Jackaltariat Bleg, E-Reader Edition

Hey, everyone…a quick semi-technical question.

These days, I read books almost exclusively on my Kindle–a Kindle Voyage to be precise, from almost 10 years ago. Some combination of old eyes needing the capacity to increase type size as the day goes on; having a spouse who strangely enough enjoys not having me turn on the bedside light when my insomnia sets me to reading at 3 a.m.; and just being tired of accreting more stuff has made me a convinced and happy e-ink reader after decades of saying dead trees or nothing!

Jackaltariat Bleg, E-Reader Edition

BUT…I’m getting tired of being locked into Jeff Bezos’s walled garden and would like to buy books in ways that support bookstores, or at least don’t help wreck them.  Bookstore.org offers e-books in a program that allegedly helps independents, though my local (Brookline Booksmith) told me they weren’t participating in the e-book offering. (They do on the physical book side.) And, of course, there’s everywhere else in the e-book space. So there are alternatives…

…but I have this by now quite huge Kindle library.

So, my question(s): A) am I being stupid in trying to navigate around Amazon in this instance? The argument that I am is that nothing I do in this space will alter any of the players’ behavior or outcome, so why put myself through any grief to achieve a performative result.

B) If that’s not true, or at least unproven, then what are my alternatives? The obvious one (as far as I’ve been able to discover) is the Onyx Boox Go 7, (I’d opt for the grayscale one, not the color machine).  It’s anAndroid based e-ink reader that can read Kindle books via the Android Kindle app, and read any other format via yet more apps. My concern (besides the fact that it’s a bit spendy) is that being a fully-capable Android tablet the distraction possibilities are too great. Anyone with any experience with the Boox world with views on this?

And if not that particular device, any other thoughts? Again, the goal is to be able to read my existing library while sourcing new books from anyplace I want.

Whaddaya got, oh Jackaltariat?

Also too: thanks in advance.

Image: Jean-Baptiste Camille Corot, Interrupted Reading, 1870

    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      I have a few Kindle books on my Galaxy S24 Ultra.  I’ve also got a few things from Project Gutenberg and similar sites.  i’ve not done a lot of book-reading on it, but you might want to consider that type of option a little more, if your screen works for you for that use case.

      (I’ve bought several tablets over the last few decades and think they still aren’t there yet.  Samsung Android ones would get slow faster than I felt they should, and fell off the update list too quickly.  (I don’t know about ones from the last 5 years or so.)  I’ve bought a few iPad Airs over the last few years, thinking I’d use them for e-mail on trips, web browsing, and similar things, but even they seemed too heavy and awkward for extended reading.  Having at least one die on doing an OS update (a boot-loop of death kinda thing) hasn’t convinced me that they’re worth the money, either.  :-/  They’re great for having the local weather radar displayed by the door when you want to walk the dog, though!)

      Choices are good, but choices are hard!

      HTH a tiny bit.  Good luck!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Motivated Seller

      You could try a small/modest reading light.  My spouse has one with variable levels of light intensity. Its the little baby-blue one made by “Glocusent”. Does its job without much fuss.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      I also try to avoid further enriching Bezos, but I do wind up enriching Tim Cook.  I read books from the Apple iBook App Store on my iPad and for many books there is an iBook version.  Not all, I admit – for example Jin Yong’s novels, which are criminally under-translated into English, are available only on Kindle but so far I’ve been able to find an IBook version for mostly everything else.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Chetan Murthy

      Tom, I don’t know the details of your Kindle device, but I have used both an older Kindle Oasis, and a modern Kindle Paperwhite (bought 1yr ago, newest model) and I -never- buy from e-books from Amazon.  Heck, I leave the thing in “airplane mode” so I never see ads (hahahaha).

      Instead, I side-load books using the USB port.  I’ve done it from (KDE) Linux, but (so I understand) it’s even more built-in from MacOS and Windows: you plug that sucker in, and the Finder or whatever recognizes the device and mounts it automatically.  The only hitch is you have to convert your e-books to AZW3 format (EPUB doesn’t work).  For Linux, there’s a suite of tools (Calibre) that does the trick, and I’m pretty certain there’s a MacOS port.  I would be shocked if there weren’t a Cygwin port, and heck, of course there’ll be a WSL2 port (since that’s just “run the Debian binaries”).  No idea if there’s a native Windows version.

      In any case, I reiterate that I’ve never bought an e-book from AMZN for this puppy, and I read -exclusively- on the Kindle these days.

      ETA: my professor friend who convinced me to go this route, has been reading on Kindles for well over a decade, always on Oasis, and always on old/old/OLD devices.  I would be -shocked- if your device didn’t support loading ebooks via USB.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JetsamPool

      I do most of my reading on Libby, but then I have no desire to keep most books after reading them, so the library works better for me.  Hoopla also a large collection to borrow from.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Percysowner

       

      I admit, I do all of my reading on my Ipad. I can get apps to read books from every Ebook publisher as well as privately created PDFs, EPUBs, etc. I have been told that e-readers are better for your eyes, but I haven’t had any issues yet.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Percysowner: I used to read on my 2-in-1 convertible laptop, but found that the allure of “the internet is a click away, let’s check our email/LG&M/B-J” was just too irresistible.  A Kindle makes that much harder — gotta switch to a different device.  But for sure, a laptop/tablet means you can read PDFs, and that’s valuable.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      ColoradoGuy

      I use an iPad for all my Kindle content, plus it supports all the other ebook formats as well. It has calibrated photo-grade color and supports every browser out there. And supports not just headphones, but full Dolby Atmos spherical audio when using Airpods Pro. You can listen to surround sound while reading a book, if you like, and the Airpods Pro also have very effective noise cancellation. So you can be in your own little sonic cocoon, enjoying a good book, while surrounded by the noise and bustle of a public lobby.

      In other words, it does more than a full desktop setup, while weighing no more than a physical hardbound book. I use the Zugu book-style case, in leather color, of course. Close the cover, it goes to sleep.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      DK

      I just use my android phone and apps. I started using the phone while my tablet  charged and then just stopped using the tablet. I currently have books in three apps.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Chetan Murthy: I should have added that you don’t need a KDE GUI app to do the conversion: there is a CLI tool “ebook-convert” that does it.  It’s based on a pile of libraries (C and Python) but no GUI.  It comes as part of Calibre, so it’s possible that one needs to install the whole thing — I don’t know, since I always just install via the system installer of Debian/Ubuntu.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Quinerly

      Gorgeous painting.

      I’ve tried with tablets, Kindles for reading books. Fail miserably. I have problems with mentally focusing.

      Gotta hold the book. Smell the book. Touch the pages. You don’t want to know how many books I own. Floor to ceiling built in bookcases. Old St. Louis house and now here in Santa Fe.

      Reply

