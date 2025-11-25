Hey, everyone…a quick semi-technical question.

These days, I read books almost exclusively on my Kindle–a Kindle Voyage to be precise, from almost 10 years ago. Some combination of old eyes needing the capacity to increase type size as the day goes on; having a spouse who strangely enough enjoys not having me turn on the bedside light when my insomnia sets me to reading at 3 a.m.; and just being tired of accreting more stuff has made me a convinced and happy e-ink reader after decades of saying dead trees or nothing!

BUT…I’m getting tired of being locked into Jeff Bezos’s walled garden and would like to buy books in ways that support bookstores, or at least don’t help wreck them. Bookstore.org offers e-books in a program that allegedly helps independents, though my local (Brookline Booksmith) told me they weren’t participating in the e-book offering. (They do on the physical book side.) And, of course, there’s everywhere else in the e-book space. So there are alternatives…

…but I have this by now quite huge Kindle library.

So, my question(s): A) am I being stupid in trying to navigate around Amazon in this instance? The argument that I am is that nothing I do in this space will alter any of the players’ behavior or outcome, so why put myself through any grief to achieve a performative result.

B) If that’s not true, or at least unproven, then what are my alternatives? The obvious one (as far as I’ve been able to discover) is the Onyx Boox Go 7, (I’d opt for the grayscale one, not the color machine). It’s anAndroid based e-ink reader that can read Kindle books via the Android Kindle app, and read any other format via yet more apps. My concern (besides the fact that it’s a bit spendy) is that being a fully-capable Android tablet the distraction possibilities are too great. Anyone with any experience with the Boox world with views on this?

And if not that particular device, any other thoughts? Again, the goal is to be able to read my existing library while sourcing new books from anyplace I want.

Whaddaya got, oh Jackaltariat?

Also too: thanks in advance.

Image: Jean-Baptiste Camille Corot, Interrupted Reading, 1870