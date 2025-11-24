Christmas went on the auction block this week in Pennsylvania farm country in the form of a giant Christmas tree sale. About 50,000 trees and a huge array of other seasonal items were bought and sold at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction in Mifflinburg this week.

AP is back in court today to defend itself and the right to speak freely without government retaliation.

The Associated Press is back in a courtroom Monday defending itself and our principles against the White House, continuing to fight for the right of the press and public to speak freely without being targeted by their government based on its preferences.

This is not a controversial idea. Yet this foundational American freedom remains under threat.

It’s why AP took a stand nine months ago when the government blocked us from covering presidential events because of what we call a body of water. We strongly believe this case could have much wider implications, not only for other news organizations, but for anyone in America.

In the last few months, we have seen the White House take legal action against other news organizations; the Pentagon require reporters to agree to a new press policy incompatible with journalistic standards; and journalists from other outlets restricted from covering the White House over what they’ve written.

All this makes it as important as it has ever been to be clear about the role of the press in a democracy and what exactly is at stake.

When we talk about press freedom, we are really talking about your freedom. Reporters ask questions, photographers take pictures, and video journalists record history on your behalf to ensure that you are informed about the things you don’t have the time to unearth, watch or learn about for yourself.

Letting the government control which journalists can cover the highest office in the land and setting rules about what those journalists can say or write is a direct attempt to undercut the First Amendment. It should worry all of us. Because if a president of any party can use personal and political preference to choose which journalists to allow in – and kick others out because of the words they use – it means you are not getting a full picture of what is happening. It results in a filtered look at whoever holds the highest office, not the rigorous coverage the public deserves.

Independent, accurate, factual journalism is essential to civil society. AP journalists contribute to this every day. We bear witness, ask hard questions and document history as it unfolds, on behalf of the public. We always strive to get it right – and to own up to mistakes when we make them. We don’t advocate or take a side. Our mission is to report the facts, plain and simple, so you can decide. That’s it.

When fundamental freedoms are at stake, however, it becomes our duty, as an independent, not-for-profit news organization, with no owner and no shareholders, to stand up. On behalf of all of us.

Because, after all, AP’s freedom of speech is yours, too.