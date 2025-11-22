Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Why Is Trump Hiding? (and the corollary, What Is Trump Hiding?)

Why Is Trump Hiding? (and the corollary, What Is Trump Hiding?)

(I put this post together a week or so ago and then lost track of it.  But I think it still holds, and I added an update on early voting)

Why is Trump hiding?  And what is Trump hiding?

Those are the question I think we should be asking everywhere.  All the time.  

Not just on social media, though I think that helps the narrative.

Why Is Trump Hiding?

On social media, it’s an accusation.

In conversation with any Trump voter you know, it’s simply an innocent, inquisitive question.  “Why do you think Trump is hiding.  What do you think that about?”

Trump is phoning it in.  Literally!

House Special Election: TN-07

In October, Trump endorsed the Republican who won the primary, but only after the polls closed.

Seriously?  That’s just laughable.

That’s not a King-maker.  That’s a loser and a wimp who licked his finger and stuck it in the air to see which way the wind was blowing.

Now in November, when the “safe Republican seat” isn’t looking so safe, he phoned in his support for the R.

Literally.

The Nashville Banner reported that the Van Epps campaign told the  Nashville Banner that they were hoping for Trump to put his finger on the scale.

Trump to the rescue!  With a phone call!  Complete with, you guessed it, Lee Greenwood singing his favorite song.

How is the TN-07 early voting going so far?  (this was a week ago)

FAST OUT OF THE GATE:

Early voting began on Wednesday in the general election for the 7th District congressional seat vacated by Mark Green’s early retirement. On a shortened day — polls closed at 4:30 p.m. — 1,150 voters cast their ballots at six different locations in Davidson County, roughly two and a half times the 440 who voted on the first day in the primary. Bordeaux Library led the way with 350 votes cast, followed closely by Lentz Public Health Center, where Republican Matt Van Epps cast his ballot, with 338. Early voting runs daily through Nov. 26, with the exception of Sundays.

Is it just me, or does their use of  “Fast out of the gate” as a headline seem like a good sign?

Reporting on TN-07 early voting  from today

12 counties cast the most votes they have cast in a single day yesterday. Montgomery and Houston were the only ones that didn’t, I think because they had a lot of mail early maybe?

Williamson, Robertson, and Dickson all cast quite a few votes.

Humphreys remains ahead of Hickson which is fun, both in daily total and overall total.

Davidson is finally seeing an upward trend in votes.

Also Davidson and Montgomery are open till 4:30PM and 4:00PM while every other county closes at 11:00AM or 12:00PM, so they are going to get another relative boost in vote share. Davidson currently stands at ~11,625 votes and Montgomery at 11,975 votes which is about 48% of the total. Williamson + Cheatham is an additional 24%. An additional 14.5% is Dickson and Robertson. The remaining 8 counties account for 13.5% of the total vote.

What is Trump hiding?

Let’s see.   For starters,…

There’s the bruise on his hand.

There’s the not showing up to campaign for a crucial seat thing.

There’s Epstein, Epstein, Epstein!

What else?

Making a list from the comments below:

What’s with the regular MRI’s?

The mysterious vanishings from public view…?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2.

      Aziz, light!

      He is secretly a Democrat.

      ETA Not true of course, although it has long bugged me that Hillary and Bill were once his pals, and Chelsea and Ivanka were BFFs.

    4.

      PPCLI

      Never mind the bruise on the hand: what is going on with the regular MRI’s, the mysterious vanishings from public view…? Trump’s most preposterous lies are always tells. Who gets several MRI’s and has “no idea” what body part was being MRI’ed.

    5.

      Splitting Image

      My theory, which is mine, is that Trump’s dementia has advanced to the point where he can no longer remember exactly what he is hiding in the Epstein files, but he is so used to hiding things that he feels there must be something there. Otherwise he wouldn’t have started hiding in the first place.

      Naturally, he’s trying to hide his dementia, which is also a perfectly acceptable answer to the original question.

    6.

      NotMax

      Nonsense. Dolt 47 is pure as the driven woe.
      //

      Is it too weird that at 5:30 in the a.m. these tired old eyes read “Nashville Banner” as “Nashville Boner” before putting my reading specs on?

    7.

      RevRick

      Why is Trump hiding?
      There are many and varied reasons to speculate. Part of it could be that he is such a night owl that his naps during daytime public events are driving speculation about his health… which has considerable legitimacy. Perhaps he realizes that the less said about Epstein the better, and he is getting asked about it by reporters. As information leaks out about his 28-point Ukrainian surrender policy, some Republicans foreign policy hawks in the House and Senate may balk and may attempt to override it.

      Also, who knows? He operates by feral instinct driven by his narcissism.

    15.

      no body no name

      @Aziz, light!:

      It shouldn’t shock or bug you.  There is a club.  You are not in it.

      We can’t really admit that because it would condemn our entire party and prove the left correct.  And we can’t have that.  So we fake our shock, and pretend it pisses us off and the rest of the nation sees us for being as full of shit as we are.

    17.

      Aziz, light!

      @RevRick: The latest peace plan, written by the Russians, is DOA like all the others, so there will be nothing to override.

      President Vance (groan) will withdraw all support for Ukraine, so when that day comes I hope the saner GOP voices will tell him to get bent.

    18.

      artem1s

      @Dangerman: ​
       
      sure that would be great, but it also gives us an opportunity to cast blame on those who are running the government while he’s being hidden. It should be, Why is he hiding? What is he hiding from? Whose keeping him hidden? The minute he’s taking a dirt nap I want to see all the true MAGAts turning their hatred to Johnson and VJ and Miller, etc.

    19.

      Scout211

      It’s really irresponsible not to speculate.

      Why is Trump always sitting down in the Oval Office now? What is wrong with him?

      Why was he super giddy when he was in a press avail with MBS and Mamdani?

      What drugs and medications is he really on?

      Who is really making the decisions in the administration and who is really posting on his Truth Social?

    20.

      West of the Rockies

      We all have heard the business about Trump disappearing routinely for a week for some mysterious medical treatments.  Isn’t he just about due again? If he has gone off radar a bit, maybe it’s that.

    22.

      Aziz, light!

      @Scout211: He sits because he’s tired, and has venous return issues. He is probably still snorting Adderall before public events to jazz him up and when it wears off he crashes.

    23.

      Jackie

      @Aziz, light!:

      Not true of course, although it has long bugged me that Hillary and Bill were once his pals, and Chelsea and Ivanka were BFFs.

      He WAS a Democrat back in those days…

      I recall Ivanka still being a registered Democrat when she voted for daddy in ‘16.

    26.

      Jackie

      @PPCLI:

      Trump’s most preposterous lies are always tells. Who gets several MRI’s and has “no idea” what body part was being MRI’ed.

      FFOTUS has a very incurious mind.

    27.

      OGLiberal

      We just recently moved to Nashville and my late-teens son will be casting his first vote ever today in the TN CD 7 special.  I’m pretty far left…he’s further left than me.  Behn’s endorsement by the Knoxville DSA, her harassing ICE thugs, her comments about hating the party pedal bikes and bachelorette parties in Nashville…that will endear her to him even though we don’t know all that much about her.  I’m hopeful she can pull off a miracle but not at all holding my breath – GOP redistricting really fucked over very blue Nashville.

      Somewhat related, said son and I saw They Might Be Giants here in Music City last weekend at Brooklyn Bowl and Freddie O’Connell, the mayor, was there.  One of the Johns (John F.) poked fun at him for wearing a tux…must have come straight from some other event.

    30.

      Jackie

      @RevRick:

      As information leaks out about his 28-point Ukrainian surrender policy, some Republicans foreign policy hawks in the House and Senate may balk and may attempt to override it.

      It’s already starting:

      In a rare break with President Donald Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) criticized the White House’s proposed Russia-Ukraine peace plan Saturday, describing it as “problematic” while also urging Trump to reconsider.

      “While there are many good ideas in the proposed Russia-Ukraine peace plan, there are several areas that are very problematic and can be made better,” Graham wrote Saturday in a social media post on X.

      For Graham, long seen as a reliable backer of Trump’s agenda, the Russia-Ukraine peace plan did not meet his standards.

      “The goal of any peace deal is to end the war honorably and justly – and not create new conflict,” Graham continued. “Finally, to the world: what about the fate of the almost 20,000 Ukrainian children kidnapped by Putin’s forces? This issue has to be addressed in any negotiated settlement.”

      —RawStory

    32.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @Jackie: He is very much the “They gave me [test] and I aced it,” without reflecting on why they administered the test, sort.

    34.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      Why is he hiding the clear translation artifacts in the Ukraine anything-but-peace plan? The language has “this was originally written in Russian” all over it.

      (It’s obvious why he would want to hide that he is being managed by the Kremlin; still, a worthwhile question to ask.)

    35.

      Librettist

      Gov. Jack Stanton: [handing Picker the scandalous information concerning his dealings with Reyes] This is the only copy left. I want you to have it because it might help you to know what someone else may find. I shouldn’t have looked for it. I’m really sorry.

       

      Gov. Fred Picker: Fuckin’ cocaine. You know, I was really so successful at everything I did. Business, politics, hell, I could handle anything… except cocaine. Only I didn’t know that because of cocaine. That’s what really fucked up my marriage. It wasn’t anything else. And… I did go to bed with ‘Renzo Bubba once or twice. Hell, it was just a coke thing. I could do anything, so I did that too.

    36.

      MattF

      @Jackie: The New Republic notes an interesting side-light about the Trump ‘peace’ plan— it appears to have been (rather badly) translated from Russian:

      The U.S. peace plan presented to Ukraine appears to have been translated from Russian.

      The syntax of certain phrases are more common in the Russian language, such as the third point of the 28-point plan: “It is expected that Russia will not invade neighbouring countries and Nato will not expand further.”

      “It is expected” is not commonly used in English, but it is common in Russian and appears to come from the phrase ожидается or ozhidayetsya, according to The Guardian’s Luke Harding. Other words that appear to be translated from Russian include “ambiguities” (неоднозначности) and “to enshrine” (закрепить).

      ETA: Also noted above by Smiling Happy Guy.

    38.

      Jackie

      This isn’t going to square with FFOTUS’s MAGA/Qanon base! Why is FFOTUS protecting MORE sex traffickers?

      Two key Senate Democrats have launched an inquiry after a ProPublica investigation revealed this week that a White House official had intervened on behalf of his former legal clients — pro-Trump influencer Andrew Tate and his brother — during a federal investigation.

      On Thursday, Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Gary Peters sent letters to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security asking for a full accounting of the official’s activities, calling his actions a “brazen interference with a federal investigation.”

      ProPublica reported this week that the official, Paul Ingrassia, told senior DHS officials to return electronic devices seized from the Tate brothers when they arrived in the U.S. in February. Ingrassia made clear the request was coming from the White House, according to interviews and records that ProPublica reviewed.

      The Tates are facing sex trafficking accusations in three countries. Ingrassia, who has served as White House Liaison to DHS and to the Department of Justice, was part of a legal team that represented the pair before he joined the White House.

    40.

      Jeffro

      a pretty good take from Jamelle Bouie: trump is now stuck in a war of attrition…that he’ll lose

      To effect his desired transformation [of the country, in his image], President Trump had to fight a multi-front war — he had to either overwhelm his opponents or, if they did not break after the first charge, bleed them dry with a constant stream of attacks. Eventually, under this theory, resistance would end. The media, elite universities and other, similar institutions would fall in line and with them the rest of civil society.

      For this to be successful, however, the president would have to husband his most important resource: public opinion. If he could realize his authoritarian aspirations and satisfy his constituents — the voters who gave him the White House a second time — then he would probably win his war. But if he alienated the public too quickly, he might not be able to overcome its discontent. He would find himself in his own war of attrition with angry voters, intra-party critics and an opposition hoping to win back power off the president’s failures.

      When I look at the last two months in American politics, what I see is essentially this dynamic. Trump set out to remake the nation. He set out to remake the nation in his image. Some people, and institutions, bent the knee. But others resisted, and their resistance — along with the images of Trump’s efforts (soldiers on the streets, terrifying immigration raids) and the material impact of his policies (life has gotten more expensive since he took office) — pulled the president into a political quagmire of his own making. This has only gotten worse with the shutdown and the growing questions around Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, who was awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges when he died in federal custody in 2019.

      Trump entered office as popular as he had ever been, with an average approval rating of just under 51 percent and average disapproval around 39 percent. Now, more than 56 percent of Americans disapprove of the president and just over 40 percent approve. Recent individual polls show Trump with approval as low as 36 percent and disapproval as high as 62 percent.

    42.

      Redshift

      @Jeffro: Krugman wrote in a similar vein a few weeks ago. They made the cruelty too obvious too soon, and alienated the normies and thought the base could be satisfied with cruelty and racism but no actual economic help.

    43.

      Librettist

      @Redshift:

      Trumpism is New Coke. A rebranding of the GOP that targets house brand cola buyers.

      It is going to cost the billionaire boys club a whole lot to regain brand equity.

    44.

      Redshift

      @artem1s:

      sure that would be great, but it also gives us an opportunity to cast blame on those who are running the government while he’s being hidden.

      And since the cult has no loyalty to them, asking whether they’re actually doing what the cult leader wants or taking advantage of his incapacity.

    45.

      Geminid

      @Jeffro: I checked put Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account this morning and saw a post where she thanked her GA14 constituents for their support.. The responses came from all over; about half were “We’ll miss you!” and the other half were more like, “Good riddance!”

      I was feeling magnanimous, so I thanked Greene for helping rid the Virginia 5th CD of Bob Good. I remember when she and John McGuire campaigned in Charlottesville and were run off by a crowd of angry Boomers.

    49.

      OGLiberal

      @Dr. Fungus: We’ll give a listen…thanks!  We did the Saturday show and they were great.  First time I’ve seen them live since 2005 at the Stone Pony, which was my first time seeing them.

    50.

      mappy!

      The Piece Plan is a disconnect.

      It seems like the right hand is gesturing independently of the left hand in Tacopia. Ukraine gets targeting info and a free pass on using long range American ordinance to hit targets in Russia at the same time Wickoff (sp?) is rubber stamping Russian demands.

      I would read this as Taco was told (not read) that Ruzzia agreed to a plan. No details. Ukraine looses some land. A vague security arrangement. Taco nods in agreement. He is told targeting info is passed on to pressure Ruzzia, mission accomplished. All verbal, no details to clutter the musings of that confused mass of  Jello.

      Epstein files. Taco doesn’t remember. He is told releasing the files is bad. Discharge petition? Let it go and slow things down in the Senate. Oops. Sign the paper. Thirty days to figure out another dodge. Epstein files bad. He can understand that, no details, keep everything verbal. He won’t read it anyway. He probably can’t process anything written beyond the reading comprehension of a six-year-old. Okay, eight-year-old.

      Treason? Keep him off the keyboard. Oops.

      Zohran? Roll Taco like everyone else does… It’s the only thing that works.

      Tomorrow it’ll be another mess of verbiage devoid of reality…

    55.

      trollhattan

      Petrostates and Big Oil killed fossil fuel cuts pledge at COP30, further hastening our demise. If we’re “at war” with Venezuelan speedboats because drugs, why are we not at war with the far deadler petrostates and Big Oil because extinction?

    57.

      Kristine

      Love today’s featured photo! They remind me of my hot pink gerberas, but the leaves are different. Are they zinneas?

      ::photographs the photo and looks up in Apple Photo::

      Treasure flower? They originated in southern Africa, around the same area as gerbera daisies.

    58.

      trollhattan

      This aggression will not stand, baby. Bailiff Charley, bring me water and a towel, baby.

      A Missouri court is all shook up following the resignation of a judge who was disciplined for wearing an Elvis Presley wig in court and occasionally playing the singer’s songs during proceedings.

      Matthew EP Thornhill, the longest-serving circuit judge in St Charles County, is a self-described Elvis lover, according to his biography page.

      But his love for the King of Rock’n’Roll contributed to a disciplinary commission demanding his suspension, citing his frequent “irrelevant” Elvis references in court.

      In a letter explaining his actions, Judge Thornhill said his aim was “to add levity at times when I thought it would help relax litigants”.

      “I now recognise that this could affect the integrity and solemnity of the proceedings,” Judge Thornhill wrote in a letter dated 12 November to the Missouri Supreme Court.

      The judge “would routinely wear an Elvis Presley wig on or about October 31” – or Halloween – in court while conducting court business, according to a report by Missouri’s Commission on Retirement, Removal and Discipline of Judges, which investigates allegations of judicial misconduct.

      The report shows images of Judge Thornhill sitting on the bench while donning an Elvis wig with his signature black pompadour and sunglasses.

      It adds that, on occasion, he would give litigants or witnesses the option of being sworn in while playing Elvis music from his phone.

      He would also refer to the singer occasionally during court proceedings, including mentioning his date of birth or death and lyrics from his music, according to the inquiry report.

    61.

      WaterGirl

      @OGLiberal:

      her comments about hating the party pedal bikes and bachelorette parties in Nashville

      What is a party pedal bike?  And bachelorette parties in Nashville?  What’s that about?

    63.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie:

      “While there are many good ideas in the proposed Russia-Ukraine peace plan,  (zero of 28)

      there are several areas that are very problematic and can be made better,”  (28 of 28)

      Graham wrote Saturday in a social media post on X.

