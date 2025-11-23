Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Clown. Shoes.

WHAT ARE THOOOOOOSEEE

[image or embed]

— I.G.Y. Azalea (@steelydad.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 9:21 AM

grok told me those match

— Ernest Luckman (@ernieluckman.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 9:23 AM

You know what they say ’bout a man with big feet…

Okay, this is just pathetic.

[image or embed]

— George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 1:44 PM

Billionaire Elon Musk was widely mocked after X users discovered he’d programmed his AI chatbot Grok to praise his physique by saying he’s “fitter than” basketball star LeBron James.

Musk is actually on record saying that he wouldn’t exercise if he could, that he’s not been consistent meeting with his personal trainer, and that he would “rather eat tasty food and live a shorter life.” But to hear Grok tell it, Musk is more fit than one of the top basketball players on the planet—and smarter than some of humanity’s greatest minds…

Of course, the internet’s finest trolls would hardly resist so tempting a target:

What is happening here?

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 5:04 PM


(You want specific examples, you’re just gonna have to look for yourself.)

One silver lining about bubbles, they're utterly hilarious at the peak.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 5:05 PM


I guess one difference between me and Elon Musk is that, if I was gaming an AI to say these things about me, and everyone could see that I had done this, I'd have simply no choice but to set myself on fire.

[image or embed]

— The Author, Séamas O'Reilly (@seamas.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 4:52 AM

"If there's one thing I love as someone who can help make Twitter profitable, it's betting on an AI that has been made floridly psychotic by its creator for the sake of his own ego" — Masayoshi Son, probably

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 5:20 PM

    13Comments

    5. 5.

      Ten Bears

      As a not very big guy somewhat obsessed with geriatric health and physical fitness I’m starting to see a pattern: all these big guys seem to think that’s all they need: big. Maybe two patterns: they don’t exercise and don’t seem to notice their bodies going to shit, or that guys like me are comfortably outliving them. Stuck in their mindset I guess. Stuck in the 20th century

      Save some mockery for Bill Gates

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Aussie Sheila

      Everyone needs to unleash their inner expropriator.
      It’s the social media way.

      Envision, people! Get it done.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      Georgia State Senator Colton Moore writes his own press releases, and his latest begins:

          Senator Colton Moore announces an interest in running for Georgia 14th Congressional District seat.

      Moore’s senate district covers much of the Northwest Georgia district currently represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene, who will retire January 5. Moore, 32, is a Trump ally and will likely have his endorsement.

      GA14 is bounded by Alabama on the west and Tennessee on the north, and is rated R+19.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gloria DryGarden

      My first response to those big bad shoes, seen yesterday: “the better to stomp on you, my dear”

      as to grok, remember when it was a term in Dune ( wasn’t it?) th mean I get it, really deeply understand. So now grok is growing how great Elon sees himself as.
      Although Elon has a very nice straight balanced nose, he has weird ugly taste in shoes, and I can’t think of anything balance about him and his behaviors. Just his pretty nose.

      Reply

