

Listen to the entire clip, and see how Ron Johnson has snatched back his title as Dumbest Man in Congress. I guess ‘consumerism!’ is gonna be this week’s ‘affordability’…

absolutely incredible — CNN host introduces a segment about Trump's "new healthcare proposal," but less than two minutes later breaks into her script to announce "breaking news" that Trump's healthcare proposal is being postponed [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 24, 2025 at 3:55 PM

And Johnson’s not alone! MS-Now, “‘Obamacare-lite’? Republicans revolt against Trump’s secret health care plan”:

President Donald Trump is delaying a planned announcement of a proposal to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, according to two White House officials, after congressional Republicans pushed back against the president’s sudden embrace of the expiring subsidies. Trump was expected to unveil a plan aimed at halting ACA premium spikes on Monday, as first reported by MS NOW. But the reveal has been postponed — though not canceled — said the White House officials, who were granted anonymity to discuss the internal strategy. Both White House officials noted that Trump’s announcement — which was never officially on the schedule — would take place soon. But they acknowledged the initial plan, which would have sought to end “surprise premium hikes” for those on Obamacare programs, was being actively reworked… While the White House sought to downplay the seriousness of the delay, Republicans indicated they were surprised and angered by a plan that would help preserve the Affordable Care Act. “I wasn’t expecting the proposal to be Obamacare-lite,” a conservative House Republican, who requested anonymity to discuss the yet-to-be-released plan. “Absolutely not supportive of extending ACA subsidies.”… The delay comes as the president — and Hill Republicans — are caught in a bind over health care. Covid-era subsidies for nearly 22 million Americans who get their health insurance through the ACA exchanges are set to lose those plans at the end of the year, a change that would cause massive price spikes in red and blue states alike. Thune promised a vote on extending the subsidies to Democrats, who agreed to end the recent government shutdown as long as they secured a vote to extend them…

Trump’s proposal — whatever it may end up being, and whenever it may end up coming — would mark a significant development in the ongoing health care discussion in Washington. If Republicans suddenly relented and agreed to extend the ACA subsidies, even in a slightly modified form, that would mark a significant win for Democrats. For weeks, Republicans have railed against extending the subsidies, arguing that Obamacare is broken and that extending the subsidies would amount to padding the coffers of insurance companies… House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said they’ll evaluate any White House proposal “on the merits.” In an interview with WNYC radio, Jeffries said Democrats have long been warning about the pending rise in Obamacare premiums — including throughout the month and a half long shutdown — and likened this to an “11th hour” salvo from the president. Jeffries just recently introduced a discharge petition aimed at extending the enhanced subsidies for three years. It so far remains short of the necessary signatures required to force a vote on the House floor… Democrats were insistent during the shutdown that an extension of the subsidies not include new language further restricting insurance companies from covering abortions. Already, the Affordable Care Act has restrictions that prevent federal money from going toward abortions — consistent with the so-called Hyde Amendment. But Republicans were aiming to broaden those restrictions, a potential red line for Democrats. “It would kill the whole thing,” one House Democrat, who spoke to MS NOW on the condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of discussions, said.

Politico, yesterday — “White House to pitch a Trump Obamacare extension with limits”:

… As part of a deal to reopen the government earlier this month, Senate Republicans agreed to give Democrats a vote on the ACA tax credits in December. But GOP lawmakers across the Capitol have been divided over how to respond to the subsidy deadline, leaving many eager for Trump to reveal his preferences. Hard-line conservatives have been pushing to let the subsidies expire while moderate Republicans have been pressing for an extension. Some Republicans are angling for a health care overhaul to replace the credits. The White House plan is expected to include new income caps for enrollees to qualify for the ACA tax credits as well as minimum premium payments, according to the two people with direct knowledge of the proposal. The planned eligibility cap would limit the subsidies to individuals with income up to 700 percent of the federal poverty line — aligning with what a bipartisan group of senators have been discussing separately, according to a fourth person granted anonymity to share knowledge of the negotiations. Enrollees would also pay a minimum premium payment — a nod to concerns from conservatives that millions of Americans pay nothing in premiums while being unaware they are enrolled in ACA insurance plans. The White House’s plan would call on Congress to appropriate funds for cost-sharing reductions, which would reduce out-of-pocket health costs for ACA plans. The administration is also set to propose an option for enrollees to receive part of their tax credit in a tax-advantaged savings account if they move down to a lower-premium health plan. Many Republicans lawmakers favor the idea as a way to provide funds directly to people, as opposed to relying on indirect subsidies to insurance companies to drive down health costs. Trump himself has publicly endorsed the concept…

There’s a cartoon meme where a dog wants to play fetch — but *doesn’t* want to let go of the ball. Republicans should just go ahead and replace Don’t tread on me with that dog’s motto: NO TAKE! ONLY THROW!