After the boekenmarkt, I did my usual wanderings around the city. This set is from Friday afternoon.
One of the highlights of Friday afternoon’s wanderings was a stop at my favorite patat frites stands, Vlaams friteshuis “Vleminckx de Sausmeester”. With fresh made fries and a wide array of sauce possibilities, this is a great spot for an afternoon snack (and a large will likely fill you up like a meal). I had my favorite sauce combo: oorlog (which means ‘war’), which consists of mayonnaise, satay sauce, and (optional) onions. Heel lekker!
The alleyway where Vleminckx de Sausmeester is located and where I enjoyed my fries.
I don’t know what Rain Kiss does or sells, but they do have a cute little vehicle.
