I almost hate to say this out loud, lest I jinx anything, but I have not seen a Redis error in days, and the people I have specifically asked to text me whenever they get a Redis error have not texted, so I guess it’s time to ask more widely to get a feel for whether we really have this fixed.

Have any of you had a Redis error today? Operative word being today. Sunday. Or Monday, if you are reading this overnight or in the morning. (Because asking people to think back and reliably report on an earlier timeframe is a fool’s game.)

This can be an open thread, as well.