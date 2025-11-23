Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Mysteries & Thrillers (Books, Movies, TV Shows)

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Tonight let’s talk about mysteries and thrillers!

Books.  TV shows.  Movies.

Old ones, new ones, best ones.

Do you have a favorite writer?  Favorite director?  Favorite series?

Don’t just tell us what, or who; please also tell us a little bit about it (or them) and what you particularly like or why you would recommend it.

Here we go!

      TheOtherHank

      I don’t know if they count as thrillers, but I am huge fan of all of Carl Hiaasen’s novels. When I started reading them back in the ’90s I thought he had an amazing imagination for what goes on in Florida. Then I found his Miami Herald columns and realized he was just lightly rewriting what actually goes on there.

