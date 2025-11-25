Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Captain C – Netherlands, September 2024 Part 16: Amsterdam Part 5

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Captain C

After the boekenmarkt, I did my usual wanderings around the city.  This set is from Friday afternoon.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 16: Amsterdam Part 5 8
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 13, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 16: Amsterdam Part 5 7
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 13, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 16: Amsterdam Part 5 6
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 13, 2024

One of the highlights of Friday afternoon’s wanderings was a stop at my favorite patat frites stands, Vlaams friteshuis “Vleminckx de Sausmeester”.  With fresh made fries and a wide array of sauce possibilities, this is a great spot for an afternoon snack (and a large will likely fill you up like a meal).  I had my favorite sauce combo:  oorlog (which means ‘war’), which consists of mayonnaise, satay sauce, and (optional) onions.  Heel lekker!

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 16: Amsterdam Part 5 5
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 13, 2024

The alleyway where Vleminckx de Sausmeester is located and where I enjoyed my fries.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 16: Amsterdam Part 5 4
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 13, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 16: Amsterdam Part 5 3
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 13, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 16: Amsterdam Part 5 2
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 13, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 16: Amsterdam Part 5 1
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 13, 2024

I don’t know what Rain Kiss does or sells, but they do have a cute little vehicle.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 16: Amsterdam Part 5
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 13, 2024

