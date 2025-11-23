As promised, if you have no EV advice for me (previous post)
I don’t do politics on Sundays (Saturdays, too if I can help it). But here’s a good news story for you:
This is a wide open thread….
by TaMara| 13 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
As promised, if you have no EV advice for me (previous post)
I don’t do politics on Sundays (Saturdays, too if I can help it). But here’s a good news story for you:
This is a wide open thread….
Scrounger
Buy a twin-turbocharged V12. They are so much more fun to drive.
;-)
Jackie
Great story! I’m glad that young fella didn’t follow “their” advice! He’s making a difference NOW!
Steve in the ATL
We are supposed to be leaving our riad in Essaouira now and heading back to Marrakech, but instead of living large in WTF we are home in ATL. Worked out ok, as both kids were in town yesterday so that was nice. How does that relate to EVs? No idea!
Geo Wilcox
@Scrounger: We’ve had both and I will take my Bolt EUV any day. That thing FLIES.
Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
@Scrounger: I justify my Italian toy with “The planet is FUBAR; it’s Conservatists’ fault; there’s nothing at this point that a single consumer can do to measurably change the trajectory; and I refuse to be virtue-shamed out of my one guilty pleasure by wignuts whose vehicles are 4x as fuel-hungry as mine.”
Getting 40 mpg on the highway helps too.
Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
Speaking of cars, replacing the battery in mind. Whoever designed the mounting must have done it as an undergrad thesis project: WAY overengineered.
Jackie
Europe stands with Ukraine.
Top British and European officials will join high-level talks between the U.S. and Ukraine starting Sunday, after Kyiv’s allies voiced concern at Trump’s proposed deal.
Ukraine’s staunchest allies are scrambling to rewrite Donald Trump’s peace plan to stop him forcing Kyiv to hand swathes of territory to Russia in an unbalanced deal.
Western governments were privately shocked and dismayed at the new 28-point outline for an agreement from the U.S. president’s team this week, seeing it as an attempt to push Ukraine to give Vladimir Putin everything he wants.
The EU, France, Germany and the U.K. will take part in high-level negotiations on Trump’s blueprint on Sunday in Switzerland, a senior European official told POLITICO. The fact that British and EU officials will get seats at the negotiating table represents a significant win for the Europeans, who had been shut out of the most recent U.S. peace drive until now.
European leaders are now frantically working up counter-proposals to put to Trump to mitigate the worst elements of the U.S. plan, which include forcing Ukraine to cede land in the east and cut the size of its military, according to multiple officials familiar with the matter, granted anonymity to speak candidly.
More than a dozen leaders — including Germany’s Friedrich Merz, France’s Emmanuel Macron, the U.K.’s Keir Starmer, the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, Finland’s Alexander Stubb and Canada’s Mark Carney — met for an urgent discussion at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg to coordinate their response with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
More at the link
politico.eu/article/ukraine-allies-rush-counter-trumps-non-starter-peace-plan/
piratedan
@Jackie: if/once DJT is removed from office, we’re going to have to do a purge of ALL of his followers. I figure that they comprise two essential categories, the spies and the morons. Someone is going to have to perform some heavy damn lifting to sort thru those folks and boot them from government service.
trollhattan
Revel in this aurora set from Minnesota, by a photog on a forum I haunt. Watch the video as well as the stills.
dpreview.com/forums/threads/the-night-the-sky-broke-open.4822667/#post-68519593
HinTN
That coral restoration project is sooo cool. That young man has his priorities right and I’m rooting for his big time success.
I don’t have an EV (yet) but I love my hybrid RAV4. I’m pleased that the Tesla charging station is becoming the defacto common interface. When I was considering the VW ID.4 they were not yet set up to charge on the Tesla system and that was a deal breaker for me. I can charge at home for local travel but the network(s) in the Southeast simply aren’t there except for Tesla.
trollhattan
@Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq):
I could get to mine but in no way am I qualified for R&R. It sits in a well under a panel under another panel in front of the right rear wheelwell in my trunk, with copious cables and wire looms plugging into a bus attached to a lockdown brace.
Once installed the car needs to be informed as to the battery type (AGM preferred) and capacity. The charging system takes age and capacity into account as time goes on.
I kind of liked unhooking two cables and lugging the thing down to Sears, getting the Diehard. Silly me.
TBF, this car somehow eked twelve years out of the OEM, more than double anything I’ve owned.
John Sterling
@Scrounger: Wow! I could have had a V-8!
Scout211
Not that this is surprising, but now it’s public information.
Top MAGA Influencers Accidentally Unmasked as Foreign Trolls
Elon Musk’s social media site X has rolled out a new feature in an effort to increase transparency—and unwittingly revealed that many of the site’s top MAGA influencers are actually foreign actors.
The new “About This Account” feature, which became available to X users on Friday, allows others to see where an account is based, when they joined the platform, how often they have changed their username, and how they downloaded the X app.
Upon rollout, rival factions began to inspect just where their online adversaries were really based on the combative social platform—with dozens of major MAGA and right-wing influencer accounts revealed to be based overseas.
“This is easily one of the greatest days on this platform,” wrote Democratic influencer Harry Sisson.
“Seeing all of these MAGA accounts get exposed as foreign actors trying to destroy the United States is a complete vindication of Democrats, like myself and many on here, who have been warning about this”.
Dozens of major accounts masquerading as “America First” or “MAGA” proponents have been identified as originating in places such as Russia, India, and Nigeria.
In one example, the account MAGANationX—with nearly 400,000 followers and a bio reading “Patriot Voice for We The People”—is actually based in Eastern Europe.
An Ivanka Trump fan account, IvankaNews, has 1 million followers and frequently posts about the dangers of Islam, the threat of illegal immigration and support for Trump. That account is based in Nigeria.
This is my shocked face.
And it will be taken down in . . . 3 . . .2 . . .1.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings