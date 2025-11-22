I think Mr. Harrison’s comment at the top says it best. Despite what it might be comfortable to believe, it’s quite possible for an individual to be *both* a wacky conspiracist and a savvy politician. ‘Most read (politics)’ story per the Associated Press:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a loyal supporter-turned-critic of President Donald Trump who faced his political retribution if she sought reelection, said Friday she is resigning from Congress in January. Greene, in a more than 10-minute video posted online, explained her decision and said she didn’t want her congressional district “to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for,” she said. Trump branded her a “traitor” and “wacky” and said he would endorse a challenger against her when she ran for reelection next year… The congresswoman, who recorded the video announcing her resignation while sitting in her living room wearing a cross necklace and with a Christmas tree and a peace lily plant behind her, said, “My life is filled with happiness, and my true convictions remain unchanged, because my self-worth is not defined by a man, but instead by God.”… Greene swept to office at the forefront of Trump’s MAGA movement and quickly became a lightning rod on Capitol Hill for her often beyond-mainstream views. In her video Friday, Greene said she had “always been despised in Washington, D.C., and just never fit in.” Yet over time she proved a deft legislator, having aligned herself with then-GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who would go on to become House speaker. She was a trusted voice on the right flank, until McCarthy was ousted in 2023…

The opening in her district means Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will have to set a special election date within 10 days of Greene’s resignation. Such a special election would fill out the remainder of Greene’s term through January 2027. Those elections could take place before the party primaries in May for the next two-year term… Greene’s discontent dates back at least to May, when she announced she wouldn’t run for the Senate against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff, while attacking GOP donors and consultants who feared she couldn’t win. Greene’s restlessness only intensified in July, when she announced she wouldn’t run for Georgia governor, either. She was also frustrated with the Republican leadership on Capitol Hill, which worked in lockstep with the president… Messages left with House Speaker Mike Johnson’s office were not immediately returned. Republicans will likely lose the midterms elections next year, Greene said, and then she’d “be expected to defend the president against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.” “It’s all so absurd and completely unserious,” she said. “I refuse to be a battered wife hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Noting the congressional pension is based on service time, it kicks in at 5 years and her retirement date – Jan. 5, 2026 – will be the first business day after she passes five years since her first swearing in. bsky.app/profile/heli… [image or embed] — Aaron Fritschner (@fritschner.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 8:37 PM

the occam’s razor explanation for greene’s behavior all year is and always has been that she is a maga true believer who increasingly thinks trump and his cabinet have betrayed the movement, and she’s right [image or embed] — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 21, 2025 at 9:37 PM

An interview with Vanity Fair, published earlier in the week:

… The road to get here was long and paved with incendiary Facebook posts. Before arriving in Congress, Greene was a fervent proponent of QAnon, the conspiracy theory that Trump is fighting a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. She signaled support for having prominent Democrats, like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, executed. Her perhaps most frequently mentioned controversy, which has become a catch-all for her extremism, is one she disputes. “I got labeled with this thing called ‘Jewish space lasers,’ and it was not true,” she said. “And I never said it. And it’s been debunked, but most of the country doesn’t know that.” Greene is correct that she never uttered the words “Jewish space lasers.” The term was used by critics to sum up a 2018 Facebook post in which she speculated—baselessly—that California wildfires were started by lasers controlled by a utility company, in connection with the Rothschild family, to make way for a high-speed rail project. “I didn’t even know the Rothschilds were Jewish,” she said. While Greene now says Trump is putting her life in danger by calling her a traitor, the list of political opponents who have been called traitors by Greene herself is long. Nancy Pelosi has been a repeated target: Greene once said in Facebook videos that Pelosi was “guilty of treason” and that she would “suffer death or she’ll be in prison.” In her victory speech after she won the Republican primary for her seat in Congress, Greene called the then House Speaker “anti-American” and a “bitch.” I noted that the rhetoric in her celebratory speech was certainly more extreme than her recent comments lauding Pelosi and her “incredible career,” but even there Greene insisted she had not changed. “I never retracted my words. I said she was incredibly successful,” Greene said. “I never voted for any of her bills, but I watched her, as Speaker, accomplish their entire agenda. And I’m highly impressed by that. And I also said, I wish we had a Speaker that could do that for us. And we don’t have one.”… Trump’s attacks on Greene may, in that sense, conceal a creeping fear that his powers are waning. Greene’s shift may illuminate her own savvy political strategy: to seize the MAGA movement now, paving the way for 2028. I asked if she plans to run for president in 2028. “Well, I’ve burned down the military-industrial complex, Big Pharma, now the health insurance industry, pretty much every group that lobbies up here in Washington, DC.” But is she planning on running for president in 2028? “I have never said I was running for president.” But would she consider running for president in 2028? “Uh, I am not considering running for president. I’m literally trying with every soul [sic] in my body to just do this current job.” Greene may have stumbled upon a new way to make it in Washington: soar to fame as a radical, collecting headlines and sparking cable-news debates along the way, only to moderate when you’ve peaked, picking up more headlines and more cable-news debates, just now with a more palatable spin: What’s going on with Marjorie Taylor Greene?…

Suddenly the special election in TN-07 becomes potentially hugely consequential. It shouldn’t be competitive, but if Democrats steal it, when Greene resigns the Republican majority will be down to 218-216 w a sure Dem seat with no special scheduled in Texas. [image or embed] — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 9:10 PM

Okay, so I think I am going to upgrade the "It feels like it's starting to fall apart" to "It's absolutely falling apart." — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 8:56 PM