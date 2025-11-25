I am fried, so I’m going to try to keep this as short as possible.

We now know that Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Special Envoy (de facto) Plenipotentiary, conspired with Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s senior natsec advisor, to create the Russian dictated, US “peace” ultimatum.

EXCLUSIVE: US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff advised Russia on how to pitch Ukraine plans to Trump, in audio files reviewed by Bloomberg [image or embed] — Bloomberg News (@bloomberg.com) November 25, 2025 at 2:52 PM

From Bloomberg:

US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, fresh from the triumph of the Gaza peace deal, held a phone call last month with a senior Kremlin official to suggest they work together on a similar plan for Ukraine — and that Vladimir Putin should raise it with Donald Trump. In an Oct. 14 phone call that lasted a little over five minutes, Witkoff advised Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s top foreign policy aide, on how the Russian leader should broach the issue with Trump. His guidance included suggestions on setting up a Trump-Putin call before Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s White House visit later that week and using the Gaza agreement as a way in. “We put a 20-point Trump plan together that was 20 points for peace and I’m thinking maybe we do the same thing with you,” Witkoff told Ushakov, according to a recording of the conversation reviewed and transcribed by Bloomberg. The conversation for the first time offers direct insight into Witkoff’s recent tactics for negotiating with Russia and what appears to be the genesis of the 28-point peace proposal that emerged earlier this month – which the US has pushed Ukraine to accept as the basis of a deal. Putin said this month he believed the US plan could be used as the basis for a peace settlement. He told senior officials at a meeting of the Russian Security Council that the 28-point plan had not been discussed in detail yet with the US, but that Moscow had received a copy of it. During his call with Ushakov, Witkoff told his Russian counterpart that he had deep respect for Putin and that he had told Trump that it was his belief that Russia has always wanted a peace deal. The US envoy mentioned Zelenskiy’s upcoming visit and suggested that Putin could speak to Trump ahead of that meeting. “Zelenskiy is coming to the White House on Friday,” Witkoff said. “I will go to that because they want me there, but I think if possible we have the call with your boss before that Friday meeting.” Ushakov asked Witkoff whether it would be “useful” for Putin to call Trump. Witkoff said it would. He also recommended that Putin congratulate Trump for the Gaza peace deal, say that Russia had supported it and that he respects the president as a man of peace. “From that, it’s going to be a really good call,” Witkoff said. “Here’s what I think would be amazing,” Witkoff then added. “Maybe he says to President Trump: you know, Steve and Yuri discussed a very similar 20-point plan to peace and that could be something that we think might move the needle a little bit, we’re open to those sorts of things.” Ushakov appeared to take some of the advice on board. Putin “will congratulate” and will say “Mr Trump is a real peace man,” he said. Trump and Putin held their call two days later, at Russia’s request, and the US president described the two-and-a-half-hour-long conversation as “very productive.” Afterward, he announced plans to meet with the Russian leader in Budapest, a summit that is yet to take place, and also mentioned that Putin had congratulated him on the Gaza deal. Following up on that call, Witkoff met with Kirill Dmitriev, another senior Kremlin adviser, in Miami, according to an interview that Dmitriev gave to Axios. Dmitriev told Axios he spent three days in Miami from Oct. 24. A spokesperson for Dmitriev declined to comment. On Oct. 29, Dmitriev and Ushakov spoke by phone in Russian and debated how strongly Moscow should push for its demands in any peace proposal, according to another recording reviewed by Bloomberg. As the two Putin aides considered various options, Ushakov argued for asking for “the maximum” in their submissions to the White House. He said he was concerned the US might misinterpret any proposals and might take something out but then claim there was an agreement, and that would risk the end of the negotiations, he told his colleague. Dmitriev, who also heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund, suggested sharing a paper informally and said he was confident that even if the US didn’t completely take Russia’s version they would at least do something very close to it. He later assured Ushakov that he would stick to what he was told to say, and that Ushakov could also discuss the paper later with “Steve.” Under the terms first proposed by the US earlier this month, Ukraine would have to withdraw troops from parts of the eastern Donbas region that Russia has failed to capture through military force. The area would become a neutral demilitarized buffer zone internationally recognized as Russian. Moscow would also obtain de facto recognition of Russian claims to the regions of Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk. Most of the remainder of the front line, including in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, would be effectively frozen. Ukraine and its European allies have insisted that the war should cease along current lines. Those are some of the conditions that Witkoff and Ushakov appear to preview during their call last month. “Me to you, I know what it’s going to take to get a peace deal done,” Witkoff said. “Donetsk and maybe a land swap somewhere. But I’m saying instead of talking like that, let’s talk more hopefully because I think we’re going to get to a deal here.” “The president will give me a lot of space and discretion to get to the deal,” he added. “So if we can create that opportunity that after this I talked to Yuri and we had a conversation I think that could lead to big stuff.” “Ok,” Ushakov replied. “That sounds good.”

Much more at the link.

The transcript of the call between Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, released by Bloomberg. How awkward it must be for some who denied that the plan was russian… [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 7:13 PM

Here’s the link to the full transcript.

There are four possibilities for who leaked this. Given that Bloomberg was given two calls, the second between Dmitriev and Ushakov, which was in Russian, my guesstimate is this ultimately comes from an intel source. The question will be whose? Could be Budanov’s merry band of mirth makers, which would make sense. He’s meeting with Driscoll, Wikoff, and Jared negotiating in good faith while this undermines and kills any chance of a deal. It could also be Germany, the Netherlands, or any of the Baltic or Nordic states or Poland as none of them are enthused. I would also not rule out Russia being the source. They’d have the calls and this would facilitate and further the problems they’ve caused with this proposal. Finally, this could come from within Rubio’s orbit. What Witkoff has been doing caught Rubio completely unawares and forced him to backtrack and tap dance several times over the past few days. It would make sense for him to use this to try to put Witkoff in his place. The issue here would be how would Rubio get the calls since I doubt Gabbard would allow the IC to help him given her pro-Putin proclivities.

Anyhow, it’s clown shoes for the lot of them.

I don’t know if he really believes this or is just saying things, but their “progress” is meaningless until they convince Russia to stop its aggression. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 2:51 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Much Depends on the United States Because It’s America’s Strength That Russia Takes Most Seriously – Address by the President Wishing you good health! It has been a long and difficult day today. Since the night, I’ve received reports from the military, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and from the regions on our countermeasures against the Russian strike and on our recovery efforts. It was a massive attack – and it’s particularly cynical that Russia carries out such attacks while discussions on how to end the war are ongoing. America is very active, Europe is too, and so are our other partners. Everyone shares the same agenda – yet only Moscow invariably keeps the war against Ukraine as their top priority. Strikes like the one today confirm this. Therefore, for all of us, it is extremely important not to forget the real situation, not to forget what is happening here and now, and to counter Russian strikes. Of course, counter them 24/7. Ukrainian representatives are working with the United States 24/7, as well as with those who can help ensure truly real, effective steps toward ending this war. Likewise, we are doing everything 24/7 to ensure our army and our people have the means to defend themselves. Today, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing took place, with a very substantive discussion. I want to primarily thank Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer, and Friedrich Merz for co-organizing it. And the U.S. side was represented by Marco Rubio. There were nearly 40 participants: Europe, the United States, Canada was present, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. An extremely important message that unites us all is that we must coordinate our diplomacy in a very substantive way, taking into account the interests of our partners whenever a particular step affects them. And we remember: now is not the time to relax, let our guard down; we must not lose our unity, we simply cannot. We must now defend against Russian strikes, against Russian assaults. We must ensure Ukraine’s resilience. These are absolutely concrete tasks. Air defense is necessary. Defense packages are necessary for us. I want to thank each partner for joining the PURL initiative, which enables us to procure American weapons, including missiles for the Patriot systems. Last night, our air defense performed quite well – intercepting cruise missiles, as well as ballistic missiles, and an aeroballistic one. Over 400 attack drones were also shot down. To be capable of doing this, we need the appropriate resources, and together with our partners, we are ensuring that our state, Ukraine, has such capabilities. Also today, Ukraine adopted a new sanctions decision. It’s an important decision: we imposed sanctions on ships taking Ukrainian grain from the occupied territories – 56 such vessels. This is a new direction for our sanctions. And some of these ships have already been sanctioned by our partners, but not all, and we will continue to increase this pressure. Every Russian crime must receive an appropriate response, and sanctions are the most immediate reaction. During the day, I spoke separately with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the Chancellor of Germany, and the President of Finland. We also worked with the Ukrainian negotiating team today on the text of the document prepared with the United States in Geneva. The principles in this document can be developed into deeper agreements. And it is in our shared interest that security is real. I count on continued active cooperation with the American side and President Trump. Much depends on the United States because it’s America’s strength that Russia takes most seriously. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine! I thank everyone who is helping! And it’s important right now to maintain our inner strength in the same manner we all want our strength in diplomacy to be effective. Glory to Ukraine!

A lot of today’s address was really intended for a single individual: Trump. Russia does not currently fear the US because Putin and his senior aides and officials are convinced they can manipulate Trump and his team whenever and however they need.

President Zelenskyy also addressed today’s Coalition of the Willing meeting today.

Address by the President to the Participants of the Coalition of the Willing Meeting Thank you so much, dear friends! Emmanuel, Keir, Friedrich! Marco – Mr. Secretary! And António, Ursula! And, of course, all the leaders of the Coalition! I truly appreciate that you all stand with us, with Ukraine, and that we are working together for our shared security. Right now, when it comes to security, there is nothing to divide between us. There are no separate issues – everything affects all of us. And everyone needs to be fully informed. We firmly believe – security decisions about Ukraine must include Ukraine – that was our position in Geneva and always – security decisions about Europe must include Europe, and the same applies to Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, other countries, and every other nation. And this is simply fair – and it actually works. Because when something is decided behind the back of a country or its people, there is always a high risk that it simply will not work. And we all believe that people should decide their own future, and this is, in particular, what sets us apart from regimes like the one in Moscow. So thank you all for moving forward together and staying coordinated and united. Friends! Now we have a good result from Geneva – from the meetings and talks that took place there. Ukraine has the framework developed by our teams in Geneva. That framework is on the table, and we’re ready to move forward together – with the United States of America, with personal engagement of President Trump, and with Europe, with leaders, and with all partners who have the strength and capacity to help. And I am ready to meet with President Trump – there are sensitive points to discuss, we have them still, and we think that the presence of European leaders could be helpful. And let’s discuss some key issues today in a closed format. But we must also not lose sight of reality – Russia’s war against us is not in the past, it’s happening every single day. Every day, Russia takes Ukrainian lives. Just last night, thanks for warm words and the words of support from you, friends, so last night, there was yet another massive attack on our country. So we cannot relax or forget that Ukraine still needs defense support, security support, support for our resilience – every day. And as long as Russia has not taken real steps toward demobilization – real steps to shut down its war machine – steps that would clearly show that Russia is serious about ending this war of aggression – we do not have the right to stop working to support Ukraine, to support our people, and to support our collective security – and we do not have the right to demobilize ourselves. We must protect lives, strengthen air defense, and hold the front line, keep sanctions against Russia, finally channel frozen Russian assets to bolster Ukraine protection, and work out, finally, the doable framework for the deployment of the Reassurance Force Ukraine of the Coalition of the Willing by signing off a relevant Memorandum of Understanding. Please, let us keep working at 100% – for security, as we have before. And thank you so much.

Georgia:

“If they arrest us, let them arrest us together.” With numerous arrests daily, participants of tonight’s march bound their hands with handcuffs. Day 363 of uninterrupted protests in Georgia. 🎥 Mo Se [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 12:46 PM

For 255 days straight, a group of Georgian protesters have maintained a 24/7 vigil in front of Parliament. For the 29th day, four of them remain on hunger strike. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 4:48 AM

1/ Ia Melitauri, who was arrested while sitting on a bench, was sentenced to four days in jail. According to her friends, the arrest happened because she wrote on Facebook that police official Lasha Salukvadze abuses women. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 9:49 AM

2/ Police claimed that she “insulted officers with gestures,” but no evidence has been presented to support this. Ia herself said at the court hearing that the police officers cursed at her after the arrest. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 9:49 AM

Every day, Georgian protesters are jailed on absurd pretexts — but Rezi Petriashvili’s case stands out. He got 7 days for allegedly refusing to give his name. Witnesses say he stated it clearly, and prosecutors showed no video evidence—only yet another false-witness police officer. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 10:19 AM

Georgian Dream is now openly jailing protesters over Facebook posts. Ia Melitauri got 4 days. Police claim she swore at officers during protests but have no video evidence. Days earlier they questioned another woman about Ia’s post—then arrested Ia too. The judge read her posts aloud in court. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 10:10 AM

The Georgian resistance is so profoundly transgenerational. It’s bittersweet. “I’ll fight for my homeland until the last drop [of blood]. I have one homeland, I don’t know how many you have. I’ve been hiking since I was 13, I love each pebble and grass. 1/3 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 1:57 PM

My mother and father to didn’t raise me so that I’d be scared of Mamageishvili [policeman]. My grandfather was a participant in the uprising in 1924, 2 members of the family were executed in 1937. This country will never become part of the Russian Empire! 2/3 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 1:57 PM

I will tell you that now, Judge, and you too should be happy that such citizens are in this country”, – Ia Melitauri said at her sham trial for “insulting a policeman.” #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 1:57 PM

It’s now the second time a Georgian protester has been arrested simply for standing on a raised platform in front of Parliament. This time it’s Isako Devidze. There’s no law banning this — and outside protest hours, I bet any citizen can stand there freely. 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 12:40 PM

Teachers and professors announce joining the November 28 rally. November 28 is the 1-year anniversary of the daily #GeorgiaProtests. Parties, civic activists, students, and regime prisoner families have already announced together a big rally. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 12:09 PM

Apparently, yesterday somebody beat the violent head of the court guards at the Tbilisi City Court, Davit Matiashvili. He thought everyone was as nice and timid as protesters, so he lashed out at a wrong person with some criminal proceedings. And got a response. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 4:15 PM

In addition to the fighters in Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of civilians in Ukraine, Georgia, and Belarus have committed their daily lives to deterring Russia – with sacrificing their lives, freedom, income, health, life plans, the possibility of having children, etc… — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 11:29 AM

The EU and NATO:

When Ukraine is not just about Ukraine: Europe’s leaders are rushing to ensure the US-led peace talks don’t give Russia a chance to redraw the rules of the continent’s security “This is Russia changing Nato policy,” said @claudmajor.bsky.social. “Even Stalin didn’t achieve that.” on.ft.com/44vYrkl [image or embed] — Henry Foy (@henryjfoy.ft.com) November 25, 2025 at 12:47 AM

From The Financial Times:

A US peace plan drafted with Russian input has triggered a frantic European rearguard action not just to save Ukraine from a settlement many see as tantamount to its capitulation but to prevent Europe’s wider security interests from being seriously compromised. While potentially constraining Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, Washington’s original 28-point agreement contained points that appeared to question the US commitment to the Atlantic alliance, constrain sovereign choices by European governments and allow Moscow to dictate the terms of European defence arrangements. “This peace plan would have repercussions that go well beyond Ukraine and could haunt us for a long time,” said a senior European diplomat. As talks in Geneva between US, Ukrainian and European officials on improving Washington’s draft continued on Monday, EU leaders took part in a hastily arranged video conference to take stock of progress and underscore what was at stake. “This is about the security of our entire continent, now and in the future,” said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen following the meeting. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called it a “moment of destiny” for Europe. The role played by Russian officials in drafting the initial 28-point peace plan — which included the surrender of Ukrainian territory and limits on the size of Ukraine’s army — and the exclusion of any EU or European Nato member in the process has rung alarm bells in Europe. “No agreement, no matter who signs it with whom, may weaken or undermine the security of Poland or all of Europe,” said Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk. “The Russians are trying, in this situation, to weaken European security as well. [Vladimir] Putin has been saying for many years that real stability in the region would require some partial demilitarisation on our side. There can be no agreement to this. As I said, peace in Ukraine must strengthen our security, not weaken it.” Tusk cited the stationing of Russian nuclear weapons in Kaliningrad and Belarus in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine as issues that the EU could not simply accept. Johann Wadephul, Germany’s foreign minister, told German radio that issues concerning Nato and Europe had been removed from the draft. European leaders are, above all, concerned that the Trump administration’s lopsided plan would leave Ukraine less able to defend itself — and the rest of the continent — if it was forced to cap its army at 600,000 troops, a 30 per cent reduction on current levels, without any accompanying limits on Russia. However, the US plan would also directly impinge on Europe’s defence choices. It would prevent European governments from deploying troops to Ukraine in a possible reassurance force that would help guarantee its postwar security. One loosely phrased point states that “European fighter jets will be stationed in Poland”, potentially implying that American ones could not, or that European ones could not be permanently deployed elsewhere along Nato’s eastern flank. “Everything indicates this point is essentially a Russian point of view, meaning manipulation, or a trap,” Tusk said. “No one allowed themselves to be drawn into it. We can safely assume that this point is no longer on the table.” Another point saying a “comprehensive non-aggression agreement will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine and Europe” is seen by some officials as giving an opportunity for the Kremlin to press its complaints about “root causes” of the war, which include the post-1997 expansion of Nato to former Soviet bloc countries. “Russia has historically inserted place-holders in diplomatic negotiations it can come back to in the future to exploit,” said the senior European diplomat. Analysts said the Washington plan would also potentially undermine Nato by banning Ukraine’s entry, force Nato states to change the alliance’s membership policy and, critically, questioning US commitment. “This is Russia changing Nato policy,” said Claudia Major, senior vice-president at the German Marshall Fund think-tank. “Even Stalin didn’t achieve that.” One of the draft points stipulates “a dialogue will be held between Russia and Nato, mediated by the US, to resolve all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation”. This implies the US is an independent arbiter rather than the alliance’s pre-eminent power and bulwark against Russian aggression. “It shows us that Trump and those around him really think the US is not part of Nato,” said Ian Bond, director of foreign policy at the Centre for European Reform think-tank. Another point would establish a “joint American-Russian working group . . . to promote and ensure compliance with all provisions of this agreement” — excluding not only the Europeans but also the Ukrainians. “The biggest thing here is there is no certainty any longer where the US is heading,” said Christian Mölling, director of Edina, a European defence think-tank. “It is not only a complete mess. It just spreads distrust of what we can really believe Americans are up for.” Norbert Röttgen, a senior German MP, said the mood in Berlin had been one of “shock” since the US plan was published. Even if the US drastically amended it to better protect Ukraine’s interests, “Europeans now have the experience that we can’t rely on America, which is new since the end of the Second World War,” he said, adding: “This is now a new world we are living in.”

More at the link.

Now we wait to see if the EU, its member states, and the non-US members of NATO can meet the moment.

Moldova:

The Moldovan police reported that a Gerbera-type drone fell in the village of Cucureștii de Jos, Florești district. The drone, marked with the Russian “Z” symbol, landed on the roof of a local guard’s house.

www.facebook.com/share/p/1Fp9… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 8:59 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Another horrible night in Ukraine with russia sending 486 “messengers of peace” in the form of ballistic and cruise missiles, and Shahed drones. russia’s vision of a “peace plan” is killing people in their beds — and why would they stop, if they bet on getting amnesty with the US Admin backing? [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 3:53 AM

❗️ For the first time, Ukraine has introduced water-supply schedules similar to electricity blackout schedules. In Kharkiv, the system began operating today after russia destroyed a transformer substation overnight with 10 drones. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 7:35 AM

Deputy Commander Maksym Zhorin warns that while everyone is busy dissecting the Geneva talks, the front is deteriorating fast. He says the Russia’s recent gains are the most rapid he’s seen in a long time, and without urgent action, some areas could reach critical condition. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) November 24, 2025 at 3:19 PM

Zaporizhzhia:

Dnipro:

Kyiv:

Russia carried out a massive overnight strike on Kyiv and the region, damaging homes and civilian infrastructure. Six people were killed and 13 injured. Strikes also hit Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions. In total, russia used 22 missiles and more than 460 drones. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 3:33 AM

Russia murdered 7 people in Kyiv last night, and injured 13 others. Civilian people, who were sleeping in their homes, where they were supposed to be safe, but weren’t, because our neighbor is a terrorist. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 9:56 AM

Kharkiv:

More explosions in Kharkiv ‼️Russian missile attack continues. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 8:11 PM

Pokrovsk:

Lyman:

Serebrianskyi Forest:

“On your knees, please!” — a video recorded by an American fighter from the assault group of the 63rd Brigade. Bruce and his teammates are clearing the Serebrianskyi Forest and capturing four Russians.

t.me/c/1605512487… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 11:13 AM

Slobozhansk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

Fighters of the 8th SSO Regiment foiled Russian plans in the Slobozhansk sector, eliminating 9 occupiers and 3 pieces of equipment. The remaining Russians who attempted to retreat were destroyed by FPV drones.

t.me/c/1721372338… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 10:43 AM

Russian occupied areas of Ukraine:

Russia is reshaping monuments in occupied Ukraine — restoring Soviet-era sites, adding new symbols, and erasing Ukrainian memorials — to cast the invasion as the latest chapter in a shared “historic mission” and legitimize its rule. meduza.io/en/feature/2… [image or embed] — Meduza in English (@meduza.io) November 24, 2025 at 7:14 PM

From Meduza:

In occupied parts of Ukraine, Russia has been busy creating, rebuilding, and demolishing a large number of monuments. According to Ukrainian historian Yurii Latysh, this activity fits a clear ideological pattern. Meduza examines Latysh’s findings, which he presented in a recent article for Novaya Gazeta Europe. Russia is rapidly and deliberately reshaping the memorial landscape in Ukraine’s occupied territories, restoring Soviet monuments and erecting new ones that fit a unified historical-political narrative. In this framing, the current war is presented as a direct continuation of earlier conflicts in which Russia invariably fought as a liberator. As expected, the new and remodeled monuments give prominence to the Great Patriotic War, as the Soviet front of the Second World War is known in Russia. World War II serves as the ideological foundation for justifying the Kremlin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine. The Russian authorities have also taken liberties in this restoration work, “improving” existing memorials by adding elements that alter their meaning and link past events to the present. For example, in 1967, Soviet officials in the Donetsk region built a memorial complex at Savur-Mohyla, at the site of fierce fighting in 1943. In 2014, during fighting ahead of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the complex was completely destroyed. Russia has since built a new memorial in its place, modeled on the original but featuring depictions of “Donetsk People’s Republic” heroes. Statues honoring Lieutenant Hryhoriy Shevchenko and other WWII figures now stand alongside those of Mikhail Tolstykh (“Givi”), Arsen Pavlov (“Motorola”), Volodymyr Zhoha, and Olga Kachura. Today, the ceremonies at Savur-Mohyla symbolically fuse the events of the 1940s with those of the 2010s and 2020s. Another “updated” Soviet memorial — this one in the city of Khrustalnyi, in Ukraine’s Luhansk region — now bears an image of an ancient Rus’ warrior dated “1185” (the year of Prince Igor’s campaign against the Polovtsians, recounted in the Old East Slavic epic poem The Tale of Igor’s Regiment) and a “special military operation” combatant dated “2025.” The site also features a T-72 tank used in Russia’s invasion and an eternal flame lit from the one in Moscow. These remodeling decisions, like Russian propaganda generally, emphasize the notion of “continuity between generations as defenders of Russian land.” This same sense of historical mission, Yurii Latysh argues, permeates the speeches of Russian officials, including at the openings of memorials in the occupied territories. All previous history effectively becomes the invasion’s prehistory. This logic fuels the broad use of Kyivan Rus’ imagery, including elements from The Tale of Igor’s Regiment. These symbols are appropriated, with modern Russia portrayed as the only legitimate successor to Ancient Rus’. At the same time, Russian occupation authorities have purged the memorial landscape of monuments Moscow considers ideologically hostile, including sites that affirm Ukrainian national memory and identity. This has been especially true of monuments dedicated to victims of the Holodomor (the man-made famine that claimed the lives of millions of Ukrainians in the early 1930s), to those killed in Soviet political repression, and to historical figures who opposed Russian influence. Alongside overtly confrontational war memorials, Russian occupation officials have also erected more “peaceful” tributes — for example, a monument to the Soviet actor Yevgeny Matveev in his native Kherson region. These memorials promote the idea of a “common history” between Russia and Ukraine, encouraging Ukrainians to view their history as something intertwined with and dependent on Russia. The Russian Military-Historical Society has played a key role in shaping this approach to memorials. The group oversees the construction and restoration of monuments and promotes the “correct” version of history. Regional branches have cropped up in occupied parts of the Donbas, and they are closely involved in organizing ceremonies and educational initiatives related to local monuments. Latysh concludes that the reshaping of occupied Ukraine’s memorial landscape is a large-scale ideological operation through which Russia seeks to legitimize its rule, present eastern Ukraine as a natural part of Russia, and thereby portray the invasion as a just war of liberation.

Russia:

“People who work with Putin know that the main thing for him is always his image, and that in an effort to save face, he — the leader of a nuclear power — won’t stop at anything,” journalist @faridaily.bsky.social tells Meduza. meduza.io/en/feature/2… [image or embed] — Meduza in English (@meduza.io) November 24, 2025 at 3:11 PM

Meduza has the details:

In his 2024 state-of-the-nation address, Vladimir Putin declared that the word “elite” had lost much of its credibility. “Those who have done nothing for society and consider themselves a caste with special rights and privileges […] are definitely not the elite,” he said. “The genuine, real elite are those who serve Russia, the workers and warriors, reliable, trustworthy people, who have proven their loyalty to Russia by deeds.” It’s safe to assume that these words sent a chill through Russia’s elite circles, where top officials, businessmen, and military figures have been jockeying to hold on to their positions for almost four years of war. With Putin laser-focused on winning the war against Ukraine, anyone who impedes that goal is at risk of finding themselves on the chopping block. Long-serving officials have fallen out of favor, while ultra-patriotic hardliners are rising to the top, leaving Putin surrounded by sycophants. At the same time, concentrating so much power in one 73-year-old man poses some obvious risks for Russia’s political system. On a recent episode of The Naked Pravda, independent journalist Farida Rustamova, the author of the Substack newsletter Faridaily, explained how Putin’s war effort has changed the rules of the game for Russia’s “old elites,” who are now as fearful of being replaced as they are of the prospect of peace. The following Q&A, based on that interview, has been edited for length and clarity. — After Putin launched the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, it was widely reported that this came as a shock to many Russian officials, including those in high-level positions. But by the end of March, you reported that even those elites who opposed the invasion were rallying around Putin. Why did this happen? — I think the major thing for Russian elites — the highest ranking officials, state businessmen, and people around Putin — is that most of them realized this was a major turning point and a completely new chapter in Russian history. I think the most telling example that shows us what’s going on in the heads of those who were genuinely against the war but were unable or decided not to express this position is how the public behavior of Russia’s former President Dmitry Medvedev has changed. To me, it’s very clear that the people who, before 2022, had more pro-democratic or generally more liberal views than Putin, his inner circle, and the siloviki (law enforcement and the army) realized that their era had come to an end. This was a U-turn to a new era of these hardliners and hawks, who are against any freedoms, are ultra-loyal to Putin, have pro-war views, are against the West, and are in favor of Russia’s isolation. Russia wasn’t a democracy before 2022; there weren’t very many freedoms left. Still, the war was the culmination of this movement in an authoritarian or even a totalitarian direction. And I think that’s the main thing many of these [elites] realized. Not all of them are expressing their loyalty to the regime publicly to save their skin like Dmitry Medvedev. But many of them do this in private. And a lot of them decided to change their interests and values — to order their families to stop going to the West and being educated there, and so on. This was a major change for many of these people. It’s important to understand that apart from fear, many of the people who work for the system [are driven by] other interests. Working for, with, or around the system is a major source of income, and they won’t get that rich anywhere else. And for them to step up and say they’re against the war or to resign is a form of suicide. Some [sources] who I spoke to at the very beginning of the war used these exact words. — What stands out to you as the biggest changes in the Russian political elite since the start of the full-scale war? — I’ve reported on this extreme level of fear, even more so than before. The suicide of Federal [Transport] Minister last summer was the most telling demonstration of this. People in the system basically found themselves in a trap. They’re not welcome in the West, and their lives have changed dramatically. They used to be able to travel, their families spent a lot of time abroad, and the world was open to them. And, importantly, they had this opportunity to escape. Not in a radical way, where they’d break up with Putin or the system itself and say something critical publicly, but just to quit and go live in some Western country. Now, they don’t have any of these opportunities. They know that they cannot go anywhere because the Russian security services would consider them traitors, and they are scared of the consequences. The security services have also increased their pressure on Russian officials. They need to show that they’re fighting corruption and the “traitors” inside [the system] — and they themselves are never held accountable. For example, this minister [Starovoit], who decided to take his own life, used to be the governor of the Kursk region, which was invaded by the Ukrainian army last year. Protecting the region was the responsibility of the military and the security services, who failed in their duty. The security services are never punished because they [hold] the real power in Russia. But they needed to punish someone. Civil servants often become scapegoats, and that’s exactly what happened to Starovoit.

Well that all sounds somewhat familiar…

— We’ve seen multiple shakeups in various branches of the state apparatus during the full-scale war — from the reappointment of former Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu back in 2024 to the resignation of Putin’s longtime aide Dmitry Kozak in September 2025. At the same time, it’s believed that Putin prizes political loyalty above all else. If that’s the case, why are such long-serving political figures falling out of favor? — These are two very different cases. Sergey Shoigu, the former defense minister, did not exactly fall out of favor; he’s still in the system and holds a high-level position as the Security Council secretary. But he was punished, and I would say this was the greatest wave of elite repression in modern Russia’s history because they crushed his entire clan. The reason for it was that Putin wanted to punish the army for failing to win this war quickly. But we know from observing his 25-year rule that he usually doesn’t punish people immediately. He prefers not to fire people and not to link something they did to direct consequences. That’s his management style. The other case with Dmitry Kozak is different because he did not have a clan. He is a rare example of a longtime Putin ally — they’ve known each other for 30 years — who did not have a team, let alone a clan. He’s a rare example of an independent manager in the system whom Putin trusts a lot. (Another example is Andrey Belousov, who replaced Shoigu as defense minister. The logic was exactly this: Putin crushed Shoigu’s clan and replaced him with someone who has no team, no clan, no people behind him. So this was sort of Putin’s style of checks and balances.) Kozak found there was no use for him after the war began. He wasn’t eager to join the war effort and didn’t want to find himself a position in this new reality. (Compared to other high-ranking officials who joined in gladly.) His own personal traits also influenced his decision to leave the system. There are a lot of officials in Putin’s administration who are useless, who don’t have any particular responsibilities but hold the same position as Kozak (deputy chief of staff). But Kozak didn’t want to continue being useless. As far as we know from our sources, he wanted to become a “defender” of businessmen’s rights and, in a way, to oppose the security services and law enforcement in their efforts to nationalize assets or confiscate businesses in the interests of various clients. He wanted to create this job for himself, and when this [idea] got rejected, he decided to leave. It was perhaps a question of pride more than anything else. — The Economist’s sister magazine, 1843, published an article last month titled “How to Get Ahead in Wartime Russia,” which said that today, the main thing Putin values in people is their ability to help him win the war. Do you agree with that assessment? — I agree with this conclusion, but I think things are just more complicated than that. There are people in the system who do not express their pro-war views and who are not directly linked to the fighting on the battlefield. There are people like Russian Central Bank Head Elvira Nabiullina, who just continue doing their job, who aren’t particularly pro-war but still help Putin maintain his war [effort]. I’m sure they frame their choices differently for themselves, as helping keep the country’s entire economy from falling apart, which is something the Russian people have experienced in the past. It’s very [true] that Putin praises and values people who publicly support the war, dedicate their careers to the war effort, and help him directly. He calls war veterans the “new elite.” In my opinion, that’s because he is not very content with the old elite, who did not show any enthusiasm when he started this war. But I think the reality is that Putin himself realizes that the old elite are very powerful and he cannot easily get rid of them. These old elites aren’t very welcoming towards those who are now considered the “new elites.” This is an interesting clash that I think we’re going to see more of in the future. But the current trend in politics, at least, is to force the old elites to embrace people coming from the military and recruit them into the political system. — You told 1843 that the elite and the government in Russia are preoccupied with how the war will end. Why is this such a big concern for them? — Part of the reason is that a lot of them have adapted to this new reality over the past four years. They don’t know what the new rules are, but they have adapted to the situation in Russia, which has become more chaotic and unpredictable. From conversations with my sources, I’ve gathered that no one knows how the war will end, and they are afraid of it bringing more chaos. For example, the people who work in the Russian government are very anxious about the return of the hundreds of thousands of people who are currently fighting on the battlefield. Generally, they’re afraid of how the war will end (on what terms) and how Russian society will react. What if those ultra-conservatives — who are more pro-war than Putin himself — plot a mutiny like [Yevgeny] Prigozhin? They are a minority in Russian society, but there are still a lot of them. The [people in the] Russian system remember Prigozhin’s mutiny very well: it was literally a traumatic moment when they [realized] that Putin doesn’t control everything and chaos is very close. A lot of them also fear losing their position after the war ends. What if there’s a search for scapegoats? What if they decided to punish people for the failures on the battlefield? The list goes on. The fact is that they’ve already adapted to the circumstances of the war, and its end is another new reality that might bring a lot of unexpected consequences. — One recurringtheme in your reporting is that Russian elites are skeptical about peace talks and inclined to believe that Putin will escalate. Is this still the prevailing attitude among your sources at this juncture in the war? — Yes, I would say so. People who work with Putin and know him very well know that the main thing for him is always his image, and that in an effort to save face, he — the leader of a nuclear power — won’t stop at anything. This is the major argument. People whom I talk to about peace talks are convinced that there should be a negotiation and some sort of compromise with Putin. While a lot of people in the West think there should be no compromise with Putin, they are convinced that he will not end this war [unless] at least some of his requests are satisfied. This is the main point I try to [convey] in my reporting. It’s not my personal view, but it’s what people inside the system say. They think the war cannot be stopped without some substantial negotiations with Putin and a substantial rethinking of the global security system. — During the war, political power in Russia has become more concentrated in Putin than ever. However, he is 73 years old, and it seems as though having so much power concentrated in one old man creates a huge vulnerability. Is Putin building a system that can outlast him? — The main thing to understand here is that Putin is not a great strategist, and he’s not really a hardworking dictator. He is very skillful at holding onto power, and the rest is details. Still, I would say that what he’s doing to Russian society — even if it’s not literally planned by him or any of the people around him — isn’t going to go away completely if he dies tomorrow.

Yep, a lot of that seems awfully familiar…

Olenya Airfield, Russia:

⚡️ Russia has redeployed 16 Tu-22M3 bombers carrying supersonic cruise missiles Kh-22 and Kh-32 from the Far East to the Olenya airfield, closer to Ukraine. militarnyi.com/en/news/russ… [image or embed] — Militarnyi (@militarnyi.com) November 24, 2025 at 11:55 AM

From Militarnyi:

Russia has redeployed 16 Tu-22M3 bombers carrying supersonic cruise missiles Kh-22 and Kh-32 from the Far East to the Olenya airfield, closer to Ukraine. This was reported by monitoring channels. At first, monitoring resources recorded 9 aircraft, then this number increased to 16. It is reported that all the airplanes were redeployed from the Far East and landed at the Olenya airfield in the Murmansk region. Olenya is located about 1,800 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, and the maximum combat radius of Tu-22M3 bombers with a payload of 12,000 kg is 2,410 kilometers. At the same time, the Kh-22/Kh-32 missiles have a maximum range of 300-1000 kilometers, depending on the modification. This may indicate that the Russians are preparing a massive missile strike, which could involve Kh-22/Kh-32 missiles. Due to their high altitude and speed, these missiles are a difficult target for air defense. Despite their low accuracy, they have a large warhead that can cause significant damage. Prior to Operation Spiderweb in June 2025, during which a large number of strategic and long-range bombers were destroyed and damaged, Tu-22M3s were more often used to strike Ukraine. However, they have since been redeployed to the Far East, and have only been used once since then. The previous time Tu-22M3 bombers were used to strike Ukraine was on August 2, 2025. Back then, one such missile was used to strike Mykolaiv, destroying several private houses.

More at the link.

Kursk Oblast, Russia:

Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia:

“Madyar” showed satellite footage of damaged A-60 and Il-76 aircraft in Taganrog.

Judging by the footage, the final assembly hall at the aviation repair plant, which modernizes A-50 aircraft and Tu-95MS bombers, was damaged.

t.me/c/1680956281… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 12:02 PM

