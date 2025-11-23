I’m seriously considering moving from my 7-year-old Niro PHEV (plug-in hybrid) to an EV soon. I’m looking at the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5. They’ve dropped the price almost $10k over the 2025 – it loses a few features that I can live without to accommodate that price drop (heated steering wheel, I will miss you, but I’m a CO girl, I have gloves stashed everywhere).

I am open to other vehicle suggestions – you know my requirements – it has to easily hold three Great Danes for long trips. Excellent mileage per charge is important, too. CO is not a small state. And of course, YIKES, I cannot afford a VW ID4 or KIA EV9. Somebody has to feed the menagerie.

I also would love some advice and resources for level 2 home chargers (plug-in, not hardwired), best apps for travel, and anything that will help me with the learning curve. Advice on learning regenerative braking, public charging etiquette, experiences charging on long trips*, etc, etc…I feel like I’m going to have to learn how to drive all over again.

Tell me about your experiences, the good, the bad, the ugly.

What else do I need to know before I make the leap??

I know I’m missing out on any federal rebates/tax credits, but CO still has a few that are helpful.

*I’ve had some fun planning trips out on a few apps and was surprised that the advice was to charge here or there for 10 minutes instead of a longer charge and get to the destinations with charge to spare on a 480-mile trip.

Let’s here your experiences! And thanks in advance. Here’s a bonus dogs sleeping with ducks! moment:

That’s Nora, having climbed in the dog bed next to Scout, and Scout doing her best to ignore her. I have no idea why Nora has decided Scout is her best friend, but she has. For those who don’t know, once Nick died, Nora has been getting about 30 minutes of “family time” indoors every few nights. She may or may not enjoy it, LOL.

Alright, hit the comments with your advice, I KNOW you have opinions.