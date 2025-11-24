The clown car pursuing Trump’s perceived political enemies hit a stop-stick today. (WSJ gift link)

Comey and James Cases Dismissed After Judge Finds Prosecutor Wasn’t Properly Appointed

Decisions deal a blow to President Trump’s efforts to prosecute his perceived political adversaries

A federal judge on Monday dismissed criminal charges against both former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, ruling that the Trump-appointed prosecutor who brought them was unlawfully serving in the role.

The decisions from Judge Cameron McGowan Currie deal a significant setback to the Justice Department, which brought charges against Comey and James within weeks of President Trump publicly calling on Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute several of his prominent critics.

Comey and James both contested Lindsey Halligan’s appointment as unlawful while also pointing to Trump’s public statements to argue that his prosecution was rooted in the president’s desire for retribution against a perceived adversary.