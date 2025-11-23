Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pet Calendar Reminder – People who sent in pics last year but haven’t sent me pet names yet this year

Hey everybody,

Not that you need to send pics in this year, but the turnaround is short so I wanted to give everyone a chance to know that it’s calendar time again!   IN CASE YOU ARE INTERESTED IN PARTICIPATING AGAIN THIS YEAR.

See below for the list of folks who participated last year but haven’t yet sent me an email message with your pet names to let me know you are in again this year.

And yes, you’ll notice names like john Cole, and WaterGirl, and beth…  shoemaker’s kids go barefoot and all that.

If you want your pets in the calendar, here’s the post with all the info you need.

Annie Nora
Baquist Oscar
Beth Alice
Beth Finley
Big R Albie
Big R Robin
Big R Titus
Big R Vinnie
BrettH Cody + Rosie
Cat Radio Tiramisu
Cat Radio Ziggy
celiadexter Rosco
celiadexter Stella
ChristianPinko Lester
ChristianPinko Patience
Chuck Stormaggedon Dark Lord of All
Cintibud Valjean
Cliosfanboy Jazz
Cliosfanboy Sylvester
colleeniem Asia
colleeniem MaiTai
Curtis Tilou
Dan B BaBoo
Dan B Milly
Dan B Wobbles
eclare William
Elma EEK!
Elma Rodney the rat
Elma Whiskers
Estoyinmistrece Henry
ETtheLibrarian Bean
Fair Economist
guhm61 Archie
Hannah Louie
Hannah Ricky
HumboldtBLue Noodles
InternetDragons Shanti
jackmac Rocco
John Cole Curtis
John Cole Maxwell
John Cole Steve
John Cole Jack
John Cole Skipper
John Cole Thurston
Kalakal Cobweb
Kalakal Peaseblossom
Kalakal Virgil
karen marie Baby Cat
karen marie Lucy
Manyakitty Asimov
Manyakitty Cygnus
Manyakitty Heisenberg
Manyakitty Manya
MargeF Dora (cancer)
MargeF Bosco
Mike in Oly Marley
Mike in Oly Pearl
Miki Tyler
murderbot-2.2.0 Anne Bonny
murderbot-2.2.0 Arlo
murderbot-2.2.0 Buffy
Netto Caelen
Nukular Biskits Chimera
Nukular Biskits Scylla
Nukular Biskits Summer
Nukular Biskits Yang
Nukular Biskits Yin
NutmegAgain Orion
pacem appellant Karina the cat
pat Pablo
planetjanet Blackie
Prescott Cactus Beldar
Prescott Cactus Oward
Prescott Cactus Princess
Quiltingfool Baby
RandomMonster Franklin
RandomMonster Teddy
Raven Artie
Redshift Parsley + Thyme + Curry +Peppercorn +Oregano
Redshift Peppercorn
Rivers Charlie
Sandia Blanca Pearl
ScampDog Biscuit
ScampDog Meeca
Sherparick Countess Kilmouskie
Sherparick Morli + Prince Little
Sherparick Vivian the Sweet
shirk Farrah
shirk Gemma
shirk Herr Coat
shirk Kip
silvery Matilda the Hun
silvery Micky Two Ears
silvery Skippy
Something Fabulous Gigi
Sound Guy Arcoiris
SpaceUnit MIss Pickle
TaMara Nick + Nora
TaMara Zander
TerryC Bobbi Roo
Tung Sol Cleo
Tung Sol Henry
Tung Sol Mini
Tung Sol Rex
Van Buren Rosie
WaterGirl Henry
WaterGirl Miss Willow
WaterGirl Mr. Bear
WaterGirl Tucker
Wileybud Wiley
xephyr Fortune Cookie
xephyr Frankie
xephyr Rommy
xephyr SuiTopi
xephyr Tara + Pooj

    1. 1.

      HinTN

      Good grief, I can send multiple pix of my feline overlords and add photos of the dear departed pups but I can’t make up that much slack. We may be down to one calendar and that would be fine.

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @HinTN: Oh, not at all!  To be clear, we will have plenty of photos.  I just didn’t want folks who regularly participate to be left out if they hadn’t seen the previous posts.

      Plus we are on a compressed schedule this year and I don’t want anyone to get left out because of that.

