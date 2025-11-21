Many Americans say they believe in democracy, but many also don’t believe it's working, according to a new Gallup poll.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 20, 2025 at 8:00 PM
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 4:05 PM
SEDITIOUS!…
As I mentioned last night, the pashas are going to take bigger swings, and smooth brained boy here is going to get more deranged because the ship is on fire and sinking.
I though the dangerous period would be after the midterms, but it looks like we're entering it.. now.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 10:36 AM
things you say when it's going great
— politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 1:54 PM
He just thinks someone should do it.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 2:17 PM
The oath that prohibits members of our military from obeying unlawful orders is the same one that prohibits them from throwing out a President they don't like. #JustSaying
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 10:33 AM
Before the midterms of 1866, President Andrew Johnson called his congressional opponents traitors and said they should be hanged.
Voters were so profoundly moved by his words… that they gave his opponents a supermajority in Congress, and the nation got the Fourteenth Amendment.
— Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@hcrichardson.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 10:33 AM
Donald Trump should keep his reckless mouth shut.
— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 12:04 PM
I can't help but think the reason the White House was very clear to put out a statement tonight that DJT does not want anyone to be hanged or harmed is because DOJ has spent months trying to lay the groundwork in court that his 'truths' are official government pronouncements.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 11:02 PM
I mean even republicans are staying quiet or calling him out. Even if his statement was weak the fact that Mike Johnson of all people didn’t defend it is pretty telling
The actual answer is this always gets away from you, and even the dumbest GOP (other than maybe Tuberville and Markwayyynnee) know that you can't put the toothpaste back in the tube if it keeps going.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 11:07 PM
Good. Dems not backing down in the slightest in the face of Trump's call for their execution. Keep this up, Dems. Treat Trump like *he's* the violent criminal and the real threat to our Constitution order. Because he is.
— Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 1:13 PM
