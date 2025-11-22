EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL: my staff is releasing a new report showing JPMorgan Chase executives – all the way to the top – enabled Epstein's sex trafficking operation. You're going to want to read this.

Top JPMC execs were in constant contact with Epstein and were aware of his shady financials. Top staff at JPMC, reporting directly to CEO Jamie Dimon, closely supervised Epstein’s accounts. One even coached Epstein on how to sanitize his suspiciously large cash withdrawals.

This goes beyond a total compliance breakdown. It’s impossible to believe the decisions that led to the coverup of Epstein’s financial transactions regarding his sex trafficking never reached the very top.

Given the scale of Epstein’s trafficking operation, it’s clear that many more powerful people were involved. My staff have seen a paper trail with their own eyes. Banks that helped enable him should be investigated. As should anybody involved in Epstein’s trafficking ring.

It’s outrageous that Trump and Bondi appear to be propping up fake investigations they can use as an excuse not to release the file Congress is demanding. That’s not the only Epstein file this administration is hiding.

You all know I’ve been after the Treasury Department’s own Epstein file. It’s a set of thousands of detailed bank records, a map of Epstein’s financial network. Secretary Bessent is blocking its release – and he denies it’s even something Treasury should be investigating.

So it’s not just Trump and Bondi running interference for pedophiles. Bessent is a key part of the Epstein coverup. I plan to seek Senate approval of my bill to force the Treasury Department to release its Epstein file in the coming weeks because we need to keep on following the money.

When you go through the evidence laid out in our report, it’s clear that JPMC should face criminal investigation for the way it enabled Epstein’s horrific crimes. I’ll keep following the money until we get justice and those that enabled his atrocities are held accountable.