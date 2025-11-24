I see that Betty already noted that that DOJ indictments against James and Comey were dismissed, and while I am not up to speed on James I could see plain as day that the Comey shit was going to get tossed. Again, I do not think they actually care about putting Comey in jail, although with James I can see Trump really wanting to go after her because she is black and a woman. But with Comey, they just wanted to indict him to help support Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. Again, when everything you do is performative, the performance is everything.

Will they indict again? Sure. Some team of idiots at DOJ is parsing everything as we speak trying to come up that will stick or pass the barest of legal scrutiny, and they might come up with something, but most of all, like Infrastructure Week and the alternative to the ACA, nothing of substance will ever come out of it and no jury will convict.

***

Meanwhile, the admin has already moved on to a new villain du jour, and man are they gonna lose this one badly:

The Pentagon announced Monday it is investigating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona over possible breaches of military law after the former Navy pilot joined a handful of other lawmakers in a video that called for troops to defy “illegal orders.” The Pentagon’s statement, posted on social media, cited a federal law that allows retired service members to be recalled to active duty on orders of the defense secretary for possible court martial or other measures. It is extraordinary for the Pentagon, which until President Donald Trump’s second term had usually gone out of its way to act and appear apolitical, to directly threaten a sitting member of Congress with investigation. It comes after Trump ramped up the rhetoric by accusing the lawmakers of sedition “punishable by DEATH” in a social media post days after the video was released last week. In its statement Monday, the Pentagon suggested that Kelly’s statements in the video interfered with the “loyalty, morale, or good order and discipline of the armed forces” by citing the federal law that prohibits such actions.

This is going to fall flat on so many levels, and Kegseth does not have the kind of delicate touch that could finesse something like this into reality. If they proceed, it will be heavy handed and stupid and overturned on review by whatever authority would have that job, and I highly doubt he would lose in a military court of his peers. I have no idea the path they would need to take or the laws regulating it, but it’s a loser for them any way you cut it. I mean jesus fucking christ, yeah, go after the astronaut, the one job every fucking kid wants for at least some point in their life. And I hate that it is this way, but veterans gets treated like special citizens, so going after a decorated veteran like this is bonkers.

***

I WISH you could hear how loud Steve is snoring right now. That is all.

***

In other news, I am working on my plan to befriend the Mexican family next door to us. I am on good speaking terms with the grandma and head of the household, and I was talking to her about Maxwell climbing on the fence and if they see him and are superstitious to just shoo him away but she and the grandkids love cats. I told her I was going to pain the fence and house and she said her stepson has sprayers and is going to do theirs so I said well, maybe we should do it together so we might just do that.

At any rate, after the honeymoon, I think I am going to bake some of the WV signature dish, the pepperoni roll, and take them next door when I know the kids are there. Maybe on a day when it is “cold” and gets down to the upper 50’s, which it does from time to time. Plus, Joelle will be smacked out on pain pills from her surgery and will inhale comfort carbs. I am so desperate to experience organic hispanic culture and be a part of it that I wish there was a “gringo distribution system” like the cat distribution system. Like an abuela would see a bearded hillbilly standing on the sidewalk looking non-threatening and would adopt me. A man can dream.

And I fear this is coming across as racist and Joelle thinks I am nuts but I mean if I moved to Alaska you better god damned believe I would be trying to get uncled into an Inuit family so I could experience the rituals and ceremonies and watch the craftmaking and food prep and chew on fermented blubber and all that. I’ll pull my share of the workload and watch the kids and do the dirty work with food prep just let me in. Plus I bet they have never had real sauerkraut or homemade apple sauce or a lot of the stuff I can make blindfolded.

A man can dream.

***

Very excited for the trip tomorrow. We are leaving early so we can take things slow, and have decided to take the 10 to Palm Springs and then the 15 down to La Jolla. I had thought about going the southern route on I-8, but a lot of people have stated it is not worth it, so here we are. If you can think of anything halfway between Phoenix and La Jolla along that route that is a must stop for lunch, please let me know. Otherwise we will probably just snack and have dinner in La Jolla.

I found a pair of pants that fit me (actually a size smaller so I guess I am losing some weight), so there are Cole acceptable pants to be purchased in the Greater Phoenix area. I’m just really picky about fabrics and usually hate synthetic materials, but I bought these shorts two years ago at the DXL in Mesa and I went back today and they make pants in them, so I got them. Not before getting locked out of the dressing room in my boxer shorts, of course.

I briefly considered getting a pair of navy pants but stopped myself because if I did that then I would have to go find a pair of nice polished light brown leather shoes because the only shirts I have are pink and other pastel linen types because again weirdo about fabrics and I like color so I just went with the khaki. I suppose we all are weird about the fabrics we like and what not, and I honestly wonder how many kids are just fussy because mom and dad have them chafing all fucking day in tuffskins or having that slimy static feeling from shitty polyester and rayon. I’m gonna break out in hives just thinking about it.

Spose I have always been that way- I didn’t wear anything but net shirts (you all remember them) until my early teens and then it was just denim/khaki/courdory and cotton shirts from then on out. I need things to breathe and not cling, and some fabrics are just so distracting it drives me insane. One of the real perks of the army is that other than your dress uniforms, your daily battle dress uniform (BDU- the camo shit you see everyone in) and pt gear was comfortable as hell. And the socks were wool, which rules.

Holy hell I got sidetracked. At any rate, I am looking forward to the trip, although I have been reliably informed that driving 2 and a half hours from La Jolla to El Segundo and then turning around and driving right back just because of a 35 year old song is “not going to happen.” Also, the San Diego Zoo is going to be saved for another trip, which is ok because they are going to be in mourning anyway because Gramma, the 140+ year old tortoise, just passed. I only know that because I am a weirdo who reads the local news of any place I am going for a week or so before going and also because I was checking the beach water reports and drinking water quality reports to see if I had to waste money on bottled water.

Having said that, I have been reliably informed that we are going to be near a lot of waterfowl, seals, and otters, as well as very nice beaches, so I have my swim trunks and everything all ready to go. We should have a great time, even if I am forced to wear pants to dinner.