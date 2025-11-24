Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The low info voters probably won’t even notice or remember by their next lap around the goldfish bowl.

Humiliatingly small and eclipsed by the derision of millions.

Fucking consultants! (of the political variety)

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Hell hath no fury like a farmer bankrupted.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

We do not need to pander to people who do not like what we stand for.

Dear Washington Post, you are the darkness now.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. keep building.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Innocent people do not delay justice.

To the privileged, equality seems like oppression.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Celebrate the fucking wins.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Roe is not about choice. It is about freedom.

DOJ Cases Go Boom (Open Thread)

The clown car pursuing Trump’s perceived political enemies hit a stop-stick today. (WSJ gift link)

Comey and James Cases Dismissed After Judge Finds Prosecutor Wasn’t Properly Appointed
Decisions deal a blow to President Trump’s efforts to prosecute his perceived political adversaries

A federal judge on Monday dismissed criminal charges against both former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, ruling that the Trump-appointed prosecutor who brought them was unlawfully serving in the role.

The decisions from Judge Cameron McGowan Currie deal a significant setback to the Justice Department, which brought charges against Comey and James within weeks of President Trump publicly calling on Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute several of his prominent critics.

Comey and James both contested Lindsey Halligan’s appointment as unlawful while also pointing to Trump’s public statements to argue that his prosecution was rooted in the president’s desire for retribution against a perceived adversary.

What a bunch of dipshits. I don’t know if they’ll appeal, try to get new indictments or what, but this reveals the Trump posse as the incompetent boobs they are, so that’s a good thing.

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      Excellent news.  Now disbar those weasels who brought political prosecution cases against better attorneys’ judgement.

    2. 2.

      Scout211

      This is great news but I was hoping for “with prejudice.”  Oh well. It’s still good news and Bondi will have to find another not-fake prosecutor to do Trump’s bidding. Should be interesting.

    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      @MattF: Yes, but the House Republicans redefined “day” for their political convenience so perhaps the conservative SCOTUS justices will do the same with “year”.

    6. 6.

      J

      Not sure a new indictment of Comey is possible (statute of limitations, but the experts seem to think there may be a six month window), but anyone who would step in and accept an appointment as Halligan’s replacement (to indict Comey and/or James) at this point would have to be a right fool (even more than Halligan herself).

    7. 7.

      XeckyGilchrist

      Yeah, a lot of their crap is running into the whole “consolidate your power, THEN reign with terror” principle.

      Like just having the money for a terrifyingly equipped nationwide Gestapo doesn’t mean you magically have one.

    9. 9.

      Scout211

      @MattF: The internet tells me that the statute of limitations on Comey’s charges ended September 30th. A dismissed case without prejudice (IANAL) may extend it.

      I see jackals are saying that there is a 6 months extension?

    11. 11.

      Wapiti

      @J: Any new appointment by Trump also has to get past the Senate. Any interim appointment is the purview of the courts, and I’d venture that anyone the courts appoint likely will refuse to touch the Comey case.

    12. 12.

      kindness

      Trump wants to run the country the way a Godfather runs his operation.  The country (most of us at least) aren’t all that enthusiastic about living in a mafioso country.  Even the MSM is starting to wonder!

    13. 13.

      rikyrah

      BWA HA HA AHA HA HA HA HA HAH A

       

      That’s why you hire a lawyer like Patrick Fitzgerald

       

      I hope the Judge goes after the Law Licenses of all the Government clowns involved in these sham cases.

    15. 15.

      Another Scott

      I was hoping that the decision would go this way.

      Start at the beginning:

      1) Was the prosecutor serving lawfully? No? Get outa here.
      2) If the answer to 1) is Yes, then get into all the illegal and broken stuff they were doing to try to prosecute people that 47 didn’t like.

      No sense in getting to 2) if they can’t get a Yes on 1).

      So, sure, they can probably try to re-file, but they’ll either have another clownshow or won’t be able to get an indictment or the indictment won’t pass the laugh test (“He used a government stapler for his personal tax return? Really??! That’s what you’re charging him with??!!1”).

      Good news. The courts continue to do their jobs.

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    16. 16.

      Old School

      @Wapiti:

      So… which part of the government strips Halligan of a couple month’s pay, since she wasn’t legally appointed?

      Too bad DOGE isn’t around anymore.  This would be right up their alley.

    17. 17.

      JoyceH

      Trump and the DOJ are really in a quandary over this Halligan replacement. If they appoint an attorney that can get confirmed, that attorney won’t want to reindict Comey, since the judge tossed the first indictment over only one of the half dozen or so really excellent reasons to dismiss. But if they appoint an attorney who would be willing to reindict Comey, the Senate won’t confirm.

    20. 20.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      Disappointing in a way. Both cases had the potential to blow the lid off MAGA malfeasance, which is now an opportunity missed.

      Still, good for both (all?) defendants that the ordeal is ended.

    21. 21.

      fancycwabs

      This will enable Fox News et. al. to claim Comey and James “got off on a technicality” like they were a common Bill Cosby avoiding a sexual assault verdict handed down by a jury.

      Better than having a protracted legal battle for either of them personally, but having the cases slammed into oblivion on the complete lack of merits would have been lovely.

    22. 22.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @JoyceH: Considering FFOTUS’ luck with other appointees (SCOTUS picks, Rubio, et al), getting a stealth fascist into that appointment has a nonzero probability of succeeding. Worth watching who gets nominated.

