She's Not Stupid, She's Cunning and Dangerous, Positioning Herself for the Post-Trump World That's Coming

She’s Not Stupid, She’s Cunning and Dangerous, Positioning Herself for the Post-Trump World That’s Coming

71 Comments

This post is in: ,

I always knew she was hateful and awful and hurtful, but I also thought she was stupid and gullible.

Seeing her moves this week?  She not stupid.  She’s not gullible.  She is still hateful and awful and hurtful – but she’s cunning and dangerous and she’s positioning herself as the one person who is only here to represent “the common man or woman”.

She can read the writing on the wall, and all those disaffected Trump voters have to go somewhere right? The same is true for all the gullible people in the middle and even some on the left, who believed T would bring lower prices and affordability and get rid of those scary immigrants who are stealing what rightfully belongs to good Christian white people.  They have to go somewhere, too.

You all know who I’m talking about, right?

Yep.  Marge.

She’s now distancing herself even from the Republicans – her message is that she is the savior; she is the one who will fight for the common man.  Her video is so creepy.  She’s Trump 3.0 dressed up as nice Christian white woman who is the only one who cares about YOU.

I didn’t see it the first time I read her letter. But I definitely saw it when I saw her little video.  Fortune favors the bold, but it also favors those who plan, and I think she has a plan.

She’s not leaving because of a feud with Trump.  I think she’s cunning enough that she picked her battle (Epstein) and she picked her moment (when Trump is weak and there are lots of disaffected voters) and she’s walking away for now, but don’t worry, she’ll be back once the American people are ready to rise up and take back what is rightfully ours from the billionaires.

You think it’s just a happy coincidence that she had her big moment of awareness just weeks away from her pension being vetted?  I sure don’t.

She’s not gonna take a break and run for Senate.  She’s gonna run for President in 2028.

I sincerely hope I turn out to be wrong about this.

    1. 1.

      MrPug

      Oh, I think you are right 100%. She has her eye on the big prize and could very well win, particularly if she outflanks the Democrats on issues like, say, healthcare. Don’t get me wrong, I think she’d be awful in far more ways than she’d be good (not even sure there would be any “good”), but there is an opening post Trump that is there for the taking.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      columbusqueen

      She may be planning a run, but I’m deeply skeptical about her ability to win. This country is still unwilling to elect a woman President.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Derelict

      I’m wondering if her decision is rooted more in the death threats she’s been receiving since publicly breaking with Trump. I think she was genuinely surprised and terrified at the volume and vociferousness of the death threats she began receiving. It’s one thing to have your opponents being on the receiving end of such things, but quite another when you’re the one who’s getting them from a bunch of heavily armed and clinically insane yahoos who worship Donald Trump as a god.

      Maybe she’s playing some long game. Or maybe she’s just running scared.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MagdaInBlack

      Yup, she (thinks she) found her way off the sinking ship.

      p.s. bet we see a few more offering themselves up as the new maga messiah.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Citizen Alan

      I’m not worried about her becoming President. On a national level, her base would consist of deeply misogynistic people (including a lot of self-loathing misogynistic women) who believe as a matter of religious dogma that no man should ever be in a position of authority over men. But she might do well enough in Georgia to knock off Jon Ossoff in 2028.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      piratedan

      I suspect that she’ll discover American Misogyny works both ways, but yes, I fully expect her to be a figure that will coalesce some of the remains of the GOP once it reaches a critical mass.

      When you consider the capacity for long range planning of the wealthy and how the implementation of their schemes have paid off, I see no reason why MTG couldn’t apply some of those same lessons.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      coin operated

      You are not wrong. i had a feeling this was coming when she went all-in on Epstein…her resignation just put the icing on the cake.

      Note…took me forever to type that last sentence. We’re babysitting the grand-puppy and one hand is hers and hers alone…that belly ain’t petting itself.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jackie

      Jasmine Crockett isn’t impressed, either. Reposting from the morning thread:

      The way Rep. Greene bolted in the face of criticism from Trump did not sit well with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX).

      Crockett said when asked about Greene’s resignation on CNN’s State Of The Union:

      You know what? Honestly, I was like, you’ve got to be kidding me. You’re on the other side of the president for one week and you can’t take the heat. Imagine what it is to sit in my shoes to not only be on the opposite side of him, but to have people like her who are constantly fanning the flames of hate, and imagine what those threats look like.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      ruckus

      @MrPug:

      If republicans will vote for dump – twice, in enough numbers to elect him, the only thing that might hold them back from voting for Marge is her gender. But if she is the closest they have running to who/what they seem to think is a reasonable, rational male candidate, they will vote for her. I do believe that there is an irrational level of misogyny on their side of politics which may hurt her chances, but the hard core republicans will very likely do what they have to do to win. Now it does seem that a percentage of conservatives are seeing what a person who no longer has even the minimal ability to be an actual president is like so I’m not sure that there is any real concept of humanity in their vote.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Raoul Paste

      Until I see Marge hold large, crazed rallies, I’m not going to worry so much.  Bigger fish to fry, etc.

      But she does bear watching.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Fair Economist

      The way she turned on a dime like this has convinced me she’s grifter, not a nutjob. I think she’d be quite a bad person in power, and she does seem less dim than Palin, so it’s possible she’ll get somewhere. Fortunately politics is hard.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Eunicecycle

      @columbusqueen: I’ve always thought the first woman president would be a Republican. Then I had high hopes for Kamala and was happy to be wrong! But I’m back to thinking it will be an R.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      Made me look. 109 bills sponsored in the House.

      4 of them passed the House. None became law, apparently.

      She knows how to do the performative stuff, but was usually a failure at even getting her MAGA colleagues to sign on to them.

      I think she likes the performative aspects of House politics. I’m no expert, but I don’t think that she’s willing to do the work to win a national race though.

      The last few races with Tmurpf show the importance of billionaires in pushing their candidates. If she can get a few of them to commit to her, and stick with her, then sure she’ll have a chance. Until then? I’m not seeing it. Too many Tmurp MAGA people think they are finally going to achieve all they’ve worked for decades for (destroying the federal government, destroying the social compact, destroying the social safety net, destroying the public schools and equality rules and laws, restricting the franchise, ending immigration except for slave-like labor that they approve, punching down on the hoi poloi and making them like it, shoveling the contents of the Treasury at billionaires, etc., etc,). They’re not going to let MTG prevent them from doing so. They’ll burn things down first.

      We’ll see.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Wapiti

      Or she’s running for VP. One thing about the 2020 Democratic primary: Kamala Harris, as a woman of color, was going to be a solid VP pick for most of the White male candidates.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      @Citizen Alan: The Senate Ethics Committee just opened up an investigation of Georgia Rep. Mike Collins. He was one of the three main contenders to oppose Jon Ossoff, so there could be opening for Greene there.

      I think Greene will step back from politics though, maybe marry her hunky journalist boyfriend and enjoy life outside of Congress. If she wants to keep her name out there she can host a podcast. There’s good money in that too.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @Geminid: Watch her little video thing.  The last minute or so was very chilling.  Basically “I’ll be back when you all are ready to fight to take our country back.”  Chilling.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @ruckus: I was listening to an excellent interview with Yair Rosenberg about the rise of antisemitism on the Right.  He spent years following Groypers and Nick Fuentes and even conversing with them while most people were ignoring them.  When he asked them about the fact that Trump doesn’t really share their virulent antisemitism, and has Jewish family etc., would they still support him?  They answered, of course.  We aren’t stupid.  He’s still better for what they want than the Dem so it would be ridiculous to oppose him or refuse to vote for him.  Rosenberg added, “unlike the Left, the Right will always put the bigger picture before their personal gripes with a candidate because they want to win.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Danielx

      She’s every bit an attention whore as big as Trump. So yeah, not fading from the scene permanently and moving back to Possum Trot Georgia or wherever the hell she’s from.

      Unfortunately.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      MattF

      Marge doesn’t seem to have any organization or allies or finances or any managerial skill. Unlike Vance, I don’t see any tech bros in the background. And she’s made lots of powerful enemies. Maybe it’s all there in some camouflaged form, but it’s all necessary and it’s not there now as far as I can tell.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      West of the Rockies

      I think that whoever runs in ’28 as a Republican (whatever that means) will face a sober challenge:  separating themselves from Trump and his policies while not pissing him off (assuming he’s still vertical and not babbling in a memory-care facility).  Say too much and you’ll hurt his fee-fees and alienate the cult. Don’t say enough, and most sane people will write you off.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      @Another Scott:

      Some do seem to want to go politically backasswards at supersonic speed, don’t they? They seem to want a government that way politically screws over anyone who is not on their far right side. That of course is the only way that their outlandish political views get to take over, because they want a modern life, with all the money and power but none of the responsibility, work and exposure to anyone other than those with their insane way, way back never rational views.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      trollhattan

      IDK if she’s got star power or simple recognizability. Guessing the second and will fade from public view, once out of congress. Her capacity for stirring up a crowd is questionable and she reminds me mostly of a Sarah Palin who occasionally went to class.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      rk

      Anything can happen in a country of dumb idiots who elected Trump. A demented squirrel can also become president so why not MTG. Only thing is that Trump will trash her if he lives long enough. She’ll have to overcome that. Will she be able to appeal to the idiot men who voted for Trump? All the bros? I can’t imagine. MAGA cult is a mostly a bunch of men with hots for Trump. I can’t see them going for her.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      RepubAnon

      In sailing, there’s a tactic where one sails away from the rest of the pack rather than trying to pass the leading ship.  If the wind shifts right, it can result in winning the race.

      I think Marge is planning to campaign against the “Epstein Class” (FTFNYT Gift Link).  She’s seen the way the growing anger against the Billionaire Bros and their buddies is taking hold, and plans to lead that movement.

      Note: Go look at cartoons from the 1930s, and notice how often the bankers are the bad guys.  As the saying goes, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes”.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      trollhattan

      More good news for the bestest president who ever presidented.

      A new CBS News poll finds 68% disapprove of President Trump’s handling of inflation and the economy.

      The entire poll is brutal:

      58% say prices have been going up in last few weeks.
      65% say Trump’s policies are making grocery prices go up.
      77% of those judging Trump most on economy and inflation say he’s not spending enough time on it.
      64% disapprove of his handling of economy.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: Greene’s just not that scary to me. I think she’s hit her ceiling.

      If I was the worrying type, I’d worry about Greene’s likely successor, Georgia Senator Colton Moore. You’ll see what I mean next year once he hits Congress. Moore will be one the youngest House members too, at age 32.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Matt McIrvin

      @UncleEbeneezer: I’ve been noticing a really strong uptick in “The Democrats are just the same, they’re all in hock to the corporations and the billionaires, it’s a uniparty etc. etc.” rants from the supposed left popping up in any social-media forum where someone is saying mean things about Trump.

      It really feels like somebody is dead terrified that the people will start voting for Democrats as a response to the horribleness of Republicans. And, yes, I suspect enemy action.

      The dismaying thing is that they seem effective–you get other people responding with “God, that’s depressing,” “what a world”, etc. or proposing fanciful utopian scenarios instead of pushing back. Unless they are also bots.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      @MattF: In her letter, she said she had spent “millions” of her own money, which says to me that she must come from money.

      I surely don’t have millions.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Nukular Biskits

      Somewhere (here?) I read that MTG’s announced retirement date just happened to be one day after the date she’d qualify for a congressional pension.

      So, yes, grifting is definitely baked into the cake.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Ruckus

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      They also, even if they won’t admit it or even believe it, understand that their view is not well accepted from most anyone that actually sees what they want in and from politics. And some of their side may quite easily accept their views, or even agree with them because they want the same vision. The world’s population is not always/ever going to be fully rational about governance. Segments will be but all? No way. They want what they want and they want all of it. Be a part of something way bigger, wider?

      Not even a consideration.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Geminid

      @West of the Rockies: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp seems to have walked that line. And Kemp’s term ends January, 2027 so he’ll have plenty of time to stage a campaign. I think Kemp will attract plenty of money, too.

      Ed. I see Brian Kemp as the quintessential Chamber of Commerce/Country Club type Republican. The MAGA cranks have pushed that group around in a lot of states, but not in Georgia.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Matt McIrvin

      @RepubAnon: We got a lot of general resentment toward the “banksters” during the Great Recession too, with great justification, as they really were responsible to a large degree and it seemed like they weren’t the ones who had to feel the pain.

      The tricky thing here, which I think a lot of people on the left weren’t prepared for back then, is that this kind of resentment actually has a far-right-crank variant that lives in the land of goldbugs, crypto-bros and antisemites.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I’ve absolutely figured this was true, that she’s separating herself from Trump and QAnon to be positioned for leadership in what follows in their wake.

      I’ve thought much the same about Liz Cheney. I don’t have any theories on what that is or whether she’ll succeed, but I thought it very encouraging that someone so close to the inner circle would conclude that the movement has run its course.

      I’ve been kind of puzzled by Boebert refusing to back down when dragged into the interrogation situation room and browbeat for who knows how long. Is it possible she has morals and courage?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Chetan Murthy

      WG, you are of course 100% right in this.

      She’s to the -right- of Trump, and that’s her play to the disaffected Base: she will deliver where Donnie failed to do so.  For the rest of us, including to disaffected people of color, she bleats about compassion and how we need to lead with compassion first, not destroy families, etc.  But to the Base, she’s firm in hewing to the anti-immigration/”close the border” line.  She wants to be the “real Nazi” to Trump’s “fake Nazi”.

      Yeah, as you say, “cunning and dangerous”.  The bright spots for us, are that (a) she’s a woman, and her side is a misogynist streak a mile wide, (b) she’s erratic and unhinged, doesn’t exhibit discipline and self-control (so haha, like Donnie there).  And (c) I don’t know whether she’s a MAGAt Base whisperer like Donnie.  That is to say, @Raoul Paste: has it right: let’s see if she can run some rallies and rev up the rubes.

      One thing for sure: she didn’t break with Trump b/c of his cruelty and illegality.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Tony Jay

        She’s Trump 3.0 dressed up as nice Christian white woman who is the only one who cares about YOU.

      Scary Skagdalen.

      She’s deffo setting herself up for something. Whether it’s a post-Trump grift or a genuine run at the Maga Party top spot, only time will tell.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Super Dave

      She is not stupid. She picked her retirement date as one day after she qualifies for a congressional pension (5 years of “service”) so she can continue suckling on the government teat for the rest of her life.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Geminid

      @Omnes Omnibus: Yes, and Greene’s stock trading gets thrown at her a lot on social media. And people still bring up Greene’s sexual affairs back when she was a married woman and running her Crossfit gym. These aren’t Democrats snarking at her either, they’re other Republicans. Greene definitely has baggage.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      MinuteMan

      Her retirement is well timed. She can headline a show in RW media and parlay it into money and influence. She’ll have the distance so she can help machine gun the Trumpists in the water as the ship drinks while saving some of her fire for her favorite enemy, anyone to her left.

      It’s possible she might follow the path of the Half-term Governor into obscurity but Sporkfoot seems to have a stronger “work” ethnic.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      lowtechcyclist

      She’s now distancing herself even from the Republicans – her message is that she is the savior; she is the one who will fight for the common man. Her video is so creepy. She’s Trump 3.0 dressed up as nice Christian white woman who is the only one who cares about YOU.

      Sure, she’ll fight for the common straight, cis white man. Lemme know when she fights for anyone else. She still wants to toss all the brown-skinned people out, and she still sees trans persons as some diabolical threat. Someone should ask her about H-1B visas; I bet she can’t answer without telling everyone exactly how she feels about people from the Indian subcontinent. Etcetera.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: We saw it again when Mamdani visited the WH. I speak of the reaction of his fanclub. He was given the grace that was not extended to Gretchen Whitmer or any other D like Schumer who has had to work with the current President.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Another Scott

      @Super Dave: She’ll get roughly $15k a year as a FERS pension for her 5 years in the House.

      It will start when she’s 62 – in 11 years.

      I doubt it was a huge financial consideration for her, but of course she’s not going to leave money on the table if all else is equal.

      (Google tells me her net worth is as much as $25M now.)

      FWIW.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      StringOnAStick

      I found it interesting that the first reaction many had to MTG quitting was z’oh she’s seen the light and wants to be a better person”; we liberals always hope for the best from people, including people who have hearts that are nothing but shit and splinters.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Geminid

      @Super Dave: I think Greene won’t get any money from that pension until ten years from now, when she hits 62. I would look this up to make sure if I thought it mattered much. But I’m more like the person here who commented last night, “I wouldn’t leave that money on the table either if it were me.”

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Ruckus

      @West of the Rockies:

      (assuming he’s still vertical and not babbling in a memory-care facility).

      No one will be that lucky. He is aging out, a process in that some just slow down and do not much of anything, and others fight like hell because they loose whatever power and position they had, even if not one, other than them, had any idea of who and what they think they are. He’s going to be the loudest person at whatever facility he lives in, or he’s going to expire because he realizes that he’s no longer the top of the heap, even if his mouth will never admit it. Why do you think he’s run for president? His money didn’t get him the Oscar for best human, his presidency didn’t get him that, because nothing will get him what he thinks (such as it is…) he is. Now the presidency did get him closer but then he opened his mouth and brain and proved that he is aging out. A process we all go through if we live long enough. All those years of living, working at some level, being seen – or not, being powerful – or not, being president – or not, they lose that position, that power, and especially that position/exposure to, public humanity. You know the place he’ll never see. Retirement is better than working, most of the time you don’t have to set an alarm clock, (other than maybe doctor appointments…) or work, or whatever. If you’ve been a reasonable, rational human you have some savings, a place to live and a rational retirement income from social security, and some money in the bank. Most days you go to sleep when you want, wake up when you want, rarely set an alarm, it’s like an extended vacation.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      trollhattan

      @Another Scott: ​
       
      Healthcare? Guessing congressional retiree healthcare coverage is exempt from any healthcare-murdering bill they might pass whilst still in congress themselves. Maybe I’m just cynical.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Chetan Murthy

      @lowtechcyclist: You are -spot-on-.

      poynter.org/commentary/2025/mtg-rebrand-cnn-interview-trump-toxic-politics/

      Oh, and one more thought. Greene talked about lowering the rhetoric, but yet in her interview with Bash, she defended Tucker Carlson recently hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes on his podcast.

      Greene said she believes in free speech and doesn’t believe in canceling people. She told Bash, “And I think it’s important for people like Tucker Carlson and yourself to interview everyone. I don’t believe in trying to cancel someone by refusing to interview them and question them.”

      Greene later told Bash that she should have Fuentes on CNN to question him about his views.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Chetan Murthy

      @schrodingers_cat: Whitmer didn’t get ire because she -appeared- with Trump; she got it b/c she allowed herself to be a prop for Trump’s shitty policy announcements.  Schumer got ire b/c he delivered what Trump wanted instead of doing what the opposition is supposed to do: -oppose-.

      If Mamdani had made himself into a photo-op for Trump’s announcement of some horrible thing, I don’t think we’d be all smiles about it.  That didn’t happen, and we don’t know why it didn’t happen.  But it didn’t.

      Reply

