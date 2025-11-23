Thanks to everyone for following the directions and sending me your email messages with your nym and your pet names!
If you sent me email, please check:
- To make sure you are on the list!
- Your nym is spelled correclty
- Participating pets are all listed
- Pet names and spelled correctly
- The heart column is correct for each pet.
If this is the first you are seeing a post about the pet calendar this year, and you want your pets in the calendar, here’s the post with all the info you need.
Super short turnaround so if you haven’t sent me your email yet please do it today.
Don’t send pet pics yet – I will work on the upload site later today and will put up a post as soon as it’s ready to go.
|1by0
|Dobby
|
heart
|1by0
|Freya
|1by0
|Chickpea
|1by0
|Stringbean
|1by0
|Bentley
|Auntie Anne
|Miette
|Auntie Anne
|ChaiSon + Hime
|Aziz, light!
|Emmy
|Barbara I
|Francesca
|Barbara I
|Kaysha
|Barbara I
|Louis-Martin
|Barbara I
|Paddy
|Barbara I
|Robby
|Barbara I
|Sophie
|Barbara I
|Coco the Pirate King
|Barbara I
|Hayleigh
|Barbara I
|Austin
|Barbara I
|Freddy
|Barbara I
|Coco
|beckya57
|Rocky
|beckya57
|Scribbles
|Bella Pea
|Callie
|BigG
|Poobah
|BigG
|Pixel
|BigG
|Kickapoo? heart photo?
|brendancalling
|BruceFromOhio
|Leo
|BruceFromOhio
|Luna
|BruceFromOhio
|Clementine
|BruceFromOhio
|Goopy
|BruceFromOhio
|Sevina
|Butch Fries
|Scout + Ranger
|Butch Fries
|Woody?
|caringandsensitive
|Chloe
|Christine A
|Sanders
|
heart
|comrade scotts agenda of rage
|Bonnie
|comrade scotts agenda of rage
|Twinkle
|comrade scotts agenda of rage
|Chirpy
|Cthulhu
|Skipper
|
heart
|Cthulhu
|TumTum
|Cthulhu
|Fireball
|
heart
|Cthulhu
|JiJi
|Cthulhu
|Kira
|Cthulhu
|Niya
|cvannatta
|Captain
|cvannatta
|Fluffbot
|daize
|Leeloo
|daize
|Mimi
|daize
|Oyster
|daize
|Seamus
|daize
|Sparkle
|daize
|Moo
|daize
|Janeway
|daize
|Otis
|daize
|Boots
|Darby’s Mom
|Darby
|EarthWindFire
|Penny
|EmbraceYourInnerCrone
|Hughie
|EmbraceYourInnerCrone
|Buddy
|
heart
|EmbraceYourInnerCrone
|Curren
|
heart
|emrys
|Moe
|emrys
|Blizzard
|emrys
|Princess
|emrys
|Malkin
|emrys
|Duchess
|emrys
|Hazel
|emrys
|PIxie
|
heart
|emrys
|Daisy
|excruciverbiage
|Callista
|excruciverbiage
|Cathulhu
|excruciverbiage
|Kabo
|
heat
|excruciverbiage
|Kananaskis
|excruciverbiage
|Topaxi
|excruciverbiage
|Zifzag
|excruciverbiage
|Luna
|GBinChicago
|Max
|GBinChicago
|Seamus
|GBinChicago
|Spooky
|
heart
|GBinChicago
|Violet
|GBinChicago
|Willow
|glc
|Chester
|Glidwrith
|Nox
|Glidwrith
|Noche
|Glidwrith
|Whimsy
|HinTN
|Franklin
|HinTN
|Phantom
|Honus
|Spot + Inga
|Honus
|Sydney
|jackmac
|Bailey
|Jager
|Anze the Dog
|
heart
|John Smallberries
|Yvaine
|John Smallberries
|Scout, Nicky & Nora
|John Smallberries
|Toby
|Josie
|Duncan
|Josie
|Apollo
|Joy in FL
|Agatha
|
heart
|Joy in FL
|Hermes
|Joy in FL
|Zir
|Joy in FL
|Char
|
heart
|Joy in FL
|Tig
|
heart
|Joy in FL
|Eowyn
|
heart
|Joy in FL
|Mandy
|
heart
|Lord Fartdaddy
|Athelbert
|
heart
|Lord Fartdaddy
|Smedley Darlington Mingobat
|Lymie
|Finn
|Lymie
|Teddy
|Lymie
|Rosie
|MGB
|Abbey
|MGB
|Maki
|MGB
|Tyrone
|Michigander Gail
|Malcolm
|Michigander Gail
|Luke
|Michigander Gail
|Jax
|
heart
|Michigander Gail
|Leeloo
|Middlelee
|Jessie
|Middlelee
|Rocket
|
heart
|Mike E.
|Macey
|Mike E.
|Finn
|Mike E.
|Fiona
|Mike E.
|Chance
|Mike E.
|Emma
|Mike E.
|Woody
|Miss Bianca
|Susi
|Miss Bianca
|Watson
|MrsCoachB
|Max
|MrsCoachB
|Cookie
|Nancy
|Zena
|Nancy
|Zeke
|Odie Hugh Manatee
|Billy
|Odie Hugh Manatee
|Chuckie
|Odie Hugh Manatee
|Kikyo
|Odie Hugh Manatee
|Mandy
|Odie Hugh Manatee
|Morty
|Odie Hugh Manatee
|Stewie
|pat
|Suzy
|Pink Tie
|Toaster Susanne
|Quiltingfool
|Sassy
|realbtl
|Bear
|realbtl
|Sioux + Chloe
|
heart for who
|Rusty
|Juno
|Seaboogie
|Angus
|sfinny
|Boo
|sfinny
|Ceasar
|Shane in SLC
|Calvin
|Shane in SLC
|Mia
|Sis
|Amy
|Sis
|Barbara
|
heart
|Sis
|Betty
|Sis
|Hugo
|Sis
|Marcus
|Sis
|Marigold
|Sis
|Suzi
|Sis
|Addie
|SixStringFanatic
|Amber
|SixStringFanatic
|Chill-E
|SixStringFanatic
|Hunter
|SixStringFanatic
|Marshall
|SixStringFanatic
|Sam Shady
|Skerry
|Luke
|
heart
|Subaru Diane
|Barkley
|Subaru Diane
|Emma
|Subaru Diane
|Finn or Finan?
|Subaru Diane
|Hope
|Subaru Diane
|Sammy or Sam?
|Subaru Diane
|Sophie
|Suzanne
|Coco
|SuzieC
|Tux
|SuzieC
|Juniper
|The Red Pen
|Azura
|The Red Pen
|Ender
|The Red Pen
|Fizz
|The Red Pen
|Murphy
|ThresherK
|Jazz
|TMinSJ
|Winnie
|TMinSJ
|Zoe
|TMinSJ
|Cairo
|Tom Levenson
|Champ
|Tom Levenson
|Mo
|ToooooMuchCoffeeMan
|Charlemagne
|ToooooMuchCoffeeMan
|Streak
|ToooooMuchCoffeeMan
|Houdini
|ToooooMuchCoffeeMan
|Elvira
|UncleEb
|Sally
|UncleEb
|Jamie
|UncleEb
|MommyCat
|Wolvesvalley
|Chloe & Daphne
|zhena
|Duby
