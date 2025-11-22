Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like…

A beloved Christmas tree tradition is returning to Manhattan this holiday season.

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 20, 2025 at 10:01 AM



“Holiday tree featuring thousands of origami works opens at NYC’s American Museum of Natural History”:

The Origami Holiday Tree that’s delighted crowds for decades at the American Museum of Natural History opens to the public on Monday. The colorful, richly decorated 13-foot (4-meter) tree is adorned with thousands of hand-folded paper ornaments created by origami artists from around the world.

This year’s tree is inspired by the museum’s new exhibition, “Impact: The End of the Age of Dinosaurs,” which chronicles how an asteroid crash some 66 million years ago reshaped life on Earth.

Talo Kawasaki, the tree’s co-designer, said the tree’s theme is “New Beginnings,” in reference to the new world that followed the mass extinction.

Located off the museum’s Central Park West entrance, the artificial tree is topped with a golden, flaming asteroid.

Its branches and limbs are packed with origami works representing a variety of animals and insects, including foxes, cranes, turtles, bats, sharks, elephants, giraffes and monkeys. Dinosaur favorites such as the triceratops and tyrannosaurus rex are also depicted in the folded paper works of art…

The origami tree has been a highlight of the museum’s holiday season for more than 40 years.

Volunteers from all over the world are enlisted to make hundreds of new models. The intricate paper artworks are generally made from a single sheet of paper but can sometimes take days or even weeks to perfect.

The new origami pieces are bolstered by archived works stored from prior seasons, including a 40-year-old model of a pterosaur, an extinct flying reptile, that was folded for one of the museum’s first origami trees in the early 1970s.

Rosalind Joyce, the tree’s co-designer, estimates that anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 origami works are embedded in the tree…

Nifty short video at the link.

The Metropolitan Museum’s Neapolitan angel tree goes up on November 25th this year.

Speaking of the Giving Season…

Another legacy of John Roberts

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 12:52 PM


“The top 20 billionaires influencing American politics” [Gift link]

Elsewhere:

Enten: "This is probably the worst 10 day period for the president in the polls his entire second term. The numbers are just atrocious … when your best poll has you 14 points underwater, you know it's truly bad and it's as bad as 26 points underwater … -43 with independents! They despise him."

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 21, 2025 at 12:37 PM

A Fox News poll this week found Obamacare is more popular than Trump, either party and congressional leaders. Only 3 points below Fox's all-time high for the law reached in 2023 static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/…

— Scott Clement (@sfcpoll.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 1:15 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      If you want to read the rest of the sordid tale, Ryan Lizza has released Part 2 behind a paywall.

      Just from the excerpt, you “get” to learn that RFK Jr. is into some very gross stuff After Dark.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      A Fox News poll this week found Obamacare is more popular than Trump, either party

      I hope people never find out which party they need to thank for Obamacare.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      This is probably the worst 10 day period for the president in the polls his entire second term. The numbers are just atrocious

      Good time for a cheery photo op with a young, charismatic mayor elect.

    6. 6.

      CCL

      About the tree…every year, the Friends of Origami fold a specific design provided by the organization and send them in.  The models are then given out to visitors to the tree lighting ceremony. This year the “gift” is a modular star.   My favorite was the silver and red striped angel fish.

    8. 8.

      Deputinize America

      @Suzanne:

      He actually manages to creep me the fuck out about a blowjob.

      “Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is now the Secretary of Health and Human Services, had written to my then-fiancé. “Drink from me Love.”

      He continued, “I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I’ll hold your nose as you look up at me to encourage you to swallow. ‘Dont spill a drop’. I am a river You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love.”

    10. 10.

      Deputinize America

      @Baud:

      Those are RFK’s credulous minions, self-selecting their heritage out of the gene pool by doing their own research.

      Darwin will not be mocked, and I find myself unmoved by their plight save for the burdens that they’re foisting onto us to take care of for life.

    18. 18.

      Princess

      @Suzanne: You also get to learn that Nuzzi was involved in catch and kill strategies to protect RFKjr during the election and that Lizzo sat on that knowledge until now instead of revealing it at rfk’s confirmation, when it could have maybe saved some children’s lives.

    19. 19.

      narya

      My refrigerator is . . . overfull, let us say. Thus, today’s tasks include grating and roasting (golden and chioggia) beets and celery root, making pie crust, roasting spaghetti squash, poaching pears, making lime simple syrup (I was gifted a jar of lime juice), maybe baking the dinner rolls for Thursday, cooking some mushrooms in red wine (probably freeze them), and, since, the oven will be on, maybe roast some garlic too, so I have it at hand. Oh–and defrost the chest freezer so I can inventory that. For Thursday, I’m tasked with dessert, so I’m making a cranberry chiffon pie and . . . pumpkin pecan pie? Pumpkin Swiss roll with mascarpone/cream cheese filling? There are only a half dozen people for dinner, I think, so more than two desserts might be excessive

      ETA: I thought some folks might appreciate some food descriptions to replace that ick above. :-)

    21. 21.

      Princess

      @Baud: Yes, and Mamdani was happy to comply by seeking out the meeting. Did nyc get anything out of it? I guess we’ll find out. But the horseshoe guys like Ryan Grim are thrilled and talking about a populist alliance.

    23. 23.

      Deputinize America

      @Suzanne:

      Yeah, that’s about dominance and a type of asphyxiation. And I get it – people can like whatever they like, but there’s a cruelty to that passage that isn’t OK or erotic.

    27. 27.

      narya

      @Baud: If any of the people in those stories joined the comment section here, well, there would be a lot of pie in my view of the comments, not just in my kitchen.

    28. 28.

      HinTN

      @Baud: I think Mamdani is smart enough to have used the time to his advantage, which we may not see. I expect he will be as strongly for NYC as Mr Zelenskyy is for Ukraine when it comes to dealing with FFOTUS.

    29. 29.

      Jeffg166

      The Christmas stuff was beginning to show up bigly at the supermarket on Thursday. In five weeks the Valentine’s Day stuff will appear. Then it’s  tax time.

    31. 31.

      Salty Sam

      @Suzanne: Just from the excerpt, you “get” to learn that RFK Jr. is into some very gross stuff After Dark.

      Yeah, fourth paragraph in, I got this line : “(Thanks to Bobby, I am now aware of something called felching.)”.

      Nope.  Reading no further.

    32. 32.

      JML

      It’s going to be interesting to see whether or not the Orange Idiot can keep gaslighting his supporters that he’s still really popular and how much FauxNews will buy in on it in the face of their own polling. His numbers are not going to improve, because his policies are not helping anyone who isn’t rich.

      also? I hate it when they put party polling into these things. political parties rarely poll well and the correlation to actual voter behavior is increasingly weak. The same applies to congressional leaders: no one ever likes those guys, and their polling nationally is almost always a media creation. The only number that has any relevance in this is the independents, because the media has spent 35 years telling their listeners that independents were more important, and that they are intrinsically better than anyone that is a member of a political party. Most “independents” consistently vote one direction or another, no matter what they claim about voting for “the person not the party”, so when there’s a huge shift in this category it shows more about where the milder supporters are going, and how many republicans will flip or stay home…

    33. 33.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good mornin’, yall!

      My personal opinion is that it should be against federal law to display any Christmas (or other December holiday) decorations prior to December 1st. Ditto for playing holiday music.

      Now, y’all excuse me while I go yell at the passing clouds …

    36. 36.

      Suzanne

      @Salty Sam: I learned what that was when I was in high school from my coworkers at my McJob, and I am kind of jealous that Ryan Lizza wasn’t burdened by that knowledge until he was in his fifties. It’s not fair. We make kids grow up too fast!

      ETA: Also why I linked to it, but didn’t quote it.

    37. 37.

      Ramalama

      @Princess: Lizzo is an African American mega talent, singer, rapper, musician (remember the MAGA meltdown when she played that flute?). Ryan Lizza is that hapless and frankly dull writing journalist who was briefly engaged to that car wreck Olivia Nuzzi. But she seems Nutzo to me. Lots of Zzzzzzzs.

      ps FU, autocorrect

    40. 40.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​

      Already hearing Christmas music. Gah!

      Christmas time is here, by golly
      Disapproval would be folly
      .      Given that Halloween stuff was in the stores starting in mid-August, I have no beef with Christmas music starting in late November.

    42. 42.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Salty Sam: ​

      Yeah, fourth paragraph in, I got this line : “(Thanks to Bobby, I am now aware of something called felching.)”.

      Nope. Reading no further.

      Good choice. You don’t want to know about it. Forget the word exists.

    44. 44.

      Salty Sam

      @Suzanne: I learned what that was when I was in high school from my coworkers at my McJob, and I am kind of jealous that Ryan Lizza wasn’t burdened by that knowledge until he was in his fifties.

      Ha ha, yeah same for me.  In my early twenties, line cook at a fancy hotel restaurant, we played “Sexual Orientation Gross-out”:  the (mostly) gay service staff vs the (mostly) straight kitchen staff, describing terms and procedures.  It was all fun and games until one of the waiters (my friend and side business partner) explained that one.  I tapped out at that point- “OK Johnny, you win!”

    47. 47.

      UncleEbeneezer

      So we’ve officially decided to sign onto one of the lawsuits against SCEdison for the Eaton Fire.  There’s already a trial date set for next year and Edison put out sort of a quick-claim program offer to fire victims that looks like: 1.) wouldn’t necessarily be “quick” (they can delay things in several ways) and 2.) likely intended to draw people away from lawsuits because they know they are gonna lose.  The very first footage of the fire (captured by the Arco cctv nearby) is of an Edison power line (that was supposed to be turned off) shooting the sparks that set the fire in action.

      Our big concern was that: 1.) we didn’t want to somehow end up responsible for attorney fees and we also weren’t sure if, 2.) as renters, the payout would be substantial for us.  But after speaking with the attorney who seemed to have a lot of experience with these group torts, we decided to join.  As he put it, even though our property loss was small compared to home-owners, the pain/suffering of having to ditch our friends, move to a new city, start over, not to mention the ongoing trauma of the actual fire, is a big deal.

    50. 50.

      Nukular Biskits

      @JML:

      As noted by @lowtechcyclist, Halloween decorations were being displayed in August (can confirm!), so it isn’t just Christmas.

      Having said that, however, I can think of no other holiday around which so many retailers push products to the extent they do Christmas. After all, it’s often the make/break for their sales for the entire year.

      Ditto Christmas music.  I can think of maybe three or four Halloween-themed songs that receive airplay and they definitely don’t start playing those in August.

      It’s not even 01DEC and I have already heard Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” a bazillion times (and, yes, for you smartasses who are gonna ask, I’m keeping a running count 🤥).

    53. 53.

      Suzanne

      @Salty Sam:

      “Sexual Orientation Gross-out”

      That is an exceedingly dangerous game and one I learned that I would never — and never want — to win.

      @frosty:

      I checked Urban Dictionary. I’m glad I’d never heard of it, and I wish that was still the case.

       You were warned! It’s all on you now! LMAO.

    54. 54.

      Gin & Tonic

      @frosty: The interesting question would be the etymology – who invented that word and assigned it to that act?

      NB: I will not be doing the research on that.

    55. 55.

      bluefoot

      Someone I know does complex and realistic origami. He prides himself on using a single uncut sheet. I watched him fold once and some things are complex enough he uses forceps to make some of the folds. It’s amazing what the masters can create. The most well known in the US I think is Robert Lang. check out his work. It’s amazing.

      ETA: I posted before reading the other comments and an anodyne post about origami definitely doesn’t fit with the other comments. Ugh.

    60. 60.

      tobie

      My take on Greene and Mamdani is different than most on this blog. I think we’re witnessing a realignment in US politics where populists, left and right, are uniting against the supposed establishment.

      It’s telling that Greene’s statement in her resignation about how “Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class” are taking over the country could just as well have been written by a progressive populist. It’s what Steve Bannon praised in Mamdani the night he won and why he, unlike Van Jones, loved Mamdani’s demagogic, messianic and narcissistic victory speech. Steve Bannon orchestrated the White House meeting between Trump and Mamdani and scored a win. Play off grievance. Find a scapegoat. Peel off the conspiratorial left from Democrats and then you have a permanent majority. It worked in 2024 and as a strategy can likely be deployed again. As someone who likes technocrats and believes that things like tax policy require expertise, I find nothing to celebrate in this shift to populism. It’s the death of reason and deliberation in politics.

