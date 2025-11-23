Two things of note today- I apparently remained true to form and did not pack any pants for the trip, and have been informed that one of the places we are going on our honeymoon to La Jolla requires pants. I have been informed that tie dye overalls are not considered pants.

Second, Maxwell Edison has figured out how to get onto the eight foot tall cinderblock wall that separates us from the neighbors and the alley. I think that he is doing it by climbing up the wood shed I am going to tear down, but I do not know when. For now, I have talked to the neighbors, and we just lock him down at sunset. I guess I am going to have to mount those god damned cat guard things on the fence before I paint it.

Other than that, another day of rainy overcast nonsense.