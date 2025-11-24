Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

The fight for our country is always worth it. ~Kamala Harris

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

I am pretty sure these ‘journalists’ were not always such a bootlicking sycophants.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Stand up, dammit!

I’m starting to think Jesus may have made a mistake saving people with no questions asked.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

We do not need to pander to people who do not like what we stand for.

Lick the third rail, it tastes like chocolate!

Oppose, oppose, oppose. do not congratulate. this is not business as usual.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Bad people in a position to do bad things will do bad things because they are bad people. End of story.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Fucking consultants! (of the political variety)

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

You know it’s bad when the Project 2025 people have to create training videos on “How To Be Normal”.

When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty. ~Thomas Jefferson

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

You are here: Home / Politics / Media / Monday Morning Open Thread: Short Week, Long Shadows

Monday Morning Open Thread: Short Week, Long Shadows

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , , ,

Christmas went on the auction block this week in Pennsylvania farm country in the form of a giant Christmas tree sale. About 50,000 trees and a huge array of other seasonal items were bought and sold at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction in Mifflinburg this week.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 24, 2025 at 2:00 AM

AP is back in court today to defend itself and the right to speak freely without government retaliation.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 24, 2025 at 5:30 AM

The Associated Press is back in a courtroom Monday defending itself and our principles against the White House, continuing to fight for the right of the press and public to speak freely without being targeted by their government based on its preferences.

This is not a controversial idea. Yet this foundational American freedom remains under threat.

It’s why AP took a stand nine months ago when the government blocked us from covering presidential events because of what we call a body of water. We strongly believe this case could have much wider implications, not only for other news organizations, but for anyone in America.

In the last few months, we have seen the White House take legal action against other news organizations; the Pentagon require reporters to agree to a new press policy incompatible with journalistic standards; and journalists from other outlets restricted from covering the White House over what they’ve written.

All this makes it as important as it has ever been to be clear about the role of the press in a democracy and what exactly is at stake.

When we talk about press freedom, we are really talking about your freedom. Reporters ask questions, photographers take pictures, and video journalists record history on your behalf to ensure that you are informed about the things you don’t have the time to unearth, watch or learn about for yourself.

Letting the government control which journalists can cover the highest office in the land and setting rules about what those journalists can say or write is a direct attempt to undercut the First Amendment. It should worry all of us. Because if a president of any party can use personal and political preference to choose which journalists to allow in – and kick others out because of the words they use – it means you are not getting a full picture of what is happening. It results in a filtered look at whoever holds the highest office, not the rigorous coverage the public deserves.

Independent, accurate, factual journalism is essential to civil society. AP journalists contribute to this every day. We bear witness, ask hard questions and document history as it unfolds, on behalf of the public. We always strive to get it right – and to own up to mistakes when we make them. We don’t advocate or take a side. Our mission is to report the facts, plain and simple, so you can decide. That’s it.

When fundamental freedoms are at stake, however, it becomes our duty, as an independent, not-for-profit news organization, with no owner and no shareholders, to stand up. On behalf of all of us.

Because, after all, AP’s freedom of speech is yours, too.

President Trump faces an unexpected rift in the MAGA movement as Republican officials warn his embrace of the tech industry’s artificial intelligence boom risks undermining Americans’ economic security and exposing their children to new harms.

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) November 24, 2025 at 3:01 AM

Meta halted internal research that purportedly showed (young) people who stopped using Facebook became less depressed and anxious, according to an unredacted legal filing released on Friday. www.cnbc.com/2025/11/23/m…

[image or embed]

— Lora Kolodny (@lorak.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 7:31 PM

Think of it like an emerald mine

[image or embed]

— Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 2:37 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Meta halted internal research that purportedly showed (young) people who stopped using Facebook became less depressed and anxious

      I wonder if the same is true for Balloon Juice.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.