What a Sleezy Creep!

I broke down and put the thermometers for Aftyn back up in the sidebar.  Normally last-minute funds like this aren’t all that well spent, but if the orange creature is panicking, it sure can’t hurt!

Let’s swamp the vote, alright!  THE DEMOCRATIC VOTE.

Hopefully this last minute Orange Push ™ works against the Republican creep and FOR Aftyn.

Days ahead of the special 7th District primary, a complaint has been filed against Matt Van Epps alleging that wearing his U.S. Army uniform throughout a campaign ad violated U.S. Department of War rules and misleads voters.

Van Epps, who is backed by Gov. Bill Lee and former U.S. Rep. Mark Green, is a lieutenant colonel in the Tennessee National Guard and has made his combat experience as an Army helicopter pilot a pillar of his campaign. His website features photos of him in military uniform, and his campaign logo features a silhouetted Chinook combat helicopter.

A Department of War directive prohibits military members from making political appearances in uniform, and prohibits any activity “that could reasonably give rise to the inference or appearance of official sponsorship, approval, or endorsement.”

In a recent campaign ad, Van Epps wears an Army uniform throughout the entire ad with patches and insignia removed.

“I flew nine combat tours taking out terrorists,” Van Epps says in the ad. “When my Chinook took enemy fire, I kept her in the air, got our guys, and completed the mission. … Now I’m on a new mission, to help Trump save America.”

One three-second clip of the ad includes a text disclaimer that the “use of military rank, job titles and photographs in uniform does not imply an endorsement by the United States Army or the DoD.”

Service members are allowed to include their current or former military duties, titles and positions, and photographs in uniform alongside other non-military biographical details. Military uniforms are not allowed to be the “primary graphic representation” of a political candidate.

Veteran Dillon Scott, a resident of the 7th District, sent a complaint letter to Tennessee National Guard Major Gen. Warner Ross II on Oct. 1, alleging Van Epps’ generous use of military uniform images violates U.S. Army rules and misleads voters.

Republican candidate for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District Matt Van Epps listens during a debate with other candidates at CabaRay Showroom in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.
“I was greatly disturbed that Van Epps improperly appears in uniform during the ad to support his political candidacy, while also improperly misleading voters about his military status,” Scott wrote, calling the ad “misleading and inappropriate.”

“Frankly, this ad is very disturbing and not at all indicative of someone who should serve in public office,” Scott wrote. “His flagrant flouting of Departmental directives honors neither the language of the Directive nor its spirit. The public deserves better than this type of dishonorable and dishonest conduct.”

Can I just say that I don’t understand why anyone is calling it the Department of War.  Why not use the real name instead of the bullshit made-up name?

Open thread.

      WaterGirl

      Jackie just sent me this.  Link

      Straight from the Department of Consequences, Bitches!

      White House spokeswoman Leavitt now has a family connection to an ICE arrest

      White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt now has a family connection to the ICE actions sweeping the country — her nephew’s mother was arrested by agents in Revere earlier this month.

      Bruna Ferreira, a Boston-area resident who migrated with her family to the U.S. from Brazil as a child, according to her sister and immigration authorities, is now in custody at an ICE facility in Louisiana.

      Michael Leavitt, the press secretary’s brother, had a relationship with Ferreira, and the two have a son.

      A Trump administration official confirmed the connection between Ferreira, Michael Leavitt and his sister Karoline Leavitt — the 28-year-old New Hampshire native who rose from relative obscurity to occupy one of the most prominent positions in the White House. The official said the child’s parents have not spoken in years, and that the child has lived full-time in New Hampshire with Michael Leavitt since his birth.

      WBUR could not immediately confirm whether the boy only lived with his father after the couple separated. The split happened about 10 years ago, according to a family member.

      Karoline Leavitt declined to comment on the arrest. The administration official said, “Karoline had no involvement whatsoever in this matter.”

      Or is that straight from the department of Leopards Eating Faces?

      I do feel bad for the person in custody, though.

      Jackie

      I hope Mark Kelly has a few words to say about Van Epps improperly appearing in a military uniform while campaigning for a federal office!

      Adam L Silverman

      Just to clarify, it is actually unconstitutional for anyone serving in the military to be elected to (at least) federal office. Andy Craig did a Bluesky thread the other day where he walked everyone step by step through the constitutional language, the prohibition, and why it has been ignored for decades.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl: The Daily Beast is also reporting:

      “White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been personally linked to the brutal ICE raids sweeping America,” the Daily Beast reports.

      “Her 11-year-old nephew’s mother, Bruna Ferreira, is now in custody at an ICE facility at Louisiana, facing deportation to Brazil.”

      As a concerned Auntie, surely Leavitt will intervene…?

