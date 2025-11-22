Big thanks to Simon Rosenberg for collecting all this information in one place.

I’m betting that low-life Speaker-Pastor Johnson does not want to be humiliated with yet another successful discharge petition.

US Senators issue a formal statement in response to the horrible and ridiculous Trump Administration proposal for Ukraine to roll over.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.), Ranking Member on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair, Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Ranking Member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman, Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Ranking Member on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations (SFOPS), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ranking Member of the Senate Banking Committee, issued the following statement in response to a reported deal the Trump administration proposed to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that would require heavy Ukrainian concessions: “The United States is safer and stronger when democracies like Ukraine are free, stable, and strong enough to deter our adversaries. The deal President Trump is forcing on Ukraine calls on Ukraine and NATO allies to make major concessions or risk losing American support. It goes so far as to hand Russia substantial territory it has not been able to take on the battlefield thanks to the bravery of the Ukrainian forces. This deal will not create a just and lasting peace. It will leave Ukraine vulnerable, Europe unstable, and America weaker. It will not end the war in Eastern Europe. It will only give Russia time to rebuild and rearm before coming back for the rest of Ukraine and then setting its sights on NATO allies. “President Trump needs to work with Republicans and Democrats in Congress alongside our partners in Ukraine and NATO allies to find a lasting solution that will make Americans and the world safer. “We support the cause of peace in Ukraine. Ukraine must emerge as a free, sovereign state with the ability to defend itself and deter Russia, and President Putin must learn that aggression does not pay. Ukraine should not be forced into accepting this dangerous proposal, and Congress must make unmistakably clear that we stand firmly against it. “Let us be clear: this is a war of Russian aggression, led by a dictator who has commanded his troops to commit war crimes, steal children from their families, and torture civilians. President Trump is rewarding President Putin for these crimes while cutting out the Ukrainians who have fought and died for the cause of democracy and our European allies who have stepped up to support them. “Americans would also have to live with the ramifications of a bad deal: allies and partners who see us as untrustworthy and are less willing to come to our aid when we call for help. A weakened nation on the world stage. Adversaries who know they can simply wait for us to cave. A government in Washington that continues to abandon the principles of separate but equal branches of government. “We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and for American safety and security.”

Politico (sorry!)

House members move to force Russia sanctions vote as Trump pushes peace deal

A bipartisan coalition of pro-Ukraine lawmakers will seek to force a House vote to impose crippling sanctions on Russia, even as President Donald Trump is moving to swiftly clinch a peace deal between the two warring nations. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) said in an X post Friday that he and his allies have “officially notified both the Clerk of the House and House leadership of our discharge petition to force a vote on crushing Russian sanctions immediately upon our return” from the Thanksgiving holiday recess. Fitzpatrick was responding to news that Trump wants the Ukrainian government to approve the draft peace deal assembled by his envoy Steve Witkoff no later than Thursday. The plan would cede vast portions of eastern Ukraine to Russia in exchange for a security guarantee from western nations. Trump appeared to be putting pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with his Thanksgiving ultimatum, but the House lawmakers have their eye on Russian President Vladimir Putin — and they believe they have Trump’s blessing. House and Senate GOP leaders have held off for months, awaiting a clear signal from Trump, but with the president more determined to impose a peace plan than ever, rank-and-file members are determined to act. “The President’s appeasement plan to Russia is forcing our hand,” said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.). A discharge petition can circumvent the majority leadership if 218 House members sign it; it has been used to pressure Speaker Mike Johnson multiple times this year — most recently to pass legislation on the so-called Epstein files. Fitzpatrick and other members of the Ukraine Caucus have offered sanctions legislation alongside Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Fitzpatrick filed a resolution earlier this year setting up a possible effort to discharge that bill but did not immediately trigger it. Lawmakers could also force a vote on a bill from Reps. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) and Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) that would pair Russia sanctions with assistance for Ukraine. The bipartisan Ukraine Caucus is set to hold a virtual meeting Monday to “talk about what the best strategy is to get something done quickly,” Fitzpatrick said in an interview Friday. “We’re talking about potentially moving them together if the sanctions are not brought to the floor in short order,” Fitzpatrick said ahead of his social media post. Fitzpatrick said he has been talking to Johnson about the sanctions bill and believes the speaker is supportive of the legislation. Noticing his intention to force a vote now, with the House leaving for a weeklong recess, effectively gives Johnson until early December to find an off-ramp.

Members of the Ukraine Caucus are backing the discharge petition.