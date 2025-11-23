Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dear elected officials: Trump is temporary, dishonor is forever.

Radicalized white males who support Trump are pitching a tent in the abyss.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

Republicans do not trust women.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Not loving this new fraud based economy.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

Weird. Rome has an American Pope and America has a Russian President.

Never give a known liar the benefit of the doubt.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I don’t recall signing up for living in a dystopian sci-fi novel.

Decision time: keep arguing about the last election, or try to win the next one?

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Innocent people do not delay justice.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

Text STOP to opt out of updates on war plans.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Sunday Night Open Thread

Sunday Night Open Thread

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

Two things of note today- I apparently remained true to form and did not pack any pants for the trip, and have been informed that one of the places we are going on our honeymoon to La Jolla requires pants. I have been informed that tie dye overalls are not considered pants.

Second, Maxwell Edison has figured out how to get onto the eight foot tall cinderblock wall that separates us from the neighbors and the alley. I think that he is doing it by climbing up the wood shed I am going to tear down, but I do not know when. For now, I have talked to the neighbors, and we just lock him down at sunset. I guess I am going to have to mount those god damned cat guard things on the fence before I paint it.

Other than that, another day of rainy overcast nonsense.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Flanders Other Neighbor

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Flanders Other Neighbor

      Watch out for the coyotes.  The ones I’ve seen in Sun City seem smaller than the ones I normally see in NorCal, but they also seem to be more pack-oriented and will no doubt happily make a meal of a cat like up here.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.