Open Thread: Senator Wyden Is Not Letting Up

by | 15 Comments

EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL: my staff is releasing a new report showing JPMorgan Chase executives – all the way to the top – enabled Epstein's sex trafficking operation. You're going to want to read this.

— Senator Ron Wyden (@wyden.senate.gov) November 20, 2025 at 10:26 AM

Good for him. [Gift link.]

Top JPMC execs were in constant contact with Epstein and were aware of his shady financials. Top staff at JPMC, reporting directly to CEO Jamie Dimon, closely supervised Epstein’s accounts. One even coached Epstein on how to sanitize his suspiciously large cash withdrawals.

— Senator Ron Wyden (@wyden.senate.gov) November 20, 2025 at 10:26 AM

Evidence shows JPMC severely underreported Epstein’s suspicious transactions to the U.S. government for decades, potentially in violation of federal anti-money laundering laws.

— Senator Ron Wyden (@wyden.senate.gov) November 20, 2025 at 10:26 AM

This goes beyond a total compliance breakdown. It’s impossible to believe the decisions that led to the coverup of Epstein’s financial transactions regarding his sex trafficking never reached the very top.

Given the scale of Epstein’s trafficking operation, it’s clear that many more powerful people were involved. My staff have seen a paper trail with their own eyes. Banks that helped enable him should be investigated. As should anybody involved in Epstein’s trafficking ring.

It’s outrageous that Trump and Bondi appear to be propping up fake investigations they can use as an excuse not to release the file Congress is demanding. That’s not the only Epstein file this administration is hiding.

You all know I’ve been after the Treasury Department’s own Epstein file. It’s a set of thousands of detailed bank records, a map of Epstein’s financial network. Secretary Bessent is blocking its release – and he denies it’s even something Treasury should be investigating.

So it’s not just Trump and Bondi running interference for pedophiles. Bessent is a key part of the Epstein coverup. I plan to seek Senate approval of my bill to force the Treasury Department to release its Epstein file in the coming weeks because we need to keep on following the money.

When you go through the evidence laid out in our report, it’s clear that JPMC should face criminal investigation for the way it enabled Epstein’s horrific crimes. I’ll keep following the money until we get justice and those that enabled his atrocities are held accountable.

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Now that the bill has been signed, I have seen more than one Democratic senator already jumping on the “we need to follow the money” bandwagon.

      Dems are not going to let this go.  Nor should we!

    5. 5.

      ColoradoGuy

      These fuckers. Epstein/Ghislane really was done on an industrial scale, with the knowing collusion of the biggest banks in the country. In some ways, worse than the most lurid Q-Anon fantasies, because this was an international business on a billion-dollar scale.

      I keep thinking of the Mouse or Cockroach Rule: if you see one, there’s sure to be many more you can’t see. So, if there was one Epstein/Ghislane sex-slavery business, how many others are out there, out of sight and undetected?

    6. 6.

      MattF

      This is why the various Epstein revelations can’t be covered up. There’s just too much. And big banks can’t claim ignorance of the many Know Your Customer laws and regulations.

    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @MagdaInBlack: Yes!  Epstein is tied to Russia.  Trump is tied to Putin.  The big banks are tied to Epstein.  And so on.  Republican politicians are tied to Russia.

      What I am not entirely sure of is who is the hub.  Is the hub Epstein, and everything else flowed from that?  Or is the hub Russia?  Or is the hub Trump

      Putin definitely has kompromat on Republican politicians, which now seems surely related to Epstein, to me at least.

    12. 12.

      MagdaInBlack

      @WaterGirl: Well, Epstein was a protege of sorts, to Robert Maxwell. Epstein and Ghislaine go way back. She did not just show up in NYC a homeless penniless waif he took in.

      So I dunno, did Epstein make his contacts thru elder Maxwell?  Where did Maxwell’s missing money go?

      It’s quite the tangled web, for sure.

    13. 13.

      Chief Oshkosh

      It would be great if every time this gets reported (hopefully it DOES get reported), an old clip of Jamie Dimon testifying before Congress about how it was the little people who took out shaky home loans was what caused the sub-prime meltdown, and that if us little would just act more ethically, nothing bad like that would’ve ever happened. Fucking asshole scold — the best case ever for banking regulations with extremely long and sharp teeth.

    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @MagdaInBlack: Tangled web indeed.

      That has protected them all well – all those powerful people providing protection for themselves and everyone else.  Hoping the clock has run out on that at last.

