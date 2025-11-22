(Image by NEIVANMADE)

The cost

On November 19 russian missile strike on a residential building in Ternopil killed Marichka Palahniuk, pharmacist, her 1.5‑year‑old son, Nazar, and her 5‑year‑old daughter, Kamila. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 12:01 PM

Today is the 92nd anniversary of the Holodomor, which is the famine that the Soviet Union created in Ukraine to suppress Ukrainians and Ukrainian national identity.

From the Holodomor Museum:

Holodomor is а genocide of the Ukrainian nation committed in 1932–1933. The leadership of the Soviet Union committed it in order to suppress Ukrainians and ultimately eliminate Ukrainian resistance to the regime, including efforts to build an independent Ukrainian state. In 2006, by the Law of Ukraine “On the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine”, the Holodomor was recognised as genocide of the Ukrainian nation. In 2010, the resolution of the Court of Appeal in Kyiv region proved the genocidal nature of the Holodomor and the intention of Stalin, Molotov, Kaganovich, Postyshev, Chubar, Khatayevych, and Kosior to destroy a part of the Ukrainian nation. While committing the particularly grave crime of genocide in 1932–1933, the communist totalitarian regime destroyed millions. In 1928, the Soviet leadership announced a collectivisation policy, the unification of individual private peasant farms into state-owned collective farms. Each farmer was assigned a certain number of trudodni (workdays), for which they were paid in kind. However, mainly, the totality of workdays was so miserable that denied any opportunity for the farmers to feed themselves and their families. Considering Ukrainian farmers’ strong sense of individualism, the implementation of the collective farm policy system in Ukraine faced resistance. Therefore, farmers were forcefully herded into collective farms by compulsion, terror and propaganda war with dissenters, whom the regime marked as “kulaks,” “bourgeois nationalists,” and “counter-revolutionaries,” and destroyed those people. The policy of the Soviet regime provoked the Ukrainian people’s resistance. Historians have recorded about 4 thousand farmers’ mass demonstrations in the early 1930s against collectivisation, tax policy, robbery, terror and violence done by authorities. The sense of national identity of the Ukrainian farmers, together with their mental individualism, contradicted the ideology of the Soviet Union. It was the basis of Ukrainian nationalism and posed a threat to the unity and very existence of the USSR. That is why the object of the genocide crime was the Ukrainian nation. Consequently, the Stalinist totalitarian regime exterminated the Ukrainian peasantry by genocide as a specific part of the nation and the source of its spiritual and material strength to weaken it. The Kremlin was well aware of the danger of riots and rebellions for the existence of the USSR. Having no desire to lose Ukraine, the Soviet regime created a plan to destroy the Ukrainian nation, disguised as grain procurement plans for the state. It was about the complete seizure of all grain stocks and other food and property confiscation as penalties for failure of the grain procurement plan. After turning Ukraine into a famine territory, the regime cut off all the ways to salvation. Only Ukrainian and Kuban farmers were forbidden to travel to cities in Russia and Belarus. They physically locked 22,4 million people within the territory of the Holodomor. Stalin, who considered farmers the basis of the national movement, hit the Ukrainian farmers as the bearers of Ukrainian traditions, culture and language. In 1932, they established an unrealistic implementation grain procurement plan of 356 million poods of grain for Ukraine. To approve the plan, Stalin’s closest associates, Kaganovich and Molotov, who were well informed about the scale of the famine in the first half of 1932, came to Kharkiv, Ukraine. The Genocide was organised and committed by the legalisation of violence and mass murder of Ukrainians by government representatives. About 400 archival documents confirm this. In the early 1930s, the policy of collectivisation in Ukraine collapsed. Farmers massively abandoned farms and took their property back: livestock, stock, and earned grain. On August 7, 1932, to preserve farms and property in state hands, the regime adopted a repressive resolution known among the people as a “Law On Five Ears of Grain.” The resolution of the Central Executive Committee and the Council of People’s Commissars of the USSR, “On Safekeeping Property of State Enterprises, Collective Farms and Cooperatives and Strengthening Public (Socialist) Property,” equated all collective farm property with state property, and severe punishment was established for its theft. According to this law, the state punished starving farmers for collecting crop leftovers in the field with ten years of imprisonment with confiscation of property or execution. They organised special groups of people who searched the population to seize grain by force. Such searches were accompanied by terror and physical and moral abuse of people. The next genocidal decision was the establishment of fines in kind — the right of the state to take from the farmers not only grain but also other food products and property that could be sold or exchanged for food. Such a phenomenon did not exist in any other republic of the USSR. In order to increase the famine in Ukraine, the Politburo of the Central Committee of the CPSU (b), under pressure by Molotov, on November 18, 1932, adopted a resolution that introduced a specific repressive regime — “black boards”. Listing on the “black boards” meant a physical food blockade of collective farms, villages, and districts: total food seizure, a ban on trade and the delivery of goods, a ban on the departure of farmers, and the surrounding of the settlement by military detachments, the GPU, and the police. In 1932–1933, the “black boards” regime operated in 180 districts of the Ukrainian SSR (25% of districts). They applied such a repressive regime only in Ukraine and the Kuban, that is, in places where Ukrainians lived in dense populations. The Kremlin created conditions of life designed to destroy the Ukrainian nation through the complete seizure of all food supplies. The resolution of the Central Committee of the All-Union Communist Party (Bolsheviks) and the Soviet People’s Commissariat of the USSR of January 22, 1933, signed by Stalin and Molotov, blocked Ukrainians within the starving territory, prohibiting them from leaving the Ukrainian SSR and the Kuban for bread. They did not apply such a decision to any other administrative region or republic of the USSR. The Stalinist regime declared the famine in Ukraine to be a non-existent phenomenon and, on this basis, refused the assistance offered by numerous non-governmental organisations, including Ukrainian communities abroad and the International Red Cross. In the spring of 1933, mortality in Ukraine reached catastrophic proportions. The peak of the Holodomor occurred in June. Then 28 thousand people died a martyr’s death every day, 1168 people every hour, 20 people every minute. At this time, Moscow provided Ukraine with seed (for the sowing campaign) and food loans. If food did reach the villages, it was provided mainly as public catering and only to those collective farmers who could still work and live in the field camps. All this occurred with existing large grain reserves in centralised state reserve funds and large-scale food exports. The actions of the totalitarian regime confirm the intention to destroy part of the Ukrainian nation within a specific time frame. The communist totalitarian regime exterminated millions of Ukrainians, committing a particularly grave crime of genocide in 1932–1933. Certain historical circumstances complicate the calculations and, even more so – establish the names of the killed. The communist totalitarian regime did everything possible to conceal the consequences of its crime. It was forbidden to record the actual number of deaths. Today, secret lists of some village councils, with those who died in 1932-1933 listed, were discovered. These lists are twice the official data. It is quite clear that such cases were not isolated. There was a ban on documenting the cause of death as “hunger”, so death certificates indicated “from typhus”, “exhaustion”, or “from old age”. In 1934, all the registry office books about death registration were transferred to a specific department of GPU. Whole families and villages died out, and there were not always records made. The level of unreported deaths is unknown, but it is clear that millions died. The Soviet Union convinced the international public “not to see” the mass murder of Ukrainians with the help of propaganda and bribery of individual journalists. However, some publicists wrote the truth. Reports of ambassadors and diplomats have survived. The regime took measures to erase the memory of the killing of millions of Ukrainians, but the memory of the people is indestructible. Moreover, with the independence of Ukraine, the ban on talking about the Holodomor was lifted.

There is much more at the link.

On the Holodomor Commemoration Day, spare a thought for all innocent Ukrainian victims of the Soviet-made famine. Impunity is never a path towards peace. It’s a highway to violence, slaughter and barbarism. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 11:33 AM

The Soviet-made famine #Holodomor in 1932-33 claimed lives of 4 to 7mln Ukrainians. In almost a century, russia intends again to kill millions of us by repressions in occupation, war, freezing, or attacking nuclear power plants. And today, Trump wants to reward russia for this ongoing genocide. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 11:06 AM

Today is 92nd anniversary of Holodomor. Soviet Russia inflicted a man made famine on Ukraine that killed millions. Today we are trying to wipe the country off the map. The only difference is the USA is on our side now. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 11:40 AM

President Zelenskyy and First Lady Zelenska participated in the memorialization’s today. Video below, English write up after the jump.

The President and the First Lady Honored the Memory of the Victims of the Holodomor of 1932–1933, Along with the Victims of Mass Man-Made Famines of 1921–1922 and 1946–1947 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska honored the victims of the Holodomor of 1932–1933, as well as the mass man-made famines of 1921–1922 and 1946–1947. At the Holy Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the Head of State and his wife participated in a prayer service commemorating the Holodomor victims in Ukraine. After the service, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena Zelenska, alongside representatives of the military and political leadership and clergy, proceeded to the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide. The President and First Lady laid sheaf arrangements at the Bitter Memory of Childhood monument. “We all know how and why millions of our people were starved to death and how millions more were never born. And once again, we are defending ourselves against Russia – a Russia that has not changed and once again brings death. We must stand united in our defense, just as we are united in preserving our national memory,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena Zelenska noted in their joint statement. The President and First Lady called on Ukrainians to light candles at their windows today at 4:00 PM in memory of all children, women, and men who perished from man-made famine.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video followed by the English transcript.

Our Representatives Know How to Defend Ukraine’s National Interests and Exactly What Must Be Done to Prevent Russia From Launching a Third Invasion – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Today is the day we honor the memory of millions of our people who were killed by famine. Millions of horrific deaths, with the largest toll during the Holodomor of 1932–33. This was a systematic assault on the Ukrainian people – a policy of genocide that today’s Russia has inherited and made part of its ideology once again. This entire war, currently raging against Ukraine with the potential to spread to other nations, is a consequence of Moscow’s impunity. Whatever form their regime takes, if they remain unpunished, Russia seeks to repeat its evil. Today, millions of our people will light candles of remembrance – it’s our collective tribute to the victims of the Holodomor. But it is also a reminder, for all of us and for everyone around the world, that preserving memory also means acting to defend justice, to protect life, and to ensure that a murderer gets absolutely no reward for the extermination of people. The pain of previous generations of the Ukrainian people and what Ukrainians are forced to endure now – all of these are deeply intertwined. And it speaks volumes to us. In the coming days, consultations with our partners will take place on the steps needed to end the war. I have signed the decree approving the composition of Ukraine’s delegation, and I have also authorized all the relevant directives. Our representatives know how to defend Ukraine’s national interests and exactly what must be done to prevent Russia from launching a third invasion, another strike against Ukraine – just as it has repeatedly committed crimes against our people and against other nations in the past. Right now, this is about much more than any points in any document. We must ensure that nowhere in Europe or the world does the principle prevail that crimes against people and humanity, against states and nations, can ever be rewarded in any way or forgiven. Real peace is always built on guaranteed security and justice. And this feeling is not only mine – I know it is the sentiment of millions of our people and the vast majority of people around the world. Today, I continued coordination with our partners: I spoke with leaders from Nordic and Baltic countries – eight leaders, representing this entire strong region. And I deeply value their support, and they are true defenders of life. I also spoke with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands today – I thank him for his readiness to help and for his principled approach. Aid packages for Ukraine will be provided. We hold ongoing consultations at various levels with other European friends, and not only Europeans – these are the G7 and our friends from the G20, and other countries around the world – many are ready to support us, ready to support Ukraine. Thank you for that. Further negotiations are coming. And today we also had several internal matters to address. I had a detailed discussion about our next steps in internal policy with government officials. It’s important that the Winter Support program is moving at a good pace – almost 10 million applications have already been submitted. Payments will begin next week. Funds can be used until June, but please submit applications via Diia or Ukrposhta by the end of December – by Christmas. We will ensure the full funding for this program. I also spoke with the Prime Minister of Ukraine about audits that have already started in energy companies and an additional audit of the entire defense sector – defense enterprises. This military audit must be conducted as promptly as possible, covering relevant contracts, finances, operations, and so on. I have instructed that the results be presented to the public, with weekly reporting preferred. Materials should be forwarded to law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies. Today, there was also a report by the Commander-in-Chief on the situation at the front, on Russian disinformation operations, and on their plans. The most difficult situation is in Pokrovsk, the entire direction, where significant Russian forces, more than 150,000, continue their attacks. Every single day, that area faces the highest number of attacks – this has been going on for many months now – and what’s important is that our warriors, our units, are destroying the occupier. We are carrying out counter-offensive operations. We are also defending positions along the border between the Dnipro and Donetsk regions. We are defending our positions in the Kharkiv region. We are defending our positions in the Zaporizhzhia region, things are difficult there. In the Orikhiv and Hulyaipole directions, we are doing everything we can to stabilize the situation. I thank you all for your resilience! I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Every day, Georgian police carry out countless unlawful orders.

Today, they suddenly decided that standing on the raised platform in front of Parliament is forbidden — and arrested young activist Sopo Markozia for simply being there. Day 360. 🎥 Tornike Jandieri [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 12:36 PM

Please just watch this. Protesters simply march through a narrow street, and the regime police rushes in to abduct Mariam Mekantsishvili, a young single mother. Simply for protesting. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests Day 360 📷 @mariamnikuradze.bsky.social [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 3:42 PM

Police have just arrested at least five people during a peaceful march in Tbilisi, among them Mariam Mekantsishvili. Mariam had previously faced criminal charges for “organizing group violence” and was released on bail. This is a new, unrelated arrest. 🎥 Mariam Nikuradze [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 1:24 PM

Protester Vano Skhirtladze was arrested on Nov 20. At today’s trial, police confirmed that the reason for his arrest was “a squeaky toy.” “He was walking toward the police and making noise in their faces, which is really offensive,” the police officer said. #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 7:41 AM

Norway:

Norway frontloads extra 1,2b $ for Ukraine in military aid this year, increasing its total 2025 contribution to 10b $. This is the best possible response to any capitulation pressure. Europe as a whole must follow this example asap. Do you love Norway just as I do? [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 5:51 AM

Ireland:

The Netherlands:

⚡️Netherlands opens fire on suspicious drones near air base housing US nuclear weapons. The drones were spotted above the Volkel Air Base overnight, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said on Nov. 22. The drones flew away after weapons were deployed and an investigation is underway. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) November 22, 2025 at 4:18 PM

The Kyiv Independent has the details:

Dutch forces attempted to shoot down mysterious drones spotted near the Volkel Air Base in the Netherlands, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced on Nov. 22. “Last night, drones were spotted above Volkel Air Base,” Brekelmans wrote on X. “Weapons were deployed from the ground to shoot them down. The drones left and have not (yet) been found.” The incident is currently under investigation, Brekelmans said. The Volker Air Base houses U.S. nuclear weapons and Dutch F-35 fighter jets. It is not the first military base in Europe with an American nuclear arsenal to be plagued by suspicious drones in recent weeks: Drones were sighted near Belgium’s Kleine Brogel Air Base for three nights in a row between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. In response, Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said that the sightings appeared to be part of an espionage operation. He did not name the culprit but linked the incidents to recent Russian airspace violations in Europe. In September, Polish forces shot down several Russian drones that entered their airspace. Days later, a Russian drone breached Romanian territory, though Bucharest chose not to engage it. Shortly after that, three Russian MiG-31 jets breached Estonian airspace. Since then, a wave of mysterious drone incursions in fall 2025 afflicted multiple European countries, including Denmark, Lithuania, Finland, Estonia, Romania, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 6. that Europe believes Russia is behind these incidents, but “can’t prove it.” Brekelmans on Nov. 22 reiterated that drones are prohibited from operating at military facilities. “Drones are NOT permitted at military sites,” he wrote. “We will take action where necessary.”

But sure, let’s give Putin everything in a “peace” ultimatum his fixer dictated to Trump’s special envoy.

The US:

Doesn’t look like Trump is particularly enthused by Russia’s dictated US “peace” ultimatum.

if you were actually in a position to dictate the outcome here youd say yes. the dig about his little heart is like muttering “bitch” to yourself after saying “yes mom” when told to clean your room. [image or embed] — elias isquith (@eliasisquith.blog) November 22, 2025 at 12:29 PM

While all of it is still bad and clearly part of Russia’s influence operations, if this was really Trump’s plan he’d be much more enthusiastic and emphatic here. Trump’s people are already backing away from it given that everyone has pushed back on it.

⚡️Rubio tells senators 28-point Ukraine peace deal is not a U.S. plan. Speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum, U.S. senators critical of the 28-point peace plan said that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told them that the current proposal does not amount to the actual U.S. plan. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) November 22, 2025 at 7:27 PM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada, senators said that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told them in private conversations that 28-point peace plan does not amount to the actual U.S. plan. Democratic Sen. Angus King said during a panel that Rubio told him that the plan was a “wish list of the Russians” and was “not the administration’s plan.” Republican Sen. Mike Rounds echoed the comments, adding that “it is not our peace plan,” adding that it appeared “more like it was written in Russian to begin with.” “This administration was not responsible for this release in its current form… They want to utilize it as a starting point,” Rounds added. Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said on Nov. 21 that he and his allies have launched a discharge petition “to force a vote on crushing Russian sanctions immediately upon our return.” A discharge petition can bypass the committee leadership if at least 218 of the 435 representatives sign it. “Today, we have officially notified both the Clerk of the House and House leadership,” Fitzpatrick said on X, stressing that “Russian-drafted propaganda must be rejected.” Republican Rep. Don Bacon said on Nov. 21 that he would be signing the petition, adding that “Congress needs to inject itself into this appeasement by the Administration towards Russia.” Republican Senator Roger Wicker also criticized Trump’s proposal on Nov. 21, saying that it has “real problems” and that he is “highly skeptical” that it would achieve peace. “Ukraine should not be forced to give up its lands to one of the world’s most flagrant war criminals in Vladimir Putin,” Wicker said, adding that “the size and disposition of Ukraine’s armed forces is a sovereign choice for its government and people.” “In particular, any suggestion that we can pursue arms control with a serial liar and killer like Putin should be treated with great skepticism.” Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen also said in an interview with CNN that the U.S. should be putting more pressure on Moscow, such as by putting secondary sanctions on companies helping Russia’s war efforts, and providing Ukraine’s long-awaited long-range weapons to Kyiv. Stressing that the U.S. should not be “representing Russia” in the peace deal, Shaheen called on Washington to “bring Putin to the (negotiating) table.” “This is a Putin plan for Ukraine,” Shaheen, the most senior Democrat at the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said on Nov. 21.

And everyone is, indeed, repudiating it.

***correct wording should be “the russian aggression against Ukraine”, not “the war between”, but this post by the GOP Congressman needs to be shared here. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 12:10 PM

⚡️Trump says new US peace plan not ‘final offer’ to Ukraine. If President Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to accept the terms of the 28-point-plan, “then he can continue to fight his little heart out,” Trump added. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) November 22, 2025 at 1:18 PM

The Kyiv Independent has the details.

The new peace plan put forth by the White House is not Washington’s final offer to Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Nov. 22. The 28-point plan, crafted by Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in collaboration with Kremlin aide Kirill Dmitriev, calls for Ukraine to make sweeping territorial concessions to Russia, slash the size of its army, and make a constitutional commitment to never join NATO. The White House has given Kyiv until Nov. 27 to decide whether it will accept these demands — which align closely with Moscow’s maximalist aims — or lose American support. Trump’s remarks on Nov. 22 signaled that there may still be room for negotiation. When asked by reporters on Nov. 22 whether the plan represented his final offer to Ukraine, Trump said it did not. “No, not my final offer,” he said. If President Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to accept the terms, “then he can continue to fight his little heart out,” Trump added. Trump’s comments come after both U.S. and European officials condemned the plan as being blatantly pro-Russian.

I mean everyone. From Verstka: (machine translated from the Russian)

Russian authorities currently consider the proposals to be proposed by the Americans «28 points» of the peace agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, blurred and in need of improvement, as well as not fully implemented. This «Vyrstka» was reported by sources in diplomatic circles and interlocutors close to the Kremlin. According to them, the points of the peace plan can be considered more as a basis for a future agreement, and not something to which Vladimir Putin can officially sign. One of the interlocutors also points to «obvious skepticism» on the part of the Ukrainian authorities and suggests «not to rush things». The 28-point peace agreement caused a mixed reaction in the diplomatic corps and in the Kremlin, «Vyrstki’s» interlocutors say. «The Russian side is always indignant when the content of documents of such importance ends up in the media. This format of work for American colleagues is very annoying», – said a source close to the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to him, «in the form in which it is being discussed now», the peace plan «is not ready». «The wording and angles are being finalized. And there are problems with guarantees, the size of the Ukrainian army, questions regarding sanctions and [frozen Russian] assets», he said. This position «Vyrstke» was confirmed by a high-ranking source in the federal government working on peace negotiations. «These points are – things to start. But they are unlikely to be fully implemented», – he assessed the proposals. According to him, there are still too many «non-specific points» in «28 points» that postpone the resolution of controversial issues between the parties «indefinitely». The source noted that it is difficult to count on ratification of a document that does not contain, for example, detailed clarifications on fundamental issues such as boundaries, deadlines for fulfilling conditions and amounts that will be distributed based on the results of agreements. «All these points need to be settled and clearly spelled out. But Trump is in a hurry, and Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] –not very much», – he added. As an illustration of the attitude of the Russian leadership to «28 points», he recalled what took place, according to the Kremlin, on November 20 visit of Putin in «one of the command posts» of the Russian army group «West». During the event, the Russian president never mentioned «28 points», but called the Ukrainian authorities «not the political leadership, but a criminal group» that governs the country «for the purpose of personal enrichment». In this context, the Russian president mentioned «golden toilets», directly pointing to raging there is a scandal in Ukraine related to theft in the energy sector. The anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine call Timur Mindich, an ally of President Vladimir Zelensky, its central defendant. «While the whole planet is discussing the peace plan, Putin appears in public in uniform and shows that his position is firm», – the same interlocutor explained the speech of the Russian President. This behavior of Putin greatly frustrated several interlocutors «Vyorstka» in state-owned companies and administrative structures involved in information support for the war. Immediately after reports appeared about «28 points», one of these people almost seriously told the journalist «Vyorstki» that it was possible to replace the sculpture «Worker and Collective Farm Woman» at VDNKh with a monument to Trump. And after Putin’s speech, he sadly noted that he «doubled the stakes again» and «could now lose». Another said that «hope [for peace] began to fade, but it was immediately cooled down again». A source in the Kremlin’s internal political bloc urged «not to rush things». «Many of us here have accepted it zelensky’s answer as an attempt to beautifully frame the abandonment of this peace plan. There is obvious skepticism and attempts to get support from Europeans, for whom this plan turned out to be unpleasant news», he explained.

Awkward!

The Secretary of State, however, is trying to cover his Lil Marco.

State Dept. Spokesperson now refuting GOP and Dem senators’ account of their joint briefing from Rubio – and claiming the 28 point plan IS authored by the US. Hard to believe several senators would have fundamentally misunderstood what Rubio told them. Breathtakingly dysfunctional government. [image or embed] — Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 8:33 PM

Following the revelation, Rubio issued a statement contradicting the senators’ reports. “The peace proposal was authored by the U.S. It is offered as a strong framework for ongoing negotiations. It is based on input from the Russian side. But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine,” Rubio wrote. A day prior, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Rubio and Witkoff have been developing the peace plan together over the past month. She said both have been “engaged with both sides” and that the president backs the effort. But a source familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent that Rubio had no involvement in crafting the new plan. According to a high-ranking U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the current plan is supported by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, while other top U.S. officials were excluded from the negotiations process.

Trump’s plan to end the war in Ukraine requires further work, according to a joint statement from European leaders. Essentially,

they has rejected plan in its current form❗️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 9:33 AM

Unfuckingbelievable! People in the US administration for two days defended a Russian document. Russian surrender proposal for Ukraine, Europe, and NATO.

GG guys 🤦‍♀️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 7:35 PM

The current mess in DC only signals to Beijing that the US lacks unity, organization, and strategic vision to handle an even larger conflict, as the Pacific region is likely to become. Bombing Iran after Israel’s SEAD or running masculine army ads doesn’t compensate for it — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 10:45 PM

Tatarigami is absolutely correct. If I was Taiwan, I would be very nervous right now.

Canada:

At Edmonton City Hall this afternoon for the Holodomor Commemoration – an event with a very real resonance this year, with Ukraine again under Russian threat. #yeg #yegcc #Holodomor #Ukraine #cdnpoli [image or embed] — Senator Paula Simons 🇨🇦 (@senatorpaulasimons.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 2:36 PM

CPC MPs Garnett Genuis, Ziad Aboultaif, Billy Morin and Kerry Diotte (at lectern) on the steps of the grand staircase at Edmonton City Hall, flanked by the flags of Canada and Ukraine. #yeg #cdnpoli #Alberta [image or embed] — Senator Paula Simons 🇨🇦 (@senatorpaulasimons.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 4:10 PM

The ceremony now moves outside to the striking Holodomor monument which stands to the west of Edmonton City Hall. #yeg #yegdt #Holodomor #Ukraine #Edmonton [image or embed] — Senator Paula Simons 🇨🇦 (@senatorpaulasimons.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 4:46 PM

Back to Ukraine.

Maria Mysiuk, accused at just 16 of forming an anarchist group under alleged orders from Ukraine’s National Liberation Army, has returned home after being held in Belarus. She was charged with planning sabotage operations. A video shows her emotional reunion in Ukraine, welcomed by Kyrylo Budanov. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) November 22, 2025 at 4:57 PM

🤬 Ukrainian powerlifting champion Yulia Lemeshchenko has been sentenced to 19 years in prison in Russia. The court accuses her of blowing up a power line and preparing an assassination attempt on a colonel involved in airstrikes on Kharkiv. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 5:36 AM

Today, Ukrainians honor the memory of those who perished during the Holodomor — the genocide orchestrated by the USSR in 1932–1933 to crush resistance to the communist regime and to erase Ukrainians as an independent nation.

1/9 [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 6:11 AM

In 1928, the USSR introduced a policy of collectivization. Private farms were absorbed into state-owned collective farms. People were compensated for their labor with natural goods, which were nowhere near enough to feed their families.

2/9 [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 6:11 AM

This sparked resistance among farmers, who began leaving the collective farms and taking their equipment and livestock with them. To keep the collectives under state control, the Soviet government introduced a repressive decree, later known as the “Law of Five Spikelets.”

3/9 [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 6:11 AM

Under the “Law of Five Spikelets,” adopted by the USSR in 1932, all collective farm property was equated with state property, and any theft was harshly punished. Starving people who tried to gather the remaining grains in the fields could be executed on the spot.

4/9 [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 6:11 AM

Searches were carried out in the homes of Ukrainians, during which grain, other food supplies, and even items that could be exchanged for food were confiscated. All of this was accompanied by terror, as well as physical and psychological violence.

5/9 [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 6:11 AM

The Soviet government also prohibited Ukrainians from leaving for other territories, creating conditions that led to the deliberate starvation and extermination of a part of the Ukrainian nation.

6/9 [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 6:11 AM

By the spring of 1933, mortality in Ukraine had reached catastrophic levels. The peak of the Holodomor came in June, when around 28,000 people were dying every day. All of this happened despite the existence of large grain reserves in state storage and ongoing large-scale grain exports.

7/9 [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 6:11 AM

During the Holodomor, no official counts of the dead were kept, as the Soviet authorities tried to conceal the scale of the tragedy. The first Ukrainian investigation estimated that 3.9 million people died as a result of the Holodomor. However, other studies report as many as 7 million deaths.

8/9 [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 6:11 AM

One of the few surviving photographic records of the Holodomor, taken by Alexander Wienerberger in 1933 in Kharkiv.

“A mother with her starving children.”

“A body of someone who died of hunger lying in the street.”

“A bread line at the market.”

“Mass graves near Kharkiv.”

9/9 [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 6:11 AM

Queues for bread, lifeless bodies on the streets of Kharkiv, hungry children searching for food, half-dead animals, and deserted villages — this is how Kharkiv region appeared through the lens of Austrian engineer Alexander Wienerberger. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 7:34 AM

“In the early 1930s, he found himself in Kharkiv, where fate entrusted him with capturing on film the genocide of Ukrainians. His photographs preserved for history the endless queues at the state-run Torgsin shops, fleeing peasants, victims of the artificially engineered famine, mass burial [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 7:34 AM

sites on the outskirts of Kharkiv, and a village extinguished by hunger. Wienerberger managed to smuggle these images out of Ukraine in secret. The originals are still kept today in the Archive of the [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 7:34 AM

Vienna Archdiocese, within the collection of Cardinal Theodor Innitzer. To this day, these photographs remain the only visual documents that recorded the victims of the 1933 genocide in Kharkiv,” the Holodomor Museum recounts. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 7:34 AM

On one side of my family we have zero knowledge of our lineage before my grandpa. There was just nobody left to ask. He wasn’t even sure if his last name was real or made up. And there’s a story like this in almost every Ukrainian household. Today is Holodomor Remembrance Day [image or embed] — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 12:31 PM

Couple generations later and here we are again surviving the kremlin trying to kill us. — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 12:33 PM

Footage has surfaced online showing unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war executed while lying face down, accompanied by the approving shouts of those filming the scene. This is not an isolated atrocity, it is russia’s pattern. Execution. Torture. Destruction. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 9:18 AM

And yet we are told to entrust our lives to this. To surrender to murderers. To invaders. To war criminals. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 9:18 AM

/2. Thanks to the outstanding team of SOF drone operators for sharing their work — together, we always supported them and will continue to do so on a regular basis. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 10:19 AM

Russian occupied Crimea:

🥷Reconnaissance operatives of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Primary special unit eliminated one of the most valuable Russian aircraft – a Ka-27 naval multipurpose helicopter in Crimea. 🔗Read details: militarnyi.com/en/news/spec… [image or embed] — Militarnyi (@militarnyi.com) November 21, 2025 at 3:29 PM

Zaporizhzhia:

Russia unleashed heavy artillery fire on Zaporizhzhia, striking a supermarket and an apartment building,Regional Military Administration reports. Preliminary reports indicate high number of casualties. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 2:49 PM

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

⚡️ Russia likely captured over 15 villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast since September, OSINT group says. The Russian advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast comes as Russian troops also intensify their offensives in other hot spots of the war. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) November 22, 2025 at 4:04 AM

From The Kyiv Independent.

Russian troops appear to have captured more than 15 villages in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast since September, exploiting the weather and Ukraine’s low manpower to scale up their offensive, according to the Finnish Black Bird Group open-source intelligence collective. Russia “opportunistically” took advantage of the fall weather conditions that make it harder for Ukrainian drones to work against Russian troops, in addition to Ukraine’s manpower crisis, to advance in the eastern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Emil Kastehelmi from Black Bird Group said. “The most gains that the Russians have achieved this fall have been in eastern Zaporizhzhia (Oblast) and Dnipropetrovsk (Oblast),” Kastehelmi told the Kyiv Independent on Nov. 21. “So here’s an area which is seemingly an issue for the Ukrainians, as simply they haven’t been able to stop the Russian advance.” The Russian advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast comes as Russian troops also intensify their offensives in other hot spots of the war. Moscow is inching toward finally capturing the eastern logistics hub city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. Russia’s General Staff also claimed on Nov. 20 that its troops had taken the city of Kupiansk in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, which Ukraine immediately denied and called “cheap informational provocations.” Despite deploying enormous forces in the Pokrovsk sector to boost its epicenter of the offensives, Russia managed to break through Ukrainian defenses in Zaporizhzhia Oblast — at a faster pace than before. Russian troops have recently occupied the small village of Vesele, about 10 kilometers (about six miles) northeast of the contested town of Huliaipole, the Ukrainian open-source battlefield monitoring group DeepState reported on Nov. 20. Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, denied DeepState’s report to the Kyiv Independent, saying that the fighting is ongoing for the village. Ukraine denied that Russian troops had captured Vesele, Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, told Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne. Russian troops have advanced at most nearly 25 kilometers in the sectors covering Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts since September, which is “a relatively quick pace, especially in this war,” Kastehelmi assessed. “In the Russian doctrine, there’s this thing of reinforcing success,” Kastehelmi said, stressing that the Russian advance is alarming even if the villages captured are small. “As they see that here’s an area where gains can be made, then they will, of course, opportunistically try to reinforce all the success that they have had, and it looks like it’s paying off.” In a rare admission of a setback, the Ukrainian military confirmed on Nov. 15 that its troops had withdrawn from the village of Novovasylivske, which sits on a highway connecting Donetsk Oblast with Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, approximately 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) away. The Southern Defense Forces of the army had also reported earlier on Nov. 11 that its troops had pulled back from positions near five villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, resulting in a withdrawal from the villages of Uspenivka and Novomykolaivka, which are also located along the same highway.

More at the link including maps and pictures.

Ternopil:

In Ternopil, rescuers have recovered the body of another woman from the rubble. The death toll has risen to 33. Rescuers have been working nonstop for four days. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 11:49 AM

In Ternopil search and rescue operations have been completed after the Russian missile strike on November 19. The work lasted for four days and concluded on November 22 at 18:00. A total of 33 people were killed, including 6 children. 94 were injured, among them 18 children. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 12:28 PM

46 people were rescued, including 7 children. Sadly, 6 people are still considered missing, among them 1 child. (Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine) — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 12:28 PM

Odesa:

Pokrovsk:

Kostiantynivka:

Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanized Brigade repelled a Russian armored assault near Kostiantynivka, inflicting significant personnel losses on attacking forces in the southwestern sector. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 11:14 AM

On the Kostiantynivka front, Ukrainian forces struck Russian logistics. Phoenix operators hit an armored vehicle, a truck with 2 jammers, 2 quads, 2 vans, 3 cars, and 5 Russian troops. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 10:39 AM

Donetsk Oblast:

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

Like FPV drones taking down Russian helicopters was not enough, the Ukrainian SOF have taken it even further. For the first time in history, a Russian military Mi-8 helicopter has been shot down by a guided deep-strike drone FP-1. 200km from the frontline, Kuteinikovo Rostov region of Russia. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 10:30 AM

Footage shows an attack on a Russian helicopter filmed from another drone. Some Ukrainian Telegram channels report the hit aircraft was a Mi-28 rather than Mi-8. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 2:26 PM

Samara Oblast, Russia:

