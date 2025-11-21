SEDITIOUS!…

As I mentioned last night, the pashas are going to take bigger swings, and smooth brained boy here is going to get more deranged because the ship is on fire and sinking.

I though the dangerous period would be after the midterms, but it looks like we're entering it.. now. [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 10:36 AM

The oath that prohibits members of our military from obeying unlawful orders is the same one that prohibits them from throwing out a President they don't like. #JustSaying — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 10:33 AM

Before the midterms of 1866, President Andrew Johnson called his congressional opponents traitors and said they should be hanged.

Voters were so profoundly moved by his words… that they gave his opponents a supermajority in Congress, and the nation got the Fourteenth Amendment. — Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@hcrichardson.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 10:33 AM





I can't help but think the reason the White House was very clear to put out a statement tonight that DJT does not want anyone to be hanged or harmed is because DOJ has spent months trying to lay the groundwork in court that his 'truths' are official government pronouncements. — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 11:02 PM

I mean even republicans are staying quiet or calling him out. Even if his statement was weak the fact that Mike Johnson of all people didn’t defend it is pretty telling

The actual answer is this always gets away from you, and even the dumbest GOP (other than maybe Tuberville and Markwayyynnee) know that you can't put the toothpaste back in the tube if it keeps going. [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 11:07 PM