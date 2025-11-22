Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yet Another Discharge Petition – That's What You Get When You Don't Let the House Vote on Anything

Big thanks to Simon Rosenberg for collecting all this information in one place.

I’m betting that low-life Speaker-Pastor Johnson does not want to be humiliated with yet another successful discharge petition.

US Senators issue a formal statement in response to the horrible and ridiculous Trump Administration proposal for Ukraine to roll over.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.), Ranking Member on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair, Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Ranking Member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman, Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Ranking Member on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations (SFOPS), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ranking Member of the Senate Banking Committee, issued the following statement in response to a reported deal the Trump administration proposed to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that would require heavy Ukrainian concessions:

“The United States is safer and stronger when democracies like Ukraine are free, stable, and strong enough to deter our adversaries. The deal President Trump is forcing on Ukraine calls on Ukraine and NATO allies to make major concessions or risk losing American support. It goes so far as to hand Russia substantial territory it has not been able to take on the battlefield thanks to the bravery of the Ukrainian forces. This deal will not create a just and lasting peace. It will leave Ukraine vulnerable, Europe unstable, and America weaker. It will not end the war in Eastern Europe. It will only give Russia time to rebuild and rearm before coming back for the rest of Ukraine and then setting its sights on NATO allies.

“President Trump needs to work with Republicans and Democrats in Congress alongside our partners in Ukraine and NATO allies to find a lasting solution that will make Americans and the world safer.

“We support the cause of peace in Ukraine. Ukraine must emerge as a free, sovereign state with the ability to defend itself and deter Russia, and President Putin must learn that aggression does not pay. Ukraine should not be forced into accepting this dangerous proposal, and Congress must make unmistakably clear that we stand firmly against it.

“Let us be clear: this is a war of Russian aggression, led by a dictator who has commanded his troops to commit war crimes, steal children from their families, and torture civilians. President Trump is rewarding President Putin for these crimes while cutting out the Ukrainians who have fought and died for the cause of democracy and our European allies who have stepped up to support them.

“Americans would also have to live with the ramifications of a bad deal: allies and partners who see us as untrustworthy and are less willing to come to our aid when we call for help. A weakened nation on the world stage. Adversaries who know they can simply wait for us to cave. A government in Washington that continues to abandon the principles of separate but equal branches of government.

“We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and for American safety and security.”

Politico (sorry!)

House members move to force Russia sanctions vote as Trump pushes peace deal

A bipartisan coalition of pro-Ukraine lawmakers will seek to force a House vote to impose crippling sanctions on Russia, even as President Donald Trump is moving to swiftly clinch a peace deal between the two warring nations.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) said in an X post Friday that he and his allies have “officially notified both the Clerk of the House and House leadership of our discharge petition to force a vote on crushing Russian sanctions immediately upon our return” from the Thanksgiving holiday recess.

Fitzpatrick was responding to news that Trump wants the Ukrainian government to approve the draft peace deal assembled by his envoy Steve Witkoff no later than Thursday. The plan would cede vast portions of eastern Ukraine to Russia in exchange for a security guarantee from western nations.

Trump appeared to be putting pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with his Thanksgiving ultimatum, but the House lawmakers have their eye on Russian President Vladimir Putin — and they believe they have Trump’s blessing.

House and Senate GOP leaders have held off for months, awaiting a clear signal from Trump, but with the president more determined to impose a peace plan than ever, rank-and-file members are determined to act.

“The President’s appeasement plan to Russia is forcing our hand,” said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.).

A discharge petition can circumvent the majority leadership if 218 House members sign it; it has been used to pressure Speaker Mike Johnson multiple times this year — most recently to pass legislation on the so-called Epstein files.

Fitzpatrick and other members of the Ukraine Caucus have offered sanctions legislation alongside Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Fitzpatrick filed a resolution earlier this year setting up a possible effort to discharge that bill but did not immediately trigger it.

Lawmakers could also force a vote on a bill from Reps. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) and Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) that would pair Russia sanctions with assistance for Ukraine. The bipartisan Ukraine Caucus is set to hold a virtual meeting Monday to “talk about what the best strategy is to get something done quickly,” Fitzpatrick said in an interview Friday.

“We’re talking about potentially moving them together if the sanctions are not brought to the floor in short order,” Fitzpatrick said ahead of his social media post.

Fitzpatrick said he has been talking to Johnson about the sanctions bill and believes the speaker is supportive of the legislation. Noticing his intention to force a vote now, with the House leaving for a weeklong recess, effectively gives Johnson until early December to find an off-ramp.

Members of the Ukraine Caucus are backing the discharge petition.

 

    100Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Surely all sane members of the House will sign the discharge petition.  Surely there are enough.  Right?  Right?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @Tim C: The greedy bastards just couldn’t execute in a reasonable fashion.  They wanted all the pain, everywhere, all at once.

      Well, now it seems like they’re getting some pain back in return.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      ArchTeryx

      Discharge petitions used to be one of the rarest things you’d ever see. If it became apparent one would succeed the Speaker would normally call a vote to get out in front of the parade and take credit, but even that was rare. Any member of the majority that signed on to one guaranteed a primary.

      Johnson abused his position so much in Trump’s name that his whole caucus is getting rebellious, as they realize their interests and Trump’s are diverging.

      Honestly they should just vote to vacate and remove him, but NOBODY wants to be in Trump’s crosshairs besides Squeaker Johnson.

      So watch the fireworks. For political junkies and Ds this is a historic moment. Every discharge petition gives the minority more strength and weakens both Trump and Johnson, and puts the Kleig lights right on Thune.

      Fuck ’em. Highball the throttle on the train and just keep running Moses Johnson over.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      PsiFighter37

      Brian Fitzpatrick is a nepo sibling – took over the seat from his dying brother, who frankly was no great shakes himself. He’s a joke who continually votes for the most extreme elements of the MAGA agenda while making moderate sounds everywhere else. The incompetence of Bucks County Democrats to field a candidate of quality other than Patrick Murphy in the late 2000s speaks to why he is still around.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      Glad to see Dems leading on this.

       

      @PsiFighter37:

      I wish they were a small minority, but I’ll hold my tongue for any R that’s on the right side of Ukraine.

      It’s not just that Trump is undermining Ukraine. It’s also that the traitor is undermining the US for Putin, just as he’s always done.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      Since we’re done at last with NY mayor, the nation’s gaze can now shift west to California governor and the first open race in [counts on fingers, switches to toes] twenty years.

      The established combatants:

      The contest to replace outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom is picking up steam after recent scandals involving two of the major Democratic candidates, former Rep. Katie Porter and former Attorney General Xavier Becerra. On Wednesday, billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer announced his own gubernatorial candidacy and pledged to take on the state’s political establishment and corporate interests in the Capitol.

      The 2026 field also includes Democrats Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles Mayor; State Superintendent Tony Thurmond; former state Controller Betty Yee; ex-timeshare magnate Stephen Cloobeck and former Assemblyman Ian Calderon, as well as Republicans Chad Bianco, the Sheriff of Riverside County and former Fox News host Steve Hilton. Rick Caruso, another billionaire, is also exploring a bid for either governor or Los Angeles mayor.

      sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article313012822.html#storylink=cpy

      What’s an “ex-timeshare”?

      New guy:

      Rep. Eric Swalwell, an East Bay congressman and leading Democratic bulldog against President Donald Trump, will run for California governor, he said Thursday evening. Swalwell, 45, made his announcement on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

      Swalwell has already earned a reputation as a Trump antagonist. He was a manager for the second impeachment trial during the final days of Trump’s first term in early 2021 and has frequently clashed with administration officials in congressional hearings. He served eight years on the House Intelligence Committee, which held inquiries during the first impeachment attempt against Trump beginning in 2019 and investigated a link between Russian officials and Trump’s associates following the 2016 election.

      He and ranking member Adam Schiff, now a California senator, were removed from the committee in 2023 by then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The Bay Area congressman had a short-lived presidential run in 2019, which he abandoned after three months. Swalwell has represented the East Bay Area in congress since 2013, after he defeated a 40-year incumbent. Before he was elected to Congress, Swalwell served a partial term on the Dublin City Council.

      Amongst the cloud of mostly boring established politicians, curious billionaires and rando RW media “celebrities” he might just emerge as The Guy. Expecting at least fifty choices on my ’26 primary ballot. (June 2, for the obsessed-curious.)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Betty Cracker: Well..that’s quite the “break with reality” isn’t it. wow

      eta: I’m with Baud. Who really wrote that?

      also too, “ROCKIN” sounds like elon-speak. Is he back in the mix?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      RaflW

      @ArchTeryx: “Johnson abused his position so much in Trump’s name that his whole caucus is getting rebellious.”

      It’s interesting to see that R M.O.C.s are noticing Trump’s 62% disfavorable rating and able to discern the winds foretold by Nov. 4, 2025.

      I get the sense Johnson would in some ways be personally relieved if he were to become a back bencher again in just under a year. But his caucus members want to keep their jobs (good luck to that for some of them!) even if Mikey doesn’t like his.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JetsamPool

      Is there enough time in the legislative calendar before the current congressional session?  I see from the excerpts that there a couple of bills that qualify for discharge, aren’t there some extra steps in the process?

      I’m trying to remember where I read that Russia was pressuring the administration to abandon Ukraine.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      @Baud: Katie Porter had a really bad performance in an interview where she dressed down the interviewer and she was raked over the coals in the media.  Just like her poor response to her loss in the Senate primary, it took her far too long to make a sort of apology.

      Xavier Becerra’s campaign manager or someone on his campaign, Newsom’s former chief of staff, embezzeled money from his campaign and it costs him a lot of money in attorneys in the legal process following the discovery.

      Neither are really scandals but it hurt Katie Porter in the polls.  She’s running behind a Republican right now in the latest poll.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      PsiFighter37

      @WaterGirl: That’s the kind of mindset that has let this jackass squat on this seat for so long. I worked my ass off to get Patrick Murphy elected in 2006 while in college – I spent all my weekends between start of fall semester and Election Day volunteering for him – defeating Mike Fitzpatrick (Brian’s brother) by all of 1500 votes. He deserves to go, and Democrats need to go on a real recruiting trip to find the right candidate – and then they need to spend serious money on real ads that will resonate in Bucks County, not the usual bullshit that DC consultants think resonates in parts of the country like that.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      PsiFighter37

      @Scout211: She sucks. To be honest, Kamala clearing the field would have been the easiest thing to do, but she still has delusions that she will be president one day (hint: she won’t!).

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      @Scout211:

      Thanks. I agree I wouldn’t call them scandals, although the Becerra one is a little closer.

      CA voters can make their choice, but I’m done with Porter. She has had too many slips.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      @JetsamPool:

      I posted this bloot from Tendar downstairs:

      (((Tendar)))
      @Tendar
      Nov 19

      Trump‘s decisive defeat in reference to the Epstein case will force Putin‘s hand to extract from Trump possible concessions as soon and fast as possible. Putin and his circle will most certainly fear that Trump‘s time could come to an end faster than thought. Expect this.

      Ukraine on the other hand will likely refuse anything unfavorable, both for the very same reason and because nothing what was talked about so far is any way realistic.

      Trump will soon have a full time job trying to fight anything coming from the Epstein case. Then, nothing else will matter to him, until the very end.

      Nov 19, 2025 · 7:11 PM UTC

      I think this is correct.

      While it’s often trite, sometimes everything really is connected.

      There’s no evidence that I’ve seen that people are taking this as anything more than VVP’s wishlist, with almost nothing for Ukraine in return. It’s rightfully being rejected just about everywhere (with some kind noises to 47 that it has a few good ideas as a starting point for negotiations and suchlike).

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      PsiFighter37

      @Scout211: I’m not a Californian, but I lived there when I was younger and I am pretty tuned into their politics. She is a disaster waiting to happen, but people love her because she could whiteboard shit. That isn’t governance (or teaching; use an actual chalkboard!).

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Gin & Tonic

      Unsurprisingly, the major organization more or less unifying Ukrainian-Americans has issued a statement strongly condemning the “peace” proposal.

      The 28 proposed points amount to blatant political coercion intended to pressure Ukraine into accepting its own annihilation.

      Interestingly, for those who don’t read Adam’s nightly threads, there was informed analysis yesterday to the effect that the proposal was composed in russian and hastily and poorly translated into English. There are several points in that document where a “back-translation” would show syntactic elements that are more natural in russian. Reportedly the document was drafted by Dmitriev and Witless – I joked that the division there would be like if Bill Gates and I were in the same room, and somebody noted we had an average net worth of over $50 billion.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      PsiFighter37

      @Baud: Katie Porter was mean to people who worked for her. Basically she’s a bad boss. Apparently Becerra’s former chief of staff stole funds from a dormant account. Career-ending in the pre-Trump era, non-issue now. The real scandal TBH is that Becerra was HHS Secretary in the first place, because he had no real qualifications for it.

      The CA-Gov race is a shitshow because Kamala didn’t just put an end to it – she would have cleared the field and garnered a lot of goodwill fighting the fight on a more local level.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      dm

      @Baud: wish she’d stayed in the House, where she and her whiteboard were stars.

       

      But from subsequent comments, I guess that would have been a different Katie Porter, to have not tried for Senate , now, governor.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      trollhattan

      @Baud: ​
       
      Hijinks were committed.

      Federal officials said Dana Williamson, the Sacramento political power broker who was indicted last week, used her position while she was Gov. Gavin Newsom’s chief of staff to pressure state attorneys to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit with one of her former clients, gaming company Activision Blizzard.

      According to the 23-count indictment, which The Sacramento Bee first reported Wednesday, Williamson was working in the governor’s mansion when she “pass(ed) California State government information” in spring 2023 about “Corporation 1” to her fellow co-conspirator and friend, lobbyist Alexis Podesta.

      Williamson served as Newsom’s chief of staff from December 2022 to November 2024, when his office put her on leave when she informed them she was under federal investigation.

      The timeline and details in the indictment match up with when the state Department of Fair Employment and Housing, now the California Civil Rights Department, was undergoing a court battle with Activision Blizzard. State officials accused Activision Blizzard, known for franchises like “Call of Duty,” of fomenting a “frat boy culture” that became a “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.”

      …Williamson, lobbyist Greg Campbell and former Chief Deputy State Attorney General Sean McCluskie are accused of conspiring to divert $225,000 from the campaign account of former Attorney General Xavier Becerra to McCluskie to inflate his salary while he served as Becerra’s top aide in the Biden administration.

      According to the indictment, the outgoing funds were routed through Podesta and Williamson’s consulting firms and disguised as monthly payments to McCluskie’s spouse for a “no-show” communications consulting job. Williamson pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is awaiting a court appearance on Dec. 11 after being released on bond.

      McCluskie and Campbell pleaded guilty in earlier agreements and were arraigned Friday.

      sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article312924497.html#storylink=cpy

      Are we not entertained?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Scout211

      @Betty Cracker: Who wrote that? It’s not even close to Trump’s manner of speaking. “Seems to be a strong suit” is not Trump talking.  He never does qualifiers on his own performance.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Baud

      @PsiFighter37:

      Some people don’t like clearing the field. And I don’t think anyone has a duty to run for that purpose.

      I don’t know that I would vote for Becerra in the primary, but I don’t recall hearing he did a bad job as HHS secretary.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: In my opinion, that should have hurt Katie Porter in the polls so I’m glad it did.  Temperament is key, and now she has shown twice that she doesn’t have the right sort.

      I hadn’t heard that about Becerra.  Bummer. But not disqualifying in any way.

      edited

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Scout211

      @trollhattan: 2026 has nothing close to a shoo-in candidate.

      True, but if some of the Democrats don’t drop out, Bianco will win at the very least, one of the two primary wins.

      The vote is so split right now, he is polling first.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jackie

      @trollhattan:

      recent scandals involving two of the major Democratic candidates, former Rep. Katie Porter and former Attorney General Xavier Becerra

      I can’t keep up. Or so many scandals are happening, I can’t remember. What are these scandals?

      eta I remember Porter’s now. I think I missed Becerra’s. Thanks, Scout211.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @PsiFighter37: It might have helped if you mentioned that he is a Republican. :-) Not being from that state, I had no idea until I googled him just now.  So I guess I assumed he was a Dem.

      edited to add :-) so it didn’t sound like I was being crabby. Not my intention!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      JetsamPool

      @Another Scott: That’s the one I was thinking of.  I get the impression that America would be hurt more by abandoning Ukraine, leading to the loss of trust and alienating allies. I can only hope that Ukraine continues its innovative strategies, and that Congress can force the administration to provide support.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      zhena gogolia

      This is very sad and enraging. I guess it’s in the New Yorker, but I got the alert from People.

      Tatiana Schlossberg, 35, Slams Cousin RFK Jr.’s Health Legacy in Emotional Essay About Her Terminal Cancer

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Shalimar

      @WaterGirl: Still time for Porter to switch to whichever redistricted House seat currently held by a Republican is closest to her home.  She really should.  I still like her, but she is delusional if she thinks she has any chance of ever being governor.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      MattF

      @Another Scott: I agree, the Russians have decided that now is the last moment for their maximal demands. But it’s already too late. This just displays their bad faith with sirens and flashing red lights.

      There will be lots of Republicans voting for the discharge petition, I predict. I’m mildly curious about how Marc Thiessen will deal with this. He’s always been claiming that Trump is playing ten-dimensional chess on Ukraine. But now… nope. Nope, nope, nope.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Aziz, light!

      Trump is too worn out to change his brand, or the content of his con. An old Catskill comic with the same old routine. I expect he told someone to post the usual self-praise with his usual catch phrases. I don’t think he honestly believes his spiel is true, but his mental illness compels him to say that he is still on top and can do no wrong and act like he believes it.

      What a long strange trip the next year will be as he and his leadership unravel.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Deputinize America

      Trump and whoever has his ear is really trying to wishcast the CoDomininium into existence, acting as if a tertiary oligarchic autocracy with a really small GDP to population ratio is somehow a great power.

      Somebody needs to remind him how the CoDominium ended in that series.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      WaterGirl

      @Shalimar: That’s how I feel, too.  But perhaps she “has the bug” for more power which makes meI doubt that she would be emotionally smart enough to do that.

      She kind of rose to fame, which would have to go to your head if you didn’t keep it in check.  She is now too big for her britches, in my opinion – is that term ever used with males?  If not, I might have to find a new one!

      If she wants to be in public service, she can get her ego in check and run again for the House.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl: Jerry’s coattails were real, and they were spectacular.

      Newsom won in a landslide, with 62% of the vote, the biggest victory in a gubernatorial race in California since Earl Warren won re-election in 1950, and the biggest victory for a non-incumbent since 1930; Newsom received almost eight million votes.[1]

      The election also marked the first time in 40 years since Orange County had voted for the Democratic candidate since Jerry Brown won it in 1978, and the first time Democrats won three consecutive gubernatorial elections in the state’s history.

      Surely everyone remembers John Cox.

      Popular vote: 7,721,410—4,742,825
      Percentage: 61.95%—38.05%

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @WaterGirl: I’d like the names of the older rich guys who cultivated Charlie Kirk to be the front man for turning point. Reading around, it looks like he got credit for leading that youth/ college conservative  movement, but that it’s got people behind it. They just needed a charismatic younger man to be out there leading the rallies, appearing to be the guy. Whoever was behind it needs some exposure…

      im not researching this today. but just sayin’

      Reply
    64. 64.

      FastEdD

      Californian here. Been involved with state politics for a couple decades. Porter was my rep in the House before redistricting. Yes, I liked her in that role, but since then, there’s no way I’d vote for her now. The scorched earth after her Senate loss showed who she really is. The problem with a huge slate of candidates is you get stupid people voting on name rec only. That’s how we wound up with Arnold (Gee wouldn’t it be cool to have his name on my diploma? NO!) The comment about the first open race in a long time is valid-Gov. Gav was Gov Lite for 8 years, so he was heir apparent and things were orderly. I like Swallwell and his no fucks to give attitude. Heard him speak in person a couple times. He has name rec by now, but the only reservations I have is that he didn’t spend time in the “farm system” in state government. Maybe that doesn’t matter any more.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      WaterGirl

      @trollhattan: I shudder at the thought of a Republican Governor of CA.

      Hopefully the Dems will Duke it out for a few months and then some will gain traction and others will drop out.

      But in the end, if we want two Dems on the ballot in November, some people are going to have to put their egos aside and do what’s best for the party.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      WaterGirl

      @Gloria DryGarden: Not sure why your comment went into moderation.

      I could be wrong about this, but I believe that Kirk really was the guy who built the organization – but with tons of money that was used to built out the support structure for everything he did.

      But I don’t get the impression that the idea and the organization existed, with Kirk as the front man.  That’s what’s happening now – they are trying to find a new face for the organization.

      But I believe that happened organically with Kirk.  Now that’s not the case, and I hope they continue to try a series of peope for “front man” and they continue to not work out.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @WaterGirl: yes. In fact that strategy would have helped in the race Lauren boebert won. She beat 4 or 5 other candidates in her primary, in her new district. I suspect she won because she was more well known. Never mind her physical attractions and open behavior in theaters.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      FastEdD

      I worked for the passage of Prop 50, but it was also “taking one for the team.” We gained 5 more blue seats in the state, ya, but it made my own district redder, dammit. Now I’m involved with endorsements for a candidate to run in my own redder territory. Who gets to be the sacrificial lamb?

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Elizabelle

      @Scout211:  I read that.  Tragic.

      Tatiana arrives at the hospital, delivers a healthy baby girl, and doctor notices her blood count is whack.  So begins her before and after:  healthy pregnancy, (her own husband is a physician; no prior symptoms detected), then straight into grueling leukemia treatment, including two bone marrow transplants.  She can only watch her toddler daughter; her immune system is too destroyed to allow much interaction.  She hopes her 2 year old son will remember her.

      And, Tatiana gets a ringside seat at the chaos and destruction cousin “Bobby” and his boss is wreaking upon the healthcare and research system.  She’s at Columbia U for cancer treatment, and The Orange Horribleness has just gone to war with them over “anti-semitism.”

      Short read, and very informative.  She’s an excellent journalist; specializes in science reporting.  Wanted to write a book on the future of the oceans.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      MattF

      @WaterGirl: I think the Conservative Powers That Be saw Kirk as a singular talent. We libs don’t get it, but the very real widespread dismay about Kirk’s murder among the cultists was unmistakable. Kirk doesn’t have a successor— Vance is trying that pitch… and failing.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Scout211  Katie Porter built an admiring base of fans nationwide her first two terms in Congress and that was reflected here. I think this hurt her though, because it went to her head and impelled her to run for the Senate in 2022.

      Porter only polled 17 percent of the vote, which I thought demonstrated how little a national reputation can matter in a state-wide race. And her surly response to a defeat she knew was coming demonstrated a lack of judgement, and a temperament unsuited for the rough and tumble practice of politics.

      Now Porter is showing her flawed temperament again, berating staffers and journalists alike. She may have hoped this campaign would revive her political fortunes, but it seems more likely to end her career as politician.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Elizabelle

      @Scout211:  Published on November 22nd.  One sadly thinks that her grandfather had a gentler passage from this world, violent and untimely as it was.

      Tatiana is 35 now, I think.  I feel so protective of Caroline Kennedy; she has lost enough over her lifetime.

      But it’s a great article about dealing with an aggressive cancer, and the treatment options available, and the danger cousin Bobby and his ilk pose to all of us.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      MattF

      @Anyway: Yeah, Cassidy broke two oaths— as a physician and as a Senator. He deserves to be lied to. At least the humiliation cake he’s eating now has the appropriate shit icing.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      FastEdD

      Ha, no. Mr. Supreme has run for office all over the country. His platform consists of passing a law requiring everyone to brush their teeth and giving every US citizen a free pony.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: I thought Eric Swalwell’s statement launching his campaign was pretty good. I excerpted it last night and I figure I may as well again.

      Swalwell led off with the public safety theme:

         I’m running to be governor for all Californians. I am the son of a cop, and I grew up in a law enforcement family. I worked as a prosecutor myself. I know that whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, public safety for you, your kids, and your community is a top priority.

      Then Swallwell opened fire on Trump while pivoting to the affordability theme:

          The next governor of California, as I see it, has two jobs: one, to keep the  worst president in history out of our homes, out of our streets, and out of our lives; and two, to bring prices down.

      People are scared, and prices are too high. And in California in particular, the average age for a first time home buyer is– it’s crazy, it’s insane– it’s 40 years old.

      We’re too great a state, with too many resources, to accept that. We should be able to say, you can take your first job, have your first child, and buy your first home in the same decade. That has to be the promise, and that’s going to be my priority when it comes to housing.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      trollhattan

      @FastEdD:

      We mustn’t forget perennial candidate Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra, who has graced the California (and other) ballot many, many times.

      Political party Republican (2018–present)
      Alliance (2020–present)
      Democratic (2016–2017)
      Reform (2016, 2020)
      American Delta (2016)

      Busy man, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      WTFGhost

      @MattF: I’m not sure which is worse, the guys who pee on your leg, and say it’s the rain, or the guys who say your leg ain’t wet, you liar.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      WaterGirl

      @Geminid: I like part of what he wrote there, but I think this part is bullshit and shows a lack of understanding of the role CA currently plays in the world.

      The next governor of California, as I see it, has two jobs: one, to keep the  worst president in history out of our homes, out of our streets, and out of our lives; and two, to bring prices down.

      Just two jobs?  He is thinking way way way too small.  That part is a huge disappointment.  Is he not paying attention to all the stuff Newsom is doing n the world at large as governor?

      Reply

