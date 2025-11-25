Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Compare & Contrast

We are fighting hard to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits.
Republicans have zero interest in making healthcare affordable for everyday Americans.
You deserve better.

— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 10:07 AM

Peter Hamby, of Puck, interviews Hakeem Jeffries:

On Thursday, I sat down with Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, to discuss a range of topics, from his legislative agenda in 2026 to his plans to take back the speakership, and what Democrats can actually do to fix the country’s affordability crisis and address healthcare costs. We also talked about whether members of Congress and their families should be banned from trading stocks, and whether he’ll push to shut the government down again in January if Obamacare subsidies haven’t been extended.

But before all that, Jeffries went in on Vice President J.D. Vance, calling him a liar over his characterization of an Oval Office shutdown meeting in October, during which an aide plopped a “Trump 2028” hat onto the president’s desk in front of Jeffries and Senate leader Chuck Schumer. You can read what went down below the fold—and about why Trump told Jeffries that the vice president “needs more training.”…

Peter Hamby: J.D. Vance said this week at a Breitbart event—and I think he was sort of making a joke about this—that during shutdown negotiations inside the White House, you were in the Oval Office with Trump, Vance, and Chuck Schumer, and Trump threw a MAGA hat at you and then made a photographer snap a picture of you. The implication being you were spooked and caught off guard, and that’s how Trump does business. Is that how that moment went down?

Hakeem Jeffries: Of course not. J.D. Vance is lying. Or he’s just confused. What actually happened was, in the middle of the meeting—and this is just evidence of the fact that Donald Trump is both deeply dangerous and deeply unserious at the same time—Schumer and I were talking about the need to decisively address the Republican healthcare crisis, beginning with extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits.

And out of nowhere, some random person shows up in the Oval Office, and he’s got two red hats in his hand. Donald Trump says nothing to this random person, who drops one hat in front of me, one hat in front of Schumer. It’s not a “Make America Great Again” hat. It says “Trump 2028.”

Now I’m like, Something is really wrong with this guy. So then I turn to J.D. Vance and say, “You don’t have a problem with this?” And I pointed at the hat. And Vance is like, “No comment.” And then Donald Trump jumps in and says something to the effect of, “Perhaps he needs some more training.”

About J.D. Vance?

Yes. And then everybody just moves on. Now, it was clear that Trump was determined to try to catch Schumer and me off guard and spook us in some way, shape, or form. But the only person who got spooked in that meeting was J.D. Vance, because his boss was saying, “Apparently you ain’t ready for what may come in 2028.” And I conveniently pointed that out…

We just came out of this government shutdown in which Democrats made the fight about healthcare, but the Senate cut a deal to reopen the government without your involvement [or] guaranteeing an extension of Obamacare subsidies. Plenty of Democrats out there are asking if you guys have what it takes to really stand up to Trump when it matters. So what cards do you have left to play moving forward?

On the healthcare issue, our view in the House is that this fight is not over. We’re just getting started. We were able to raise the issue at such a level that it is now clear—the American people know—that Republicans are the ones responsible for jamming them up on their healthcare. They’ve created this healthcare crisis and now they refuse to fix it, including by burying their heads in the sand as it relates to extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits.

Our view is that the clock is still ticking. The A.C.A. tax credits expire on December 31. We’re going to continue to press the case in the House, working with our colleagues in the Senate, as it relates to getting something done. In the House, we’ve introduced a discharge petition that now has over 200 signatures that will force an up-or-down vote on a three-year extension of the Affordable Care Act tax credits, so that tens of millions of people don’t experience dramatically increased healthcare costs.

If you get to January and this funding bill runs out, would you refuse to vote for a bill that doesn’t include Obamacare subsidies, even if it shuts the government down again?

In my view, it’s the Republicans who made the decision to shut the government down because of their my-way-or-the-highway approach to governing from the very beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency. We’ve said that we’re willing to find a bipartisan path forward on any issue as long as it relates to a spending bill that makes life better for the American people, particularly as it concerns driving down the high cost of living. But at the same time, as Democrats, we’re unwilling to vote for a bill that continues to gut the healthcare of the American people. So we’ll have to evaluate the spending agreements that will be under discussion in January, which will include the part of the federal budget that relates directly to healthcare…

House Republicans are in free fall.
The American people are done with these extremists.

— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 4:03 PM

Why Mike Johnson is losing control of the House
Thanks to a coalition of Democrats and disgruntled Republicans, more discharge petitions have succeeded in the past two years than the prior three decades combined.
Per Politico, “Why Mike Johnson is losing control of the House”:

Over the course of decades, House lawmakers had succeeded only a few times in triggering votes on bills the chamber’s leaders refused to call up.

Then Mike Johnson became speaker.

On the Louisiana Republican’s watch, the “discharge petition” has caught fire. Rank-and-file lawmakers have managed five times since he won his gavel two years ago to circumvent Johnson’s wishes by getting the 218 signatures needed to force votes on legislation he had blocked — more than in the prior 30 years combined…

The upshot for Johnson is that the arcane legislative mechanism once known only to Capitol Hill obsessives is now a routine part of life in the Republican House majority. Beyond Epstein, Johnson is now facing several new drumbeats for action, with lawmakers looking to force votes on banning member stock trading, sanctioning Russia and extending health care subsidies that are set to expire at year’s end.

The GOP’s slim majority is an obvious contributor to the burgeoning popularity of the maneuver. The discharge process is set into motion when 218 members sign on to a petition, meaning only a handful of Republicans need to cross leadership if Democrats are united in support.

But the recent spate of successful discharges also reflects careful groundwork Democrats laid to quickly seize on the procedure, along with a sentiment among many Republicans that Johnson is stifling the will of the House to appease Trump and small GOP factions — including hard-liners who successfully ousted Johnson’s predecessor, Kevin McCarthy…

Democrats, to be sure, have done their share to contribute to the dizzying pace of discharges. Just last week, another petition succeeded, setting up a vote on a measure sponsored by Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) that would nullify an executive order Trump issued in March scrapping the collective bargaining rights of more than 1 million federal employees.

The party’s leaders, in fact, have quietly plotted for months to take full advantage of the tool. Under House rules, it typically takes well over a month to force a vote once a petition gets the requisite 218 signatures. So Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern, the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee, coordinated the filing of “zombie” measures containing placeholder language allowing members to jump-start the procedural countdown before they finalize the substance of the legislation they want to propel to the floor.

McGovern acknowledged in an interview that none of that spade work pays off unless at least a few members of the majority are disgruntled enough to buck their leaders.

“It takes a lot of courage for Republicans to sign on to a discharge petition when they’re in charge,” he said. “But I think it’s a reflection of their frustration with their own leadership.”…

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • p.a.
  • Princess
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • satby
  • Shalimar
  • Suzanne
  • Ten Bears
  • tobie
  • WTFGhost

    35Comments

    1. 1.

      satby

      Good morning Anne Laurie! Thanks for giving us all some great posts to enjoy with our morning coffee / tea / beverage of choice.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Princess

      I’m interested (and glad) that both AOC and Mamdani have said they would not support a primary challenge to Jeffries.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ten Bears

      Various reporting has a number of repubs quitting over the next few weeks

      Not taking a principled stand against Trump, Johnson and the MAGAts, they’re quitting. Not doing something to fix the problem: quitting. Not accepting responsibility for their actions, not even turning their backs and running: turning a buck before quitting. Quitters

      That is certainly one way to lose the House …

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @Princess: Eh. There’s some amount of “doesn’t play well with others” types all across the party.

      One strength the Republicans have is that they largely don’t speak ill of other Republicans. They fire outside the tent, at least publicly. Dems are bad at that. And that’s by no means just a progressive tendency.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      Texas men indicted in plot to take over Haitian island and enslave women and children

      The whole story is short but wild. No way to excerpt it without violating fair use.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      tobie

      @satby: Agree! Thank you, AL. I had only a vague sense of how discharge petitions work till I read the quoted Politico piece. I’m glad Dems are exploiting every loophole in House rules. And it’s nice to see Politico point out that Mike Johnson is a weak speaker who can scarcely hold his caucus together.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      @Princess: The NYC Democratic Socialist chapter’s citywide electoral council voted Sunday not to endorse Chi Ossè, the city councilman who wants to challenge Jeffries in the 8th CD. According to City and State-New York reporter Peter Sterne, it was a vlose vote, with the motion to endorse failing to 46% to 52%.

      The vote was no doubt influenced by Mamdani’s and Ocasio-Cortez’s pragmatic stances.

      New York DSA chapter will still likely endorse challengers to New York Reps. Ritchie Torres and Daniel Goldman. Their support of Israel has made them unacceptable to DSA members.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      AOC’s been pointedly a team player this year.

      During the AOC/Sanders rallies, her speech in every location called out (in a supportive way) all the local Dems at the Federal level.  When she did that in Denver, mentioning Hick and Bennett, everybody around me snorted, not at what she was saying per se, just a snort that reflected our collective opinions of Hick and Bennett.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Shalimar

      @Ten Bears: The quitters are the smart ones.  You don’t get a cushy lobbying job after your congressional career by opposing Trump/Johnson.  And the line will be very long after dozens of members lose next year.  The people quitting are getting jobs now before they’re all filled.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Geminid

      @tobie: When efforts to fund aid to Ukraine came to a head in 2024, I thought a pending motion-to-discharge petition forced the issue. The petition lacked only a couple Republican signatures when House Republican leadership caved and allowed the legislation to get a floor vote.

      Ed. There was a similar dynamic at play in May of 2023, when Kevin McCarthy caved on Debt Ceiling legislation. Again, a Petition-to-Discharge needed only a few Republican signers for passage.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Princess

      @Baud: I don’t disagree. He’s not a team player and he’s a terrible judge of character. But I’m glad the younger ones are seeing a different way.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      @Princess:

      I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the younger lefty leaders mostly aren’t white dudes.

      I guess we’ll find out in 2028 what the post Trump world will look like. Or those who make it that far will.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      tobie

      @Geminid: I can see how the specter of a successful discharge petition might force a House leader to allow a bill to come to the floor for a regular vote. Mike Johnson is too beholden to the White House to do that on most issues,  so the discharge petition is the only option to get some things passed.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      @Princess:

      He’s not a team player and he’s a terrible judge of character. But I’m glad the younger ones are seeing a different way.

      Once again agree. Progressivism, “democratic socialism”, whatever you want to call it…… is much bigger than Bernie Sanders. Sanders is bigger in his own mind than he is in reality.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: The conflict on the left is driven (not caused by, driven) by the incentives.  Online opinion havers don’t get clicks by saying our side is doing Ok, do the work to win elections, leadership is difficult, progress is slow, etc.

      I kinda wonder if there’s another JournoList or Cabalist collection of opinion-havers who keep an eye on the political reporting party line and self-regulate to make sure they both-sides their writing enough. There seems to be something like that happening at the big media outlets… Grr…

      To be clear(er), people, including opinion-havers, are human. They like to hang out with others who have similar interests. But when the economic incentives are designed to stoke conflict in the audience, then something is broken. And when it comes to national political reporting, especially, it needs to be fixed or people need to find alternatives.

      Some guys fishing for a few thousand clicks and a few pennies in Nigeria, or US writers looking to goose their monthly “engagement” numbers, shouldn’t be driving our political discourse. We need to figure out ways to inoculate ourselves against stuff like that.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @Another Scott: I agree with you. The thing I try hardest to keep in mind is that grass-touching life would align more closely with online discourse if anything said on Xhitter/Reddit/Wherever is genuinely representative/influential. If one is observing a gap, consider that The Algorithm and Bad Actors are attempting to distort your view of reality, and distract you from the real enemies.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Geminid

      Zohran Mamdani didn’t just caution against a primary challenge to Hakeem Jeffries. He came out in favor of Jeffries becoming Speaker if Democrats win a House majority next year, in remarks Sunday on Meet the Press.

      I wonder how this will play among the many Mamdani fans who have made Jeffries’ inadequacy to “meet the moment” a fixed talking point all year. So far there’s just been a shocked silence, or at least that’s how it seems.

      Reply

