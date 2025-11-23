We’ve had several very heavy duty updates because of the jackassery coming out of the National Command Authority in DC, so I’m going to try, emphasis on try, keeping tonight’s update shorter. Not least of which is so I can take the girls for a walk so Rosie will settle down.

The cost:

💔 Father in Ternopil rocks the coffin of his baby, killed in a Russian strike on November 19. Kamal is the sole survivor of the family. His wife Mariia, and their two children, Kamila and Nazar, were killed in Russia’s attack. [image or embed] — UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) November 23, 2025 at 8:53 AM

The man last time rocking the small white coffin of his baby — murdered by a precise russian missile strike in Ternopil. The men having power to bring real peace and punish the aggressor — choosing instead to punish the victim, pushing Ukraine toward capitulation. Two worlds. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 9:19 AM

We have some RUMINT that actually would explain a lot if it turns out to be accurate.

FWIW, RUMINT, but pretty reliable: 1. Vance key to US embrace of Russia plan on Ukraine, Rubio (and even Trump) out of the loop. 2. Vance-Rubio relations “awful.” 3. Rubio told the senators exactly what they said he told them. 4. Hegseth paranoid he’ll be shoved out, Driscoll will replace him. — Bill Kristol (@billkristolbulwark.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 9:32 AM

Driscoll is Vance’s guy. They went to law school together. He did a 3 and 1/2 year stint in the Army as a cavalry scout and deployed to Iraq during OIF 2009 in Multinational Division Central (MNDC/1oth Mountain Division). He has a JD from Yale. he and Vance were classmates together, and have been friends ever since. Unlike Hegseth, Driscoll isn’t a drunk, doesn’t have any record of having violent impulse control issues, and is not a walking zipper malfunction. I have no doubt that Vance and Rubio don’t get along as they’re both already running to replace Trump, with the latter hoping Trump lives all the way through his term so Vance doesn’t run as the incumbent president. And the former trying to ensure his people are in the right places to back him up if Trump does not making through to January 2029.

The outstanding questions, of course, are who are Witkoff and Jared really working for. During Trump 1.0, Jared was a major problem for Tillerson and Pompeo at State, Mattis and Esper at DOD, and McMaster at the NSC. Witkoff has essentially become the special envoy plenipotentiary, which is why LTG Kellogg is leaving in January 2026, because he’s been sidelined. We do know that Witkoff and Jared met with Dmitriev in Miami at a hotel owned by Blavatnik, a who was born in Ukraine and is aligned with Putin’s other oligarchs, now has US and British citizenship, has funded GOP candidates and initiatives (remember that aluminum rolling facility in Kentucky used to bribe McConnell into moving Diapers Vitters wife’s federal judicial nomination in Trump 1.0), and is all Russian mobbed up. Blavatnik’s companies regularly do business with Wotkoff’s, Dmitriev was part of the meeting with Erik Prince in the Seychelles back in 2017, which was also attended by former Palestinian Authority Security Forces Intelligence chief Muhammed Dahlan, who has been the Emir of the UAE’s fixer since Abu Abbas ran Dahlan out of the West Bank.

“.. The meeting took place in Miami at the end of October and included special envoy Steve Witkoff, .. Jared Kushner and Dmitriev, who leads .. one of Russia’s largest sovereign wealth funds.” @reuters.com #Ukraine

www.reuters.com/world/europe… [image or embed] — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 8:45 AM

From Reuters:

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) – U.S. officials and lawmakers are increasingly concerned about a meeting last month in which representatives of the Trump administration met with Kirill Dmitriev, a Russian envoy who is under U.S. sanctions, to draft a plan to end the war in Ukraine, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The meeting took place in Miami at the end of October and included special envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Dmitriev, who leads the Russian Direct Investment Fund, one of Russia’s largest sovereign wealth funds. A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitriev has taken a leading role in talks with the U.S. about the war and has met with Witkoff several times this year. The Trump administration issued a special waiver to allow his entry, a senior U.S. official told Reuters. Dmitriev and his fund were blacklisted by the U.S. government in 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions effectively bar American citizens and companies from dealing with them. The meeting resulted in a 28-point plan for ending the war, two people familiar with the situation said. The plan, which was made public this week by Axios, came as a surprise to U.S. officials in various corners of the administration and has stirred confusion at embassies throughout Washington and in European capitals. Many senior officials inside the State Department and on the National Security Council were not briefed, the two people familiar with the plan said. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, who had been working with the Ukrainians on negotiating an end to the war and plans to step down in January, was also cut out of the talks led by Witkoff and Dmitriev, they said. One senior U.S. official said Secretary of State Marco Rubio was read in on the 28-point plan, but did not clarify when he was briefed. “Secretary Rubio has been closely involved throughout the entire process of developing a plan to end the war in Ukraine. Any insinuation otherwise is completely false,” State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement. “That includes speaking with both sides of this conflict – many times – to facilitate the … exchange of ideas to establish a durable peace.” Some U.S. officials and others consulted by Reuters disputed that characterization, with one official saying the plan contains material that the secretary of state has previously rejected. The situation has sparked worries inside the administration and on Capitol Hill that Witkoff and Kushner skirted the interagency process and that the discussions with Dmitriev have resulted in a plan that favors Russian interests.

My deranged deviant ignoramus representative also went to meet Dmitriev in Miami:

His visit also included a sit-down with U.S. Representative Anna Luna, a Florida Republican. In the meeting, Dmitriev and Luna spoke about increasing trade ties between the U.S. and Russia. Luna’s office did not respond to requests for comment. The meeting between the two was set earlier in the month amid statements by Luna that she had received Russia’s files on assassinated U.S. President John F. Kennedy. In a video by RIA, one of Russia’s state news agencies, Luna is seen accepting a box of chocolates with Putin’s face inscribed on the front. The images appear to show Luna and Dmitriev in a conference room at the Faena Hotel in Miami.

More at the link!

This is a counter-intelligence and insider threat nightmare. Not that anyone is going to do anything about it.

The only good news is that every bit of new info that drips out makes it that much easier for the Ukrainians to say no to this Russian dictated US “peace” ultimatum.

In order for this to accurately represent Ukraine’s concerns and needs, it cannot be the twenty-eight point plan that leaked out last week. Which would make it very likely that Putin/Russia would reject it.

This EU alternative would be a good starting point, but there’s no way Putin/Russia would have any interest in it:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

There Is Dialogue with the American Representatives, and There Are Signals President Trump’s Team Is Hearing Us – Address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health! Today has been a day of numerous meetings and negotiations – basically since morning, it’s been calls, briefings, and consultations. The Ukrainian delegation in Geneva has already held a series of meetings – with the American side and with our European partners as well. The delegation has just reported on the results of their discussions, and these were substantive conversations. A lot is changing – we are working very carefully on the steps needed to end the war. Today, the negotiations in Switzerland will continue, and the teams will be working practically until night – and we will be receiving further reports from them. It is important that there is dialogue with the American representatives, and there are signals President Trump’s team is hearing us. I also spoke today with President of France Emmanuel Macron and with the Prime Ministers of Canada, Croatia, and Luxembourg. Just now, I spoke with Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz – I thank them all! There have also been many more messages. Everyone is offering support, sharing advice, providing information, and I want to thank each and every person who is offering this help to us – to all of Ukraine. And it is important to ensure that the steps toward ending the war are effective, and that everything is workable. Ukraine has never wanted this war, and we will never be an obstacle to peace. Diplomacy has been reinvigorated, and that’s good. Very good. We expect that the outcome will be the right steps. The first priority is a reliable peace, guaranteed security, respect for our people, respect for everyone who gave their life defending Ukraine against Russian aggression. Tomorrow will be no less active. We are defending Ukraine’s interests. And the strength of our position – our state position, our national, Ukrainian position – lies in the fact that it is our shared position. The unity of Ukrainians in defending our national interests, our independence, and our sovereignty is what makes the difference. There are directives for the Ukrainian delegation, there is a Ukrainian course that our delegation is following, and it is highly desirable that no contradictory signals – non-Ukrainian signals – be coming from Ukraine. I am hearing now that partner intelligence services are informing them that the Russian position has begun to make its way through certain actors from Ukraine as well. This certainly does not help. We have our state position, we have our Ukrainian dignity, and we must move in a way that strengthens it, not undermines it. I expect that those whom this concerns will hear me now: having a Ukrainian passport means feeling responsibility for Ukraine. And it is truly evident that millions of Ukrainians firmly support the state position, firmly support our independence and Ukrainian sovereignty. People must benefit from every political decision, and that is why we are working very thoroughly, very seriously, very attentively on every step and on every document together with all our partners. Thank you to everyone around the world who stands with Ukraine! Thank you to America, to the President of the United States, and to all the leaders in Europe and around the world who feel the significance of what can be decided right now. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Protester Ia Melitauri was sitting on a bench on Rustaveli Avenue when police arrested her in this manner. #GeorgiaProtests day 361

#TerrorinGeorgia Video: Mo Se [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 12:26 PM

Georgians have a knack for making every experience musical. 😅🎶 Even though the crowd was very large, police made protesters take the underground passageway to get to the front of the parliament. Day 361 of uninterrupted protests. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 12:17 PM

GD cannot allow a single night to feel like a victory, so they keep sowing fear with arbitrary, unlawful arrests. Tonight they arrested Ia Melitauri for absolutely no reason. She was sitting on a bench outside Parliament when officers grabbed her like a criminal. Day 361 of protests. 🎥 Mo Se [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 12:32 PM

On this day 22 years ago, the Rose Revolution happened in Georgia. Its ideals of a modernized state and building European democracy clashed with the (post-)Soviet corrupt and crony elites, who had their revenge in 2012 through installing the Georgian Dream, now the dictatorship in Georgia. 1/ [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 8:18 AM

Europe and the US slept through this takeover process – oblivious to, and even welcoming of, subversive Russian influences. Yet, the Rose Revolution raised and nurtured generations that aren’t giving up on freedom, and the people who are consistently 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 8:18 AM

risking their well-being at #GeorgiaProtests for a full year, plus many more years of the prelude protests. Freedom will win in Georgia – but when and at what cost? 3/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 8:18 AM

Further regime isolation, targeted sanctions, and aid to CSOs and independent media can help us avoid whatever costs can be avoided. And – stop treating Georgia just as a cautionary tale when it can be an easy victory and a breathtaking success story. 4/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 8:18 AM

I am sure that once the top-down Russian chokehold is gone, we will again be top reformers everyone praises. Russia knows that the Georgian Dream is their last ever rule in Georgia, because it has no more political, societal, or cultural foothold in the country. 5/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 8:18 AM

The GD itself was brought as (Russia’s most successful) Trojan horse operation. 6/6. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 8:18 AM

On the 22nd anniversary of the Rose Revolution, a large crowd is marching through Tbilisi — despite dozens of unlawful, unprovoked arrests this week. Police are making them stick to the tiny sidewalks. Day 361 of uninterrupted protests in Georgia. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 11:38 AM

Two days ago, the regime police in Georgia arrested a man over squeaking a chicken toy towards the police. So, yesterday, many people brought these chickens to do the same. #GeorgiaProtests 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 7:37 AM

Watch Georgian police creep up behind Davit Gunashvili and detain him as he peacefully marches with other protesters. Davit was only recently released from administrative detention. Last night, police arrested at least 10 people without any legal grounds. 🎥 Mo Se [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 3:33 AM

Giorgi’s lawyer says police kept him handcuffed behind his back for hours, denied him a call and access to counsel, and subjected him to an illegal, degrading strip search. — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 3:12 AM

Venezuela and Nicaragua:

⚡ A Russian general accused of blowing up the Nova Kakhovka dam is now leading Russia’s military advisory mission in Venezuela, Ukrainian intelligence says. [image or embed] — UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) November 23, 2025 at 9:49 AM

Poland:

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it would be good to know who actually authored the Ukraine peace plan, noting Poland will work on it with European, Canadian and Japanese leaders despite reservations. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 5:35 AM

The US:

Spoiled child who toys with human lives, constantly demands attention and admiration, and screams and lies when doesn’t gets them. Ukraine leadership expresses gratitude constantly, almost every time the US is brought up. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 11:02 AM

Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, war didn’t stop since then, which means Russia attacked Ukraine every single day of both of Trump’s turms. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 11:02 AM

Here’s Zelenskyy’s response:

Here’s the view from Moscow:

Kremlin ideologue Alexander Dugin claimed Ukraine will be absorbed within two years, stating teams are preparing textbooks, mass “rehabilitation” programs and renaming territories “Old Lands” while debating abolition of what he called a “Russophobic dialect”. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 10:13 AM

Back to Ukraine.

It took Russia 11 years to seize parts of Donetsk and Luhansk. The front line barely moved in two years — yet the 28-Point Plan could hand Moscow more land without lifting a finger. 🧵 1/2 ⬇️ [image or embed] — UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) November 23, 2025 at 3:42 PM

Kharkiv:

Kramatorsk:

Three men aged 18 to 25 were killed in Kramatorsk last night. They were outside when russian forces struck a residential area with a Smerch MLRS. Three more people — a woman and two men aged 26 and 64 — were injured and are in serious condition. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 8:56 AM

Dnipro:

Aftermath of russian strike on Dnipro. 14 people were injured in the city, among them is an 11‑year‑old girl. Balconies of a nine‑story building caught fire, as did a private house. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 8:32 AM

Pokrovsk:

🔴 Ukrainian forces have cleared the center of Pokrovsk and are conducting search-and-strike operations to eliminate remaining Russian troops. Defenders continue to hold positions in the city center, where firefights are ongoing. [image or embed] — UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) November 23, 2025 at 5:38 AM

Ukraine’s Security Service released new footage of FP-2 strike drone strikes on enemy positions in Donetsk region: • Pokrovsk — a tower of an industrial facility used by enemy machine-gun crews, snipers, and FPV operators • Donetsk region — storage sites with FPV drones, Zala UAVs, and Gerbera UAVs [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 8:39 AM

Ukraine’s 7th Air Assault Corps says fighting continues in central Pokrovsk, where assault teams are clearing Russian positions. They report 388 Russians killed since early November, with another tank destroyed on the city’s southern edge. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 4:38 AM

Multiple sites in Donetsk Oblast:

/1. Ukrainian SOF released new footage of FP-2 guided drones with 100-120kg warhead hitting multiple enemy targets: • Pokrovsk — an enemy elevated firing position and troop concentration • Shakhove — an assault group staging area of the 336th Marine Brigade [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 6:25 AM

/2. • Sontsivka — a temporary base and ammunition storage of Russian UAV strike crews

• Dokuchaievsk — a Russian ammunition depot • Rybynske — logistics facilities of the “Vostok” grouping — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 6:25 AM

Ternopil:

​In Ternopil, people are saying their final goodbyes to Mariya, Kamila, and Nazar, a mother and her two children killed by a Russian missile strike on November 19th. Their father, Kamal, the sole survivor of the attack on their apartment, was captured in a heartbreaking scene at the funeral, [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 7:48 AM

rocking the coffin of his child. Over three agonizing days after the tragedy, Kamal was reportedly seen returning to the ruined structure of his home, unable to let go of the faint hope of finding a miracle among the rubble. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 7:48 AM

Russian occupied Crimea:

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces (SBS) released new footage of FP-2 strike drone attacks targeting Russian military-linked infrastructure in occupied Crimea: • Krasnoperekopsk, “BROM” chemical plant

• Krasnoperekopsk Substation

• Multiple energy infrastructure sites [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 11:57 AM

Kupyansk:

Special Operations Forces operator conducted reconnaissance and clearing of a factory in Kupiansk, eliminating a Russian occupier during the operation, Ukrainian SOF reported. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 1:45 PM

Moscow Oblast, Russia:

Time is running out for Trump to save fascist Russia by forcing Ukraine to surrender. Ukraine’s new weapons, aided by Russia’s poor air defenses, are increasing the pressure of Ukrainian kinetic sanctions on Russia’s war economy. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 5:04 AM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Bryansk and Ryazan Oblasts, Russia:

