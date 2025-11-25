Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Signed Up for the Balloon Juice Pet Calendar? Please Check this list!

Signed Up for the Balloon Juice Pet Calendar? Please Check this list!

We will have 2 calendars again this year – we have over 240 pets, so that comes to about 10 pets per page. So unless a photo is low resolution, everybody in the calendar should have a pretty good-sized spot!

The list below SHOULD include everyone who sent an email message with their pet names, etc.

If you wrote to me and you are not on this list, I just fucked up, don’t take it personally – and let me know ASAP!

Please check the following:

  • Make sure you are on the list!
  • Your nym is spelled correclty
  • Participating pets are all listed
  • Pet names and spelled correctly
  • The heart column is correct for each pet

Please send me email or let me know in the comments if someone is missing or something is not correct.

Funny, our first pet is Dobby and our last pet on the list is Duby.

Nym Pet Name

Heart
1by0 Dobby

heart
1by0 Freya
1by0 Chickpea
1by0 Stringbean
1by0 Bentley
Ann McC lurker Theo

heart
Ann McC lurker Dori
AnthroBabe Dexter
Auntie Anne Miette
Auntie Anne ChaiSon + Hime
Aziz, light! Emmy
bald_dachshund Len

heart
bald_dachshund Bean
bald_dachshund Millie
bald_dachshund Carmie

heart
bald_dachshund Jasmine

heart
bald_dachshund Bea

heart
Barbara I Francesca
Barbara I Kaysha
Barbara I Louis-Martin
Barbara I Paddy
Barbara I Robby
Barbara I Sophie
Barbara I Hayleigh
Barbara I Austin
Barbara I Freddy
Barbara I Coco
BeautifulPlumage Cleo Marie
beckya57 Rocky
beckya57 Scribbles
Bella Pea Callie
BigG Poobah
BigG Pixel
BigG Kickapoo?  heart  photo?
brendancalling
BrettH Rosie
BruceFromOhio Leo
BruceFromOhio Luna
BruceFromOhio Clementine
BruceFromOhio Goopy
BruceFromOhio Sevina
Butch Fries Scout + Ranger
Butch Fries Woody?
caringandsensitive Chloe
Cat Radio Tiramisu
Cat Radio Ziggy
Christine A Sanders

heart
Cintibud Valjean
Cliosfanboy Jazz
Cliosfanboy Fritz

heart
Cliosfanboy Pretzel

heart
comrade scotts agenda of rage Bonnie
comrade scotts agenda of rage Twinkle
comrade scotts agenda of rage Chirpy
Cthulhu Skipper

heart
Cthulhu TumTum
Cthulhu Fireball

heart
Cthulhu JiJi
Cthulhu Kira
Cthulhu Niya
cvannatta Captain
cvannatta Fluffbot
daize Leeloo
daize Mimi
daize Oyster
daize Seamus
daize Sparkle
daize Moo
daize Janeway
daize Otis
daize Boots
Darby’s Mom Darby
EarthWindFire Penny
EmbraceYourInnerCrone Hughie
EmbraceYourInnerCrone Buddy

heart
EmbraceYourInnerCrone Curren

heart
emrys Moe
emrys Blizzard
emrys Princess
emrys Malkin
emrys Duchess
emrys Hazel
emrys PIxie

heart
emrys Daisy
excruciverbiage Callista
excruciverbiage Cathulhu
excruciverbiage Kabo

heat
excruciverbiage Kananaskis
excruciverbiage Topaxi
excruciverbiage Zigzag
excruciverbiage Luna
GBinChicago Max
GBinChicago Seamus
GBinChicago Spooky

heart
GBinChicago Violet
GBinChicago Willow
glc Chester
Glidwrith Nox
Glidwrith Noche
Glidwrith Whimsy
HinTN Franklin
HinTN Phantom
HinTN Lincoln + Lightning + Abby

3 hearts
Honus Spot + Inga
Honus Sydney
jackmac Bailey
Jager Anze the Dog

heart
Joey Maloney Charlemagne
Joey Maloney Streak
Joey Maloney Houdini
Joey Maloney Elvira
John Smallberries Yvaine
John Smallberries Scout, Nicky & Nora
John Smallberries Toby
Josie Duncan
Josie Apollo
Joy in FL Agatha

heart
Joy in FL Hermes
Joy in FL Zir
Joy in FL Char

heart
Joy in FL Tig

heart
Joy in FL Eowyn

heart
Joy in FL Mandy

heart
khead Bella
khead Mason
khead Coal
khead Penny
khead Bootsy
khead Chloe
khead Mittens
khead Honeygirl
khead Gracie

heart
Liminal Owl Zenna

heart
Liminal Owl Toby
Lord Fartdaddy Athelbert

heart
Lord Fartdaddy Smedley Darlington Mingobat
Lymie Finn
Lymie Teddy
Lymie Rosie
Manyakitty Asimov
Manyakitty Cygnus
Manyakitty Manya
MargeF Dora (cancer)
MargeF Bosco
MGB Abbey
MGB Maki
MGB Tyrone
MGB Ms. Burt
Michigander Gail Malcolm
Michigander Gail Jax

heart
Michigander Gail Leeloo
Michigander Gail Luke
Middlelee Jessie
Middlelee Rocket

heart
Mike E. Macey
Mike E. Finn
Mike E. Fiona
Mike E. Chance
Mike E. Emma
Mike E. Woody
minachica Mickey

heart
minachica Luna
Miss Bianca Susi
Miss Bianca Watson
MrsCoachB Max
MrsCoachB Cookie
Nancy Zena
Nancy Zeke
Odie Hugh Manatee Billy
Odie Hugh Manatee Chuckie
Odie Hugh Manatee Kikyo
Odie Hugh Manatee Mandy
Odie Hugh Manatee Morty
Odie Hugh Manatee Stewie
pacem appellant Karina
pat Suzy
pat Suzy
pat Blacky
Pink Tie Toaster Susanne
Quiltingfool Sassy
Quiltingfool Baby

heart
realbtl Bear
realbtl Sioux + Chloe

heart for both
Rivers Charlie
Rusty Juno
Sadie Cece

heart
Seaboogie Angus
sfinny Boo
sfinny Ceasar
Shane in SLC Calvin
Shane in SLC Mia
Sherparick Prince Little
Sherparick Morli
Sherparick Kilmouskie

heart
Sis Amy
Sis Barbara

heart
Sis Betty
Sis Hugo
Sis Marcus
Sis Marigold
Sis Suzi
Sis Addie
SixStringFanatic Amber
SixStringFanatic Chill-E
SixStringFanatic Hunter
SixStringFanatic Marshall
SixStringFanatic Sam Shady
Skerry Luke

heart
Socolofi Willow
Subaru Diane Barkley
Subaru Diane Emma
Subaru Diane Finan
Subaru Diane Hope
Subaru Diane Samantha
Subaru Diane Sophie
Suzanne Coco Puff
SuzieC Tux
SuzieC Juniper
TerryC Bobbi
The Red Pen Azura
The Red Pen Ender
The Red Pen Fizz
The Red Pen Murphy
ThresherK Jazz
TMinSJ Winnie
TMinSJ Zoe
TMinSJ Cairo
Tom Levenson Champ
Tom Levenson Mo
UncleEb Sally
UncleEb Jamie
UncleEb MommyCat
Van Buren Rosie
Wileybud Wiley

heart
Wolvesvalley Chloe & Daphne
zhena Duby

  • CatRadio
  • jackmac
  • realbtl
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Van Buren
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      CatRadio

      Everything on my end is fine, WG, but I forgot to ask one question: I chose “blur background” as an option for the photos I submitted. Is that going to be an issue? I’m asking here in case others have done the same.

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @CatRadio: I think that might end up “one of these things is not like the others”.

      But you could submit two versions of each of those pics and then we can see what works best with the calendars?

    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Looks fine, WG, and thanks for making the name changes. We had discussed the possibility of also including a photo of Samantha and Barkley together, but only if you need an extra photo. I’ll send it along and label it, for you to use or not as required. Absolutely no worries if it doesn’t fit.

