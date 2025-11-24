Re-upping this post one last time on Monday morning to try to catch everyone.

Super Compressed Time Table, Instructions Below

If you want your guys in the calendar, send me email by Tuesday morning at 10 am blog time (details below)

And start picking out your photos. I’ll set up the photo upload site later today.

Monday comments will start at #35.

Originally posted Nov 20 at 7:15 pm.

*****

The timeframe is super-compressed this year because of the late start (my fault!) and we try to make the calendars available for ordering at the beginning of December.

So here’s what we need from you, and when we need it.

ASAP – #1

Send me email right away ( WaterGirl at balloon-juice.com ) letting me know the following.

Your nym

The names of the pets you want in the calendar

If any of your pets need a heart :-(

That will let us know how many of you are participating and how many pet pics we’ll have for the calendar.

ASAP – #2

Once you have sent the email with pet names

Decide on which photos you want to submit

DO NOT send photos yet.

LATER TODAY

I will get the upload area set up on Dropbox so you can upload your photos to the calendar area

I will share the upload link in a post on BJ

As soon as I share the upload link, you can start uploading your photos to the calendar area

ANY QUESTIONS?