Balloon Juice Pet Calendar – If you sent me email with your pet names, please check the list below

Balloon Juice Pet Calendar – If you sent me email with your pet names, please check the list below

by

This post is in: 

Thanks to everyone for following the directions and sending me your email messages with your nym and your pet names!

If you sent me email, please check:

  • To make sure you are on the list!
  • Your nym is spelled correclty
  • Participating pets are all listed
  • Pet names and spelled correctly
  • The heart column is correct for each pet.

If this is the first you are seeing a post about the pet calendar this year, and you want your pets in the calendar, here’s the post with all the info you need.

Super short turnaround so if you haven’t sent me your email yet please do it today.

Don’t send pet pics yet – I will work on the upload site later today and will put up a post as soon as it’s ready to go.

1by0 Dobby

heart
1by0 Freya
1by0 Chickpea
1by0 Stringbean
1by0 Bentley
Auntie Anne Miette
Auntie Anne ChaiSon + Hime
Aziz, light! Emmy
Barbara I Francesca
Barbara I Kaysha
Barbara I Louis-Martin
Barbara I Paddy
Barbara I Robby
Barbara I Sophie
Barbara I Coco the Pirate King
Barbara I Hayleigh
Barbara I Austin
Barbara I Freddy
Barbara I Coco
beckya57 Rocky
beckya57 Scribbles
Bella Pea Callie
BigG Poobah
BigG Pixel
BigG Kickapoo?  heart  photo?
brendancalling
BruceFromOhio Leo
BruceFromOhio Luna
BruceFromOhio Clementine
BruceFromOhio Goopy
BruceFromOhio Sevina
Butch Fries Scout + Ranger
Butch Fries Woody?
caringandsensitive Chloe
Christine A Sanders

heart
comrade scotts agenda of rage Bonnie
comrade scotts agenda of rage Twinkle
comrade scotts agenda of rage Chirpy
Cthulhu Skipper

heart
Cthulhu TumTum
Cthulhu Fireball

heart
Cthulhu JiJi
Cthulhu Kira
Cthulhu Niya
cvannatta Captain
cvannatta Fluffbot
daize Leeloo
daize Mimi
daize Oyster
daize Seamus
daize Sparkle
daize Moo
daize Janeway
daize Otis
daize Boots
Darby’s Mom Darby
EarthWindFire Penny
EmbraceYourInnerCrone Hughie
EmbraceYourInnerCrone Buddy

heart
EmbraceYourInnerCrone Curren

heart
emrys Moe
emrys Blizzard
emrys Princess
emrys Malkin
emrys Duchess
emrys Hazel
emrys PIxie

heart
emrys Daisy
excruciverbiage Callista
excruciverbiage Cathulhu
excruciverbiage Kabo

heat
excruciverbiage Kananaskis
excruciverbiage Topaxi
excruciverbiage Zifzag
excruciverbiage Luna
GBinChicago Max
GBinChicago Seamus
GBinChicago Spooky

heart
GBinChicago Violet
GBinChicago Willow
glc Chester
Glidwrith Nox
Glidwrith Noche
Glidwrith Whimsy
HinTN Franklin
HinTN Phantom
Honus Spot + Inga
Honus Sydney
jackmac Bailey
Jager Anze the Dog

heart
John Smallberries Yvaine
John Smallberries Scout, Nicky & Nora
John Smallberries Toby
Josie Duncan
Josie Apollo
Joy in FL Agatha

heart
Joy in FL Hermes
Joy in FL Zir
Joy in FL Char

heart
Joy in FL Tig

heart
Joy in FL Eowyn

heart
Joy in FL Mandy

heart
Lord Fartdaddy Athelbert

heart
Lord Fartdaddy Smedley Darlington Mingobat
Lymie Finn
Lymie Teddy
Lymie Rosie
MGB Abbey
MGB Maki
MGB Tyrone
Michigander Gail Malcolm
Michigander Gail Luke
Michigander Gail Jax

heart
Michigander Gail Leeloo
Middlelee Jessie
Middlelee Rocket

heart
Mike E. Macey
Mike E. Finn
Mike E. Fiona
Mike E. Chance
Mike E. Emma
Mike E. Woody
Miss Bianca Susi
Miss Bianca Watson
MrsCoachB Max
MrsCoachB Cookie
Nancy Zena
Nancy Zeke
Odie Hugh Manatee Billy
Odie Hugh Manatee Chuckie
Odie Hugh Manatee Kikyo
Odie Hugh Manatee Mandy
Odie Hugh Manatee Morty
Odie Hugh Manatee Stewie
pat Suzy
Pink Tie Toaster Susanne
Quiltingfool Sassy
realbtl Bear
realbtl Sioux + Chloe

heart for who
Rusty Juno
Seaboogie Angus
sfinny Boo
sfinny Ceasar
Shane in SLC Calvin
Shane in SLC Mia
Sis Amy
Sis Barbara

heart
Sis Betty
Sis Hugo
Sis Marcus
Sis Marigold
Sis Suzi
Sis Addie
SixStringFanatic Amber
SixStringFanatic Chill-E
SixStringFanatic Hunter
SixStringFanatic Marshall
SixStringFanatic Sam Shady
Skerry Luke

heart
Subaru Diane Barkley
Subaru Diane Emma
Subaru Diane Finn or Finan?
Subaru Diane Hope
Subaru Diane Sammy or Sam?
Subaru Diane Sophie
Suzanne Coco
SuzieC Tux
SuzieC Juniper
The Red Pen Azura
The Red Pen Ender
The Red Pen Fizz
The Red Pen Murphy
ThresherK Jazz
TMinSJ Winnie
TMinSJ Zoe
TMinSJ Cairo
Tom Levenson Champ
Tom Levenson Mo
ToooooMuchCoffeeMan Charlemagne
ToooooMuchCoffeeMan Streak
ToooooMuchCoffeeMan Houdini
ToooooMuchCoffeeMan Elvira
UncleEb Sally
UncleEb Jamie
UncleEb MommyCat
Wolvesvalley Chloe & Daphne
zhena Duby

  • beckya57
  • Elizabelle
  • HinTN
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WaterGirl

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Thanks for catching the name discrepancies. I’ve asked my friends to let me know if they have a preference, and will let you know what they say.

    2. 2.

      HinTN

      Is it too late to add the pups? I have one of all three in the Corolla wagon. (H/T Tamara in the thread below.) They filled it up!

    3. 3.

      Elizabelle

      Good luck w the pet calendar!

      Could you put a page break before the chart?  Endless scrolling to get past it.  Thank you.

