You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Captain C – Netherlands, September 2024 Part 15: Boekenmarkt Op Het Spui

On The Road – Captain C – Netherlands, September 2024 Part 15: Boekenmarkt Op Het Spui

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

We’ll spend the whole week with Captain C in The Netherlands.  Thanks for taking us along on your journey, Captain C!

Albatrossity will be back next Monday, as usual, and we’ll all get one of the photos from next Monday’s post in the sidebar today.

Captain C

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 15: Boekenmarkt Op Het Spui 10

Captain C

On Friday, my sister returned to the US, and I had the first of two days in Amsterdam on my own.  I started out by heading to the Boekenmarkt Op Het Spui (the Book Market at the Spui).  Het Spui is a lovely little square about a 15-20 minute walk from Centraal Station and maybe 5-10 from Dam Square, with lots of good food choices in the area (including, as you will see later, my favorite spot for fries).  Every Friday (weather permitting, I assume), there is a book market there, with 20 or so vendors selling mostly used and rare books, and some art and postcards as well.  Not having an extra suitcase and having a terrifyingly large TBR pile already, I did limit myself, but I do love browsing this market and seeing some of the unusual and interesting titles they have.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 15: Boekenmarkt Op Het Spui 9
Boekenmarkt Op Het SpuiSeptember 13, 2024

Looking at the market from across the Spui.  It doesn’t look huge from the outside…

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 15: Boekenmarkt Op Het Spui 8
Boekenmarkt Op Het SpuiSeptember 13, 2024

…however, once you go in, you will find that like all places and spaces which interact with L-Space, it expands on the inside, sometimes like a TARDIS.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 15: Boekenmarkt Op Het Spui 7
Boekenmarkt Op Het SpuiSeptember 13, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 15: Boekenmarkt Op Het Spui 6
Boekenmarkt Op Het SpuiSeptember 13, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 15: Boekenmarkt Op Het Spui 5
Boekenmarkt Op Het SpuiSeptember 13, 2024

Yes, that is indeed a pop-up book of the Kama Sutra.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 15: Boekenmarkt Op Het Spui 4
Boekenmarkt Op Het SpuiSeptember 13, 2024

I would have bought that Iain M. Banks book if I didn’t already own it.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 15: Boekenmarkt Op Het Spui 3
Boekenmarkt Op Het SpuiSeptember 13, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 15: Boekenmarkt Op Het Spui 2
Boekenmarkt Op Het SpuiSeptember 13, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 15: Boekenmarkt Op Het Spui 1
Boekenmarkt Op Het SpuiSeptember 13, 2024

I almost bought this.  Almost.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 15: Boekenmarkt Op Het Spui
Boekenmarkt Op Het SpuiSeptember 13, 2024

