perceive and exploit new emerging realities in a destabilized global environment rife with world-historical challenges.

      Fixed that for you. Language is important. Calling them “talented political actors” lines you up for a job at the FTF NY Times. Hi there, Peter Baker!

      Reply
    250. 250.

      Geminid

      @jonas: Hal Lindsey’s The Late, Great Planet Earth (1970) did a lot to popularize “End Times” beliefs among Americans. Lindsey’s book is said to have been the best-selling non-fiction book of the 1970s.

      I never paid much attention to The Late, Grest Planet Earth at the time and thought it was just one more New Age text on the bestseller lists. But I have since seen Baptist writers blame it for the prevalence of these beliefs among Christians today.

      Reply
    251. 251.

      Anyway

      @Omnes Omnibus: Lots of rhetorical elbows get thrown around here. I would say that, if someone is willing to throw them, they shouldn’t complain when they get thrown back.

      Well said. Wanted to highlight this.

      Reply
    253. 253.

      Other MJS

      @rikyrah:
      BTW, if you “Select all conversations” and click the trash can, it seems to fail at first if there are hundreds or thousands, but the popup “This will take a few minutes” is legit, though it may take more than a few minutes. Let it work and go have lunch or something.

      Reply
    255. 255.

      jonas

      @RevRick: I think the main issue was that Johnson finally expanded the New Deal programs to include Blacks and other POC and that was a bridge too far for white America. As long as white men were the main beneficiaries of the welfare state, that was fine. The second it started including non-whites, single women, immigrants, etc. then it became “big government” overreach and young bucks buying steaks and Cadillacs, and so on and had to be destroyed.

      Reply
    256. 256.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      I heard about the Bitcoin crash. Might explain Trump’s low polling.

      I wonder if there are any stats on what % of the population has any money invested in cryptocurrency.  I can’t imagine it’s very far into double figures at most.

      The rest of us can just point and laugh when there’s a crypto crash.

      Reply
    258. 258.

      Bupalos

      @PJ: Anthropomorphism of ‘the media’ is a problem. The capitalist media (which includes to greater and lesser degrees even things like this site) is a large complex system, not a person, and not even a group of people. People like Trump or Orban or Berlusconi have particular instinctual insights on how to hack that system and make it work for them. They are more clear-eyed about what it is and how it works than the vast majority of their opponents. Who are left essentially kicking a stump.

      Reply
    260. 260.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Nelle: Slotkin’s response was what one of the “Democrats suck” responses I saw was about. Apparently she wasn’t mad enough, and threatening someone with death, and not being theatrically mad enough when someone threatens you, are basically equally as bad.

      Reply
    261. 261.

      jonas

      @Geminid: One of the biggest bestsellers of the 20th century. It really took off post-1973, however, because he saw the USSR and the Arab Middle East (esp. Nasserite Egypt) as the great power bloc that would attack Israel to usher in the End Times and bring about Armageddon.

      Reply
    263. 263.

      Ksmiami06

      @Bupalos: tbe answer is massive public, state controlled spending here to make American infrastructure, transportation , housing, science and education the best in the world. But it needs to be at the national level

      Reply
    265. 265.

      dnfree

      @rikyrah:

       

      @Timill:

      Turning off the “smart” feature in Gmail also goes back to dumbly putting all my emails  to a single mail display without the former categories, so that’s unworkable.  There are so many ads and updates there’s no way to see actual personal emails.  Ridiculous .

      Reply
    267. 267.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Elizabelle: speaking of political skill and aspiring authoritarians who see how to exploit a situation, I’m thinking of orange man.

      In a politics chat last night, a Heather cox Richardson you tube explainer, she recounted a time Kamala Harris was speaking with trump, and he was exuding his charm channel (instead of his rage channel) she found herself falling into it, being charmed. He does have some skill with using his brand of personality/“charisma” to lull and hypnotize and reel in people.
      You *could loosely refer to it as talent, though I’d prefer a more derogatory word. A-z options available on another thread…

      Reply
    268. 268.

      jonas

      @lowtechcyclist:  I wonder if there are any stats on what % of the population has any money invested in cryptocurrency.  I can’t imagine it’s very far into double figures at most.

      I don’t think it’s a lot overall, but it’s huge in MAGAworld and on the techbro right. Read the other day that Andrew Tate, for example, recently lost a bunch of money on some crypto investment that went pear-shaped. The Trump family is doing nothing but crypto-grifting these days and (until recently, presumably) making a shit-ton of money while their dad pardons other crypto grifters, which doesn’t pose a conflict of interest or anything because shut up, that’s why.

      Reply
    269. 269.

      Bupalos

      @Elizabelle: of course they are aspiring autocrats and criminals. There is nothing about recognizing their peculiar talents and perception that implies otherwise. There is something about failing to understand those talents and how they operate that leaves us undefended and in denial of our own vulnerabilities.

      Reply
    271. 271.

      dnfree

      @Omnes Omnibus: The trouble with the idea that people who throw a few elbows should be willing to take it in return doesn’t take into account that sometimes throwing elbows in return just escalates the tone and the hostility.  And sometimes it isn’t clear who set it off.

      It’s my opinion that in the case at hand it was a different commenter who “started it”, but like a parent separating children in a fight, it can be hard to determine who is “to blame”

      I prefer “Don’t start none, won’t be none”.  But that’s hard to enforce.

      Reply
    273. 273.

      mapaghimagsik

      @dnfree:
      I think there’s also the common problem is that people don’t always write what they mean and people don’t always read what people mean.

      Then there is a reaction.  Its a little exhausting, honestly.

      Reply
    274. 274.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @PJ: maybe a black person’s awareness, all the time, of how unconscious and privileged and often directly harmful many white people and white dominated society have been,

      is like an annoying, festering splinter that he or she can’t remove, but desperately wants to.

      maybe it’s a little like when I’ve gone to traffic court, and while waiting my turn, and listening to other’s cases I get to wondering, does this judge rape women , or children, or his daughters? It’s a reasonable question. It may shock others, because “not all men”. But one feels one has to be aware, and ask.
      Bad people lurk all the time under shiny convincing charm, and pleasant smooth presentation. It’s not just obvious ones (after the fact) like Ghislaine Maxwell, or a variety of smoothly lying politicians. When you’ve been hurt by members of a group of people, you don’t blindly trust anymore, you check it out, and wonder, and stay a little vigilant.

      Reply
    275. 275.

      StringOnAStick

      @Gloria DryGarden: most of eastern Oregon is deep red, except for Bend, which is growing more blue as more people with $ move here from CA, etc.  Every time I see that stupid “greater Jefferson” map that the wingnuts want to create out of Idaho, eastern Oregon, Washington and rural northern CA, I laugh because it goes out of its way to include every bit of Oregon east of the Cascades, except Bend.  The eastern Oregon rednecks all come to Bend for Costco and the other big stores because their fading communities lack these things; they love to say “don’t Californicate muh Oregon”, yet they come here to shop.  Must be the increasing number of people with liberal cooties I guess.

      Reply
    278. 278.

      Captain C

      @Gloria DryGarden: In 2010 it was the 2008 crash, with the Iraq disaster and the Katrina response fuckup being in recent memory as well.  All of which were blatantly the fault of the Republicans and their idiotic and harmful (and already hateful) policies.

      Reply
    279. 279.

      Quiltingfool

      @Princess: Sometimes what Professor Bigfoot says stings me a little, but that means I’ve got some work to do on my thinking.

      White privilege is a powerful, insidious drug.  Needs work to get that drug out of your system.

      Reply
    280. 280.

      Soprano2

      @Omnes Omnibus: Lucky you. Being a teenager trying to find a job during 10% unemployment and 10% inflation was not fun. I have to say, it shaped my attitude toward jobs for the rest of my life.

      Reply
    281. 281.

      Captain C

      @lowtechcyclist: I always find it quite amusing that former hard money types (“gold is real! the dollar and all fiat currency is totally imaginary!”) are now completely invested (emotionally and financially) in an electronic fantasy that has absolutely nothing to back it up other than greater fool theory (you must, after all, at least use dollars to pay your taxes in this country).

      Reply
    282. 282.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @StringOnAStick: must be awkward to go to your community Costco, and be aware of all these rednecks with their vile maga red vibes… It’s good to hear this kind of story, what really goes on, who is interacting where because why. A fascinating jigsaw puzzle, our country. Is it a bit like his blue states fund more of the government, and red voting states receive more of those funds in aid?

      all those red voting “own the libs” Dem-hating folks seem to not know: don’t bite the hand that feeds you.
      (It sure isn’t the corporate and big money deregulation interests that republicans convince them to vote for).

      Reply
    284. 284.

      Soprano2

      @jonas: Yep. People who didn’t live through it don’t realize what a huge shock it was to the American economy. The price of gasoline more than doubled in a year! Everyone still had their huge gas guzzlers but were paying twice as much for fuel. Same with airplanes and heating and everything else that relied on oil. It took decades for us to truly adjust to it.

      Reply
    285. 285.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Captain C: I guess I was aware of it, without knowing the cause, because that’s about when my massage practice dwindled down, and it was super hard to get clients, and I didn’t have enough resource to fight and hang in there, so I looked for other work.

      It’s been rough. Some good aspects, some difficult and long term debilitating effects, ongoing.

      Reply
    287. 287.

      Bupalos

      @Gloria DryGarden: I think most politicians have more of this kind of personal charisma and charm-talent than Trump. I don’t think that’s his bailiwick, even if many on our side probably underestimate the reality that he does have some skill here.

      Trump’s political superpower is a rat-like ability to smell rot, and see through veneers and hollow facades. I would suggest this is because veneers and hollow facades have always been at the core of his existence.

      However he came to it, he fairly uniquely understood the weakness of the Republican Party and American democracy, and the lies (both malevolent and salutary) that these institutions were telling. He can see the real physical precariousness of things that people take for granted as strong. He sees the lack of real obstacles in environments where people have come to believe obstacles exist. Hitler was like this.

      Trump thinks physically, like Osama Bin Laden noticing that the United States fills its skies with minimally managed navigable cruise missiles every single day. He’s “stupid” in that he is literally incapable of aspirational and imaginative thinking, or understanding ideas like mutual benefit or fundamental human decency.. But this sociopathic neurodiversity leaves him able to see and willing to act on things that others BOTH don’t see and wouldn’t act on.

      Reply
    288. 288.

      Paul in KY

      @dm: You just laugh at him for being a stupid, racist, idiot. Then change the subject, which he’ll want to do as who really wants to defend that thing.

      Reply
    289. 289.

      Elizabelle

      @Ella in New Mexico:

      @PJ:

      Ella, I want to stand up for you and having the courage to make your comment at 80, since I don’t think “white fragility” is a particularly good explanation.

      At the outset:  Professor Bigfoot has a lot of fans and friends here, and I hope he will return.  He makes some wickedly funny observations on a lot of topics.

      That said:  when he first showed up, with the constant comments about race, I wondered if we were looking at a performance artist or a bleakly funny troll.  Think of it:  showing up at a blog full of liberal and primarily white Baby Boomers who were grieving about not being able to have President Kamala Harris, and who worked very hard and donated time and money to make that happen, and saying, constantly:  “Hey you people, you might all be the real racists.”

      I watched him for weeks, wondering if he was for real or not.  (Best never to take anybody at face value on the internet.)  He turned out to be an actual human, who even turned up at a meetup with an equally charming spouse.

      (A shout out here to Subaru Diane, who started, I believe, the tradition of BJ meetups, which has led to us knowing each other IRL.  And, may I add, Baud has never been to a single one.  Hmmm.)

      Anyway, Professor Bigfoot is obviously correct about racism underpinning US history throughout, and that we have not adequately dealt with it.

      But, the constant harping on white people — and Schrodinger’s Cat with the constant whingeing about white women in particular — grates.

      It does wound.  For myself:  I have volunteered in Democratic politics for decades.  And I have noticed how much of the work is done by white women volunteers, turning out again and again.  Do I want to see them slammed?  No.

      Schrodinger’s Cat does a lot of political volunteering and advocacy, and I admire that.   I have this suspicion, though, that she does not unload on the perfidies of white women voters when she finds herself standing at a white woman’s door.  Canvassing is all about forging alliances and making connections.

      Not a single one of us would ever argue that racism is not present, and not a problem.  But please stop with the universal pronouncements.

      We keep being told “hit dogs holler.”  Well, other dogs get hit too, and it would be kind to realize that.

      You all have noticed Professor Bigfoot’s absence, because he gave notice it might be coming.

      Have you noticed how many other jackals have gone missing, or are here way less often?  Some of it might be that it’s just too painful to marinate in all the political ugliness and stupidity.  But there are likely other reasons too.

      Kindness can accompany snark.

      Reply
    290. 290.

      gvg

      @schrodingers_cat: The Professor WAS in the wrong that time IMO. All he needed to do was realize he went overboard and personal. He accused geg6 of always running down democrats on the blog and that was not true. They were upset that day and overreacting (IMO) to the cave but that was not the historical pattern. He was equating them with the purity pony troll type and being insulting. Both of them were emotional, well people who take what’s happening seriously are under a lot of pressure right now. It’s a little later and things look more even don’t they? They might not, it could have been worse now, but giving people a little time to cope and find a way to go on is probably a better idea in retrospect.

      I could already see that congressional democrats had no good choices. Voters fault.

      I find the professors repeated talking point that everything is caused by white racism to be as simpleminded as Bernies everything is caused by economic class and capitalism. It’s wrong because it’s too simple. People and crowds are always more complicated with multiple motives plus everyone and all countries have agency and that produces unpredicatable results sometimes.

      Reply
    291. 291.

      zhena gogolia

      @Elizabelle: I’m a white woman. I am furious at white women. Of course #notallwhitewomen, and I’ve been voting for Dems since the day I could vote, and doing everything I can to support Dems. But the 2024 election deeply shocked me. White women could have stopped Trump. Everything was perfectly clear. All the horrors we are now experiencing were perfectly clear. Black people couldn’t stop him. no minority group could have stopped him, but white women could have and didn’t. Prof. Bigfoot’s comments have been a balm to my soul. We need to face it again and again and again, painful as it is. It’s the truth.

      Reply
    292. 292.

      Paul in KY

      @Baud: I do wish some intrepid journalist had asked Ms. Leavitt: ‘Karoline, if the president gave an order to one for his military security detail to slowly strangle you, would that be a lawful order?’

      Follow up: Is any order whatsoever given by President Trump a ‘lawful order’?

      Reply
    293. 293.

      Another Scott

      @RevRick@Soprano2:

      The mid-50s until the mid-60s was kinda golden age for the USA (at least for white males :-/).  Cars and planes and rockets were getting better every year (at least for some measures of better).  Science  and engineering was leading the way.  Suburban housing was cheap.

      By 1968 or so, things were starting to develop a lot of cracks.  Vietnam wasn’t going well and people really didn’t understand why.  (Why?  Because the world had progressed beyond the time of outsiders easily imposing their will – especially on ancient cultures that were halfway around the world.  And the US refused to accept it.)

      The first 1969 moon landing in July was probably a high water mark in this picture.

      After that, the US having seemingly inexhaustible resources for guns and butter and continuous progress seemed to have finally reached its end.  NASA cutbacks, recognizing the need for safer, more efficient, and less polluting cars meant that the days of cheap 400 HP cars that rusted out and were worn out in 3 years were done.

      Then the 1973 Oil Embargo and Iran and the 1979 Oil Crisis hit.

      And the political parties really didn’t know what to do differently.  Democrats thought they would have the House for the next 30 years like they did the previous 30 years.  It’s really hard to sell the proposition that times really are different and that we’re not going to have millions of people making cars, or sewing socks or T-shirts, or digging up coal, and having cheap gas and energy, for the rest of time.  The economy was going to have to change.  And just “letting the magic of the marketplace” do what it wanted was a recipe for huge distortions that would make things worse for millions unless sensible policies were put in place…

      So, yeah.

      Hindsight’s 20-20.

      Vested interests don’t like change, because they’ve figured out how to use the current system for their advantage and don’t want to have to figure out a new system that may not have the same advantages for them…

      It’s thinking about this topic that makes continue to hold grudges against Summers and Geithner, and all the “NAIRU is 5-6% and will be for all time” gurus, and all those guys who argued that the Obama recovery stimulus had to be smaller than the numbers indicated it should be (thereby strangling the recovery, introducing a persistent $1.5T offset between where the US economy is and where it should be (recent DeLong graph?)), and enabling the fascist monsters to expand their power here and elsewhere.  They have constructed their orthodox picture and refuse to change it in the face of new evidence.

      Grr…

      Anyway.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    294. 294.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Elizabelle: SInce you have targeted me in this comment, why does talking about a statistical fact grate so much. If you are not among the white women who vote R why does it matter to you? Why do you feel attacked personally?

      This fact:

      Ds have not won the majority of ww since the passage of Civil Rights with the exception of one of Bill Clinton’s runs

      Reply
    295. 295.

      zhena gogolia

      @gvg: Do you mean to say that when the country was faced with Trump versus H. Clinton or Trump versus Harris and chose Trump, there is any explanation OTHER than racism? It has to be there down deep, given everything Trump has shown us about himself (and showed well before the 2016 election — Access Hollywood, anyone? I even saw that video of him with Epstein before the 2016 election).

      Reply
    296. 296.

      stinger

      @gvg: ​
       There’s not much *I* can do about economic class and capitalism. But there is a little I can do about white racism, and I appreciate the Professor’s reminders, even when they might sting.

      Reply
    297. 297.

      schrodingers_cat

      @zhena gogolia: Rs have been fucking up the economy since W if not earlier. They have been against unions since probably their inception. So if you are voting for economic factors and worker friendly policies you would be voting D.

      The only reason to vote R is tribal identity and lower taxes if you are extremely wealthy.

      Reply
    298. 298.

      Elizabelle

      @schrodingers_cat:  Because it’s an across the board slam at a racial and gender group?  Because we hear it constantly from you; it’s like political Tourette’s?

      You are always into yourself being attacked — it’s your first sentence — but can you not see that some of us feel that you do that to us, irrespective of how we voted?

      Can you really not understand that?

      Reply
    301. 301.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Elizabelle: I always make it a point to say majority which means greater than 50% if you are among the women (100- majority) who vote D, I am not talking about you at all.

      I am being as accurate and fair as possible.

      I will speak my truth even if it makes you uncomfortable.  Mute me.

      Reply
    302. 302.

      dnfree

      @geg6: I went back and re-read the thread in question.  Your reply to SC of “Fuck off” and claims that her “hate for me knows no bounds” is reminiscent of the tone of your comments to the professor in that post.  I do not know the previous history between you and the professor, but a reading of that thread led me to perceive hostility on your part toward him.

      Reply
    303. 303.

      stinger

      There’s another reminder I’d appreciate: why so much of this discussion is focused on white women.
      That is, white women?

      Reply
    305. 305.

      zhena gogolia

      @stinger: People vote their interests. I would think it would be in all women’s interests to vote against a rapist. I don’t have high expectations of white men, but since girlhood I’ve been asked to be in solidarity with other women. So after Dodds and everything else, I believed the people who were expecting a tsunami of women of all colors to vote for Harris. That didn’t happen. The majority of white women voted for Trump. We could have stopped this disaster. We didn’t. I take responsibility for that even though I voted for Harris.

      Reply
    306. 306.

      gvg

      @Layer8Problem: Yes he did. I just thought he overdid some of it to the point of being repetitous and not thoughtful. Also he did not get that “white people” are not one group any more than hispanic people are, if not more so. The democrats got yelled at for taking that vote for granted after the GOP turned so racist…as if the whole “group” would see the attacks as on “them.” I know I benefit from the favoritism, I know people of color are in danger, I try to take it into account in my votes, but he and other seem to think I can influence some of the racists! I don’t know the real maga types. They aren’t my tribe even though they may look like me. They aren’t my relatives or social circle either. Even my relatives that are somewhat racist and totally gun rights quit voting for republicans in 2016 or even before.

      Reply
    311. 311.

      Elizabelle

      @stinger:  Thank you!  I thought I’d put in a comment about “history’s greatest monster, white women,” but apparently edited that out.

      Misogyny?  You can’t make me, Mom?  Is a mystery.

      Reply
    314. 314.

      Paul in KY

      @JML: He was a nasty, racist dude (whom I hated and still hate)…but I would crawl over lots of broken glass to pull the lever that would magically resurrect him and make him POTUS again over TACO.

      That’s where I am now…

      Reply
    315. 315.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @stinger: let’s blame the women, since they were our chance, but not lame blame white men, since they were hopeless and not worth recruiting. Like that? Was that what you meant?

      eta typo crossed out, as it’s amusing. I meant blame, but lame white men, sort of worth leaving that there. No, I’m not talking about any of you guys here.

      Reply
    318. 318.

      Anyway

      @schrodingers_cat: lower taxes if you are extremely wealthy.

      I know a lot of middle-class / far from “extremely wealthy ” that refuse to vote for “high-taxing” Ds. Many naturalized folk in the mix. All working stiffs. R propaganda over the decades is hard to overcome.

      Reply
    319. 319.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      “We have a variety of plans” isn’t much better than that asshole’s “concepts of a plan” for healthcare. It is why there is endless talk but nothing gets done. In order to work, we have to have a program with at least the broad strokes settled so that it can be proposed and pounded into the heads of voters who are suspended between the equal forces of their unhappiness with the status quo and their fear of change.

      Reply
    322. 322.

      Geminid

      @Gloria DryGarden: I’m a White male, and I’ve noticed plenty of brickbats sailing past me aimed and hitting various groups downhill me, especially since last November’s election.

      I think this reflects a certain assumption; that is, that the Democratic Party is somehow entitled to the votes of women, racial minorities, LGBTQ people and other “outgroups” in a way it’s not entitled to the votes of people like me. I find this assumption patronizing and as a practical matter, misleading.

      Reply
    323. 323.

      dnfree

      @Soprano2: You’re right, Vietnam and Nixon were a big problem with the 1970s as well.  And then in the early 1980s there was a recession with a lot of job loss and 15% mortgage rates.

      Reply
    324. 324.

      Paul in KY

      @Bupalos: There was a Doonsbury Sunday comic back in October that touched on this. His lackey Trff says the ‘moral void’ in his soul is his superpower.

      Reply
    326. 326.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Elizabelle: well said.  Any useful or funny commentary he might have had was drowned out by the nonstop “all white people are racist” mantra.  I quit reading his posts for that reason.  If you want to lecture white people about how bad white people, go find a blog full of white people who AREN’T trying to make the country better for non-white people.

      @gvg: well said also.  I sometimes use the example of the crowd at  NASCAR race: thousands of people the same race/sex/age as me, but we think, act, and completely differently.

      Reply
    327. 327.

      gvg

      @zhena gogolia: Yes. It is multiple factors. Misogny is a big one. Economics and vote the current people out because they haven’t fixed it and must be responsible. voter suppression was some of it and that was not all racial. Tribalism and propaganda of decades was also part of it, the GOP/evangelical follow the herd training is stronger than sense and I would say butthurt over having lost the last election is more motivating than having won the last time (democrats too on this by the way).

      A lot of what made it even possible is too large a part of our population including the actual political candidates and the actual media not to mention the population and voters no longer know how things work or why they do. Same for why they don’t work. They can’t vote for or create policies that work because they are using memorized slogans without understanding the situation. We are the lost led by the blind and the sighted can’t convince. They aren’t using reason, they are guided by I guess emotion? So we are getting results like a brownian movement through a pinball machine. The underlying economics of this whole era came about due to everything that has happened here and abroad for the last several decades, as a result of choices and luck. I can’t possibly list them all but some of them get mentioned here. WWII, oil shocks Reagan, off the gold standard, various trade deals, EU, China’s rise, Technology, changes in shipping, trade deals, pollution, Global Warming, Hurricanes, Satellite communication, Electronic banking, the decline of Union bargining power. People are squeezed but they don’t really know why or know what to do about it. So they alternate the blame.

      Reply
    328. 328.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Geminid: WW demand solidarity against misogyny from women who are not white. They love to talk about how misogyny keeps them back but when the discussion is about white privilege many get defensive.WM too FWIW. Although WM don’t demand  solidarity from non-white women. 

      Reply
    329. 329.

      Paul in KY

      @zhena gogolia: Misogyny among those people, who if our nominee had been any ‘decent candidate’ male, they would have pulled the lever. But these dips absolutely WILL NOT pull the lever for a woman running for POTUS. Any other office, they don’t care, but POTUS gets them.

      Reply
    331. 331.

      Fair Economist

      @Bupalos:

      ‘the media’ didn’t make Trump happen. No more than the Italian media made Berlusconi happen, the French media made LePen happen, the Brazilian media made Bolsonaro happen

      Media absolutely were a major factor in all those case, but most of all Berlusconi, because HE FUCKING OWNED IT!

      Reply
    334. 334.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: I can only speak to my own group which often seems to get a pass in these matters.

      But one reason I said the assumption I referenced is misleading is that Democrats can benefit from learning why an “outgroup” member votes for a Democratic candidate. I see plenty of speculation about why Hispanic men did not vote for a Democrat, but I think discovering why the greater part of this group voted for a Democrat is more useful in terms of shaping policy, and messaging especially.

      But if one starts with the assumption that this demographic ought to vote for a Democrat simply by virtue of their ethnicity, that question might not even be asked.

      Reply
    335. 335.

      Denali5

       

      @Elizabelle:

      Well said. I am one who avoids conflict and am uncomfortable when people feel targeted for whatever reason. We can hash things over without the jackal element.

      Reply
    336. 336.

      Bupalos

      @Fair Economist: “the media” is of course always involved in the mechanics of who wins power. This is never not true.

      ultimately what I’m trying to point to is that “the media” as a whole doesn’t have coherent motivations that can be described in anthropomorphized ways. Say Berlusconi owned “the media” is a good example of the reality that we are not using the same terms. Berlusconi is of course an extreme example with his literal control of a media empire. And even as that case began to verge on a kind of proto-Russian situation, that was emphatically not  “owning the media.” Which is as yet still impossible in societies like the United States or any European country.

      What all these men share was insight into the way media had begun to function and the way to take advantage of it. But it’s a real categorical misunderstanding to think that it was “the media” making decisions and having motivations, “deciding it wanted X Elected.”

      it’s probably worth noting that these characters have thrived in inverse proportion to the extent they actually exerted direct control of the media. Which I would argue Trump had never tried until this year, as he begins to flounder.

      Reply

