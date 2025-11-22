Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: MTG Dreams

She's an entrepreneur at heart, & growth opportunities in her current position are limited

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 8:29 PM

FINALLY some good news today.

[image or embed]

— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 8:28 PM

I think Mr. Harrison’s comment at the top says it best. Despite what it might be comfortable to believe, it’s quite possible for an individual to be *both* a wacky conspiracist and a savvy politician. ‘Most read (politics)’ story per the Associated Press:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a loyal supporter-turned-critic of President Donald Trump who faced his political retribution if she sought reelection, said Friday she is resigning from Congress in January.

Greene, in a more than 10-minute video posted online, explained her decision and said she didn’t want her congressional district “to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for,” she said.

Trump branded her a “traitor” and “wacky” and said he would endorse a challenger against her when she ran for reelection next year…

The congresswoman, who recorded the video announcing her resignation while sitting in her living room wearing a cross necklace and with a Christmas tree and a peace lily plant behind her, said, “My life is filled with happiness, and my true convictions remain unchanged, because my self-worth is not defined by a man, but instead by God.”…

Greene swept to office at the forefront of Trump’s MAGA movement and quickly became a lightning rod on Capitol Hill for her often beyond-mainstream views. In her video Friday, Greene said she had “always been despised in Washington, D.C., and just never fit in.”

Yet over time she proved a deft legislator, having aligned herself with then-GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who would go on to become House speaker. She was a trusted voice on the right flank, until McCarthy was ousted in 2023…

The opening in her district means Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will have to set a special election date within 10 days of Greene’s resignation. Such a special election would fill out the remainder of Greene’s term through January 2027. Those elections could take place before the party primaries in May for the next two-year term…

Greene’s discontent dates back at least to May, when she announced she wouldn’t run for the Senate against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff, while attacking GOP donors and consultants who feared she couldn’t win.

Greene’s restlessness only intensified in July, when she announced she wouldn’t run for Georgia governor, either. She was also frustrated with the Republican leadership on Capitol Hill, which worked in lockstep with the president…

Messages left with House Speaker Mike Johnson’s office were not immediately returned.

Republicans will likely lose the midterms elections next year, Greene said, and then she’d “be expected to defend the president against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”

“It’s all so absurd and completely unserious,” she said. “I refuse to be a battered wife hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Noting the congressional pension is based on service time, it kicks in at 5 years and her retirement date – Jan. 5, 2026 – will be the first business day after she passes five years since her first swearing in. bsky.app/profile/heli…

[image or embed]

— Aaron Fritschner (@fritschner.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 8:37 PM

the occam’s razor explanation for greene’s behavior all year is and always has been that she is a maga true believer who increasingly thinks trump and his cabinet have betrayed the movement, and she’s right

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 21, 2025 at 9:37 PM

An interview with Vanity Fair, published earlier in the week:

The road to get here was long and paved with incendiary Facebook posts. Before arriving in Congress, Greene was a fervent proponent of QAnon, the conspiracy theory that Trump is fighting a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. She signaled support for having prominent Democrats, like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, executed. Her perhaps most frequently mentioned controversy, which has become a catch-all for her extremism, is one she disputes. “I got labeled with this thing called ‘Jewish space lasers,’ and it was not true,” she said. “And I never said it. And it’s been debunked, but most of the country doesn’t know that.” Greene is correct that she never uttered the words “Jewish space lasers.” The term was used by critics to sum up a 2018 Facebook post in which she speculated—baselessly—that California wildfires were started by lasers controlled by a utility company, in connection with the Rothschild family, to make way for a high-speed rail project. “I didn’t even know the Rothschilds were Jewish,” she said.

While Greene now says Trump is putting her life in danger by calling her a traitor, the list of political opponents who have been called traitors by Greene herself is long. Nancy Pelosi has been a repeated target: Greene once said in Facebook videos that Pelosi was “guilty of treason” and that she would “suffer death or she’ll be in prison.” In her victory speech after she won the Republican primary for her seat in Congress, Greene called the then House Speaker “anti-American” and a “bitch.” I noted that the rhetoric in her celebratory speech was certainly more extreme than her recent comments lauding Pelosi and her “incredible career,” but even there Greene insisted she had not changed.

“I never retracted my words. I said she was incredibly successful,” Greene said. “I never voted for any of her bills, but I watched her, as Speaker, accomplish their entire agenda. And I’m highly impressed by that. And I also said, I wish we had a Speaker that could do that for us. And we don’t have one.”…

Trump’s attacks on Greene may, in that sense, conceal a creeping fear that his powers are waning. Greene’s shift may illuminate her own savvy political strategy: to seize the MAGA movement now, paving the way for 2028.

I asked if she plans to run for president in 2028.

“Well, I’ve burned down the military-industrial complex, Big Pharma, now the health insurance industry, pretty much every group that lobbies up here in Washington, DC.”

But is she planning on running for president in 2028?

“I have never said I was running for president.”

But would she consider running for president in 2028?

“Uh, I am not considering running for president. I’m literally trying with every soul [sic] in my body to just do this current job.”

Greene may have stumbled upon a new way to make it in Washington: soar to fame as a radical, collecting headlines and sparking cable-news debates along the way, only to moderate when you’ve peaked, picking up more headlines and more cable-news debates, just now with a more palatable spin: What’s going on with Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Suddenly the special election in TN-07 becomes potentially hugely consequential. It shouldn’t be competitive, but if Democrats steal it, when Greene resigns the Republican majority will be down to 218-216 w a sure Dem seat with no special scheduled in Texas.

[image or embed]

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 9:10 PM

Okay, so I think I am going to upgrade the "It feels like it's starting to fall apart" to "It's absolutely falling apart."

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 8:56 PM

As a retiring but still sitting member of the House, MTG has the opportunity to read into the public record documents that otherwise could not be released… and would be protected by the constitution's speech or debate clause from prosecution.

— Daniel Schuman (@americalabs.org) November 21, 2025 at 9:21 PM

    65Comments

    2. 2.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Schuman makes a good point. If Greene is leaving, she’s got 6 weeks to read unreleased documents on the congress floor, for all to hear. I hope she does it.

      meanwhile, it strange to read that she was a trusted member. I can’t sit trusted next to her name, it’s an oxymoron for me. And, here’s your chance to play with the word moron, and all its variations, if you’re in the mood.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Greene, like Trump, proves that our society does not care how uncivil or even vile you are to Democrats, you will remain credible.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Baud: she plays with words in a way that appeals to her constituents, who seem to be lowest common denominator folks, if they liked her. She should talk, about unserious and absurd..

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Gloria DryGarden

      For me, listening to the lies of the two aforementioned people, is like watching people solve math problems all wrong, getting wrong answers for every problem, misapplying methods, skewing everything. So their kinds of math tests come up with 0 %.
      Doesn’t everyone who takes a math test get to go over all the problems they got wrong, after, to see where they made mistakes, or didn’t understand? Chemistry, too, and physics, and engineering math problems using applied math. I always like the honesty of it, the chance to clarify and understand, when I was incorrect, or lost. These people getting everything all wrong, and skewed, and lying, to misrepresent facts, it grates on me. It’s steadily dishonest.

      no tienen derecho a desconstruir la realidad.

      I also don’t think she can unsay the things she’s said in the past, her death threats, her mocking of those who’ve been threatened or injured.

      I have to go back to my padded room now. If I stay angry, I won’t get to sleep.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Gloria DryGarden: It all depends on the lens you use. Her true believer maga base love her for the things you and I despise.

      I highly recommend a “Wreck Room” where you can throw and break things to release that anger, and someone else cleans up.😉🌻

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Geminid: very nice.

      stopping to stomp, and clap her hands madly

      Lets out some steam and collapses quite gladly

      or maybe it’s …

      she fiercely stomps, then falls in bed with a whomp.

      {im afraid I’m really pushing it there}

      ( you are both right. Thanks for making me laugh

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Geminid

      Georgia State Senator Colton Moore may well succeed Rep. Greene in Congress, and he wants you come do some shootin’ with him:

          The radical gun-grabbing Democrats and spineless RINOs in Georgia would absolutely lose their minds if they knew you planned to spend your Saturday shooting machine guns with Senator Colton Moore.

      That’s why I’m inviting you to my Fourth Annual Machine Gun Shootout this Saturday November 22 at 10 AM.

      Paying guests will fire a Browning 1919A Automatic Rifle and/or a Thompson ,45 caliber “Tommy Gun,” and discuss Moore’s “plans to crush the gun-grabbing tyrants in 2026.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ten Bears

      I’m not buying it. If she were to quit why wait six weeks? Drama Queen drama

      Which isn’t to make light of the circumstance, she is no doubt in danger, but at this point would in or out. It’s been my observation for several weeks she’s running for pretendident

      Kind of a new twist on that old warning about women scorned …

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Anastasio Beaverhausen

      File under:  “Rats deserting a sinking ship.”  She knows what the recent election results mean for the GOP going forward and nobody likes to be in the minority.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Ten Bears: pension. But also, time to read Epstein files on the Congress floor. Although names gleaned from victims could put victims at legal risk…

      alsi, maybe, 6 more weeks of salary and expense account money, to get holiday gifts for her family.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Tony Jay

      @Geminid:

      Clearly I’m properly old now, because everything these weirdos say sounds just like a basic YouTube scam.

        The [insert some variation on Elites] would lose their minds if everyone knew about this simple cool trick to [insert some variation on Things People Want Changed] at only a fraction of the cost. For a simple up front fee you too can [insert some variation on Have Your Own Secret Knowledge/Magical Beans] and make the [insert some variation on Elites] cry.

      Also, it’s great to see Peter Thiel’s experimental brain-transference tech is having a beta test in real time. Madison Cawthorn will be be much happier now that he’s got another run at life as Colton Moore.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      ColoradoGuy

      The Q-Anon freaks were right about one thing: there WAS a massive conspiracy at the very top of society, amongst the billionaires, entertainment industry moguls, a scattering of Ivy League academics, and high-level politicians, raping young teenagers on an industrial scale. And this criminal elite was, in fact, protected by corrupt police departments and judges. The scale and scope of the Epstein/Ghislane enterprise was mind-boggling: more than a 1000 sex slaves over two decades, and more than $1.5 billion in profits.

      Roy Cohn taught the young Trump to accuse his opponents of the precise thing he was hiding from the world, and it certainly worked for Q-Anon: they directed their rage at anything but the wealthy GOP aristocrats at the top of society. The Q-Anon blind spot was very artfully arranged.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      BellyCat

      @ColoradoGuy: more than a 1000 sex slaves

      First I’ve heard this number. Source?

      If true, that’s considerably larger than most (including me) imagined. And if The Consequence Train ever leaves the station, a whole lot more victims may begin chiming in.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      ColoradoGuy

      @BellyCat: The women who have come forward mentioned several hundred to 1000 as an upper bound for the total. Apparently, to get out, they were forced to recruit more young women in a depraved pyramid scheme. And the business was in operation for more than two decades with the law, from local, to state, to Federal, all looking the other way. Pretty obvious that Epstein had protection.

      A lot of bad things can happen in twenty years, and it is a very dark reflection about the true state of the aristocracy. Kubrick’s last film, Eyes Wide Shut, was more of a documentary than people realized. Strip away the absurd sets, replace it with Mar-a-Lago and Manhattan townhouse glitz, and there you are.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Princess

      @BellyCat: I’ve heard that number — actually 1,300. I don’t remember where but it was a source I viewed as credible. And I believe it. All the leading modeling agencies were hooked in with Epstein. He had the chance at a steady stream of attractive girls from Kansas, looking to be the next Linda Evangelista.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      lowtechcyclist

      Bye Marge, have a good life, and the less we hear from/of you the better.  We can’t miss you unless you go away.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Princess

      Anyway, MTG has the opportunity to be a big thorn in Vance’s side going forward, and  I’m here for it. But honestly, I could see her just walking away. I wonder if Boebert will resign too. Her pension vests also.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      ColoradoGuy

      MTG was wearing a blue “America First” ballcap in one of her most recent videos before the Big Announcement. So “Blue MAGA” might become a thing.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      BellyCat

      1K+ is truly mind boggling. The “replace yourself with a few more to get out” pyramid scheme could easily do it, too. And here I thought I couldn’t be more repulsed.

      Sandusky looks like an amateur by comparison.

      As for MTG — my bet is on Purple MAGA Leadership trending toward Blue, if only to maximize potential dollars. After all, there’s a bunch of new rubes to be fleeced.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      HeleninEire

      @Baud: I can’t blame her. My pension vests in February and it’s the ONLY thing that is keeping me working.  That, and March 1 will bring me to the 18 month COBRA max start. And at the end of the 18 months, I’m 65 and eligible for Medicare.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      BellyCat

      @Baud: Jack Hodges on Substack is dropping some WILD “Art of War” thoughts on this very topic atm. Impressive insights tbh. Surprised to not see him cited much (at all?) around this joint.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Baud

      @BellyCat:

      Never heard of him. I’ve been talking about political realignment for a while, although I wouldn’t attempt to make predictions about how it will play out.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      ColoradoGuy

      The pent-up rage towards the billionaire class is enormous. The elites have fucked up big-time with this “trickle-down” bullshit, and it is downright insane that we might see the world’s first fucking trillionaire (who’s also a Nazi). The Epstein/Ghislane industrial sex slavery business shines a blinding arc-lamp on just how awful these people are … far, far worse than anyone imagined.

      Watch MTG’s most recent videos. She’s hitting moral revulsion, retaining the ACA subsidy, and getting rid of the miserable tariffs that nobody wanted (while retaining White Supremacy, of course).

      Reply
    48. 48.

      hueyplong

      This thread sure conjures a couple of scenes in Chinatown in which Noah Cross and Mr Gittes discuss concentration of wealth in which those top enders are capable of anything.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      BellyCat

      @Baud: He’s worth checking out. Makes no predictions about people, specifically, but instead expands on the steps necessary for realignment. Pretty much tracks with what we’re seeing in real time.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      no body no name

      @ColoradoGuy:

      No they believed the GOP elite was in on it as well.

      They just didn’t think Trump was part of that elite because he never was.  And his image was that he slept with adult models.

      If you’d had told that that say Jeb Bush was sleeping with Kids or the Kochs they’d believe it.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      EarthWindFire

      In her own words, MTG brought down Big Pharma and the military industrial complex. Stay delusional, Margie, just go away.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Tony Jay

      @MagdaInBlack:

      Of course it was. I know Cawthorn was the one who the Media comprehensively forgot existed after he started talking about the kinky sex parties Republicans enjoy on the DC circuit, and he did a crazy advert with guns too, didn’t he?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      UncleEbeneezer

      it’s quite possible for an individual to be *both* a wacky conspiracist and a savvy politician

      There are a lot of savvy politicians who hold absolutely insane conspiracy theories about AIPAC, Israel, Zionists, the DNC…and not just on the Right.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      WaterGirl

      @HeleninEire: Yep.  Smart people pay attention to those things.  That’s one thing I can’t fault her for.  We would be mocking her if she had done otherwise.

      “If she had just waited x more weeks, she could have had her pension.”

      Reply

