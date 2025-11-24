(Image by NEIVANMADE)

The air raid alert maps reported at 5:39 AM local time/10:39 PM EST that another wave of drone swarms is heading towards Kyiv, which was already hammered earlier tonight/this morning.

Telegram monitors claim Russia preparing one of its biggest ever attacks on Ukraine – 9 Tu-95 bombers with cruise missiles, Knizhal aeroballistic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles and more than 1K drones. Main target to be Kyiv; attack aims to pressure Kyiv into surrender. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 7:46 AM

Russia showing just how serious it is about peace tonight, launching waves of missiles and drones at Kyiv. Air defenses are working to knock them down. A series of explosions just rocked Ukraine’s capital. It’ll be another long night. — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) November 24, 2025 at 6:45 PM

This is a cascading/follow on effect from the Russian dictated, US “peace” ultimatum. Putin thinks he’s got the Ukrainians completely wrongfooted in regard to the US and is trying to press what he thinks is his advantage.

⚡️Update: Ukrainian homes burn as Russian missiles hit Kyiv in mass attack overnight. Several multistory residential buildings caught fire and at least six people in the capital were injured during what the Energy Ministry called “a massive combined attack…on infrastructure facilities.” [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) November 24, 2025 at 9:01 PM

Fascist Russia launching Kalibr cruise missiles from warships off the eastern Black Sea coast. Kyiv targeted by cruise, ballistic and aeroballistic missiles tonight, as well as Russian/Iranian Shahed attack drones. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 7:16 PM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and is being updated as new information emerges. Russia launched a large-scale attack against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Nov. 25, targeting critical infrastructure and residential neighborhoods with Shahed drones and Kinzhal ballistic missiles. Ukraine’s Energy Ministry described Russia’s overnight assault as “a massive combined attack…on energy infrastructure facilities.” At least one person in Kyiv has been killed and seven others injured, according to Kyiv City Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko. The full extent of the casualties and damage is still being investigated. Loud explosions were initially reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. local time and then repeatedly throughout the next hour, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. Authorities warned of a ballistic missile threat in Kyiv and said that air defenses were operating in the city. In the Pecherskyi district, several multistory residential buildings were damaged and caught fire, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Earlier, Kyiv Independent journalists reported drone activity in the neighborhood. One of the targets was a 22-story apartment building, which sustained damage to multiple floors. A 9-story residential building in the Dniprovskyi district also caught fire, leading to injuries and emergency rescue operations. Another two-story building in the district was hit, but did not catch fire. Ukraine’s Air Force also announced a missile threat across the entire country after MiG-31 bombers were recorded taking off from Russian airfields. Missile and drone activity were also reported in other regions, including Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts. The relentless campaign against Ukraine’s critical facilities and heating systems has been linked to the current U.S. push for Kyiv to accept a peace plan that largely favors Russia. “It’s a cold winter and a lot of the big energy-producing plants have been under attack, to put it mildly, to put it nicely,” U.S. President Donald Trump said on Nov. 21. President Volodymyr Zelensky also warned the Ukrainian people to expect continued attacks amid the ongoing peace negotiations — and urged international partners to take note of Russia’s disregard for diplomacy. “We must also be aware that Russia will not ease the pressure on us, on Ukraine, on our people,” Zelensky said hours before Russia launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv. “These days, these weeks, we must be very attentive to air raid alerts and all similar threats of attack. We understand exactly who we are dealing with … And it would be fair for all our partners — and above all for the American side — to take into account the threat that … if we are really ending the war, then there should be no missiles, no massive strikes on Ukraine, on our people.”

Here’s President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Ukraine Will Never Be an Obstacle to Peace – Address by the President Fellow Ukrainians! Today our delegation returned from Geneva after negotiations with the American side and European partners. Now the list of necessary steps to end the war can become doable. As of now, after Geneva, there are fewer points – no longer 28 – and many of the right elements have been taken into account in this framework. There is still work for all of us to do together – it is very challenging – to finalize the document, and we must do everything with dignity. We appreciate that most of the world is ready to help us and that the American side is approaching this constructively. Practically the entire day yesterday was filled with meetings – and it was challenging, extremely thorough work. Today, the entire day has been devoted to coordination with our partners in Europe. I have already spoken with the Presidents of Finland and Lithuania, with the President of the European Council, and with the Prime Ministers of Norway and Spain. I thank all of them for their clear and sincere support – for all the information that helps us. Ukraine is not alone, and that is important. Our team has already reported today on the new draft of steps, and this is indeed the right approach – I will discuss the sensitive issues with President Trump. Ukraine will never be an obstacle to peace – this is our principle, a shared principle, and millions of Ukrainians are counting on, and deserve, a dignified peace. We will do everything for this, and we are ready to work as quickly as possible. We also understand how many interests surround Ukraine – and above all, there is the interest from Russia to derail this opportunity for an agreement and to prolong the war. We can see which interests are intertwined, and who is trying really hard to weaken our position – Ukraine’s position – spreading disinformation, intimidating our people. We are countering every such attempt to derail the end of the war. Constructive work with partners is essential to us. We are safeguarding Ukraine’s interests and protecting Ukrainians – this is our key negotiating framework. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine and does everything to ensure Ukraine succeeds. We must also be cognizant that Russia will not ease its pressure on us, on Ukraine, on our people. In these days and weeks, it is essential to take air raid alerts and all similar strike threats very seriously. We clearly understand whom we are dealing with, and all necessary orders have been issued within the Air Force and across all other components of Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces. We will react. And it would be fair for all our partners – especially for the American side – to take into account the threat that their own intelligence also sees. If there are negotiations, if there is constructive engagement, if we are truly ending the war – then there must be no missiles, no massive strikes on Ukraine, on our people. This can indeed be ensured by those who are really strong in the world. And much depends on America. Russia started this war, and it is Russia that must end it. We are creating the necessary conditions for that through dialogue with our partners. And one more thing. Today I took part in the Crimea Platform Summit – a special format, the parliamentary dimension of the Crimea Platform. The summit was held in Sweden, and more than seventy parliamentary delegations and international organizations participated. The representation was strong and highly indicative. Countries remain on Ukraine’s side, and the hearts of people remain with Ukraine. The policies of most of our partners are grounded in the fact that people support us – they support the courage of Ukrainians and justice for people and states. It is important that the path to peace follows this very logic, and most importantly – that we remain strong, united, and effective so that Ukraine can achieve peace, a dignified peace. Thank you, thank you to every Ukrainian for your support. I am proud of our people. Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also addressed the participants of the Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform today.

Address by the President to the Participants of the Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform Thank you so much, dear ladies and gentlemen! Dear Sweden! Honorable Mr. Speaker and all the friends! Dear Ruslan! I’m glad that the Ukrainian Crimea Platform, and its parliamentary track, continues to work and keeps attention on a simple truth – every nation and every state must be respected, and the core principles that kept Europe peaceful longer than at any other time in its history must be protected. These principles are clear: respect for human life, no changing borders by force, and no “spheres of influence” – a polite term used to cover the desire to dominate other nations and wage wars of aggression. This is exactly what the Crimea Platform stands for: refusing to accept that launching wars of conquest is “normal,” and refusing to normalize cruelty toward people and nations. Thank you for taking this principled position, and for clearly stating that the annexation of Crimea in 2014 was illegal. We all understand the global reality – in a world of hundreds of nations, there are thousands of potential wars – some frozen, of course, some hidden under old deals, some still smoldering. But in most cases, peace is upheld by international law, by conventions, agreements, and the UN Charter. If these principles do not work here, in Europe, then where will they work? It is a rhetorical question – and behind it lies a global fear that war, not peace, could again become humanity’s everyday reality, as in darker times. We cannot allow that. Right now, we are at a critical moment. And we are working closely with the United States, with European partners, with many, many others to define steps that can end Russia’s war against us, against Ukraine, and bring real security. And there is a lot of noise in the media, a lot of political pressure, and even greater responsibility for the decisions ahead. Putin wants legal recognition for what he has stolen – to break the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty – and that’s the main problem. You all understand what that means. He wants it not only from Ukraine – he wants it from the whole world, and it’s very dangerous. And I want to stress one more thing – in the steps we’ve coordinated with the side of the U.S., we managed to keep extremely sensitive points on the table – including the full release of all Ukrainian prisoners of war under the “all-for-all” formula, and civilians, and the complete return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. These are important steps. But to achieve real peace, more, more is needed. Of course, we’ll continue working with partners, especially the United States, and look for compromises that strengthen, but not weaken us. And we will continue explaining how dangerous it is to pretend that aggression is something one can simply overlook and move on. And I ask you – do not stay silent, do not be passive observers of history – be participants. It is important to support Ukraine now, and I thank you for that support. It is important to support the negotiation process, and I am grateful for every piece of advice and every bit of information we receive from European leaders. And it is crucial to support the principles on which Europe stands – that borders cannot be changed by force; that war criminals must not escape justice; and that the aggressor must pay fully for the war he started – and this is why decisions on Russian assets are essential. Please support these decisions, and above all, keep pressure on Russia. Russia is still killing people. Every day. Occupied territories remain occupied. And that means Russia remains a criminal state. Today, almost 70 parliamentary delegations are present, and if parliaments in Europe, in the world, do not close their eyes to this, then no one will. Thank you for your support. Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s the video:

Georgia:

According to current reports, GD police arrested five people at today’s protest. The protesters are holding peaceful marches and are not engaging in any unlawful actions. Yet they are arrested simply for participating. #GeorgiaProtests Day 362

#TerrorinGeorgia [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 1:58 PM

Just minutes after three people were violently and arbitrarily arrested, Georgian protesters kept marching and sang the national anthem of Georgia, followed by the European Anthem.

Day 362 of uninterrupted protests. 🇬🇪 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 1:40 PM

You know what detained Georgian protesters do right upon release? They go back to the protests that same day. Sopo Markozia is one of such people. #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 5:00 PM

This is Luka Khizadze, a Georgian student, during his arrest today. He had been detained on administrative charges just a few days ago and only recently released. During today’s peaceful march, he led the crowd with a megaphone, urging cooperation and calm toward police. 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 3:14 PM

Yesterday, top regime propaganda media outlet, TV Imedi, had a sweeping attack on any and all independent media and CSO. Their turn for a total crackdown is approaching, I guess… And we still here “sorry, we don’t know how to channel the funds” from our partners… [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 10:01 AM

Russia desperately needs its puppet regime in Georgia for sanctions evasion. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 10:37 AM

Georgian political prisoner and journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli has completely lost vision in one eye while in jail due to keratoconus. In the other eye, only 10% vision remains. According to GYLA, despite many requests, Mzia is still denied exams and specialist consultations. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 4:34 AM

Sweden:

From Interfax Ukraine:

Sweden has no plans to change its position and will not recognize Russia’s illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard has said. “Let me be clear: Sweden does not recognize Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea or any other part of Ukraine. We will not reward aggression,” Stenergard said, commenting on the status of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia, The Guardian reports. She stressed that Sweden would continue to support Ukraine and demand a just peace. “Since Russia has not changed its position, Sweden and the EU have not changed theirs either. Our position remains unchanged: in order to achieve a just and lasting peace, borders cannot be changed by force. There can be no restrictions on the armed forces of Ukraine that would provoke further Russian aggression, and there can be no restrictions on the full sovereign rights of the Ukrainian people to choose their own path, which includes the path to EU membership. An agreement that includes these basic elements, that truly respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and has the support of its people, … will also have our support. But as long as Russian aggression continues, Sweden has a clear two-point plan to strengthen Ukraine and weaken Russia. You can count on our support,” Stenergard said.

Lithuania:

At night in Lithuania, the most intensive launches of balloons from Belarus in November were recorded. Because of this, Vilnius Airport suspended operations twice in the past 24 hours, and weather probes carrying contraband were also spotted in Latvia.

www.lrt.lt/naujienos/li… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 11:46 AM

The US:

Leavitt: “Any idea that the USA is not engaging in both sides equally to bring this war to an end is a complete fallacy…That could not be furthest from the truth.” I don’t know, Karoline. In my opinion, the fact that you can’t tell apart the victim and the aggressor is the whole freaking PROBLEM! [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 4:16 PM

One plan. Six pillars of international law demolished. Trump’s Ukraine plan requires the US to violate 71 international commitments, @EerikNKross has calculated. It systematically contradicts the legal order America built over 80 years—from the Geneva Conventions to NATO’s founding treaty: [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 6:08 PM

Each of six fundamental pillars—from territorial integrity to NATO’s open door—gets demolished: 71 total violations across 13 binding treaties, 23 political commitments, and 35 legal principles. Each element requires US to break existing commitments:

euromaidanpress.com/2025/11/24/t… — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 6:08 PM

Trump and his team don’t care about US law, either constitutional or statutory, they definitely don’t care about international law or any treaty obligations even if the latter count as statutory law.

The Washington Post writes that Trump did not delve into the details of his administration’s “peace plan” for Ukraine. White House departments don’t know what is going on.

www.washingtonpost.com/world/2025/1… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 4:48 AM

From The Washington Post:

KYIV — U.S. and Ukrainian officials said Sunday that they made progress in Geneva working through a new version of a controversial plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine ahead of a Thanksgiving deadline imposed by the United States, while President Donald Trump faced mounting criticism from lawmakers and his own base over the proposal. The top U.S. diplomat also de-emphasized the Thanksgiving deadline, suggesting more negotiations could be ahead. More talks are planned for this week, but details have not been released. As the talks were ongoing, Trump took to social media on Sunday morning to express his frustration over the delay in ending the war — something he claimed on the campaign trail he could do in “one day” and would accomplish before even returning to office. Trump said on Truth Social that he “inherited” the war, that Ukraine’s leaders were not sufficiently grateful for U.S. assistance, and that European countries were still buying oil from Russia. He did not criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin in the message. Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that a separate framework document outlines potential U.S. security guarantees to Ukraine, including pledges that Washington and its allies would assist if Ukraine faces aggression from Russian territory. But, sounding skeptical, she noted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 began from Belarus’s territory, and that security pledges Kyiv received in 1994 after giving up nuclear weapons stationed on its territory were not honored. “We are a very complicated partner for [the] U.S. because we also had a lot of different experiences,” Stefanishyna said. Ukraine was uninvolved in the drafting of the document that would dictate its future, which was delivered in Kyiv on Thursday by a U.S. military delegation led by Driscoll. U.S. lawmakers worried the initial proposal would further destabilize global security by rewarding Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine — raising questions over why Trump needs the deal signed so urgently, even if it comes at the expense of American and Ukrainian interests. “Some people better get fired on Monday for the gross buffoonery we just witnessed over the last four days,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-Nebraska) posted on X on Saturday. “This hurt our country and undermined our alliances, and encouraged our adversaries.” A U.S. official, who spoke like others on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said that the president hasn’t been as involved in the specifics. “You tell him, ‘I’m going to try to get a deal.’ He will say, ‘Great, go see what you can do.’ And that’s the level of detail he has,” the official said, later adding, “It’s been absolute chaos all day because even different parts of the White House don’t know what’s going on. It’s embarrassing.” A European official said it seemed Washington was “almost taken by surprise on the whole thing” on Friday. “Usually when there’s more to it, it feels different. … Our feeling has been, D.C. has been taken by surprise by Witkoff’s actions,” the official said.

More at the link.

Back to Ukraine.

Great final quote from Kyslytsya: “We were not sitting in the Netflix headquarters writing scripts that will be Oscar-nominated. We should not be driven by excitement or hype, but by responsibility and the complexity of the issues.” Stranger Things have happened? [image or embed] — William French (@wtfrench76.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 10:45 AM

The Kyiv Independent has the details. (emphasis mine)

Editor’s note: The story was updated with additional details. The United States and Ukraine praised the opening round of peace consultations in Geneva as “productive” and said they were encouraged by the pace of progress in a joint statement on Nov. 23. The two sides said they had drafted an “updated and refined peace framework” after the initial 28-point peace plan pushed by the Trump administration was met with backlash over conditions that heavily favored Russia. “The talks were constructive, focused, and respectful, underscoring the shared commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace,” the statement read, adding that any future ceasefire proposal would need to “fully uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty.” The joint announcement also noted that Ukraine “reaffirmed its gratitude for the steadfast commitment of the United States and, personally, President Donald J. Trump” and that both sides would “continue intensive work on joint proposals in the coming days.” In his nightly address on Nov. 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the plan had been reduced from its original 28 points, but did not disclose the new total. “As of now, after Geneva, there are fewer points – no longer 28 – and many of the right elements have been taken into account in this framework,” Zelensky said. However, sources cited by the Financial Times said the framework was cut to 19 points, without specifying which items were removed. Separately, Bloomberg reported that the revised version dropped the plan to allocate $100 billion in frozen Russian assets toward U.S.-led reconstruction and investment efforts in Ukraine. Roughly two-thirds of the $300 billion in frozen Russian assets are held in the EU, which is developing plans on using them for long-term support for Kyiv. Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister, said the reviewed draft left both sides feeling “positive” about the outcome. Talking to the Financial Times, the Ukrainian diplomat said that some of the most crucial points, such as territorial issues or relations between NATO, Russia, and the U.S., would be decided later by Zelensky and Trump. “Very few things are left from the original version,” Kyslytsia said. The initial outline of the plan imposed harsh conditions on Ukraine, including surrendering the entire Donbas region to Russia, reducing its military to 600,000 troops, and relinquishing NATO aspirations. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who represented Washington at the talks, said Trump is “quite pleased” with the progress made. “Today — and we’ve talked to (Trump) since — I think he’s quite pleased at the reports we’ve given him about the amount of progress that’s been made,” Rubio told reporters in Switzerland. “I think we all recognize that part of getting a final end to this war will require for Ukraine to feel that it is safe and it is never going to be invaded or attacked again,” he added. Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office and the leader of the Ukrainian delegation, confirmed the two sides “made very good progress and are moving forward to a just and lasting peace.” Over the weekend, Trump criticized Ukraine and Europe for their handling of the peace process as the U.S. intensifies efforts to broker a deal, but softened his tone after the Geneva talks. Rubio noted the peace plan is a “living, breathing document” and is still subject to change as peace talks continue. “Just because it’s printed on a piece of paper doesn’t indicate finality, so you get input, and based on that input, you make adjustments, and then you get more input,” he said. Trump, on Nov. 22, said the initial peace proposal was not Washington’s final offer to Ukraine amid widespread concern that Ukraine was being rushed into an unfavorable agreement. The initially imposed deadline of Nov. 27 could also be extended by several days, Rubio said, adding that he feels “optimistic” that a consensus will be reached “in a very reasonable period of time, very soon.” “Whether it’s Thursday, whether it’s Friday, whether it’s Wednesday, whether it’s Monday of the following week, we want it to be soon, because people are going to die,” Rubio said. Trump has previously said that Ukraine must make a decision by Thanksgiving Day in the U.S., which falls on Nov. 27. In a separate evening address, Zelensky said the Ukrainian delegation stressed the importance of maintaining active dialogue with Washington. “It is important that there is dialogue with the American representatives, and there are signals President Trump’s team is hearing us,” Zelensky said. “Diplomacy has been reinvigorated, and that’s good.” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was closely monitoring the Geneva negotiations but had not received the updated peace proposal, noting that there are currently no plans for subsequent talks between Russia and the U.S. this week. Amid talks in Geneva, Europe has reportedly issued a counterproposal to the initial 28-point peace plan. Reuters reported that the counterproposal would see Ukraine’s military capped at 800,000 troops in peacetime rather than 600,000 in the initial peace plan. Ukraine joining NATO falls on consensus among the alliance’s members, which does not exist, the reported proposal stipulates, while also prohibiting NATO from permanently stationing troops on the territory of Ukraine under its command in peacetime. The new peace proposal drops recognition of Russia’s occupation of Ukraine’s territories. “All civilian detainees and hostages will be returned, including children,” the proposed peace plan stipulates, as reported by Reuters. The counterproposal also calls for U.S.-backed security guarantees that mirror NATO’s Article 5, which, when invoked, considers an attack on one member an attack on all members. NATO’s Article 5 is a defining feature of the alliance. Several Ukrainian concessions are retained in the counterproposal, which allows Russia to rejoin the Group of Eight, which currently operates as the Group of Seven without Moscow’s participation. However, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz later rejected the possibility of Moscow rejoining the group, noting that none of the members, apart from the U.S., are open to it. Europe’s counterproposal, as reported by Reuters, also sees the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant fall under international control, with produced electricity divided between Ukraine and Russia. Moscow has already rejected the European plan but said it remains open to the initial version outlined by the U.S.

Putin and Russia now have another out. If they don’t get the original “peace” ultimatum they dictated to the US, then they’re not interested. This whole exercise now is for the Ukrainians to go through the motions like they did with the rare earth and other mineral extraction not a deal “deal”, with European backing, to cool Trump off and freeze out Vance, Witkoff, and Jared again. This cycle is going to repeat over and over because Trump has the attention span of a gnat on meth and just wants to be able to pronounced that he ended another war (the Israelis attacked in Gaza again yesterday, by the way, so that one is definitely resolved); Vance hates Zelenskyy, Ukraine, and Ukrainians; and both Witkoff and Jared do business with Dmitriev and want to do more in the future.

Unfortunately, the Ukrainians have to waste time on this to prevent other negative effects coming their way from the US.

Trump’s peace deal could quietly kill Ukraine’s best air defense trick. F-16 jamming pods need constant US reprogramming. Cut the aid, cut the specialists—and Ukraine’s air shield stops working. euromaidanpress.com/2025/11/22/f… [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 10:08 AM

From EuroMaidan Press:

A dramatic photo of a Ukrainian air force Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter hauling a heavy load of missiles, bombs and electronic warfare equipment into battle somewhere over Ukraine is a stark reminder of what Kyiv’s force’s could lose as the latest ultimatum from the White House looms. The single-engine, supersonic F-16—one of around 90 that a consortium of Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway has pledged to Ukraine—can be seen with AIM-9 infrared-guided air-to-air missiles, AIM-120 radar-guided air-to-air missiles, GBU-39 precision glide bombs, and, most strikingly, an AN/ALQ-131 jamming pod. Ukraine’s surviving F-16s—four have been lost—can do a lot of things. Shoot down Russian missiles and drones and bomb Russian troops. But they’re also the Ukrainian air force’s best electronic protection. With their AN/ALQ-131 pods and other electronic warfare kit, the F-16s can detect and jam Russian radars—not only protecting themselves from Russian air defenses, but also extending that protection over nearby Ukrainian jets that don’t have similar E.W. equipment. In particular, Ukraine’s ex-Soviet MiGs and Sukhois routinely fly with no protection at all. It’s not for no reason that the Ukrainian air force began organizing complex strike packages mixing Soviet- and Western-designed warplanes only after the first F-16s arrived in August 2024, followed a few months later by the first ex-French Dassault Mirage 2000s, which also carry jamming gear. “Sometimes when we arrive, there are already F-16s waiting there, or sometimes Mirages,” a Ukrainian fighter pilot said in an official video from March. The F-16s and Mirages “either cover the whole package that is sent there to [strike] our enemies, or also strike [themselves],” the pilot said. The F-16s’ AN/ALQ-131 in particular can “give you a pocket of air superiority for a moment’s time to achieve an objective that has strategic importance and impact,” a US Air Force official explained. But there’s a catch. The AN/ALQ-131 pods, which emit powerful radio signals to scramble the enemy’s own signals, require constant reprogramming. When the Russians change their frequencies, the Ukrainians must also change their own frequencies. It’s a non-stop electronic race. That reprogramming is a highly specialized task. And unless something has changed recently, it’s a task that the US Air Force performs on behalf of the Ukrainian Air Force. Working with data provided by Denmark and Norway, and staging some of its members in Europe, the Florida-based 68th Electronic Warfare Squadron handles the reprogramming. “This is not our standard operating procedure,” the USAF official said. And it’s not clear whether the Ukrainian air force or some allied European air force can take over. So when the administration of US Pres. Donald Trump and the regime of Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin secretly negotiated a so-called “peace deal” to end Russia’s 45-month wider war on Ukraine, it imperiled the F-16s’ unique jamming capability. The White House has threatened to withhold further US assistance to Ukraine unless Kyiv accepts the deal, which would hand Russia large swathes of Ukraine without safeguarding Ukraine’s future security. Zelenskyy has already rejected the deal, while also offering to negotiate a more equitable peace. It’s not yet clear what happens next. But another suspension of US aid to Ukraine is possible—and it may be more lasting than the previous suspension early this year. Any interruption in US assistance could hamstring the Ukrainian air force’s best aerial jammers, its F-16s. The Mirages could take over, but there are just a handful of the ex-French jets in Ukraine after one crashed in July.

The Speaker of Ukraine’s parliament has gone on record vehemently opposing the Russian dictated US “peace” ultimatum.

⚡️ Ukraine reiterates its ‘red lines’ amid speculations about military size, territory. Ukraine will not recognize the Russian occupation or accept restrictions on its army size or alliances, Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) November 24, 2025 at 1:51 PM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Ukraine remains ready for peace talks with Russia but will never formally recognize the Russian occupation or accept restrictions on its army size or alliances, Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Nov. 24. These are the “red lines” that nobody can cross, “neither physically, nor legally, nor morally,” Stefanchuk said during the Parliamentary Summit of the Crimean Platform in Stockholm. “No recognition of Russia‘s occupation of Ukrainian territories, no limits on the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and no veto over Ukraine’s choice of future alliances,” the official said.

More at the link.

Defense Express reports that Ukraine has developed new ballistic missiles, the FP‑7 and FP‑9. Fire Point intends to hand over the FP‑7 to the armed forces by late 2025, offering a range of up to 200 kilometers. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 8:52 AM

Afterwards, production and delivery of the FP‑9 are planned, with its stated range reaching as far as 855 kilometers. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 8:52 AM

Odesa:

Right now, Odesa is under massive russian drone attack! Power went out in some districts of the city. Reportedly, one of the drone struck a residential building. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 12:46 PM

Sumy:

In Sumy, the enemy deliberately targeted rescuers. Today, Russia launched yet another strike on Sumy. Emergency crews rushed to the site and immediately began extinguishing the fire. And at that very moment, while the firefighters units were working, the enemy carried out a second drone attack. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 1:59 PM

Rescuers dashed for cover in time, but the firetruck is destroyed. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 1:59 PM

Kharkiv:

When I stumble across something positive in my news feed about Ukraine, anything at all, it feels like a huge, rare surprise. Most of the time it’s bombings, deaths, and destruction. So here I am, sharing one of those rare good things: [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 1:33 PM

Moskalivka, Kharkiv Oblast:

In Kharkiv region a russian drone strike overnight ignited a fire at an agricultural enterprise in Moskalivka. Preliminary reports say a 48‑year‑old woman was injured, and about 60 pigs were killed as the farm went up in flames. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 8:43 AM

Pokrovsk:

In the Pokrovsk direction, operators of the 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment carried out a successful raid, destroyed and captured enemy forces, and evacuated the wounded servicemen of an adjacent unit.

t.me/c/1721372338… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 7:38 AM

Russia:

From Reuters:

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) – Russian state oil and gas revenue may fall in November by around 35% from the corresponding month in 2024 to 520 billion roubles ($6.59 billion) due to cheaper oil and a stronger local currency, Reuters calculations showed on Monday. Oil and gas revenue has been the most important source of cash for the Kremlin, making up a quarter of total federal budget proceeds. The revenue is also set to decline by 7.4% from October, excluding cyclical payments of the profit-based tax. The decline in proceeds is painful for Russia, which has heavily boosted defence and security spending since launching its military campaign in Ukraine, which it calls a special military operation, in February 2022. For the first 11 months of the year, the revenue is seen falling by 22% to 8 trillion roubles, on track to reach the 2025 target. According to Reuters calculations, the price of the Russian oil for tax purposes declined in the period from January to November, to stand at $57.3 per barrel from $68.3 in the 2024 period. At the same time, the rouble has strengthened to 81.1 per dollar from 91.7 in the period from January to November 2024. The finance ministry will publish its estimates on December 3. The ministry had initially planned to earn 10.94 trillion roubles from oil and gas sales this year, but falling oil prices led it to revise down that expectation last month, to 8.65 trillion roubles. Oil and gas revenue reached 11.13 trillion roubles last year. ($1=78.9500 roubles)

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

The video is claimed to be from Russia’s Krasnodar Krai (The location and timing have not been independently verified yet) Rate the accuracy of the air-defense fire and the safety of conducting such fire in densely populated urban areas [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 10:18 PM

Novorossiysk is under drone attack. Russian air defense is actively trying to take out the video operators; let’s hope this doesn’t result in fewer footages showing the aftermath of the strikes. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 3:44 PM

Rostov on Don, Russia:

A locomotive carrying military cargo was destroyed in Rostov-on-Don by partisans working from inside the railway system itself ATESH says the strike delayed ammunition and reinforcements to Russia’s Southern and Eastern fronts in Ukraine euromaidanpress.com/2025/11/23/a… [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 1:08 PM

Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia:

Moscow Oblast, Russia:

An urgent evacuation was announced in Zelenograd’s industrial zone, reportedly due to a missile threat. Students and staff of the Moscow Institute of Electronics, specializing in micro/nanoelectronics, radio engineering, and IT, are being directed to shelters. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 9:57 AM

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia:

At night, drones massively attacked Kstovo in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region. Andriushchenko from the Center for the Study of Occupation said the likely targets were the “Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodnefteorgsintez” refinery and the “SIBUR-Kstovo” petrochemical plant. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 4:09 AM

