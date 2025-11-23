Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Goddess Bless the Wildlife Rehabilitators

Sharon and Andy Longhurst’s kitchen opens onto what they call “the ICU”: a garage filled with heated incubators, microscopes and hedgehogs fighting for their lives.
For the past three years, they have turned their home into a hospital, taking in more than 622 hedgehogs. https://wapo.st/48aTBtV

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) November 22, 2025 at 10:00 PM

“This couple has saved hundreds of hedgehogs at their home turned hospital” [gift link]:

Sharon and Andy Longhurst’s kitchen opens onto what they call “the ICU”: a garage filled with heated incubators, microscopes and 12 hedgehogs fighting for their lives.

“Never in a million years did we expect to do this,” said Andy Longhurst.

For the past three years, the couple have transformed their home in Fife, Scotland, into a hedgehog hospital, taking in more than 622 hedgehogs, most of which have been in critical condition. The couple both have jobs — she as a school crossing guard and he as a bus driver — but once they began helping the little nocturnal creatures, they felt a sense of responsibility to them…

West European hedgehogs, native to Britain, make their homes in gardens and wooded areas. But urban development has left them “near-threatened” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, as the population has decreased by more than 30 percent in 10 years…

The Longhursts first found themselves helping a hedgehog in 2022, when they stumbled upon one that was clearly ailing on the side of the road. They called the Scottish SPCA and were told no one could come get it. They ended up taking the animal to the SPCA wildlife center, a 50-mile round trip.

Two weeks later, they found another ill hedgehog. Once again, they brought it to the wildlife center.

“That started us thinking: People aren’t going to do this,” Sharon Longhurst said. “People aren’t going to make that journey.”…

The dwindling European hedgehog population is threatened by factors including habitat loss, traffic accidents, invasive species and a lack of food. Climate change is also playing a role.

“Hedgehogs should really be hibernating in the winter, but we’re finding they’re hibernating less because they’re not getting the constant low temperature that they need,” Sharon Longhurst said. “It’s so much milder in the U.K. than it used to be.”…

To be sure they were caring for the animals appropriately, the Longhursts got in touch with a longtime hedgehog rehabilitator in St. Andrews, who was planning to retire. He taught them the basics of hedgehog care and rehabilitation.

“We bought a lot of his equipment, and that’s how we got started in our spare room,” Sharon Longhurst said.

The couple also completed a first aid course for hedgehogs and consulted a wildlife hospital in England, as well as various rescues around Britain…

As demand grew, the Longhursts secured a license to care for 25 hedgehogs, which they later expanded to 40. Now, nearly every corner of the couple’s home serves a different purpose for the rescue: The garage is for hedgehogs with hypothermia or other critical illnesses, the garden is the “maternity ward,” and the “rehabilitation shed” is for hedgehogs getting ready for release. The Longhursts are often awake throughout the night feeding orphaned hoglets…

Once a hedgehog has recovered, the Longhursts release it into the wild near where it was originally found. The animals must be a healthy weight — about 1.8 pounds — and their feces must be parasite-free…

“They’re such characters,” Sharon Longhurst said. “You get the cheeky ones; you get the ones that are quite placid, and you get the ones that are really huffy and they ball up. … Each one has got its own personality, and they are funny creatures.”

Despite hedgehogs’ prickly appearance, “some are quite soft,” Andy Longhurst said. “They’re fluffy underneath.”…

Much more (including great photos) at the link.

