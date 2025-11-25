Busy day! Just started catching up on comments in my earlier thread. Just about 40 comments in.

I am seriously asking, how does it feel to hear your friends on Balloon Juice talking about dumping your states overboard?

No big deal? You know we’re just venting frustration?

Do you think “what am I, chopped liver?” “Some friends you are!”

Do you think we are showing our privilege, or being clueless or oblivious to how it feels to be a blue person in a red state?

Seriously asking. I grew up in Chicago, and I live in a college town, even if we are surrounded by rural or red areas, so I have no idea.

Open thread.