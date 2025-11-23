WHAT ARE THOOOOOOSEEE
— I.G.Y. Azalea (@steelydad.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 9:21 AM
grok told me those match
— Ernest Luckman (@ernieluckman.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 9:23 AM
You know what they say ’bout a man with big feet…
Okay, this is just pathetic.
— George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 1:44 PM
Billionaire Elon Musk was widely mocked after X users discovered he’d programmed his AI chatbot Grok to praise his physique by saying he’s “fitter than” basketball star LeBron James.
Musk is actually on record saying that he wouldn’t exercise if he could, that he’s not been consistent meeting with his personal trainer, and that he would “rather eat tasty food and live a shorter life.” But to hear Grok tell it, Musk is more fit than one of the top basketball players on the planet—and smarter than some of humanity’s greatest minds…
Of course, the internet’s finest trolls would hardly resist so tempting a target:
What is happening here?
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 5:04 PM
(You want specific examples, you’re just gonna have to look for yourself.)
One silver lining about bubbles, they're utterly hilarious at the peak.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 5:05 PM
I guess one difference between me and Elon Musk is that, if I was gaming an AI to say these things about me, and everyone could see that I had done this, I'd have simply no choice but to set myself on fire.
— The Author, Séamas O'Reilly (@seamas.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 4:52 AM
"If there's one thing I love as someone who can help make Twitter profitable, it's betting on an AI that has been made floridly psychotic by its creator for the sake of his own ego" — Masayoshi Son, probably
— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 5:20 PM
