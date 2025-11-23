I always knew she was hateful and awful and hurtful, but I also thought she was stupid and gullible.

Seeing her moves this week? She not stupid. She’s not gullible. She is still hateful and awful and hurtful – but she’s cunning and dangerous and she’s positioning herself as the one person who is only here to represent “the common man or woman”.

She can read the writing on the wall, and all those disaffected Trump voters have to go somewhere right? The same is true for all the gullible people in the middle and even some on the left, who believed T would bring lower prices and affordability and get rid of those scary immigrants who are stealing what rightfully belongs to good Christian white people. They have to go somewhere, too.

You all know who I’m talking about, right?

Yep. Marge.

She’s now distancing herself even from the Republicans – her message is that she is the savior; she is the one who will fight for the common man. Her video is so creepy. She’s Trump 3.0 dressed up as nice Christian white woman who is the only one who cares about YOU.

I didn’t see it the first time I read her letter. But I definitely saw it when I saw her little video. Fortune favors the bold, but it also favors those who plan, and I think she has a plan.

She’s not leaving because of a feud with Trump. I think she’s cunning enough that she picked her battle (Epstein) and she picked her moment (when Trump is weak and there are lots of disaffected voters) and she’s walking away for now, but don’t worry, she’ll be back once the American people are ready to rise up and take back what is rightfully ours from the billionaires.

You think it’s just a happy coincidence that she had her big moment of awareness just weeks away from her pension being vetted? I sure don’t.

She’s not gonna take a break and run for Senate. She’s gonna run for President in 2028.

I sincerely hope I turn out to be wrong about this.