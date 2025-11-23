Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Dumb motherfuckers cannot understand a consequence that most 4 year olds have fully sorted out.

’Where will you hide, Roberts, the laws all being flat?’

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

If you cannot answer whether trump lost the 2020 election, you are unfit for office.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Reality always gets a vote in the end.

I desperately hope that, yet again, i am wrong.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Also, are you sure you want people to rate your comments?

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

The real work of an opposition party is to hold the people in power accountable.

I am pretty sure these ‘journalists’ were not always such a bootlicking sycophants.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you do not.

“Alexa, change the president.”

Disagreements are healthy; personal attacks are not.

Bad people in a position to do bad things will do bad things because they are bad people. End of story.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

The “burn-it-down” people are good with that until they become part of the kindling.

You are here: Home / Elections / Local Races / Open Thread: Good News – Doug Jones Will Run for Governor in 2026

Open Thread: Good News – Doug Jones Will Run for Governor in 2026

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: , ,

It’s official. @dougjones.bsky.social will run against Tommy Tuberville for Alabama governor. www.al.com/life/2025/11…

[image or embed]

— Joyce White Vance (@joycewhitevance.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 12:48 PM

Following weeks of hints and speculation, it’s official: former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones plans to enter the Alabama governor’s race against current U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville…

Jones had previously hinted that he would seek the Democratic nomination. Asked about it at a forum held by U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell in Birmingham earlier this month, he said, “Stay tuned.”

Jones represented Alabama in the U.S. Senate from 2018 to 2021. He lost to former Auburn football coach Tuberville, who went on to become the state’s senior senator. Since announcing his candidacy for the governor’s office, Tuberville has been the presumptive favorite.

A recent Cygnal poll of 605 likely voters showed Tuberville with a substantial advantage over Jones. He already has raised more than $7 million, far more than Gov. Kay Ivey had at the same point in the last election cycle.

Recent campaign finance reports included one other Republican candidate, Ken McFeeters, and two Democrats, Will Boyd and Chad “Chig” Martin. Primaries are on May 19.

Best news for Alabama!
Doug Jones is the most competent US Senator elected by Alabama citizens in decades. Now they can have competence in the Governor’s Office. Fantastic news!
And Doug Jones actually lives in Alabama!

[image or embed]

— Tulsa Teresa (@tulsateresa.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 1:39 PM

In a sane world, Doug Jones would win in a landslide. But, you know, Alabama. This one will be ugly.

— 8647th Aerial Sandwich Brigade (@mrstorage.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 12:56 PM

The difficulty is that Jones' win was more a case of massive turnout differentials. If there's just normal midterm turnout it becomes very very hard for a dem to win statewide anywhere in the south.
Now based on 25? Possible. But seems like a stretch.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 1:13 PM

The Voice of Alabama Politics and the Alabama Political Reporter can now confirm that Doug Jones is expected to file paperwork this week to run for Alabama governor. The decision will likely pit him against Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville.
youtu.be/fWlMcC-nm7c

[image or embed]

— Alabama Political Reporter (@alreporter.com) November 23, 2025 at 11:42 AM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Eric S.
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • Jeffro
  • Ken B
  • Lapassionara
  • laura
  • schrodingers_cat
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    2. 2.

      Eric S.

      Random ask. I’m looking to put in a stair lift at the house for my father. If any of you have experience or suggestions for companies let me know. FWIW, he’s a Vietnam Vet. I think the VA may be able to help with costs

       

      PS, sorry for going OT so early

       

      PSS, We are on the North side of Chicago.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      laura

      Willing to lose is a winner in my book. We can die on our feet or on our knees, and, for me, I’m team On My Feet till I’m dead.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jackie

      @Eric S.: Check with Habitat for Humanity. They do things like this. Or they could refer you to someone who does. My dad was a Vet, and HfH replaced his roof and updated his ‘40s original kitchen. No cost at all.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jackie

      @Baud:

      It’s important to give voters a moral choice.

      Doug Jones knows he has an uphill battle, but he must also have inside info making it worth the gamble. Also republicans haven’t the best reputation right now.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      @Eric S.: please let us know how it goes!

      I am currently pushing/fighting/hoping/praying/trying to get my mom and dad (separately, since they’re divorced) to move into some sort of single-floor living.

      it’s, um, not going quickly or well

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jay

      @Eric S.:

      Talk to the VA.

      T’s BFF in Arizona, through a VA “Accessability Program” who’s Husband is a disabled Vietnam Vet had all the carpets replaced with hardwood, all the transitions removed, patio door changed to eliminate the transition, bathroom completely redone to provide wheelchair access, and kitchen remodeled, again for wheelchair access, all paid for and the project managed by the VA.

      It did take a year from application to completion, and required medical consults and an “ability assessment” of the house.

      Even if you don’t qualify, they will have a local list of trusted contractors and suppliers for pretty much every need.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Eric S.: I have no direct experience, but a friend recently got one, and is crazy about it.  So if you don’t get good info in response to your comment, send me an email and I can ask what brand theirs is.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.