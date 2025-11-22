Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

2026 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar – Super Compressed Time Table, Instructions Below

2026 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar – Super Compressed Time Table, Instructions Below

Re-upping this post on Saturday afternoon to catch the weekend daytime folks.

Saturday comments will start at #32.

Originally posted Nov 20 at 7:15 pm.

Posted again last night Nov 21 at 5 pm.

I mentioned a week or two that we are doing the Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar this year and asked you to start picking out your photos.

The timeframe is super-compressed this year because of the late start (my fault!) and we try to make the calendars available for ordering at the beginning of December.

So here’s what we need from you, and when we need it.

ASAP – #1

Send me email right away ( WaterGirl at balloon-juice.com ) letting me know the following.

  • Your nym
  • The names of the pets you want in the calendar
  • If any of your pets need a heart :-(

That will let us know how many of you are participating and how many pet pics we’ll have for the calendar.

ASAP – #2

  • Once you have sent the email with pet names
  • Decide on which photos you want to submit
  • DO NOT send photos yet.

THIS WEEKEND

  • I will get the upload area set up on Dropbox so you can upload your photos to the calendar area
  • I will share the upload link in a post on BJ
  • As soon as I share the upload link, you can start uploading your photos to the calendar area

ANY QUESTIONS?

  • Ask them in the comments!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @sab: Most people have said the dropbox thing is pretty simple.

      If someone truly can’t do it, for whatever reason, I can make an exception.  But let’s try it first.

      So please follow the first two sets of instructions – ASAP # 1 and ASAP #2 –, so we can get started.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Just emailed with six (6!) pet names! I acquired the photos a few days ago, so as soon as you say the word I’ll get them off to you.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      HinTN

      I sent a preliminary two pets email. If I get more of more pets I’ll let you know and if it’s OK they’ll come too.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Glidwrith: Yes, you can do that.  But we don’t typically use more than one unless  1) they are irresistible, and 2) they fit a particular space that needs filling.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Sure hope Cafe Press gets it shit together.  I ordered one last year, never got it.

      Money went to a good cause but I kept  last year’s calendar up on my wall until last month.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Joey Maloney

      I normally like to send multiple pics of each pet to give you a choice for the one that fits best in space available. How many is “good, that helps me put it together” versus “crap don’t make me look through all of these”?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      I really appreciate all the emails and the interest in the calendars.

      I am not actually opening and looking at the emails yet because I have a terrible cold and just limped through the day to meet my client deadline.  But Saturday or Sunday for sure, so be sure to have your pics decided on by Sunday evening.

      That way we can all jump right in once I have the file drop-off site set up.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WTFGhost

      I’m usually too tired to capture any pics for something like a calendar. If I catch a pic, it’s probably “Look, X_Cat and Y_Cat are sitting six inches apart and not hissing and clawing!”

      Just so you say it, simply, what kind of pics do you want? Like, pretend I’m shy, and you want to assure WTFGhost that if he submits Z_pic, people will think it’s just as adorable as that perfectly candid kitty looking at you upside down while squashed  perfectly a cubicle candy dish; or, some adorable doggie pic (no offense to dog owners, I love dogs, I just know I can’t care for them, walks, and training, and expecting human leadership, so I dunno much about them, so I don’t want to commit cultural misappropriation – okay, really, I don’t care about misappropriation, but doesn’t that sound like something Republicans think we say?).

      Because I know, this is like Great British Bake-Off where people put their favorites on display, and then some bozo makes something twice as pretty, and better tasting than yours, and….

      I’m sorry – don’t let the calendar put you off. Rumors of potential winners being “ICEd” – and not the nice way, like in Zootopia, no, the Trump way! – are just that, rumors, and, yes, technically, if rumors are based on eyewitness accounts – SHUT UP! SHUT UP PIGGY!

      Ahem. I’m sorry. I took a bath. That means I’m in extraordinary pain.

      Anyway: any advice for the shy who might not want to offer up pics, for fears theirs aren’t good enough?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @WTFGhost: Well, the pets in the calendar are labelled with their own names – Fluffy or Steve or whatever – and no one knows whose pet is whose unless you say “that’s my guy on the bottom right in February”.

      So unless you say something, the only ones who will know it’s your pet are beth and me, and we don’t judge.

      Reply

