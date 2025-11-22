A beloved Christmas tree tradition is returning to Manhattan this holiday season.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 20, 2025 at 10:01 AM
“Holiday tree featuring thousands of origami works opens at NYC’s American Museum of Natural History”:
… The Origami Holiday Tree that’s delighted crowds for decades at the American Museum of Natural History opens to the public on Monday. The colorful, richly decorated 13-foot (4-meter) tree is adorned with thousands of hand-folded paper ornaments created by origami artists from around the world.
This year’s tree is inspired by the museum’s new exhibition, “Impact: The End of the Age of Dinosaurs,” which chronicles how an asteroid crash some 66 million years ago reshaped life on Earth.
Talo Kawasaki, the tree’s co-designer, said the tree’s theme is “New Beginnings,” in reference to the new world that followed the mass extinction.
Located off the museum’s Central Park West entrance, the artificial tree is topped with a golden, flaming asteroid.
Its branches and limbs are packed with origami works representing a variety of animals and insects, including foxes, cranes, turtles, bats, sharks, elephants, giraffes and monkeys. Dinosaur favorites such as the triceratops and tyrannosaurus rex are also depicted in the folded paper works of art…
The origami tree has been a highlight of the museum’s holiday season for more than 40 years.
Volunteers from all over the world are enlisted to make hundreds of new models. The intricate paper artworks are generally made from a single sheet of paper but can sometimes take days or even weeks to perfect.
The new origami pieces are bolstered by archived works stored from prior seasons, including a 40-year-old model of a pterosaur, an extinct flying reptile, that was folded for one of the museum’s first origami trees in the early 1970s.
Rosalind Joyce, the tree’s co-designer, estimates that anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 origami works are embedded in the tree…
Nifty short video at the link.
The Metropolitan Museum’s Neapolitan angel tree goes up on November 25th this year.
===
Speaking of the Giving Season…
Another legacy of John Roberts
— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 12:52 PM
“The top 20 billionaires influencing American politics” [Gift link]
Elsewhere:
Enten: "This is probably the worst 10 day period for the president in the polls his entire second term. The numbers are just atrocious … when your best poll has you 14 points underwater, you know it's truly bad and it's as bad as 26 points underwater … -43 with independents! They despise him."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 21, 2025 at 12:37 PM
A Fox News poll this week found Obamacare is more popular than Trump, either party and congressional leaders. Only 3 points below Fox's all-time high for the law reached in 2023 static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/…
— Scott Clement (@sfcpoll.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 1:15 PM
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings