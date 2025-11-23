Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Checking In (Open Thread)

I almost hate to say this out loud, lest I jinx anything, but I have not seen a Redis error in days, and the people I have specifically asked to text me whenever they get a Redis error have not texted, so I guess it’s time to ask more widely to get a feel for whether we really have this fixed.

Have any of you had a Redis error today?   Operative word being today.  Sunday. Or Monday, if you are reading this overnight or in the morning.  (Because asking people to think back and reliably report on an earlier timeframe is a fool’s game.)

This can be an open thread, as well.

    13Comments

      Marc

      No Redis error in the past couple of days, plus the visual editor seems to be fully (?) functional under Firefox today (as opposed to maybe 10% of the time in the past).  I suspect the latter may be due to a Firefox bug fix.  Thanks!

      Jackie

      Two Texas men have been indicted in connection with a horrific plan to overtake an island in Haiti by killing the men, and enslaving the women and children.

      Federal authorities charged 21-year-old Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, and 20-year-old Tanner Christopher Thomas, from North Texas, with conspiracy to murder, maim, or kidnap in a foreign country, as well as with production of child pornography.
      Court records alleged the men conspired between August 2024 and July 2025 to recruit homeless from Washington, D.C. as mercenaries to help them carry out the attack they planned for Gonâve — a Haitian island home to about 87,000 people.
      The men allegedly studied Haitian Creole to communicate with the islanders, and Thomas even enlisted in the U.S. Air Force to develop skills that might be helpful in the planned attack.

      The indictment said Weisenburg joined the North Texas Fire Academy in Rockwall, Texas, to learn “command-and-control protocols,” but failed out. He then allegedly traveled to Thailand to learn how to sail. The men planned to purchase a sailboat, firearms, and ammunition, before staging their coup d’etat by killing all of the men on the island so they could fulfill what the indictment called “rape fantasies” with the women and children.
      The indictment mentioned co-conspirators but did not identify them or provide additional information.

      mediaite.com/media/news/two-men-indicted-in-connection-with-horrifying-rape-fantasy-plot-to-enslave-…

      Absolutely horrific.

      eta: this just popped up in my newsfeed; have no clue if it’ll be NEWS tomorrow.

      Mapanghimagsik

      I’ve been going through old tabletop role-playing books. One of them is called Champions. There are dozens of sourcebooks and, like a good little nerd, I have them all: supervillains, supervillain teams, locations, etc.

      These were written in the late ’70s–’90s and even updated in the 2000s when the game became a massive online game that, well, limps along to this day. Bear with me; there is a point here, though I’m not entirely sure how to get there, but I’ll go with this.

      The books are… shall we say, “dated.” Dated as only white authors can be when they’re writing about comic-book superheroes. I still use elements and other bits, but I’ve been rewriting, trying to take out the blatant sexism and racism—because that’s not a game I want to run.

      It’s a weird hobby, but I’ve found that it can make some of these glossed-over cheesecake characters really interesting.

      Another thing is I noticed these authors pretty much erased Detroit, which for some reason, bothered me a lot.

      Carlo Graziani

      I didn’t realize that those are anything more than a transient annoyance. Every time I’ve gotten one it goes away after a page refresh.

