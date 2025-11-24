Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / How Much Is Vaccine Access At Risk: Pure Speculation Says “A Lot”

How Much Is Vaccine Access At Risk: Pure Speculation Says “A Lot”

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Over at Inverse Square (my revived personal blog/rantspace) I wrote last weekabout the sheer bullshit involved in RFK Jr.’s commanding the CDC to suggest that there is a real case that vaccines cause neurological developmental harm.

Here’s a follow up that I’ve posted there, on LinkedIn in slightly different form, and now, for those Jackals who might be interested, here as well. Basically it’s an exercise in speculation and perhaps justified paranoia.

Anyway, here goes:

    3. 3.

      West of the Rockies

      Well, at least RFK, Jr. is a renowned physician and researcher, who…  What’s that? Just a guy who researched matters himself?  Uh-oh.

      
    4. 4.

      sab

      Anecdotal so not scientific, in retrospect my autistic grand-daughter was already showing some markers of autism before she left the hospital, months before her first vaccinations. Failure to thrive, weird digestive issues, ferocious resistance to swaddling. Also too family history of autism on both sides.

      ETA Thank God she as a child can still get vaccinations because she has mild asthma.

      Never thought I would be thankful for asthma in a grandchild.

      
    7. 7.

      Ohio Mom

      While some make bank on lawsuits, a lot of families are going to be shelling out big dollars on taking care of their (unnecessarily) disabled children (and years later, adult children, it never ends). Especially because government supports for disability are being cut.

      ETA: and then there won’t be enough speech-language pathologists, OTs, special teachers, etc. help those children because fewer young people will be able to afford to study those fields since the available student loans are being capped.

      
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      The Atlantic has a new profile if RFK,jr.

      (archive.ph version)

      WHY IS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. SO CONVINCED HE’S RIGHT?

      It’s a very long article but worth a read.

      It concludes:

      Trump was duly elected, and he appointed Kennedy as HHS secretary to carry out priorities Trump had advanced during the campaign. This gives Kennedy’s scientific policies democratic legitimacy, even if trained health experts shudder at what that may mean. But as we sat in his living room, I realized that Kennedy was making an argument I had not previously understood—a policy claim, not a factual one. He was saying that regardless of the lives saved by vaccines, it was irresponsible for the government to recommend them without first comprehensively ruling out all hidden dangers. He believes that only a few vaccines, including the tuberculosis vaccine, have been studied enough to clear this bar. Kennedy had slashed the budget of his own department. But now, he says, he plans to spend billions of dollars on hundreds of studies investigating vaccines’ potential ties to chronic diseases. “The default setting in medicine is ‘Do no harm,’ ” he said, as we talked about the COVID-vaccine boosters. “You never do an intervention—particularly with a healthy human being—unless you know that it’s safe and effective. And we don’t know if it’s safe and effective.”

      What if you are wrong about vaccines? I asked. Six former surgeons general, most vaccine experts, and almost the entire scientific establishment believes he is. What if, over time, the evidence shows that his actions lowered vaccination rates with no reduction in chronic diseases, but with an increase in suffering and death from viruses and bacteria? How would he respond?

      “I mean, we would listen,” Kennedy said. It was the answer I wanted to hear. But then he listed, once again, the reasons he would not be wrong: He spoke about the chronic diseases that appear as potential adverse reactions on the manufacturers’ label for vaccines; the evidence that death rates from the diseases that vaccines inoculate against were already declining before the vaccines materialized; and America’s poor policy decisions and high mortality rates during the COVID years. “You know, we have all kinds of interventions,” he said. “Good health does not just come in a syringe.” The trial lawyer was still laboring to connect the dots that led to his preferred verdict, the orphaned child of American royalty, back from hell, still fighting to fulfill his birthright.

      I’m just hoping the damage he has done can be fixed by the next administration, whether Democratic or Republican.

      

