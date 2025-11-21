It’s been a very long week, so I’m going to try to keep this on the briefer side.

Twelve years ago today, Ukrainians began the Revolution of Dignity. Our fight for freedom continues to this day. And today, more than ever, we must remind the world: we will not accept capitulation — no matter who tries to force it on us. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 6:44 AM

Donald has stopped you all talking about the Epstein files for a while. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 9:30 AM

Dear Americans

Your country just drafted Ukraine’s death sentence. Never forget that. Ukrainians surely won’t — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 2:43 PM

While Trump handed over his lunch money to Mayor-elect Mamdani, today and enjoyed doing so from all the video, he also had some more thoughts on the Russian dictated US driven peace agreement Trump’s team rolled out this week.

Q: The suggestion you made was that if Zelenskyy doesn’t accept it, the US will pull back its support for Ukraine TRUMP: At some point he’s gonna have to accept something. You remember right in the Oval Office I said, ‘You don’t have the cards’ [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 21, 2025 at 3:54 PM

I didn’t say they were good thoughts.

Quite simply, the Ukrainians hold far more cards right now that they did even back in early 2025 when Trump unleashed the Vice President of a Thousand Names on President Zelenskyy. The pace of Ukrainian weapons development, innovation, and production dwarfs anything and everything that the US defense industrial base could produce if its collective ass was on fire and its collective head was catching. The real purpose behind Secretary of the Army Driscoll’s trip to Ukraine yesterday was to gain access to Ukraine’s defense industrial base. And that’s not counting on what Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s petroleum infrastructure has done. Almost all of it accomplished with Ukrainian made weapons and munitions, NOT AMERICAN!!!!

As for just keep fighting, I expect that’s what the Ukrainians will do.

#UPDATE Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday he will not “betray” his country as he pushed back on a US plan to end the war on terms favourable to Moscow, acknowledging he risked losing Washington as an ally ➡️ u.afp.com/ShoL [image or embed] — AFP News Agency (@en.afp.com) November 21, 2025 at 11:31 AM

From Agence France Press via Yahoo:

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday pushed back against a US plan to end the war in Ukraine, while Russian leader Vladimir Putin welcomed the proposal that includes many of his hardline demands. With President Donald Trump giving Ukraine less than a week to sign, Zelensky pledged to work to ensure any deal would not “betray” Ukraine’s interests, while acknowledging he risked losing Washington as an ally. Putin said the blueprint could “lay the foundation” for a final peace settlement, but threatened more land seizures if Ukraine walked away from negotiations. Ukraine faces one of the most challenging moments in its history, Zelensky said in an address to the nation, adding that he would propose alternatives to Trump’s 28-point plan. Kyiv and its European allies were startled by the proposal — which would force Ukraine to give up land, cut its army and pledge never to join NATO. Russia, meanwhile, would gain territory, be reintegrated into the global economy and rejoin the G8, under a draft of the plan, seen by AFP. – ‘He’ll have to like it’ – “Ukraine and its European allies are still living under illusions and dreaming of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield,” Putin said in a televised meeting with his security council. If Kyiv walks away, Russia’s claimed recent capture of Ukrainian city Kupiansk “will inevitably be repeated in other key areas of the front line,” Putin added. The Ukrainian army says Kupiansk remains under Kyiv’s control. Zelensky on Friday recalled how he marshalled Kyiv’s response to the Russian invasion in February 2022, saying “we did not betray Ukraine then, we will not do so now.” “I will present arguments, I will persuade, I will propose alternatives,” he added. Trump said at the White House that next Thursday was an “appropriate time” to set for Zelensky to agree a deal, but he indicated it could be flexible.

More at the link.

We now know that significant portions, if not the entire Russia-US agreement was written in the Kremlin:

Even the text of the alleged “peace agreement” between Russia and Ukraine being touted by the Trump administration betrays its Kremlin origins. They were in such a such a rush they didn’t even have it properly translated. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 8:27 AM

From The Guardian:

Some of the phrases in the US’s “peace proposal” for Ukraine appear to have been originally written in Russian. In several places the language would work in Russian but seems distinctly odd in English. The third point of the 28-point plan reads: “It is expected that Russia will not invade neighbouring countries and Nato will not expand further.” “It is expected” is a clunky passive construction in English. The Russian version – ожидается or ozhidayetsya – makes more sense and is a familiar verb form. Other Russianisms that appear to have crept into the text include неоднозначности (ambiguities) and “закрепить” (to enshrine). The White House has acknowledged Kirill Dmitriev, Vladimir Putin’s envoy, wrote the proposal together with Donald Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff. The pair hammered out the text during a meeting in Miami. Ukraine and its European partners were excluded from the drafting process.

I expect that President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians will run through the diplomatic traps, but at the end of the day this isn’t going anywhere. As I’ve written multiple times, no Ukrainian leader could accept these terms. And it isn’t just that it wouldn’t be good for them politically, it is that it would be disastrous for Ukraine. If I was advising President Zelenskyy, I would recommend that he get with the parliamentary leadership of his own party, as well as the opposition parties and leaders that are not Putin stooges, and work out a way ahead to ensure that the Ukrainian government was on the soundest footing as possible. Whether this is a national unity or national security or war coalition government or something else is up to the Ukrainians to figure out, but everyone needs to be on the same page until such time as Ukraine and Ukrainians are willing to stop fighting.

Which is why the pressure is going to be ramped up:

Expected. Although, the headline should have been “US threatens to cut intel, weapons to press Ukraine to surrender” Because that peace deal is nothing but capitulation. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 8:25 AM

Reuters has the details: (emphasis mine)

KYIV, Nov 21 (Reuters) – The United States has threatened to cut intelligence sharing and weapons supplies for Ukraine to press it into agreeing to the framework of a U.S.-brokered peace deal, two people familiar with the matter said. The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Kyiv was under greater pressure from Washington than during any previous peace discussions, and that the U.S. wanted Ukraine to sign a framework of the deal by next Thursday. “They want to stop the war and want Ukraine to pay the price,” one of the sources said.

President Zelenskyy’s address today makes both a very clear call to unity and, if one reads closely, provides an answer to Trump’s ultimatum. Here’s the key portion: (emphasis mine)

Right now is one of the hardest moments in our history. Right now, Ukraine is under some of the heaviest pressure yet. Right now, Ukraine may find itself facing a very tough choice. Either the loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner. Either the difficult 28 points, or an extremely hard winter – the hardest yet – and the dangers that follow. A life without freedom, without dignity, without justice. And that we trust someone who has already attacked us twice. They will expect an answer from us. Though the truth is, I already gave that answer. On May 20, 2019, when taking an oath of loyalty to Ukraine, I notably said: “I, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, elected by the will of the people as President of Ukraine, pledge with all my actions to defend the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, to uphold the rights and freedoms of its citizens, to abide by the Constitution and the laws of Ukraine, to fulfil my duties in the interests of all my compatriots, and to strengthen Ukraine’s standing in the world.” For me, this is not a protocol formality to check off – it is an oath. And every day, I remain true to every word of it. And I will never betray it. Ukraine’s national interest must be respected. We’re not making loud statements. We will work calmly with the United States and with all our partners. There will be a constructive search for solutions with our main partner. I will lay out the arguments. I will persuade. I will offer alternatives. But one thing is certain: we will not give the enemy reasons to claim that Ukraine doesn’t want peace, that it is sabotaging the process, and that it is Ukraine that is not ready for diplomacy. That will not happen. Ukraine will work fast. Today, on Saturday and Sunday, all next week, and for as long as it takes – 24/7 – I will fight to ensure that, among all the points of the plan, at least two are not overlooked: these are the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians. Because everything else rests on this – our sovereignty, our independence, our land, our people. And Ukraine’s future. We will – and must – do everything so that, as a result, the war ends, but Ukraine does not end, Europe does not end, nor does global peace.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s full address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Need Unity More Than Ever, So That There Can Be a Dignified Peace in Our Home – Address by the President Ukrainians! There comes a moment in the life of every nation when everyone needs to talk things through. Honestly. Calmly. Without speculation, rumors, gossip, without anything extra. Just as things are. Just as I’ve always tried to speak to you. Right now is one of the hardest moments in our history. Right now, Ukraine is under some of the heaviest pressure yet. Right now, Ukraine may find itself facing a very tough choice. Either the loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner. Either the difficult 28 points, or an extremely hard winter – the hardest yet – and the dangers that follow. A life without freedom, without dignity, without justice. And that we trust someone who has already attacked us twice. They will expect an answer from us. Though the truth is, I already gave that answer. On May 20, 2019, when taking an oath of loyalty to Ukraine, I notably said: “I, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, elected by the will of the people as President of Ukraine, pledge with all my actions to defend the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, to uphold the rights and freedoms of its citizens, to abide by the Constitution and the laws of Ukraine, to fulfil my duties in the interests of all my compatriots, and to strengthen Ukraine’s standing in the world.” For me, this is not a protocol formality to check off – it is an oath. And every day, I remain true to every word of it. And I will never betray it. Ukraine’s national interest must be respected. We’re not making loud statements. We will work calmly with the United States and with all our partners. There will be a constructive search for solutions with our main partner. I will lay out the arguments. I will persuade. I will offer alternatives. But one thing is certain: we will not give the enemy reasons to claim that Ukraine doesn’t want peace, that it is sabotaging the process, and that it is Ukraine that is not ready for diplomacy. That will not happen. Ukraine will work fast. Today, on Saturday and Sunday, all next week, and for as long as it takes – 24/7 – I will fight to ensure that, among all the points of the plan, at least two are not overlooked: these are the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians. Because everything else rests on this – our sovereignty, our independence, our land, our people. And Ukraine’s future. We will – and must – do everything so that, as a result, the war ends, but Ukraine does not end, Europe does not end, nor does global peace. I’ve just spoken with Europeans. We count on our European friends who fully understand that Russia is not somewhere far away – it’s right next to the EU’s borders, that Ukraine today is the only shield separating comfortable European life from Putin’s plans. We remember: Europe stood with us. We believe: Europe will stand with us. Ukraine must not live through a déjà vu of February 24, when we felt alone, when no one could stop Russia except our heroic people, who stood like a wall against Putin’s army. And of course it was nice to hear the world say: Ukrainians are incredible; God, how they, Ukrainians, fight; how Ukrainians stand; what titans they are. And it’s true. Absolutely. But Europe and the whole world must also understand another truth: Ukrainians are, first of all, human beings. And for almost four years of full-scale invasion, we have been holding back one of the largest armies on Earth. And we are holding a frontline stretching thousands of kilometers. And our people endure nightly shelling, missile attacks, ballistic missile strikes, and “shahed” strikes. And every day, our people lose their loved ones. And our people desperately want this war to end. Yes, we are made of steel. But any metal, even the strongest, can give way. Remember this. Stay with Ukraine. Stay with our people – and that means stay with dignity and freedom. Dear Ukrainians! Remember that first day of the war. Most of us made our choice. The choice for Ukraine. Recall our feelings back then. What was it like? Dark, loud, heavy, painful. For many – terrifying. But the enemy did not see our backs running away. They saw our eyes – full of resolve to fight for what is ours. That is dignity. That is freedom. And this is truly the most terrifying thing for Russia: seeing the Ukrainians’ unity. Back then, our unity was focused on defending our home from the enemy. And now, we also need unity more than ever, so that there can be a dignified peace in our home. I am addressing all Ukrainians now. Our people, citizens, politicians – everyone. We need to pull ourselves together. Regain our senses. Quit the squabbling. Stop the political games. The state must function. The parliament of a country at war must work in unity. The government of a country at war must work effectively. And all of us together must not forget – and must not confuse – who exactly is the enemy of Ukraine today. I remember how, on the first day of the war, various “messengers” brought me different plans, points; there were ultimatums for ending the war. They said: either this way, or no way. Either you sign it, or you will simply be eliminated and an “acting President of Ukraine” will sign it instead of you. We all know how that ended. Many of those “messengers” later became part of our exchange fund and were sent, together with their proposals and points, back home to their “native harbor.” I did not betray Ukraine then. I truly felt your support behind me – of every single one of you. Of every Ukrainian, every soldier, every volunteer, every medic, diplomat, journalist, our entire nation. We did not betray Ukraine then. We will not betray it now. And I know for certain that in this truly one of the most difficult moments in our history, I am not alone. I know that Ukrainians believe in their state, that we are united. And in every future format of meetings, discussions, negotiations with partners, it will be far easier for me to secure a dignified peace for us and to persuade them, knowing with absolute certainty: the people of Ukraine stand behind me. Millions of our people, people of dignity, people fighting for freedom, and those who have earned peace. All our fallen heroes, who gave their lives for Ukraine, who are now in heaven, and deserve to see from above that their children and grandchildren will live in a dignified peace. And that peace will come. Dignified, effective, long-lasting. Dear Ukrainians! The coming week will be very difficult, full of events. You are a mature, wise, conscious nation that has proven this many times. And you understand there will be enormous pressure this time – political pressure, informational, all kinds. Designed to weaken us. To drive a wedge between us. The enemy never sleeps – and will do everything to make us fail. Will we let them do this? We have no right to. And we won’t. Because those who seek to destroy us don’t know us well. They don’t understand who we truly are, what we’re about, what we stand for, what kind of people we are. There is a reason we mark the Day of Dignity and Freedom as a national holiday. It shows who we are. It shows our values. We will work in the diplomatic arena for our peace. We must act in unity within the country for the sake of our peace. For our dignity. For our freedom. And I believe – and I know – that I am not alone. With me is our nation, our society, our warriors, our partners, our allies, all our people. Dignified. Free. United. Happy Day of Dignity and Freedom. Glory to Ukraine!

First Lady Zelenska joined a training session sponsored by her foundation and the Voices of Children Foundation.

The Olena Zelenska Foundation Conducted Training for Teams of Its New Project – “12–21” Youth Spaces The Olena Zelenska Foundation team, together with the Voices of Children Foundation, held a training session for the teams that will launch the first “12–21” youth spaces in local communities. These are barrier-free spaces for adolescents and young people, combining leisure, trusting communication, peer-to-peer support, and professional psychosocial assistance. “We gathered not just to hold a training session – we are beginning an important stage of the shared work that the Foundation’s team has been committed to over the past year. During this time, the ‘12–21’ project has become a priority for me, and especially close to my heart,” said the First Lady. Teams of the future spaces came together from different cities across Ukraine. The program included lectures, training sessions, and practical workshops. The teams discussed the age-specific needs of young people, the most common reasons for seeking help, how to uphold the principles of inclusivity within the spaces, and how to involve volunteers in their work. A separate part of the program focused on techniques for sensitive and thoughtful interaction with young people. Specialists from the Headspace Denmark youth centers, whose model inspired the creation of “12–21,” also joined as speakers. “This partnership is an example of genuine human connection between societies that understand one another through shared values,” the First Lady emphasized. The training was organized in partnership with the Coordination Centre for Mental Health under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Voices of Children Foundation. The first “12–21” spaces will open later this year in Bila Tserkva, Chernihiv, and Khmelnytskyi.

Georgia:

During today’s protest, police prevented demonstrators from using the crosswalk and arrested one person. Over the past few days, police have arrested more than ten demonstrators for similar reasons. #GeorgiaProtests

Day 359 [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 1:44 PM

Police are mobilized on Rustaveli Avenue to make life difficult for the protesters, restrict their movement and arrest people who stand peacefully on the sidewalk (one man arrested already tonight). Day 359 of uninterrupted protests in Georgia. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 1:08 PM

A drunk GD thug attacked protesters with a knife. Two protesters, Tornike Toshkhua and Mindia Shervashidze, disarmed him and handed the knife to police — yet they were kept in pretrial detention today. Today, an investigator also admitted the “victim” had no injuries, just redness. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 3:49 AM

Georgian protester Elene Berikashvili was sentenced to administrative detention today along with several others. At rallies, she would read the police oath out loud for the officers. Today, her friend brought a speaker and played Elene’s recording for the police. Uninterrupted protest, day 359. ✊🇬🇪 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 12:28 PM

Having striped the diaspora of voting rights, the Georgian Dream officials state things like “when German officials tell you to vote against the Georgian Dream, what are you gonna do then??” So-called Speaker of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili spoke of Michael Roth as an example. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 5:25 PM

The EU:

From Politico:

BRUSSELS — Donald Trump has hurled a wrench into one of the most sensitive negotiations currently under way in Europe, potentially derailing efforts to help fund Ukraine to stay in the fight against Russia. For months European Union officials have been trying — and failing — to work out a way to use around €140 billion of immobilized Russian state assets held largely in Belgium to support Kyiv’s war effort. The cash is desperately needed as Ukraine is at risk of running out of money early next year. Talks in Brussels are now at an extremely delicate stage, diplomats said, as top officials try to finesse a legal text that would enable the frozen funds to be used for a loan to the Ukrainian government. But the United States’ new 28-point blueprint for a ceasefire includes a rival idea for using those same assets for American-led reconstruction efforts once a truce has been agreed. The U.S. would take “50 percent” of the profit from this activity, the document said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the new Trump plan confronted his country with one of the most difficult moments in its history: a potential choice between losing its “dignity” and losing “a key partner.” Multiple EU diplomats and officials said they feared the proposals, from Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, would wreck their chances of the loan proposal being agreed by the EU’s 27 governments. European leaders had been hoping to finalize the so-called “reparations loan” deal at a crunch summit next month. A former French official, granted anonymity like others to discuss sensitive matters, said the Witkoff idea “is, of course, scandalous.” “The Europeans are exhausting themselves trying to find a viable solution to use the assets for the benefit of Ukrainians and Trump wants to profit from them,” the person said. “This proposal is likely to be rejected by everyone.” One senior EU official in Brussels scoffed at the idea and noted that whatever he wants, Trump has no power to unfreeze assets held in Europe. An official from an EU government resorted to colorful swearing to express their dismay, while a senior EU politician said: “Witkoff needs to see a psychiatrist.” The EU’s idea is to use the assets to facilitate a loan for Ukraine which would only need to be repaid if Russia agrees to pay war reparations to Kyiv once a peace deal is signed. But Belgium has been hesitant to approve the plan because it is concerned about being held financially liable if Russia were to attempt to recoup the funds. This has put Belgium at odds with other EU members who are pushing for faster action to support Ukraine. On Friday, EU diplomats and officials said they feared the new Trump proposal would make it even harder to persuade Belgium to come on board. One official in an EU government said the U.S. plan was an argument against moving ahead with the reparations loan as the EU will face pressure from Trump to unfreeze the assets under a postwar settlement, leaving European taxpayers on the hook to repay Russia. A diplomat added the notion of America seeking to profit from assets held in Europe sounded like classic Trump. The details of the American plan are far from clear. However, the full text of the 28 points make plain that the Trump administration has designs on the frozen funds, with $100 billion to “be invested in U.S.-led efforts for Ukraine’s reconstruction and investment,” the document said. “The United States will receive 50% of the profit from this activity. Europe will add another $100 billion to increase total investment available for Ukraine’s recovery. Frozen European-held Russian funds will be unfrozen.” The rest of the frozen Russian assets will be invested in “a separate U.S.–Russia investment instrument, to be used for joint American–Russian investment projects in sectors

strengthening global stability and mutual economic interests.” The 28-point plan has triggered widespread concern in European capitals this week that Trump is preparing to try to force Ukraine to accept an unequal peace deal that would benefit Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy held talks by phone with the leaders of Germany, France and the U.K. on Friday in an effort to coordinate their next steps. The Europeans assured Zelenskyy they remained committed to a “just” peace, according to a statement released after the call. “They agreed that any agreement affecting European states, the European Union, or NATO requires the approval of European partners or a consensus among allies,” the statement said.

More at the link.

Back to Ukraine.

US security guarantees guarantee that you will have to pay them for the inconvenience of being invaded [image or embed] — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 12:52 PM

Reuters illustrated how much Ukrainian territory would be handed to Russia under Trump’s plan, requiring forces to withdraw from unoccupied Donetsk and Luhansk areas including Sloviansk-Kramatorsk, which would fall under Russian control. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 12:36 PM

Zelenskyy has posted a deeply difficult, ten‑minute national address. It is honestly heartbreaking to watch. I’m sure translations are already circulating and you’ll find it online, but the first point you need to hear is this: “Right now is one of the most difficult moments in our history. , — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 10:05 AM

At this momentUkraine may face a very hard choice: either the loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner.” I feel sick. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 10:05 AM

“The price for keeping the dialogue (with the U.S.) cannot be the sovereignty of Ukraine, which this plan undermines altogether,” Inna Sovsun, a lawmaker from the opposition Holos party, told the Kyiv Independent. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) November 21, 2025 at 1:53 PM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Amid mounting pressure from the White House, Kyiv is now grappling with a U.S. 28-point peace plan that many in the country view as a “capitulation.” Ukrainian activists, lawmakers, soldiers and veterans warn that the proposal could strengthen Russia’s position, leading to further conflict rather than resolution — and not just on the front lines, but on the streets of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ariev, a lawmaker with the opposition European Solidarity party, said that the leaked plan appears to be “a plan of capitulation and betrayal” and “completely fails to reflect the interests of Ukraine and the EU.” He believes that if Zelensky accepts it, part of the society will reject it, which could lead to domestic conflict. While U.S. President Donald Trump spent months unsuccessfully trying to bring Russia to the negotiating table, the latest version of the peace plan — brokered by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian Envoy Kirill Dmitriev — appears to show that Washington has ultimately sided with Moscow, giving Kyiv days to accept an unfavorable proposal. The 28-point plan reiterates Russia’s long-standing maximalist demands imposed on Kyiv. In his address on Nov. 21, Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine might soon face a difficult choice — “either the loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.” He said that Ukraine would collaborate with the U.S. and European partners to offer alternative proposals. The lawmakers the Kyiv Independent spoke with believe that Zelensky can’t move forward with the proposed plan. “The price for keeping the dialogue (with the U.S.) cannot be the sovereignty of Ukraine, which this plan undermines altogether,” Inna Sovsun, a lawmaker from the opposition Holos party, told the Kyiv Independent. “All these plans are only aimed at Trump wanting to end this war as quickly as possible, which has turned out to be the most difficult for him, and to secure his final image as a peacekeeper.” Another lawmaker from the Holos party, Andrii Osadchuk, believes that the authors of the plan have a very “fuzzy understanding of law, ethics, morality, and international relations.” “And therefore, what they have crafted has no chance of gaining support, either from Ukraine or from European partners, without whom I believe any peace process is impossible,” Osadchuk told the Kyiv Independent. A European top diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the 28-point peace plan as “terrible” and “suspiciously close to Russian maximalist demands.” As they pointed out, this is “dangerous” for both Ukraine and the EU. “All of our partners, and even some in the U.S., understand that this is not going to end in peace. This is just a pause before the next stage of the war,” a senior Ukrainian diplomat told the Kyiv Independent. Liubomyr Dmytryshyn, a 24-year-old veteran and activist, echoes their sentiment. He draws a parallel to Ukraine’s signing of the Minsk Agreements in 2014, which froze the war in eastern Ukraine, but “eventually turned into an even greater disaster.” One of Russia’s demands is the full withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donetsk Oblast, ravaged by war since 2014. According to Zelensky, after four years of full-scale war, Russia has occupied an additional one-third of Donetsk Oblast, now controlling 67 to 69% of the region as of August. He said it would take Moscow another four years to fully occupy the Donbas region, which Donetsk Oblast is part of. “Even if Trump’s plan becomes a reality, it will be nothing more than a rotten peace,” Dmytryshyn said. “I fought in Donetsk Oblast not to hand it over to Russia without a fight as a sacrifice.” Bohdan Krotevych, the former commander of Ukraine’s Azov Brigade, believes that the single point from the alleged plan regarding the reduction of Ukraine’s military can be equated to “capitulation.” The leaked plan proposes to limit the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to 600,000 personnel. “No promises will protect us from the army of another state — only our own army can do that,” Krotevych told the Kyiv Independent. “The better equipped and trained it is, the more effective the security guarantee will be.” Another controversy arose over the issue of the alleged “full amnesty.” The plan reportedly originally proposed an audit of all international aid to Ukraine. But the language was later reportedly changed to offer “full amnesty for actions during the war” to all parties involved. “I could understand why this clause would be removed by the Russians,” Sovsun said. “I see no good reason for the Ukrainian side to be specifically removing this part of the plan, since there are so many more that are problematic.” Olena Halushka, head of the International Centre for Ukrainian Victory (ICUV), said that discussing amnesty for the Russian atrocities in Mariupol and Bucha “would betray the interest of Ukrainians.” “There will never be peace without justice. And justice is not for trade,” she told the Kyiv Independent. For an officer with the call sign “Third” who has been fighting since 2014, the plan “changes nothing,” he said, adding: “Whether the plan exists or not — we keep fighting.”

If the Trump administration forces Ukraine to accept Russia’s capitulation plan, it could prompt serious civil unrest in Ukraine – a double win for the Kremlin. Ukrainians might well be asking themselves, “What’s worse, a treacherous enemy or a treacherous ally?” [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 12:23 PM

Russia has launched over 112,000 Shahed drones at Ukraine since February 2022, targeting homes and civilian infrastructure, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi claims The Iranian-designed attack drones have killed children and other civilians throughout the invasion euromaidanpress.com/2025/11/21/r… [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 4:08 PM

EuroMaidan Press has the details:

Russian forces have launched more than 112,000 Shahed drones since the start of the full-scale invasion, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said on Friday. Syrskyi said the drones have primarily targeted homes and civilian infrastructure, killing children and other civilians. Ukraine’s Security Service previously documented nearly 50,000 Shahed launches between February 2022 and August 2025. Shaheds are Iranian-designed kamikaze drones, and much larger than typical commercial or surveillance drones. Most variants, such as the Shahed-136, weigh around 200-450 kg and have a wingspan of roughly 2.5-3 meters. They are powered by small engines and can carry a warhead of roughly 40-50 kg, designed to explode on impact. Unlike small reconnaissance drones, Shaheds are built for long-range attacks and can fly hundreds of kilometers to hit their targets, even reaching Ukrainian cities as far west as Lviv. Russia regularly uses them for terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities and apartment buildings, often in swarms to overwhelm air defenses and cause maximum casualties. Their size and payload make them far more destructive than common commercial drones.

As I was saying:

Things that make you go “Hmmm…” After nearly 12 years of grinding war, the Kremlin and the White House are in a sudden rush to force Ukraine to surrender, just as Ukraine’s domestically produced “long-range” weapons systems start to come online. www.uawire.org/later-will-b… [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 3:36 PM

Fire Point plans to deploy its FP-7 ballistic missile this year with mass production. The FP-7 has 200 km range and 150 kg warhead, with an FP-9 variant planned by mid-next year reaching 850 km, while Flamingo cruise missiles are produced at three daily. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 8:42 AM

All major thermal and hydro power plants in Ukraine have been damaged by enemy attacks, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry reports. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 8:59 AM

Ternopil:

“Don’t save me, I beg you. I saw my child burn to death,” a woman told doctors after being pulled from the rubble of her home in Ternopil. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 5:50 PM

For 3 days, a man waited by the ruins of a building in Ternopil, clinging to hope that rescuers would find his wife and two children. But the miracle never came: his wife, their 18‑month‑old son, and 6‑year‑old daughter were found dead. Russia murdered them. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 7:51 AM

In Ternopil, rescuers recovered the bodies of three more people from beneath the rubble — two of them children. The death toll from russia’s attack has risen to 31. Thirteen people remain missing. Search efforts continue. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 5:37 AM

3 days of clearing but rescuers still can’t pull all the bodies from the rubble of the home russia bombed in Ternopil. Meanwhile, the US, once our great inspiration and beacon of democracy, is aggressively pushing Ukraine’s capitulation. I wish this was just a nightmare we could wake up from. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 3:03 AM

Zaporizhzhia:

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Ukrainian forces from the 118th Mechanized Brigade destroyed eight pieces of equipment including a tank and MT-LB while repelling a Russian assault on Mala Tokmachka village in Zaporizhzhia region. Russian losses reportedly included 28 soldiers. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 1:45 PM

Danylvika, Donetsk Oblast:

Ukrainian drones just wiped out an entire Russian platoon trying to assault Danylivka. The 214th Assault Battalion caught them riding into the village in unarmored civilian vehicles—not the usual armored tanks Russia’s been using lately. [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 7:08 PM

But here’s the problem: while Ukraine holds Danylivka, Russian forces are advancing south toward the main supply road. It’s the same pattern that forced Ukrainian troops to retreat from Pokrovsk—hold the front, collapse the flanks: euromaidanpress.com/2025/11/21/s… [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 7:08 PM

From EuroMaidan Press:

All eyes are on Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast as Ukraine’s 7th Rapid Reaction Corps and supporting brigades retreat from the adjacent towns following a yearlong siege by the Russian Center Group of Forces. But it’s not in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad that the Russians are advancing fast. No, the most dramatic Russian gains this year have come just south of Pokrovsk in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, where the open terrain, foggy weather, and thin Ukrainian defenses have practically invited a sustained assault from a powerful Russian force subordinate to the 5th, 29th, 35th, and 36th Combined Arms Armies. So it’s very good new for the outgunned, outnumbered Ukrainian defenders in the south that they’ve managed to halt Russian attacks around the town of Danylivka, just 20 km north of the main Ukrainian logistics hub in the region in Huliaipole. The Ukrainian 20th Army Corps put up a spirited defense in Danylivka recently. A Russian assault group, possibly from the 36th Motor Rifle Brigade, rode into the village in unarmored civilian light vehicles—and ran into a wall of Ukrainian drones. “We destroyed a platoon of invaders,” the Ukrainian 214th Assault Battalion reported. But at least one observer expects the “stubborn defense” of Danylivka to falter as the bigger Russian force advances farther south, potentially initiating the kind of encirclement that undermined the Ukrainian defense of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. “Unfortunately, Ukrainian successes in this area are likely only temporary,” observer Thorkill warned. To be sure, the Ukrainian 20th Army Corps is fighting hard, if unevenly. Some of its most experienced brigades—the 110th Mechanized Brigade, for one—are also its most exhausted. And one brigade, the 102nd Territorial Brigade, recently and unexpectedly fell back. After a long pause in mechanized assaults earlier this year, Russian forces have lately deployed more armored vehicles—including up-armored turtle, porcupine, and hedgehog tanks that can take multiple drone hits before being immobilized. It’s notable that the Danylivka assault involved unprotected vehicles. The wider problem, for the Ukrainians west of Danylivka, is that their efforts there “will become pointless” if the Russian 127th Motor Rifle Division sustains its own advance a few kilometers south around the village of Yablukove. At risk is the main road threading from Pokrovsk to Huliaipole … and eventually Huliaipole itself. “Due to the deep breach made by the Russian 127th [Motor Rifle] Division in the Ukrainian defenses along the Yantsur River line in the Uspenivka-Poltavka area, its [infiltration] units are approaching the Pokrovsk-Huliaipole road in the Varvarivka area and will likely cut it there soon, if they haven’t already,” Thorkill reported. “At the same time, the aforementioned unit could support the offensive actions of the 36th Army with attacks on the Ukrainian flank in the Radisne-Nechayivka area,” halfway between Uspenivka and Danylivka. As in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, there are just too many Russian troops and too few Ukrainian troops for the Ukrainians to hold the line—especially given the sparse Ukrainian earthworks in the area. Thorkill expects the Russians to keep attacking, and likely advancing, for another two months. “Up until now, the rule was that around mid-January on the front in the Donbas, an operational pause would occur, which lasted until April,” Thorkill explained. “I think it will be similar this time. So, roughly until mid-January, the Russians will keep pushing.” The tactical success at Danylivka demonstrates Ukrainian drone operators’ continued effectiveness against unprotected Russian assaults. But the broader strategic picture shows Russian forces repeating their Pokrovsk playbook: allowing Ukrainian forces to hold the front while systematically collapsing the flanks to force eventual withdrawal. With foggy weather limiting Ukrainian drone effectiveness and Russian numerical superiority in troops and equipment, the pattern mirrors the encirclement tactics that eventually forced Ukrainian retreats elsewhere.

Dnipro:

Russian occupied Crimea:

The Lyman axis:

Kostiantynivka:

Ukrainian forces from the 100th Mechanized Brigade’s Cursed Empire unit struck Russian logistics on the Kostiantynivka axis, hitting two minibuses, five vehicles, an armored vehicle, four motorcyclists, two occupiers and a quad bike. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 7:06 AM

Andriivka, Sumy Oblast:

Pokrovsk:

Russian forces are concentrating in Pokrovsk and deploying reserves while attempting to cross the city’s railway to expand occupied territory, Ukraine’s Airborne Assault Forces report. Ukrainian forces are blocking these attempts, forcing Russia to continuously replace personnel losses the unit said [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 6:47 AM

Odesa:

Odesa faces a massive drone assault with Shahed and Gerbera drones flying just above rooftops. One drone hit a building under construction. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 4:45 AM

Primorsky Krai, Russia:

A vessel is burning near the NK Alliance oil terminal in Vladivostok, not appearing on marine radars suggesting possible shadow fleet ties, Exilenova+ reports. The fire is visible from various city districts, with locals speculating it could be a tanker. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 7:19 AM

Irkutsk Oblast, Russia:

About 150 meters of track was destroyed in Irkutsk region after a locomotive and nine coal cars derailed on the East Siberian Railway, Russia’s transport prosecutor reports. Train traffic is suspended with restoration work underway. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 3:27 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

While clearing the rubble of a building in Ternopil, that was ruined by Russian attack, rescuers found this poor scared cat. He is reunited with his human. 🐈‍⬛️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 9:39 AM

Open thread!