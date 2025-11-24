Nursing home magnate Joseph Schwartz paid nearly $1 million to right-wing provocateurs Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl — who noted on their lobbying filing that they were “seeking a federal pardon” — per lobbying disclosures. Trump ultimately granted Schwartz a pardon. wapo.st/4igndux [image or embed] — Aaron Schaffer (@aaronschaffer.com) November 23, 2025 at 1:54 PM

Real Haterz will remember that Wohl & Burkman have been a chew toy here before (Blogmaster: here & here. Adam Silverman: here, here. Low humorist, moi: here, here, here, here (Nick Fuentes crossover!), here, here, here… )

The Washington Post has an update — “The case of a felon who paid lobbyists nearly $1 million to seek a Trump pardon”:

In April, Alina Habba, the U.S. attorney for New Jersey, extolled her office’s role in the sentencing of a former nursing home magnate to three years in prison for defrauding the government of $38 million. The man, Joseph Schwartz, was alleged to have overseen a “collapsed nursing home empire” and “willfully” failed to pay employment taxes, Habba’s announcement said. Around that time, Schwartz paid $960,000 to two lobbyists “seeking a federal pardon,” according to their lobbying filing... The lobbyists, right-wing provocateurs Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl, noted on the disclosure form that they had been convicted of telecommunications fraud in Ohio in connection with a robocall scheme designed to deter the turnout of minority voters. They also face sentencing next month in Michigan on a similar robocall case and have been subject to millions of dollars in fines in a related case brought by the Federal Communications Commission, according to state and federal authorities. For years, the pair have injected themselves into politics, such as alleging without evidence in 2018 that there were sexual assault claims against special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. It is not clear what Burkman and Wohl did for Schwartz. But on Nov. 14, seven months after Habba celebrated Schwartz’s conviction, Trump granted Schwartz a “full and unconditional” pardon. Liz Oyer, a former U.S. pardon attorney who was fired by Trump in March, said the involvement of the lobbyists — and the huge payment — heightens concern that there is “a special tier of justice for people who can afford to pay.” She said the Schwartz case is notable because the pardon went against a March recommendation by Trump’s Justice Department, which cited the seriousness of Schwartz’s crime in seeking a sentence of a year and a day. The judge rejected that recommendation and in April imposed a three-year sentence. Schwartz had served three months when he was pardoned, according to his attorney…

The White House defended the rationale for the pardon in a separate statement. It said Schwartz relied on a third party for the payments at issue. “Mr. Schwartz failed to properly oversee that some funding was used for company operations instead of taxes. No funds were used for personal enrichment and Mr. Schwartz immediately paid $5 million dollars in restitution. Prosecutors initially recommended probation, but the Judge insisted on a sentence of three years — a sentence that is exceptionally harmful to a 65-year-old man already in deteriorating health.” The statement did not address the fact that it was a prosecutor from Habba’s office who at an April hearing recommended a sentence of a year and a day, or at least something in a range of six to 18 months, according to a court transcript… Schwartz and his company made national news in 2019, when NBC News reported that Schwartz’s company, Skyline Healthcare, was in serious trouble. It said more than a dozen of its nearly 100 nursing homes had closed, “throwing residents, vendors, employees and state regulators into chaos.” The report, which said the company was run from a small office above a New Jersey pizzeria, called it the story of how “one man built an empire that quickly crumbled, with painful consequences for vulnerable people.” A subsequent report by McKnight’s Long-Term Care News said the failure of the company affected 7,000 nursing home residents and 15,000 employees, and led some states to change the way such facilities are regulated…

It’s a caring cabal! They’ll do favors for even the smallest, grimiest grifters, as long as those grifters are properly obeisant to the Don…

Coda, less than two weeks ago: