Saturday Open Thread

I swear I should sell my services to drought stricken regions. I have been in Tempe for eight days now, and it has rained six of them and wanted to the other two. It’s ridiculous. I’d say I was a rainman if that movie hadn’t ruined the term and it’s way too late for me to get really good at math.

At any rate, one perk of getting married is people continue to send us random shit, and we received some fancy steaks from some bougie butcher- they weren’t very big but look to be very good cuts with good color and marbling, so we put a couple in the freezer and are making them tonight. So mini steaks, baked potatoes, I sauteed some mushrooms in a little butter and garlic, and some steamed broccoli with a garlic/lemon/parm/butter topping. I had that combo on broccoli at one of those mid level steak houses (I want to say it was Longhorn) and was quite fond of it so I whip it up every now and again.

Adam is going to talk about this at length again, but my blood is literally boiling about the russian “peace plan,” so I will not say any more about that.

In other news, I have been spending a lot of time trolling the WV fb feeds and just finding some real gems:

Saturday Open Thread 6

And, in case y’all ever need to teach a low level stats class:

Saturday Open Thread 7

What is everyone up to this evening?

