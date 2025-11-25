Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It's a Good Thing the DOJ Is So Incompetent Under This Administration

It’s a Good Thing the DOJ Is So Incompetent Under This Administration

by | 19 Comments

I am on my way out the door to Henry’s dermatology appointment, so I wanted to leave you with this post.

Reading this article from Marc Elias, I am reminded of the scene from The Blues Brothers where Jake is making excuse after ridiculous excuse, his voice getting higher pitched with each totally unbelievable excuse.

Here you go!

DOJ Tries To Undo Damage of Its ‘Ham-Fisted’ Letter in Texas Gerrymander Case

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an amicus brief Monday supporting Texas’ gerrymandered congressional map, boldly claiming that the much-maligned letter it sent urging state leaders to redistrict was not, in fact, the reason why Texas redrew its map immediately after receiving the letter.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering the Texas case*, after a panel of three federal judges last week blocked the state from using the map in 2026.

The DOJ letter – which instructed Texas to redraw specific congressional districts because of their racial makeup, and threatened swift legal action if it did not comply – played a major role in the majority opinion. The judges concluded it was key evidence of racial gerrymandering.

Now, in its new brief, the DOJ has attempted to argue the court misinterpreted the letter and claimed the state did not redistrict because of it.

Federal judges last week blasted the DOJ letter and concluded the Texas gerrymander would not hold up in court.

“It’s challenging to unpack the DOJ Letter because it contains so many factual, legal, and typographical errors,” the judges wrote. “Indeed, even attorneys employed by the Texas Attorney General — who professes to be a political ally of the Trump Administration — describe the DOJ Letter as ‘legally unsound,’ ‘baseless,’ ‘erroneous,’ ‘ham-fisted,’ and ‘a mess.’”

The letter badly undermined the state’s argument that the gerrymander was motivated only by partisanship, they went on to say.

“Had the Trump Administration sent Texas a letter urging the State to redraw its congressional map to improve the performance of Republican candidates, the Plaintiff Groups would then face a much greater burden to show that race—rather than partisanship—was the driving force behind the 2025 Map,” the judges wrote. “But nothing in the DOJ Letter is couched in terms of partisan politics.”

The DOJ on Monday presented a different spin, trying to distance Texas lawmakers from the letter.

“The evidence clearly demonstrates that Texas was not doing DOJ’s supposed bidding—much less in a race-conscious way—but instead was engaged in a race-blind partisan gerrymander that happened to affect the districts DOJ identified,” the department claimed, adding, “[t]he record shows that Texas did not actually follow any purported DOJ directive to engage in racial gerrymandering.”

The DOJ’s new argument could come as a surprise to Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows (R), who explicitly said upon the map’s passage: “The Texas House today delivered legislation to redistrict certain congressional districts to address concerns raised by the Department of Justice.”

The DOJ also doubled down on its legal analysis in the letter and argued that federal judges had “mischaracterized” it as “direct[ing] Texas to engage in racial gerrymandering.”

Rather, “the letter urged Texas to eliminate race from consideration when redrawing those four districts (and all other districts as well),” the brief stated.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      OT PSA as I run out the door:  Deadline for reserving a slot in the pet calendar was 20 minutes ago, but since I will be gone for the next 2-3 hours, you are welcome to send email with your pet names.  As long as the email is waiting for me when Henry and I get home, you’re good.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      While initially creating six clones of Lintilla, the machine used to clone her had a slight break down. The machine got stuck in a loop, and by the time one Lintilla clone had already been created, a half a clone had already been started. Therefore, the thing could not be shut off without technically committing murder and would thus go on creating Lintillas indefinitely.

      This problem taxed the minds first of the cloning engineers, then of the clergy, then of the letters page of Siderial Record Straightener, and finally of the cloning machine company’s lawyers. The lawyers experimented vainly with various ways of redefining murder, reevaluating it, and in the end even respelling it in the hope that no one would notice.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      @NotMax: I blame W.

      Transcript of September 20, 2001 address to Congress:

      […]

      Our war on terror begins with al Qaeda, but it does not end there. It will not end until every terrorist group of global reach has been found, stopped and defeated. (Applause.)

      […]

      Americans are asking: How will we fight and win this war? We will direct every resource at our command — every means of diplomacy, every tool of intelligence, every instrument of law enforcement, every financial influence, and every necessary weapon of war — to the disruption and to the defeat of the global terror network.

      This war will not be like the war against Iraq a decade ago, with a decisive liberation of territory and a swift conclusion. It will not look like the air war above Kosovo two years ago, where no ground troops were used and not a single American was lost in combat.

      Our response involves far more than instant retaliation and isolated strikes. Americans should not expect one battle, but a lengthy campaign, unlike any other we have ever seen. It may include dramatic strikes, visible on TV, and covert operations, secret even in success. We will starve terrorists of funding, turn them one against another, drive them from place to place, until there is no refuge or no rest. And we will pursue nations that provide aid or safe haven to terrorism. Every nation, in every region, now has a decision to make. Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists. (Applause.) From this day forward, any nation that continues to harbor or support terrorism will be regarded by the United States as a hostile regime.

      […]

      It was easily foreseeable that every tyrant, and wannabe tyrant, would start using the same language – “all my opponents are terrorists”.

      And, of course, (nearly) every single person on the planet has “global reach” via the phone they have in their hand all the time.

      And here we are.

      Grr…

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jackie

      Other comedy gold:

      Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host with a history of drinking, insisted that he would conduct a “uniform inspection” if Sen Mark Kelly (D-AZ) is recalled to active duty, after he participated in a video reminding U.S. troops not to obey illegal orders.

      “So ‘Captain’ Kelly, not only did your sedition video intentionally undercut good order & discipline…but you can’t even display your uniform correctly,” Hegseth ranted on Tuesday in a social media post. “Your medals are out of order & rows reversed. When/if you are recalled to active duty, it’ll start with a uniform inspection.”

      —RawStory

      Looking at Kelly’s photo, I’m wondering if the photo was reversed? I also enjoyed the writer’s description of Kegseth! ;-)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WereBear

      I said that just last night, after we watched Justice Matters on Youtube. Legal Eagle is also good about tracking the crimes.

      What I said was, “Only the best people!” while jumping up and down a bit, but same-same.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Dave

      @Jackie: He’s so pathetic this is Mickey Mouse bullshit to establish dominance that show he really is nothing but every inept 0-3 ever. This would absolutely fail to play to everyone but halfwits and losers.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      kindness

      And yet Alioto set aside the 3 Federal judges that over-ruled the redistricting.  My thinking is Alioto knows even if the case reaches this Supreme Court, his side would lose.  I think they are going to play out the clock and try to run the elections with the new districts because the case is still working it’s way.

      15 Supreme Court justices, the new one’s nominated by the next Democratic president would begin saving us.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Fester Addams

      Hegseth ranted on Tuesday in a social media post. “Your medals are out of order & rows reversed. When/if you are recalled to active duty, it’ll start with a uniform inspection.”

      Fucking mirrors, how do they work?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      gene108

      @Jackie:

      Looking at Kelly’s photo, I’m wondering if the photo was reversed? I also enjoyed the writer’s description of Kegseth! ;-)

      Photo is fine. The Navy does its medals and ribbons in a different order than other branches. Sen. Kelly displayed them in the correct order for a naval officer.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Aziz, light!

      Alito stayed the ruling against the gerrymander and the Roberts court may yet wave away all objections to racial discrimination by state legislatures. That’s their goal anyway.

      Reply

