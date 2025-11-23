It’s official. @dougjones.bsky.social will run against Tommy Tuberville for Alabama governor. www.al.com/life/2025/11…
— Joyce White Vance (@joycewhitevance.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 12:48 PM
Following weeks of hints and speculation, it’s official: former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones plans to enter the Alabama governor’s race against current U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville…
Jones had previously hinted that he would seek the Democratic nomination. Asked about it at a forum held by U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell in Birmingham earlier this month, he said, “Stay tuned.”
Jones represented Alabama in the U.S. Senate from 2018 to 2021. He lost to former Auburn football coach Tuberville, who went on to become the state’s senior senator. Since announcing his candidacy for the governor’s office, Tuberville has been the presumptive favorite.
A recent Cygnal poll of 605 likely voters showed Tuberville with a substantial advantage over Jones. He already has raised more than $7 million, far more than Gov. Kay Ivey had at the same point in the last election cycle.
Recent campaign finance reports included one other Republican candidate, Ken McFeeters, and two Democrats, Will Boyd and Chad “Chig” Martin. Primaries are on May 19.
Best news for Alabama!
Doug Jones is the most competent US Senator elected by Alabama citizens in decades. Now they can have competence in the Governor’s Office. Fantastic news!
And Doug Jones actually lives in Alabama!
— Tulsa Teresa (@tulsateresa.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 1:39 PM
In a sane world, Doug Jones would win in a landslide. But, you know, Alabama. This one will be ugly.
— 8647th Aerial Sandwich Brigade (@mrstorage.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 12:56 PM
The difficulty is that Jones' win was more a case of massive turnout differentials. If there's just normal midterm turnout it becomes very very hard for a dem to win statewide anywhere in the south.
Now based on 25? Possible. But seems like a stretch.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 1:13 PM
The Voice of Alabama Politics and the Alabama Political Reporter can now confirm that Doug Jones is expected to file paperwork this week to run for Alabama governor. The decision will likely pit him against Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville.
youtu.be/fWlMcC-nm7c
— Alabama Political Reporter (@alreporter.com) November 23, 2025 at 11:42 AM
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings