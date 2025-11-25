Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Red State Peeps, Please Tell Us How It Feels When We Say We Want to Throw Your States Overboard

43 Comments

Busy day!  Just started catching up on comments in my earlier thread.  Just about 40 comments in.

I am seriously asking, how does it feel to hear your friends on Balloon Juice talking about dumping your states overboard?

No big deal?  You know we’re just venting frustration?

Do you think “what am I, chopped liver?”  “Some friends you are!”

Do you think we are showing our privilege, or being clueless or oblivious to how it feels to be a blue person in a red state?

Seriously asking.  I grew up in Chicago, and I live in a college town, even if we are surrounded by rural or red areas, so I have no idea.

Open thread.

 

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      Nukular Biskits

      Boy, that’s a tough question there.

      The fed-up-with-these-belligerently-ignorant-MAGA-assholes part of me BEGS y’all to do that.

      The more (?) mature part of me knows that blue states kicking red states to the curb will hurt a LOT of red state folks who aren’t MAGA or were and have seen the errors of their ways.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      eclare

      As someone who has always voted blue and moved to a red state to take care of elderly parents, it makes me want to say fuck you.  Walk a mile in my shoes.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      different-church-lady

      a) Maybe we should not pay too much attention to the dumb shit people say in frustration.

      b) Maybe we should spend less time saying dumb shit in frustration.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      terraformer

      Scott Bessent a couple of days ago:

      You know the best way to bring your inflation rate down? Move from a blue state to a red state. Blue state inflation is half a percent higher. And that is because they don’t deregulate.

      So hey, it’s *easy*! We can throw states overboard willy-nilly, as needed

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      Something something more people voted for Harris in Texas than in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont combined.

      Something something more people voted for Tmurp in California than in Texas.

      As Cheryl Rofer says:

      ‪Cheryl Rofer‬
      ‪@cherylrofer.bsky.social‬
      10mo

      Solidarity, people!

      Not recriminations

      Not “I told you so.”

      Solidarity.

      We’re all in this together.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Nettoyeur

      I live in a blue dot in red Tennessee. Every few years some TN GOPer starts talking secession.  Last time around, then Gov Bill Haslam joined in. When his staff explained that without Fed handouts, the State of Tennessee would not be sble to make payroll in anout two months, the chatter died fast. Tennesseeans love them some of that thar cheap TVA electricity and flood control, plus all the goodies the Great Smokies Natl Park brings.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      B1naryS3rf

      Ohio. Born and raised. Now living in again. Watching it go from a true swing state to a MAGAt hell hole has been depressing.

      But our state won’t stay that way forever, not with the major trends of the critical importance of the Great Lakes region developing – and the real estate robber barons know it. So how to endure?

      I don’t know the answers expect one thing I do emphasize is you will not shut us up. All “those people” who feel disengaged, despondent and down are now learning the hard way what indifference gets you. And to the rest of America, you love your Ohio memes and jokes, but let me tell you – what they did to us, they’re doing to you, or preparing to. 

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Josie

      It used to make me angry enough to answer stupid stuff like that. I soon realized, however, that negative feelings about others, such as racism, misogyny, and hatred of red state populations are pretty ingrained, and nothing I say will change their minds. So I just keep my thoughts to myself now and keep on voting and working for a better Texas.​

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      As I’m catching up on the previous thread, I’m saying that there was quite a bit of discussion already about how it feels to be in a red state and hear the let’s ditch Florida or let’s ditch Texas or let’s ditch Ohio.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WendyBinFL

      Comparing attitudes of blue-state vs. red-state Democrats, I empathize with the disgust and despair on “both sides,” haha! My husband and I were raised and educated in New York, began our careers in Manhattan, and raised two children in Connecticut. Proud progressives. Now we are retired in Florida, living in a very red city on the Gulf Coast. Talk about culture shock! We have found kindred spirits here, and cherish them, but have close relationships with some MAGA neighbors, too. I remind myself that we’re all doing the best we can, and judge no one. Others may find that annoying… sorry!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @eclare:

      As someone who has always voted blue and moved to a red state to take care of elderly parents, it makes me want to say fuck you. Walk a mile in my shoes.

      Exactly.

      Having lived in a deep red area back in Central Misery for 22+ years, then moving back to “blue” Denver, I really learned to appreciate what I’d left, and have no patience with such utterings, particularly from people who never lived it or walked it in terms of their political geography.

      It’s why I track the ‘No Kings’ map to see where in various Bumfucks people were rallying because it’s easy for me to do that here, not so much for them.  Thus, shitting on them, even if it’s a general “RED STATES SUCK!!!” way (which we all understand at one level) is one of the dumbest things people here can do.

      And #19 irt the black population in red states in the South.  Yeah, let’s toss them to the proverbial wolves…again.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rikyrah

      I live in my blue city in my blue State.

      I know my privilege. I really do.

      I know we can’t throw away Red States. For me, as a Black woman, I will not abandon the 50% of the American Black population that lives South of the Mason/Dixon in those Red States

      Reply
    20. 20.

      les

      What does that mean? sittin’ here on the Kansas-Missouri border, I say-fuck these states, blue states take charge, cuz what the blue folk want is to make things better for everyone.

      If you mean “let’s all have a revolution,” well, that’s really too dumb to consider.

      If it’s “no voice unless your state pays more fed taxes than it gets fed money,” well, I’d have to think about where we’d  be if NY and Cali ran everything, cuz those folk are odd.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ohio Mom

      @B1naryS3rf: As I see it, our state has two big problems: one is, our population both shrinking and aging, we don’t have enough young people to balance out the old crabby Republicans.

      That’s a vicious cycle, as we get more conservative, we repel young people, there’s very little about Ohio that is hip and happening to serve as a magnet.

      The other big problem is, we are terribly gerrymandered and the Republicans in the Statehouse are downright reactionary. They get nuttier every year. I’ll be voting for Amy Acton (D) for Governor of course but if she wins, I don’t expect her to have any success with that legislature.

      I agree though that we are well situated for when climate change ramps up. Yeah, let’s have the planet self destruct, that might make Ohio saner.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I remember when Wisconsin was on people’s list of states to write off.  It pissed me off.  I know how much work people have been and are continuing to put in to fix the place.

      It particularly rankled to hear Californians doing it.  Because CA is doing fine right now, but it spent a lot of time in the GOP column and a lot of really shitty policies got started there.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      @Josie: I used to live a Red state, and now I live in Blue state. But it’s the same state–Virginia– and I’m basically the same person still. I’d like to think I’m a better person now than I was 20 years ago but if I am, it’s because I learned stuff, not because my state turned Blue.

      I attribute this phenomenon of people trashing Red states and the people who live in them to personal insecurities. Every group has its members who need to look down on other groups and people, and “Liberals” are no exception. I think those who don’t need to look down on other groups and people are that way because they are secure in themselves, and don’t need to project their insecurities onto others.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      JanieM

      It’s not as if red states are the only target of sneering around here.

      A comment from last February on this blog:

      Canadian oil is similar to Venezuala’s.  It takes specialized refineries to crack.  There are a few along the American Gulf (of Mexico) coast and up north by the Canadian border.  Those refineries can’t be easily converted to crack lighter grades of crude oil.  I’m sorry New England and northern NY will now pay more but Maine, New Hampshire and upstate NY voted for this.  Welcome to the FA part of FOFA.

      Somehow I don’t believe the “I’m sorry” part given the FOFA [sic] jab. I certainly didn’t “vote for this,” but it’s extra special when the information cited in support of the sneer isn’t even correct. Maine voted for Kamala by almost seven percentage points, New Hampshire by about 2.8% acc’ to Wikipedia. I don’t know where this commenter was getting their info, but it’s a reminder that nothing people write on the internet can be trusted.

      I belong to several groups of people that are often singled out here for collective sneering. Who needs it?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      frosty

      @different-church-lady: a) Maybe we should not pay too much attention to the dumb shit people say in frustration. b) Maybe we should spend less time saying dumb shit in frustration.

      That pretty much covers it. I would add c) Maybe we should spend less time saying too clever by half shit that isn’t going to be as funny as we think it is.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      JML

      I remember when CA was considered THE republican state, so I never want to throw states out of the union, no matter how badly their leadership disappoints or noisy parts of their citizenry enrage…but I understand harsh words said in frustration too.

      Things are bad in a lot of states that show little sign of change…right now. We want the instant gratification. And we thought we’d flipped a bunch of states back into better places with Obama only to have things slide away again, and faster than we thought. (hi, racism! fuck off.) It takes longer than we’re willing to accept these days, but when change comes, sometimes it accelerates in a hurry and flips for good. (Texas and NC are two places that have that feel to me; it may not happen as soon as I want, but I can see the path and can see how it sticks)

      Missouri & Iowa were very winnable for a long time and sent great senators to DC. VA was seemingly impossible for an epically long time. NJ used to be seen as a swing state.

      I maintain hope. It’s better than the alternative.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      PaulWartenberg

      I am trapped in Florida.

      I fully understand why you would cut to saw off this state and send it to South America like Bugs Bunny.

      Just give me and the other BJers in the Sunshine Hellhole to swim to the Georgia border first. I was born in Albany, I should be able to fit right back in…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Shalimar

      As someone who lives dead center in the Panhandle, there are good people here but so much MAGA bullshit that it doesn’t offend me if people want this part of Florida to secede and get the fuck out of the US.  I do think once you get down to Tampa and Miami it is a lot better and more multicultural, and it is a shame they are stuck with my area tipping the whole state to evil so often.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      OGliberal

      While I’ve been in Nashville for almost 2-years, my family recently joined me here a few weeks back.  Live in the city, just South of downtown.  I like it here better than blue state NJ and more blue than purple PA where we came from.  I will admit that I love living in a city so that may make me a bit biased – we were in the Trumpy suburbs in NJ and very Trumpy bumfuck in PA. (the people in PA were much nicer than the folks in NJ, even though many are kind of nuts politically) Maybe Davidson County can secede from Tennessee?  Within county limits we have the city, a big reservoir (thanks TVA!), an international airport, etc.  What else do we need?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Bionic Space Jellyfish

      I ignore it. It’s mostly the chattering of the chronically online.

      My blue town in a red state went more blue than our blue cities did. I’m focused on that and our local politics. Blue states are a lot closer to becoming red states than they like to pretend.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      SpaceUnit

      I don’t look down on red states, but as a Coloradan I look down on states that are less square-shaped.

       

      To hell with states with squiggly borders.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      rikyrah

      I honestly don’t believe there are that many true Red States. I believe there are a number of VOTER SUPPRESSED States.

      True Red States? They are half the actual Red States. And, it’s those smaller states, where if we took all their Electoral College Votes, it’d be barely over 100.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Deputinize America

      Blue dot in a red exurb outside a deep blue city in a red state.

      We deserve all the heaping helpings of shit that can be delivered, because my neighbors are fucking smug about their “rugged bootstraps”.  That can deliver some seriously needed lessons on the value of cooperation and mutual efforts.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Deputinize America

      @WaterGirl:

      I think the smart money is on “you know all those ag subsidies and rural infrastructure things we always supported? Fuck it, we can’t afford it – we’re going to reconsolidate our political and economic strength around cities.  Good luck voting yourselves money without us supporting you from here on out.”

      Twas the shattering of the earmark that wrought true ruin.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @les: No odder than anywhere else.  The myth that NY and CA are (more) nuts has just been the gop framing for decades now.   I won’t speak for Austonians.  They do still pride themselves on keeping “Austin weird”, right?  FYI Austin is awesome in nearly every way.  I do hope Austonians keep it weird forever.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      The Crimson Pimpernel

      I identify and align more with the blue states where I grew up than the red state where I have lived for 30 years.  I don’t want to be the kind of person who overgeneralizes people or whole states.  I would like us to focus more on making the whole country, especially states like mine, more livable for minorities of all kinds, children, and women of child-bearing age.  Dismissal is so much easier than figuring out how to address daunting problems.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RSA

      @rikyrah:  I know my privilege. I really do.

      I know we can’t throw away Red States. For me, as a Black woman, I will not abandon the 50% of the American Black population that lives South of the Mason/Dixon in those Red States.

      Very well put.

      Reply

