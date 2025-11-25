We will have 2 calendars again this year – we have over 240 pets, so that comes to about 10 pets per page. So unless a photo is low resolution, everybody in the calendar should have a pretty good-sized spot!
The list below SHOULD include everyone who sent an email message with their pet names, etc.
If you wrote to me and you are not on this list, I just fucked up, don’t take it personally – and let me know ASAP!
Please check the following:
- Make sure you are on the list!
- Your nym is spelled correclty
- Participating pets are all listed
- Pet names and spelled correctly
- The heart column is correct for each pet
Please send me email or let me know in the comments if someone is missing or something is not correct.
Funny, our first pet is Dobby and our last pet on the list is Duby.
|Nym
|Pet Name
|
Heart
|1by0
|Dobby
|
heart
|1by0
|Freya
|1by0
|Chickpea
|1by0
|Stringbean
|1by0
|Bentley
|Ann McC lurker
|Theo
|
heart
|Ann McC lurker
|Dori
|AnthroBabe
|Dexter
|Auntie Anne
|Miette
|Auntie Anne
|ChaiSon + Hime
|Aziz, light!
|Emmy
|bald_dachshund
|Len
|
heart
|bald_dachshund
|Bean
|bald_dachshund
|Millie
|bald_dachshund
|Carmie
|
heart
|bald_dachshund
|Jasmine
|
heart
|bald_dachshund
|Bea
|
heart
|Barbara I
|Francesca
|Barbara I
|Kaysha
|Barbara I
|Louis-Martin
|Barbara I
|Paddy
|Barbara I
|Robby
|Barbara I
|Sophie
|Barbara I
|Hayleigh
|Barbara I
|Austin
|Barbara I
|Freddy
|Barbara I
|Coco
|BeautifulPlumage
|Cleo Marie
|beckya57
|Rocky
|beckya57
|Scribbles
|Bella Pea
|Callie
|BigG
|Poobah
|BigG
|Pixel
|BigG
|Kickapoo? heart photo?
|brendancalling
|BrettH
|Rosie
|BruceFromOhio
|Leo
|BruceFromOhio
|Luna
|BruceFromOhio
|Clementine
|BruceFromOhio
|Goopy
|BruceFromOhio
|Sevina
|Butch Fries
|Scout + Ranger
|Butch Fries
|Woody?
|caringandsensitive
|Chloe
|Cat Radio
|Tiramisu
|Cat Radio
|Ziggy
|Christine A
|Sanders
|
heart
|Cintibud
|Valjean
|Cliosfanboy
|Jazz
|Cliosfanboy
|Fritz
|
heart
|Cliosfanboy
|Pretzel
|
heart
|comrade scotts agenda of rage
|Bonnie
|comrade scotts agenda of rage
|Twinkle
|comrade scotts agenda of rage
|Chirpy
|Cthulhu
|Skipper
|
heart
|Cthulhu
|TumTum
|Cthulhu
|Fireball
|
heart
|Cthulhu
|JiJi
|Cthulhu
|Kira
|Cthulhu
|Niya
|cvannatta
|Captain
|cvannatta
|Fluffbot
|daize
|Leeloo
|daize
|Mimi
|daize
|Oyster
|daize
|Seamus
|daize
|Sparkle
|daize
|Moo
|daize
|Janeway
|daize
|Otis
|daize
|Boots
|Darby’s Mom
|Darby
|EarthWindFire
|Penny
|EmbraceYourInnerCrone
|Hughie
|EmbraceYourInnerCrone
|Buddy
|
heart
|EmbraceYourInnerCrone
|Curren
|
heart
|emrys
|Moe
|emrys
|Blizzard
|emrys
|Princess
|emrys
|Malkin
|emrys
|Duchess
|emrys
|Hazel
|emrys
|PIxie
|
heart
|emrys
|Daisy
|excruciverbiage
|Callista
|excruciverbiage
|Cathulhu
|excruciverbiage
|Kabo
|
heat
|excruciverbiage
|Kananaskis
|excruciverbiage
|Topaxi
|excruciverbiage
|Zigzag
|excruciverbiage
|Luna
|GBinChicago
|Max
|GBinChicago
|Seamus
|GBinChicago
|Spooky
|
heart
|GBinChicago
|Violet
|GBinChicago
|Willow
|glc
|Chester
|Glidwrith
|Nox
|Glidwrith
|Noche
|Glidwrith
|Whimsy
|HinTN
|Franklin
|HinTN
|Phantom
|HinTN
|Lincoln + Lightning + Abby
|
3 hearts
|Honus
|Spot + Inga
|Honus
|Sydney
|jackmac
|Bailey
|Jager
|Anze the Dog
|
heart
|Joey Maloney
|Charlemagne
|Joey Maloney
|Streak
|Joey Maloney
|Houdini
|Joey Maloney
|Elvira
|John Smallberries
|Yvaine
|John Smallberries
|Scout, Nicky & Nora
|John Smallberries
|Toby
|Josie
|Duncan
|Josie
|Apollo
|Joy in FL
|Agatha
|
heart
|Joy in FL
|Hermes
|Joy in FL
|Zir
|Joy in FL
|Char
|
heart
|Joy in FL
|Tig
|
heart
|Joy in FL
|Eowyn
|
heart
|Joy in FL
|Mandy
|
heart
|khead
|Bella
|khead
|Mason
|khead
|Coal
|khead
|Penny
|khead
|Bootsy
|khead
|Chloe
|khead
|Mittens
|khead
|Honeygirl
|khead
|Gracie
|
heart
|Liminal Owl
|Zenna
|
heart
|Liminal Owl
|Toby
|Lord Fartdaddy
|Athelbert
|
heart
|Lord Fartdaddy
|Smedley Darlington Mingobat
|Lymie
|Finn
|Lymie
|Teddy
|Lymie
|Rosie
|Manyakitty
|Asimov
|Manyakitty
|Cygnus
|Manyakitty
|Manya
|MargeF
|Dora (cancer)
|MargeF
|Bosco
|MGB
|Abbey
|MGB
|Maki
|MGB
|Tyrone
|MGB
|Ms. Burt
|Michigander Gail
|Malcolm
|Michigander Gail
|Jax
|
heart
|Michigander Gail
|Leeloo
|Michigander Gail
|Luke
|Middlelee
|Jessie
|Middlelee
|Rocket
|
heart
|Mike E.
|Macey
|Mike E.
|Finn
|Mike E.
|Fiona
|Mike E.
|Chance
|Mike E.
|Emma
|Mike E.
|Woody
|minachica
|Mickey
|
heart
|minachica
|Luna
|Miss Bianca
|Susi
|Miss Bianca
|Watson
|MrsCoachB
|Max
|MrsCoachB
|Cookie
|Nancy
|Zena
|Nancy
|Zeke
|Odie Hugh Manatee
|Billy
|Odie Hugh Manatee
|Chuckie
|Odie Hugh Manatee
|Kikyo
|Odie Hugh Manatee
|Mandy
|Odie Hugh Manatee
|Morty
|Odie Hugh Manatee
|Stewie
|pacem appellant
|Karina
|pat
|Suzy
|pat
|Suzy
|pat
|Blacky
|Pink Tie
|Toaster Susanne
|Quiltingfool
|Sassy
|Quiltingfool
|Baby
|
heart
|realbtl
|Bear
|realbtl
|Sioux + Chloe
|
heart for both
|Rivers
|Charlie
|Rusty
|Juno
|Sadie
|Cece
|
heart
|Seaboogie
|Angus
|sfinny
|Boo
|sfinny
|Ceasar
|Shane in SLC
|Calvin
|Shane in SLC
|Mia
|Sherparick
|Prince Little
|Sherparick
|Morli
|Sherparick
|Kilmouskie
|
heart
|Sis
|Amy
|Sis
|Barbara
|
heart
|Sis
|Betty
|Sis
|Hugo
|Sis
|Marcus
|Sis
|Marigold
|Sis
|Suzi
|Sis
|Addie
|SixStringFanatic
|Amber
|SixStringFanatic
|Chill-E
|SixStringFanatic
|Hunter
|SixStringFanatic
|Marshall
|SixStringFanatic
|Sam Shady
|Skerry
|Luke
|
heart
|Socolofi
|Willow
|Subaru Diane
|Barkley
|Subaru Diane
|Emma
|Subaru Diane
|Finan
|Subaru Diane
|Hope
|Subaru Diane
|Samantha
|Subaru Diane
|Sophie
|Suzanne
|Coco Puff
|SuzieC
|Tux
|SuzieC
|Juniper
|TerryC
|Bobbi
|The Red Pen
|Azura
|The Red Pen
|Ender
|The Red Pen
|Fizz
|The Red Pen
|Murphy
|ThresherK
|Jazz
|TMinSJ
|Winnie
|TMinSJ
|Zoe
|TMinSJ
|Cairo
|Tom Levenson
|Champ
|Tom Levenson
|Mo
|UncleEb
|Sally
|UncleEb
|Jamie
|UncleEb
|MommyCat
|Van Buren
|Rosie
|Wileybud
|Wiley
|
heart
|Wolvesvalley
|Chloe & Daphne
|zhena
|Duby
