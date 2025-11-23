Hey everybody,
Not that you need to send pics in this year, but the turnaround is short so I wanted to give everyone a chance to know that it’s calendar time again! IN CASE YOU ARE INTERESTED IN PARTICIPATING AGAIN THIS YEAR.
See below for the list of folks who participated last year but haven’t yet sent me an email message with your pet names to let me know you are in again this year.
And yes, you’ll notice names like john Cole, and WaterGirl, and beth… shoemaker’s kids go barefoot and all that.
If you want your pets in the calendar, here’s the post with all the info you need.
|Annie
|Nora
|Baquist
|Oscar
|Beth
|Alice
|Beth
|Finley
|Big R
|Albie
|Big R
|Robin
|Big R
|Titus
|Big R
|Vinnie
|BrettH
|Cody + Rosie
|Cat Radio
|Tiramisu
|Cat Radio
|Ziggy
|celiadexter
|Rosco
|celiadexter
|Stella
|ChristianPinko
|Lester
|ChristianPinko
|Patience
|Chuck
|Stormaggedon Dark Lord of All
|Cintibud
|Valjean
|Cliosfanboy
|Jazz
|Cliosfanboy
|Sylvester
|colleeniem
|Asia
|colleeniem
|MaiTai
|Curtis
|Tilou
|Dan B
|BaBoo
|Dan B
|Milly
|Dan B
|Wobbles
|eclare
|William
|Elma
|EEK!
|Elma
|Rodney the rat
|Elma
|Whiskers
|Estoyinmistrece
|Henry
|ETtheLibrarian
|Bean
|Fair Economist
|guhm61
|Archie
|Hannah
|Louie
|Hannah
|Ricky
|HumboldtBLue
|Noodles
|InternetDragons
|Shanti
|jackmac
|Rocco
|John Cole
|Curtis
|John Cole
|Maxwell
|John Cole
|Steve
|John Cole
|Jack
|John Cole
|Skipper
|John Cole
|Thurston
|Kalakal
|Cobweb
|Kalakal
|Peaseblossom
|Kalakal
|Virgil
|karen marie
|Baby Cat
|karen marie
|Lucy
|Manyakitty
|Asimov
|Manyakitty
|Cygnus
|Manyakitty
|Heisenberg
|Manyakitty
|Manya
|MargeF
|Dora (cancer)
|MargeF
|Bosco
|Mike in Oly
|Marley
|Mike in Oly
|Pearl
|Miki
|Tyler
|murderbot-2.2.0
|Anne Bonny
|murderbot-2.2.0
|Arlo
|murderbot-2.2.0
|Buffy
|Netto
|Caelen
|Nukular Biskits
|Chimera
|Nukular Biskits
|Scylla
|Nukular Biskits
|Summer
|Nukular Biskits
|Yang
|Nukular Biskits
|Yin
|NutmegAgain
|Orion
|pacem appellant
|Karina the cat
|pat
|Pablo
|planetjanet
|Blackie
|Prescott Cactus
|Beldar
|Prescott Cactus
|Oward
|Prescott Cactus
|Princess
|Quiltingfool
|Baby
|RandomMonster
|Franklin
|RandomMonster
|Teddy
|Raven
|Artie
|Redshift
|Parsley + Thyme + Curry +Peppercorn +Oregano
|Redshift
|Peppercorn
|Rivers
|Charlie
|Sandia Blanca
|Pearl
|ScampDog
|Biscuit
|ScampDog
|Meeca
|Sherparick
|Countess Kilmouskie
|Sherparick
|Morli + Prince Little
|Sherparick
|Vivian the Sweet
|shirk
|Farrah
|shirk
|Gemma
|shirk
|Herr Coat
|shirk
|Kip
|silvery
|Matilda the Hun
|silvery
|Micky Two Ears
|silvery
|Skippy
|Something Fabulous
|Gigi
|Sound Guy
|Arcoiris
|SpaceUnit
|MIss Pickle
|TaMara
|Nick + Nora
|TaMara
|Zander
|TerryC
|Bobbi Roo
|Tung Sol
|Cleo
|Tung Sol
|Henry
|Tung Sol
|Mini
|Tung Sol
|Rex
|Van Buren
|Rosie
|WaterGirl
|Henry
|WaterGirl
|Miss Willow
|WaterGirl
|Mr. Bear
|WaterGirl
|Tucker
|Wileybud
|Wiley
|xephyr
|Fortune Cookie
|xephyr
|Frankie
|xephyr
|Rommy
|xephyr
|SuiTopi
|xephyr
|Tara + Pooj
