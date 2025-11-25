Peter Hamby, of Puck, interviews Hakeem Jeffries:

On Thursday, I sat down with Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, to discuss a range of topics, from his legislative agenda in 2026 to his plans to take back the speakership, and what Democrats can actually do to fix the country’s affordability crisis and address healthcare costs. We also talked about whether members of Congress and their families should be banned from trading stocks, and whether he’ll push to shut the government down again in January if Obamacare subsidies haven’t been extended.

But before all that, Jeffries went in on Vice President J.D. Vance, calling him a liar over his characterization of an Oval Office shutdown meeting in October, during which an aide plopped a “Trump 2028” hat onto the president’s desk in front of Jeffries and Senate leader Chuck Schumer. You can read what went down below the fold—and about why Trump told Jeffries that the vice president “needs more training.”…

Peter Hamby: J.D. Vance said this week at a Breitbart event—and I think he was sort of making a joke about this—that during shutdown negotiations inside the White House, you were in the Oval Office with Trump, Vance, and Chuck Schumer, and Trump threw a MAGA hat at you and then made a photographer snap a picture of you. The implication being you were spooked and caught off guard, and that’s how Trump does business. Is that how that moment went down?

Hakeem Jeffries: Of course not. J.D. Vance is lying. Or he’s just confused. What actually happened was, in the middle of the meeting—and this is just evidence of the fact that Donald Trump is both deeply dangerous and deeply unserious at the same time—Schumer and I were talking about the need to decisively address the Republican healthcare crisis, beginning with extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits.

And out of nowhere, some random person shows up in the Oval Office, and he’s got two red hats in his hand. Donald Trump says nothing to this random person, who drops one hat in front of me, one hat in front of Schumer. It’s not a “Make America Great Again” hat. It says “Trump 2028.”

Now I’m like, Something is really wrong with this guy. So then I turn to J.D. Vance and say, “You don’t have a problem with this?” And I pointed at the hat. And Vance is like, “No comment.” And then Donald Trump jumps in and says something to the effect of, “Perhaps he needs some more training.”

About J.D. Vance?

Yes. And then everybody just moves on. Now, it was clear that Trump was determined to try to catch Schumer and me off guard and spook us in some way, shape, or form. But the only person who got spooked in that meeting was J.D. Vance, because his boss was saying, “Apparently you ain’t ready for what may come in 2028.” And I conveniently pointed that out…

We just came out of this government shutdown in which Democrats made the fight about healthcare, but the Senate cut a deal to reopen the government without your involvement [or] guaranteeing an extension of Obamacare subsidies. Plenty of Democrats out there are asking if you guys have what it takes to really stand up to Trump when it matters. So what cards do you have left to play moving forward?

On the healthcare issue, our view in the House is that this fight is not over. We’re just getting started. We were able to raise the issue at such a level that it is now clear—the American people know—that Republicans are the ones responsible for jamming them up on their healthcare. They’ve created this healthcare crisis and now they refuse to fix it, including by burying their heads in the sand as it relates to extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits.

Our view is that the clock is still ticking. The A.C.A. tax credits expire on December 31. We’re going to continue to press the case in the House, working with our colleagues in the Senate, as it relates to getting something done. In the House, we’ve introduced a discharge petition that now has over 200 signatures that will force an up-or-down vote on a three-year extension of the Affordable Care Act tax credits, so that tens of millions of people don’t experience dramatically increased healthcare costs.

If you get to January and this funding bill runs out, would you refuse to vote for a bill that doesn’t include Obamacare subsidies, even if it shuts the government down again?

In my view, it’s the Republicans who made the decision to shut the government down because of their my-way-or-the-highway approach to governing from the very beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency. We’ve said that we’re willing to find a bipartisan path forward on any issue as long as it relates to a spending bill that makes life better for the American people, particularly as it concerns driving down the high cost of living. But at the same time, as Democrats, we’re unwilling to vote for a bill that continues to gut the healthcare of the American people. So we’ll have to evaluate the spending agreements that will be under discussion in January, which will include the part of the federal budget that relates directly to healthcare…