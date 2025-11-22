(I put this post together a week or so ago and then lost track of it. But I think it still holds, and I added an update on early voting)

Why is Trump hiding? And what is Trump hiding?

Those are the question I think we should be asking everywhere. All the time.

Not just on social media, though I think that helps the narrative.

Why Is Trump Hiding?

On social media, it’s an accusation.

In conversation with any Trump voter you know, it’s simply an innocent, inquisitive question. “Why do you think Trump is hiding. What do you think that about?”

Trump is phoning it in. Literally!

House Special Election: TN-07

In October, Trump endorsed the Republican who won the primary, but only after the polls closed.

Seriously? That’s just laughable.

That’s not a King-maker. That’s a loser and a wimp who licked his finger and stuck it in the air to see which way the wind was blowing.

Now in November, when the “safe Republican seat” isn’t looking so safe, he phoned in his support for the R.

Literally.

The Nashville Banner reported that the Van Epps campaign told the Nashville Banner that they were hoping for Trump to put his finger on the scale.

Trump to the rescue! With a phone call! Complete with, you guessed it, Lee Greenwood singing his favorite song.

How is the TN-07 early voting going so far? (this was a week ago)

FAST OUT OF THE GATE: Early voting began on Wednesday in the general election for the 7th District congressional seat vacated by Mark Green’s early retirement. On a shortened day — polls closed at 4:30 p.m. — 1,150 voters cast their ballots at six different locations in Davidson County, roughly two and a half times the 440 who voted on the first day in the primary. Bordeaux Library led the way with 350 votes cast, followed closely by Lentz Public Health Center, where Republican Matt Van Epps cast his ballot, with 338. Early voting runs daily through Nov. 26, with the exception of Sundays.

Is it just me, or does their use of “Fast out of the gate” as a headline seem like a good sign?

Reporting on TN-07 early voting from today

12 counties cast the most votes they have cast in a single day yesterday. Montgomery and Houston were the only ones that didn’t, I think because they had a lot of mail early maybe? Williamson, Robertson, and Dickson all cast quite a few votes. Humphreys remains ahead of Hickson which is fun, both in daily total and overall total. Davidson is finally seeing an upward trend in votes. Also Davidson and Montgomery are open till 4:30PM and 4:00PM while every other county closes at 11:00AM or 12:00PM, so they are going to get another relative boost in vote share. Davidson currently stands at ~11,625 votes and Montgomery at 11,975 votes which is about 48% of the total. Williamson + Cheatham is an additional 24%. An additional 14.5% is Dickson and Robertson. The remaining 8 counties account for 13.5% of the total vote.

What is Trump hiding?

Let’s see. For starters,…

There’s the bruise on his hand.

There’s the not showing up to campaign for a crucial seat thing.

There’s Epstein, Epstein, Epstein!

What else?

Making a list from the comments below:

What’s with the regular MRI’s?

The mysterious vanishings from public view…?