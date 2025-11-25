One of the things I like to do to my wife is when we are getting ready to go somewhere I sidetrack her with multiple quests and then bellow “Hurry up we were supposed to leave an hour ago.” I find that it keeps her off balance and really sets the mood for a healthy eight hour road trip together. Just really sets the tone.

Periodically at around the one hour and two hour marks of the drive I like to blurt out “Oh no did we forget to bring…” to give her a little jolt of energy. With that and a little bit of complaining about her infinitesimally small bladder and griefing her for waterboarding herself with one of the eleventyseven drinks she has balanced on her passenger seat perch, I find that it keeps things lighthearted and romantic and I am sure she very much appreciates I care so much to make these little gestures.

After all the fuss of last night trying to plan the trip, I decided to go the i-10 to palm spring route, and then Joelle’s BFF Buzz said no way that will be traffic hell take the 8 and so we did and I am glad we did. Everyone traveled well above the recommended speed limit of 75 so we made great time, and it was safe because the roads were superb and from the experience I had today, Californians are very good highway drivers. Again this was So Cal with wide open roads (except for some mountain passes that could make nervous drivers ill), but it was a pleasant drive, and, as always, it was a joy visiting every rest stop for 400 miles. Got here in well under six hours, saw some scenery, and checked in.

We’re staying at Humphrey’s Half Moon Inn, and it’s a neat little place. We were both pooped so we just went to the hotel lounge and Joelle had some drinks and we had some finger food, and right now it is only 7pm and I am struggling to keep my eyes open. Looking forward to a fun day of nothing tomorrow.

Oh, here’s a picture from the lounge:

I’ll holler at you all tomorrow. Fuck Donald Trump.