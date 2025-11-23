Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Tonight let’s talk about mysteries and thrillers!

Books. TV shows. Movies.

Old ones, new ones, best ones.

Do you have a favorite writer? Favorite director? Favorite series?

Don’t just tell us what, or who; please also tell us a little bit about it (or them) and what you particularly like or why you would recommend it.

Here we go!

In case you are new to Medium Cool, these are not open threads.