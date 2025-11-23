Thanks to everyone for following the directions and sending me your email messages with your nym and your pet names!

If you sent me email, please check:

To make sure you are on the list!

Your nym is spelled correclty

Participating pets are all listed

Pet names and spelled correctly

The heart column is correct for each pet.

If this is the first you are seeing a post about the pet calendar this year, and you want your pets in the calendar, here’s the post with all the info you need.

Super short turnaround so if you haven’t sent me your email yet please do it today.

Don’t send pet pics yet – I will work on the upload site later today and will put up a post as soon as it’s ready to go.