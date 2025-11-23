Sharon and Andy Longhurst’s kitchen opens onto what they call “the ICU”: a garage filled with heated incubators, microscopes and hedgehogs fighting for their lives. For the past three years, they have turned their home into a hospital, taking in more than 622 hedgehogs. https://wapo.st/48aTBtV

“This couple has saved hundreds of hedgehogs at their home turned hospital” [gift link]:

Sharon and Andy Longhurst’s kitchen opens onto what they call “the ICU”: a garage filled with heated incubators, microscopes and 12 hedgehogs fighting for their lives.

“Never in a million years did we expect to do this,” said Andy Longhurst.

For the past three years, the couple have transformed their home in Fife, Scotland, into a hedgehog hospital, taking in more than 622 hedgehogs, most of which have been in critical condition. The couple both have jobs — she as a school crossing guard and he as a bus driver — but once they began helping the little nocturnal creatures, they felt a sense of responsibility to them…

West European hedgehogs, native to Britain, make their homes in gardens and wooded areas. But urban development has left them “near-threatened” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, as the population has decreased by more than 30 percent in 10 years…

The Longhursts first found themselves helping a hedgehog in 2022, when they stumbled upon one that was clearly ailing on the side of the road. They called the Scottish SPCA and were told no one could come get it. They ended up taking the animal to the SPCA wildlife center, a 50-mile round trip.

Two weeks later, they found another ill hedgehog. Once again, they brought it to the wildlife center.

“That started us thinking: People aren’t going to do this,” Sharon Longhurst said. “People aren’t going to make that journey.”…