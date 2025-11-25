I broke down and put the thermometers for Aftyn back up in the sidebar. Normally last-minute funds like this aren’t all that well spent, but if the orange creature is panicking, it sure can’t hurt!

Let’s swamp the vote, alright! THE DEMOCRATIC VOTE.

Hopefully this last minute Orange Push ™ works against the Republican creep and FOR Aftyn.

Days ahead of the special 7th District primary, a complaint has been filed against Matt Van Epps alleging that wearing his U.S. Army uniform throughout a campaign ad violated U.S. Department of War rules and misleads voters.

Van Epps, who is backed by Gov. Bill Lee and former U.S. Rep. Mark Green, is a lieutenant colonel in the Tennessee National Guard and has made his combat experience as an Army helicopter pilot a pillar of his campaign. His website features photos of him in military uniform, and his campaign logo features a silhouetted Chinook combat helicopter.

A Department of War directive prohibits military members from making political appearances in uniform, and prohibits any activity “that could reasonably give rise to the inference or appearance of official sponsorship, approval, or endorsement.”

In a recent campaign ad, Van Epps wears an Army uniform throughout the entire ad with patches and insignia removed.

“I flew nine combat tours taking out terrorists,” Van Epps says in the ad. “When my Chinook took enemy fire, I kept her in the air, got our guys, and completed the mission. … Now I’m on a new mission, to help Trump save America.”

One three-second clip of the ad includes a text disclaimer that the “use of military rank, job titles and photographs in uniform does not imply an endorsement by the United States Army or the DoD.”

Service members are allowed to include their current or former military duties, titles and positions, and photographs in uniform alongside other non-military biographical details. Military uniforms are not allowed to be the “primary graphic representation” of a political candidate.

Veteran Dillon Scott, a resident of the 7th District, sent a complaint letter to Tennessee National Guard Major Gen. Warner Ross II on Oct. 1, alleging Van Epps’ generous use of military uniform images violates U.S. Army rules and misleads voters.

Republican candidate for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District Matt Van Epps listens during a debate with other candidates at CabaRay Showroom in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.

“I was greatly disturbed that Van Epps improperly appears in uniform during the ad to support his political candidacy, while also improperly misleading voters about his military status,” Scott wrote, calling the ad “misleading and inappropriate.”

“Frankly, this ad is very disturbing and not at all indicative of someone who should serve in public office,” Scott wrote. “His flagrant flouting of Departmental directives honors neither the language of the Directive nor its spirit. The public deserves better than this type of dishonorable and dishonest conduct.”