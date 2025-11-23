Thanks to mystery writer (Shovel & Pail Press) & Balloon Juice commentor J:

I have always wanted to visit Monet’s garden in Giverny, and this May the spouse and I finally made it there. Though we almost didn’t make it as our GPS (we drove from Paris — a whole other blog post) took us to a Foundation Monet nearly an hour from Giverny, and we just made it to Giverny before the end of our timed entry. Also, it was pouring rain as we left Paris, but it had mostly stopped just as we got to the garden.

Here are some of my favorite/best pics. (I was hoping for blue skies, but at least it wasn’t raining!)