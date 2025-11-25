Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Night Open Thread

One of the things I like to do to my wife is when we are getting ready to go somewhere I sidetrack her with multiple quests and then bellow “Hurry up we were supposed to leave an hour ago.” I find that it keeps her off balance and really sets the mood for a healthy eight hour road trip together. Just really sets the tone.

Periodically at around the one hour and two hour marks of the drive I like to blurt out “Oh no did we forget to bring…” to give her a little jolt of energy. With that and a little bit of complaining about her infinitesimally small bladder and griefing her for waterboarding herself with one of the eleventyseven drinks she has balanced on her passenger seat perch, I find that it keeps things lighthearted and romantic and I am sure she very much appreciates I care so much to make these little gestures.

After all the fuss of last night trying to plan the trip, I decided to go the i-10 to palm spring route, and then Joelle’s BFF Buzz said no way that will be traffic hell take the 8 and so we did and I am glad we did. Everyone traveled well above the recommended speed limit of 75 so we made great time, and it was safe because the roads were superb and from the experience I had today, Californians are very good highway drivers. Again this was So Cal with wide open roads (except for some mountain passes that could make nervous drivers ill), but it was a pleasant drive, and, as always, it was a joy visiting every rest stop for 400 miles. Got here in well under six hours, saw some scenery, and checked in.

We’re staying at Humphrey’s Half Moon Inn, and it’s a neat little place. We were both pooped so we just went to the hotel lounge and Joelle had some drinks and we had some finger food, and right now it is only 7pm and I am struggling to keep my eyes open. Looking forward to a fun day of nothing tomorrow.

Oh, here’s a picture from the lounge:

I’ll holler at you all tomorrow. Fuck Donald Trump.

    3. 3.

      Scout211

      Nice view!  I’m glad you and Joelle made it fine.

      Quite a few SoCal jackals last night urged you to take the 8 and not the 10 so I’m glad you did. We took the 8 once, when we drove to San Diego from Anza-Borego State Desert Park where we had been camping. It was a nice drive.

      San Diego is really a fun place to visit. Have a great time.

      ETA:

      Californians are very good highway drivers

      As a Californian, this does not compute.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SpaceUnit

      Oh, here’s a picture from the lounge:

      Okay, that’s way too many boats.  Isn’t there a US Department of Boats to regulate this shit?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      RevRick

      Someone definitely has a death wish. But we already knew that from adventures in butt shavings.
      Lawrence O’Brien is having fun talking about the stupidest President and the GOP health care plan mirage, and how the House Republican caucus is now a tinderbox of frustration, which may lead to more resignations before next year’s midterm. They all anticipate losing and being cast into the minority.

      And with current polling giving Democrats an eight percent advantage (which was their margin of victory in 2018), and historically those numbers only worsen for the party in power as the election approaches, the panic is real.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JCJ

      @RevRick: Lawrence O’Brien?  The former commissioner of the NBA came back to life to discuss the GOP health care plan?

      JK – I am guessing you mean Lawrence O’Donnell

      Reply
    14. 14.

      BigJimSlade

      Very funny – your fine care for your wife. And great location!
      Speaking of fine care for your wife, I just punched mine in the stomach, but she was asking for it. Nay, demanding it! She likes showing off how firm her abs have gotten. And, of course, the punches were soft.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Good read from someone recently was the top China analyst at the CIA (link to Foreign Affairs article below):

      How Xi Played Trump
      Beijing Gambled and Is Now Reaping the Rewards
      Jonathan A. Czin
      November 25, 2025
      JONATHAN A. CZIN is Michael H. Armacost Chair in Foreign Policy Studies and a Fellow in the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution. He was Director for China at the National Security Council from 2021 to 2023 and previously served as a member of the Senior Analytic Service at the Central Intelligence Agency.
      Although U.S. President Donald Trump promised to unleash an economic fusillade on China after his return to the presidency, Beijing has enjoyed a remarkably strong year of diplomacy. The Trump administration resurrected and expanded its first-term trade war with Beijing, claiming it would use trade negotiations with other countries to put pressure on China. Yet Beijing has hardly been isolated internationally: in the months leading up to his October meeting with Trump in South Korea, Chinese leader Xi Jinping hosted a gaggle of foreign heads of state for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and a military parade. Nor has China yielded in the face of U.S. threats. After spending much of the year simply reacting to U.S. policies, Beijing went on the offensive, imposing an expansive export control regime on the supply chains for rare-earth elements just weeks before the meeting with Trump. And although the Trump administration has exhorted Beijing to make sweeping structural reforms to its economy, Xi has doubled down on his techno-industrial economic ambitions for China’s next five-year plan—a plan that according to analysts, could exacerbate global trade imbalances by expanding China’s share of global manufacturing even further. Whereas most countries targeted by Trump’s tariffs have rushed to the negotiating table, China has instead dug in.
      China has gained, not suffered, from this obduracy. Xi has secured Trump’s commitment to several meetings in 2026, as well as concessions from the administration on incredibly contentious issues: Taiwan and U.S. export controls. By every measure, China is diplomatically, strategically, and technologically better off than it was a year ago. In contrast, the Trump administration’s strategy, which has lurched from attempts to clobber China economically through tariffs to attempts to mollify China through serial concessions, has achieved little. Beijing has been neither cowed nor assuaged. The United States seems less able to either reassure or deter China; Chinese officials have learned that the Trump administration, for all its bluster, will not follow through on its promises or its threats.
      China’s decision to retaliate rather than capitulate reflects an important difference between Xi and Trump. Unlike Trump, whose perceived dealmaking acumen is central to his political identity, Xi is not interested in striking a grand bargain. As a result, Beijing has tied Washington up in relatively marginal commercial negotiations, with Xi happy to string Trump along while deflecting U.S. pressure on the challenging issues at the heart of the relationship.
      Beijing has weathered Washington’s escalatory onslaught. The White House now risks finding itself in the worst of all possible worlds, with a confused China policy that ensures friction but lacks a disciplined approach to competition, a negotiating partner in Beijing that has conceded little while steering Trump back to the status quo ante, and a year of theatrics that has produced no tangible gain for the United States.

      I do disagree w/ Czin’s conclusion at the end of the article. I think the PRC is interested in détente w/ the US, but has decided that the political zeitgeist in the US still militates against such a course, & in any case Trump cannot be trusted to drive & sustain such a détente process. So, Czin is correct that Xi is playing for time to accumulate the PRC’s advantage & leverage & reduce its dependencies & exposure to the US, until such time when the balance of forces is more obviously in Beijing’s favor, & the US completes its journey through the 5 stages of grief wrt the PRC. Xi also surely wants any détente to be on his terms, but that goes w/o saying.

      Here is an article from another prominent member of the “Washington strategic class”, on the US moving through the 5 stages of grief wrt the PRC (link to Foreign Policy article below):

      The United States Is Moving Through the Stages of Grief Over China’s Rise
      The Trump-Xi agreement may be a sign the U.S. position is shifting.
      By Robert A. Manning, a distinguished fellow with the Strategic Foresight Hub at the Stimson Center, where he works on its global foresight and China programs.
      By most accounts, the outcome of the 90-minute meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October was little more than a one-year truce in the trade war, rolling tariffs back to Jan. 19 levels, though final details are still being sorted out; a rare Xi-initiated phone call to Trump on Nov. 24 underscored his desire to implement the deal (while also raising the Taiwan issue). But what if the Washington cognoscenti and much of the press have it wrong? What if the meeting signaled the beginning of a new phase in U.S.-China relations?

      Why? One metric I use to gauge U.S.-China relations is the five stages of grief—traditionally framed as denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. After passing through the first two, Washington is hitting the third. These have unfolded in direct proportion to China’s emergence on the modern world stage, as its GDP grew from $310 billion in 1985 to $18.8 trillion in 2024 and it moved up the ladder of civilian and military technology to challenge U.S. global primacy.

      I can quibble over many details of Manning’s analyses, but I think the overall framing is not absurd.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dww4

      @JCJ: it was LOD. I watched the show.   It’s always a night time toddy to watch O’Donnell figure out different ways to call DJT the stupidest  President ever.

      Reply

