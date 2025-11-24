Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Just close your eyes and kiss the girl and go where the tilt-a-whirl takes you.” ~OzarkHillbilly

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

One lie, alone, tears the fabric of reality.

If rights aren’t universal, they are privilege, not rights.

We can’t confuse what’s necessary to win elections with the policies that we want to implement when we do.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

“A king is only a king if we bow down.” – Rev. William Barber

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Welcome to day five of every-bit-as-bad-as-you-thought-it-would-be.

Come on, man.

I would gladly pay you tuesday for a hamburger today.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

The lights are all blinking red.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

The revolution will be supervised.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The “burn-it-down” people are good with that until they become part of the kindling.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Monday Night Open Thread

Monday Night Open Thread

by | 59 Comments

This post is in: 

I see that Betty already noted that that DOJ indictments against James and Comey were dismissed, and while I am not up to speed on James I could see plain as day that the Comey shit was going to get tossed. Again, I do not think they actually care about putting Comey in jail, although with James I can see Trump really wanting to go after her because she is black and a woman. But with Comey, they just wanted to indict him to help support Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. Again, when everything you do is performative, the performance is everything.

Will they indict again? Sure. Some team of idiots at DOJ is parsing everything as we speak trying to come up that will stick or pass the barest of legal scrutiny, and they might come up with something, but most of all, like Infrastructure Week and the alternative to the ACA, nothing of substance will ever come out of it and no jury will convict.

***

Meanwhile, the admin has already moved on to a new villain du jour, and man are they gonna lose this one badly:

The Pentagon announced Monday it is investigating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona over possible breaches of military law after the former Navy pilot joined a handful of other lawmakers in a video that called for troops to defy “illegal orders.”

The Pentagon’s statement, posted on social media, cited a federal law that allows retired service members to be recalled to active duty on orders of the defense secretary for possible court martial or other measures.

It is extraordinary for the Pentagon, which until President Donald Trump’s second term had usually gone out of its way to act and appear apolitical, to directly threaten a sitting member of Congress with investigation. It comes after Trump ramped up the rhetoric by accusing the lawmakers of sedition “punishable by DEATH” in a social media post days after the video was released last week.

In its statement Monday, the Pentagon suggested that Kelly’s statements in the video interfered with the “loyalty, morale, or good order and discipline of the armed forces” by citing the federal law that prohibits such actions.

This is going to fall flat on so many levels, and Kegseth does not have the kind of delicate touch that could finesse something like this into reality. If they proceed, it will be heavy handed and stupid and overturned on review by whatever authority would have that job, and I highly doubt he would lose in a military court of his peers. I have no idea the path they would need to take or the laws regulating it, but it’s a loser for them any way you cut it. I mean jesus fucking christ, yeah, go after the astronaut, the one job every fucking kid wants for at least some point in their life. And I hate that it is this way, but veterans gets treated like special citizens, so going after a decorated veteran like this is bonkers.

***

I WISH you could hear how loud Steve is snoring right now. That is all.

***

In other news, I am working on my plan to befriend the Mexican family next door to us. I am on good speaking terms with the grandma and head of the household, and I was talking to her about Maxwell climbing on the fence and if they see him and are superstitious to just shoo him away but she and the grandkids love cats. I told her I was going to pain the fence and house and she said her stepson has sprayers and is going to do theirs so I said well, maybe we should do it together so we might just do that.

At any rate, after the honeymoon, I think I am going to bake some of the WV signature dish, the pepperoni roll, and take them next door when I know the kids are there. Maybe on a day when it is “cold” and gets down to the upper 50’s, which it does from time to time. Plus, Joelle will be smacked out on pain pills from her surgery and will inhale comfort carbs. I am so desperate to experience organic hispanic culture and be a part of it that I wish there was a “gringo distribution system” like the cat distribution system. Like an abuela would see a bearded hillbilly standing on the sidewalk looking non-threatening and would adopt me. A man can dream.

And I fear this is coming across as racist and Joelle thinks I am nuts but I mean if I moved to Alaska you better god damned believe I would be trying to get uncled into an Inuit family so I could experience the rituals and ceremonies and watch the craftmaking and food prep and chew on fermented blubber and all that. I’ll pull my share of the workload and watch the kids and do the dirty work with food prep just let me in. Plus I bet they have never had real sauerkraut or homemade apple sauce or a lot of the stuff I can make blindfolded.

A man can dream.

***

Very excited for the trip tomorrow. We are leaving early so we can take things slow, and have decided to take the 10 to Palm Springs and then the 15 down to La Jolla. I had thought about going the southern route on I-8, but a lot of people have stated it is not worth it, so here we are. If you can think of anything halfway between Phoenix and La Jolla along that route that is a must stop for lunch, please let me know. Otherwise we will probably just snack and have dinner in La Jolla.

I found a pair of pants that fit me (actually a size smaller so I guess I am losing some weight), so there are Cole acceptable pants to be purchased in the Greater Phoenix area. I’m just really picky about fabrics and usually hate synthetic materials, but I bought these shorts two years ago at the DXL in Mesa and I went back today and they make pants in them, so I got them. Not before getting locked out of the dressing room in my boxer shorts, of course.

I briefly considered getting a pair of navy pants but stopped myself because if I did that then I would have to go find a pair of nice polished light brown leather shoes because the only shirts I have are pink and other pastel linen types because again weirdo about fabrics and I like color so I just went with the khaki. I suppose we all are weird about the fabrics we like and what not, and I honestly wonder how many kids are just fussy because mom and dad have them chafing all fucking day in tuffskins or having that slimy static feeling from shitty polyester and rayon. I’m gonna break out in hives just thinking about it.

Spose I have always been that way- I didn’t wear anything but net shirts (you all remember them) until my early teens and then it was just denim/khaki/courdory and cotton shirts from then on out. I need things to breathe and not cling, and some fabrics are just so distracting it drives me insane. One of the real perks of the army is that other than your dress uniforms, your daily battle dress uniform (BDU- the camo shit you see everyone in) and pt gear was comfortable as hell. And the socks were wool, which rules.

Holy hell I got sidetracked. At any rate, I am looking forward to the trip, although I have been reliably informed that driving 2 and a half hours from La Jolla to El Segundo and then turning around and driving right back just because of a 35 year old song is “not going to happen.” Also, the San Diego Zoo is going to be saved for another trip, which is ok because they are going to be in mourning anyway because Gramma, the 140+ year old tortoise, just passed. I only know that because I am a weirdo who reads the local news of any place I am going for a week or so before going and also because I was checking the beach water reports and drinking water quality reports to see if I had to waste money on bottled water.

Having said that, I have been reliably informed that we are going to be near a lot of waterfowl, seals, and otters, as well as very nice beaches, so I have my swim trunks and everything all ready to go. We should have a great time, even if I am forced to wear pants to dinner.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • 1,000 flouncing lurkers (was fidelioscabinet)
  • A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  • artem1s
  • Aziz, light!
  • BQuimby
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • FelonyGovt
  • frosty
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Hungry Joe
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • RaflW
  • RSA
  • sab
  • sanjeevs
  • Scott S.
  • Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
  • SpaceUnit
  • Spanky
  • Suzanne
  • Tom Levenson
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • wjca
  • WTFGhost
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    59Comments

    3. 3.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      Dunno if anyone else has mentioned this, but if you’re going to pain the fence you’re more sadistic than I thought.

      Bravo sir.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      West of the Rockies

      Regarding Kelly, a heroic astronaut whose wife a looney tried to assassinate… way to read the room, morons.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I’m surprised you’re taking the I10 instead of the 8. I don’t know if there’s construction going on on the 8 route. I’m sure there’s construction going on on the I10 because there’s always construction going on on the I10. Anyhow, if you like date shakes there’s a place when you’re hitting Indio that has date shakes. There’s a bunch of date shake bill boards when you’re getting close. There’s also a Dateland in AZ on the 8 between Phx and SD that has date shakes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      wjca

      @Gin & Tonic: The ocean water in La Jolla is cooler than you expect.​

      True of the entire West Coast.  The Alaska Current makes sure of it.  All those Califirnia surfers?  The ones who actually go in the water routinely wear wet suits so they don’t get hypothermia.

      P.S. Not sure if tie-dyed swin trunks will help, but I suppose they might.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jackie

      Not before getting locked out of the dressing room in my boxer shorts

      I needed that visual and laugh! Now I’ll go back and finish reading your post – while still giggling   :-)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      FelonyGovt

      I second the idea of date shakes. Hadley’s in Cabazon, a bit west of Palm Springs along the 10. They have dairy-free shakes if you can’t have milk, and you can grab burgers or grilled cheese sandwiches at the same time. And they have a nice store with lots of dried fruits, nuts and the like.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      Ask your new neighbor to teach you how to make tamales. They’re a Mexican Christmas tradition, and one I miss very much.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WTFGhost

      I found a pair of pants that fit me (actually a size smaller so I guess I am losing some weight),

      Great. Cole thinks he’s a TARDIS now, bigger on some hypothetical inside than the pants fit on the outside… and from *WEIGHT LOSS* of all things.

      (Sorry – hearing a way to mock every statement comes from me having my every statement mocked during childhood, which pissed me off, because I could do the same, and better. I don’t do it because it does strike me as a rude way to through the world. Nevertheless, I did think this one was clever and fun enough to share.)

      Also, if you need something to be thankful for – I’m envious as *HELL* that you have a Mexican neighbor, someone you can talk to, someone who isn’t likely to think you’re cray-cray because you have to force yourself to stop, and think, to say anything, and make strange faces from pain along the way.

      If you don’t need nothing to be thankful for, I don’t need pity.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Matt McIrvin

      Let’s not forget, not only is Mark Kelly a war veteran astronaut Senator with a cool public image (remember when his identical twin astronaut brother was on the Space Station? It was like a physics thought experiment made real)…

      he is ALSO the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who took a bullet to the head in an act of political violence probably provoked by the early stages of the madness we are now in, which probably drove Kelly into advocacy and politics. He’s the last fucking guy in the universe for a bloody-minded right-wing autocrat to want to cross.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jackie

      …a federal law that allows retired service members to be recalled to active duty on orders of the defense secretary for possible court martial or other measures.

      Who is the actual military honcho that can recall Kelly? As he’s retired Navy, is it the Navy commander? And, if whoever refuses to recall Kelly in order to court martial him – what happens?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      frosty

      @Gin & Tonic: ​The ocean water in La Jolla is cooler COLDER than you expect.​

      Beware, John! The water on the Pacific Coast comes south from Alaska with the Japan current. On the Atlantic it goes north with the Gulf Stream. IIRC the Pacific is 65 degrees, the Atlantic 75 to 80?​

      @wjca: GMTA. I may have gotten the name of the current wrong. I tried surfing, still have the longboard. I don’t know why I never bought a wetsuit. I don’t think it was the style at the time (mid-70s).

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Hungry Joe

      Cole/La Jolla: Check the tide tables. Around low tide, go tidepooling at Point Loma (it’s a National Seashore/military cemetery; gotta pay to get in) or Tourmaline in Pacific Beach (just walk along the beach 1/4 mile or so north of the parking lot at the end of Tourmaline St.). Your feet will get cold and wet, but it’s SO worth it.

      Tourmaline beach is just south of La Jolla. Point Loma National Seashore is another 10-15 miles south. We go to Tourmaline a lot. I’ll give you a conspiratorial wave if I spot you.

      For the record: Residents hate to admit it, but La Jolla is NOT a city — it’s a neighborhood of San Diego.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      1,000 flouncing lurkers (was fidelioscabinet)

      On threatening to recall Kelly in order to court-martial him—I knew these guys were fools, but I didn’t realize we had the heir to the kingdom of idiots in the Pentagon.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Spanky

      @Gin & Tonic:

      The ocean water in La Jolla is cooler than you expect.​

      You,  sir, are a master of the understatement.

      It’s been 30 years since I was making regular redeye flights out there to our prime contractor, so I’m no help with advice, other than to enjoy the abundant niceties.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WTFGhost

      @Jackie: It’s more like, if the JAGs determine he committed a post-retirement crime, then they can issue a court-order-equivalent to reinstate him to face discipline.

      They’d do the same thing if he was found to have committed certain forms of misconduct in the service, and he’d just been discharged – getting out of the service doesn’t mean the end of your liability for crimes connected to the service.

      It seems impossible that such an order will come to be, unless it’s expressly ordered by the CinC, in which case it’s invalid due to command interference, so… it seems impossible.

      But Trump wants to scare people, including those who don’t know what the law actually allows.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      frosty

      I prefer I-8 to I-10. Not as urbanized, so a little more scenic, in a desert kind of way. Meaning you’re not driving through endless subdivisions west of Palm Springs. You get a little bit of mountain scenery too before you drop down into San Diego.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SpaceUnit

      Even in WV I believe it’s legal to own both khaki and navy pants.  I could be wrong, not an expert on red-state trouser law.

      Also I fucking love pepperoni rolls.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Gin & Tonic

      @frosty: ​
       

      the Atlantic 75 to 80?

      Maybe in Florida, not up here. I’ve lived my whole life near the ocean in NY and New England, and I have never swum in 80 degree water here. It *may* hit 70 on some days in August, but that’s it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      wjca

      @WTFGhost: It’s more like, if the JAGs determine he committed a post-retirement crime, then they can issue a court-order-equivalent to reinstate him to face discipline.

      Didn’t Trump fire all the JAGs?  (Something about questioning his blatantly illegal orders to the military….)  Could make it difficult to implement this.  Well, unless Trump finds some Faux News presenter** to (probably illegally) “appoint” to one of the positions.

      ** Who probably won’t even be aware of what UCMJ is an acronym for.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WTFGhost

      @frosty: 65 is cold – if you get splashed by a big gush of 65 degree water “accidentally” from the hose (maybe even inadvertently…), you know it can be a bracing shock if you’re unprepared.  I think it’s still easy to be in, once you adjust to that shock. The worst would be close to the beach, where you’d keep taking waves to skin that’s finally shivered itself dry. Me, since I go wading fully clothed, I soon have all of my clothing as cold as the water, and people sometimes take pictures in case it’s the last time they saw me before the UnderToad dragged me away.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Hungry Joe

      @frosty: Gotta check the weather and road conditions this time of year. The 1-8 pass over the Lagunas gets to 6,000 feet, and there can be a lot of ice and snow. Not frequently, but it happens.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      eclare

      @sab:

      Of course!  There is a state highway in Mississippi that Alton Brown calls the tamale trail.  Some barbecue places in Memphis have them.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      artem1s

      going after a decorated veteran like this is bonkers.

      yea, tell it to the guy who volunteered to go to a war no one wanted any part of, wounded in action, twice decorated John Kerry. The swift boating of Mark Kelly has begun.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Aziz, light!

      Sorry John but most Alaska Natives would beg to differ with you identifying them as Inuits, as they are an entirely different culture, most of them living well south of Inuit territory, which is based entirely along the Arctic Ocean, and I think they would be insulted by your reference to blubber. AFAIK, most Alaska Natives are Northwest coastal tribes, from a cultural family that extends down the Pacific coast to Northern California.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      SpaceUnit

      @WTFGhost:

      When I was growing up I used to train in an outdoor Olympic sized pool where the water was around 68 degrees.  Christ.

      I actually loved racing in that pool, but at 7am practice you’d find yourself wondering why you didn’t go out for little league baseball.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jackie

      @eclare:

      How do you get locked out of a dressing room?

      A lot of stores have dressing “cubbies” with auto-locking doors within the actual dressing room – mainly so someone can’t accidentally barge in on you while you’re in there. If you leave the dressing cubby to check yourself in the mirror in the dressing room and the door to your stall shuts… You’re SOL until an attendant unlocks your door. Now why Cole was out of his cubby in his boxers… ????

      Reply
    41. 41.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      I don’t know what the tap water is like in WV or AZ, but I remember my shock when first drinking from a water fountain at the San Diego Zoo at what the water tasted like. I grew up on the Peninsula,  drinking Hechy-Hechy water, which is wonderful.  There’s a reason why a lot of people in S CA have bottled water delivered to their homes. I did when I lived in Isla Vista, going to UCSB. Of course, John, YMMV.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      1,000 flouncing lurkers (was fidelioscabinet)

      @Matt McIrvin:  I’m not sure my retired/former military connections know this…

       

      Why am I suddenly thinking of “The Ransom of Red Chief”?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      eclare

      @Jackie:

      Huh.  I guess I’ve never experienced a self-locking dressing room.  And now I never want to, the old fashioned kind that you lock from within is fine with me.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      1,000 flouncing lurkers (was fidelioscabinet)

      @sab: We have tamale ladies selling them from the trunks of their cars here in Nashville, with the tamales stuffed into coolers.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Suzanne

      @sab: Yes, we have them. But they’re not a traditional Christmas thing out here. My friend’s mom makes them every year and sells them by the dozen, and I miss them!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      RSA

      I honestly wonder how many kids are just fussy because mom and dad have them chafing all fucking day in tuffskins or having that slimy static feeling from shitty polyester and rayon.

      My mom occasionally dressed me up in scratchy wool when I was a pre-schooler, and to this day I can’t tolerate most wool against my skin.  Merino wool is an exception, but (ironically?) only in warm weather.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Elizabelle

      Liked your essay, John.  I hope the neighbors do adopt you.

      And have a wonderful trip to La Jolla.  Love it and San Diego.  You will have an excellent trip.  I hope.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Elizabelle

      I love Point Loma.

      There used to be a great hostel there, but Covid took that.  As it did a lot of good hostels.  Alas.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Jay

      @Jackie:

      He can only be court martialed for an offence committed while in service. AKA Dr. Ronnie Feelgood, former Admiral.

      They can’t court martial you for an “alleged” offence under the UCMJ when you were a civilian.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @frosty: ugh. Where I live now we have to have a water filtering system because there is so much iron in the water in this area. You get a red sludge on the bottom of containers, and sometimes a silvery sheen on the surface. Everyone has to have treatment, or dishwashers and clothes washers get ruined with red sludge.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      RaflW

      @WTFGhost: “Trump wants to scare people, including those who don’t know what the law actually allows.”

      Thanks for the details. I think we’re all pretty confident that Senator Kelley knows the law and will not be cowed for even one second. He’ll just slap back harder. Trump has definitely picked the wrong hero to fuck with, IMO.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.