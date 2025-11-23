Following weeks of hints and speculation, it’s official: former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones plans to enter the Alabama governor’s race against current U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville…

Jones had previously hinted that he would seek the Democratic nomination. Asked about it at a forum held by U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell in Birmingham earlier this month, he said, “Stay tuned.”

Jones represented Alabama in the U.S. Senate from 2018 to 2021. He lost to former Auburn football coach Tuberville, who went on to become the state’s senior senator. Since announcing his candidacy for the governor’s office, Tuberville has been the presumptive favorite.

A recent Cygnal poll of 605 likely voters showed Tuberville with a substantial advantage over Jones. He already has raised more than $7 million, far more than Gov. Kay Ivey had at the same point in the last election cycle.

Recent campaign finance reports included one other Republican candidate, Ken McFeeters, and two Democrats, Will Boyd and Chad “Chig” Martin. Primaries are on May 19.