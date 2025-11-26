Over many interviews, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Michael Scherer about how he plans to remake America’s public-health system. Can he lead the scientific establishment he’s spent much of his life crusading against?

RFK Jr described by those who know him best:

"A liar and a terrible human being"

"Messianic self-regard"

"Sadly off his rocker"

"A predator addicted to attention and power"

"Sickening and destructive"

Gift link: Why Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. So Convinced He’s Right?

It’s a good story, if you can stomach it. Scherer paints Bobby Jr. as an abuser of substances, people, and ‘science’ — a completely self-centered predator and would-be ‘hero’, throwing up a non-stop barrage of words and ‘logic’ to insist that every broken promise and failed enterprise makes him the real victim.

… What if you are wrong about vaccines? I asked. Six former surgeons general, most vaccine experts, and almost the entire scientific establishment believes he is. What if, over time, the evidence shows that his actions lowered vaccination rates with no reduction in chronic diseases, but with an increase in suffering and death from viruses and bacteria? How would he respond? “I mean, we would listen,” Kennedy said. It was the answer I wanted to hear. But then he listed, once again, the reasons he would not be wrong: He spoke about the chronic diseases that appear as potential adverse reactions on the manufacturers’ label for vaccines; the evidence that death rates from the diseases that vaccines inoculate against were already declining before the vaccines materialized; and America’s poor policy decisions and high mortality rates during the COVID years. “You know, we have all kinds of interventions,” he said. “Good health does not just come in a syringe.” The trial lawyer was still laboring to connect the dots that led to his preferred verdict, the orphaned child of American royalty, back from hell, still fighting to fulfill his birthright.

Mutations in #H3N2 #flu viruses have some experts worried we're facing a second bad #influenza season. The new variant, subclade K, may be able to escape antibodies generated by previous infections or this year's flu shot. But some experts are hedging their bets. www.statnews.com/2025/11/20/f… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 8:44 AM

US Weekly COVID update: Nov 24, 2025

🔸1 in 116 Actively Infectious

🔸422,000 New Daily Infections

🔸2,650,000 Infections In The Past Week

🔸224,000,000 Infections in 2025

🔸133,000 to 530,000 Weekly Long COVID Cases

🔸700 to 1,200 Weekly Deaths

Source: pmc19.com/data/ [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 6:34 PM





Experimental mRNA #flu vaccine shows superior efficacy against symptomatic illness

The vaccine is 100% effective against both symptomatic and febrile flu, compared with 85% and 100% with the conventional 4-strain vaccine.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/i…

Photo: Penn State / Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 5:24 PM

People who recovered from mild–moderate COVID-19 still show persistent lung and vascular inflammation. This ongoing inflammatory response suggests COVID can have systemic, long-term effects that may raise cardiovascular (CV) risk even after symptoms improve.

Source: archive.md/QUpNk [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 8:48 PM

Long #COVID takes $1 trillion global economic toll each year, analysis suggests

Study looks at COVID’s impact on national economies, healthcare systems, labor markets, and quality of life.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 4:04 PM

Long COVID’s hidden toll: the South Africans still battling fatigue, anxiety and memory loss.

In South Africa, over 4 million COVID cases were confirmed. For many, recovery was only the start; fatigue, poor focus and mood changes now affect work, relationships and quality of life.

archive.md/uhdaE [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 8:18 PM

"My NHS colleagues & I weren’t willing to let the bodies pile high in their thousands. Boris no longer mentions them at all."

My piece on the responses to the UK Covid-UK Inquiry report that try to airbrush the dead away.

Sincere thanks, @theobserveruk.bsky.social.

observer.co.uk/news/nationa… [image or embed] — Dr Rachel Clarke (@drrachelclarke.com) November 23, 2025 at 4:18 AM

Herd impunity is right.

The faux handwringing now from certain politicians & pundits now – as though, somehow, anyone who wanted to prevent catastrophic loss of life through lockdown didn't care about the enormity of closing schools & businesses.

Every decision was freighted with difficulty… [image or embed] — Dr Rachel Clarke (@drrachelclarke.com) November 23, 2025 at 4:23 AM

But the obvious lesson to learn is this.

When weighing how to act – & even if your group of Downing Street decision-makers is predominantly middle class white men – consider EVERYONE. Including the vulnerable. The voiceless. The overlooked. The people who don't look or sound like you. [image or embed] — Dr Rachel Clarke (@drrachelclarke.com) November 23, 2025 at 4:27 AM

Breaking News: The CDC quietly appointed Dr. Ralph Lee Abraham, who has been critical of vaccines, as its second in command. During the Covid pandemic, he promoted discredited treatments like ivermectin and, as Louisiana’s surgeon general, halted the state’s mass vaccination campaign. [image or embed] — The New York Times (@nytimes.com) November 25, 2025 at 1:43 PM

The physicians who supported, empowered & lifted up RFK Jr & his extreme anti-vaxx MAHA movement—physicians like Drs Cassidy, Bhattacharya, Oz, Makary & Prasad—will have ONE single legacy: suffering & death from the dismantling of the US vaccination system & the return of vaccine-preventable disease [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 4:00 AM

The CDC is lying to you about vaccines and autism sciencebasedmedicine.org/the-cdc-is-l… by @gorskon.bsky.social

"The CDC webpage about vaccines and autism now misrepresents the science and lies to the public about vaccines and autism.

It’s all part of RFK Jr’s "continuing war on vaccines." [image or embed] — Timothy Caulfield (@caulfieldtim.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 10:38 AM

#CDC outlines initiatives such as expanded hepatitis B screening with potential vaccine policy impacts

The list offers the clearest view yet of the administration's plans for the agency under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/h… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 4:42 PM

Surveys find strong confidence in childhood vaccines but deepening partisan divides; most adults reject COVID shot

Overall, 63% of Americans say they are very confident that routine childhood vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 4:12 PM

The Great Barrington Declaration was *foundational* in RFK Jr's appointment to lead HHS & in the anti-vaccine MAHA movement's rise to power

The GBD pushed for mass infection instead of vaccination (it went online just 8 weeks before the US vaccine campaign began), so GBD-ers got what they wanted :( [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 12:50 PM

A year ago, flyers promoting vaccines were prevalent across the Navajo Nation.

But as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has put his stamp on federal immunization policy, the Indian Health Service’s messaging on immunizations has taken a stark turn.

By @maryhudetz.bsky.social [image or embed] — ProPublica (@propublica.org) November 23, 2025 at 2:00 PM

Immigrants make up a significant proportion of all the country's doctors. New policies are making it harder and less appealing for foreign-born physicians to come to the U.S. [image or embed] — NPR (@npr.org) November 24, 2025 at 9:16 PM

===

This is fu*king outrageous!

The federal government on Saturday dismissed charges against a Utah plastic surgeon accused of throwing away COVID-19 vaccines, giving children saline shots instead of the vaccine and selling faked vaccination cards.

apnews.com/article/utah… [image or embed] — Michael J. Stern (@michaeljstern.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 6:56 PM

Washington state officials confirm H5N5 avian flu patient has died from infection

All previous human avian influenza infections had been caused by H5N1 and were relatively mild.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 4:12 PM

A person in Washington State who kept backyard poultry has died from #H5N5 #flu. The person was the first known infection with this subtype of flu globally & the second recorded death in the US from an #H5 flu virus. Health authorities say there's no evidence the person spread the virus to others. [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 9:41 AM

Early this year, bird flu ripped through 80 farms in Ohio and Indiana.

Using genetic markers, wind simulations, satellite imagery, property records and more, we found that the virus could’ve been airborne.

By @natlash.bsky.social [image or embed] — ProPublica (@propublica.org) November 23, 2025 at 10:15 AM

Since 2005, the number of wild and domesticated birds killed by H5N1 has exceeded the combined human populations of the U.S. and Russia. On the next @bipisci.bsky.social, why this version of avian influenza won’t go away. 🧪 #podcast

Listen here: bigpicturescience.org/episodes/flu… [image or embed] — SETI Institute (@setiinstitute.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 3:00 PM

More Indiana poultry operations hit with avian flu

Over the past 30 days, 88 flocks have been confirmed to be hit by avian flu.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 4:36 PM

One would think that continued outbreaks of bird flu would make people aware that they are propelling the risk of another pandemic, but meh 😑

#H5N1

#GoVegan

"Bad season of bird flu in UK hits supply of Christmas turkeys"

www.theguardian.com/business/202… [image or embed] — Krasnov 🍃 (@greennomad61.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 1:13 PM

KONSYSE: Two groups of health and legal advocates in California have filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Food and Agriculture alleging the agency is withholding detailed location information regarding H5N1 avian influenza outbreaks at state dairies. [image or embed] — Profolus (@profolus.com) November 25, 2025 at 1:00 AM

Utah, South Carolina see more measles cases ahead of Thanksgiving

Officials reported exposures at a high school and an international airport.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m…

Photo: CDC [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 4:02 PM

===

Third infant in Kentucky dies of whooping cough as national cases stay high for second year in a row

There are more than 25,000 cases of whopping cough reported so far in 2025.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/t…

Photo: Dan Higgins/CDC [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 4:59 PM

While no one was watching: Tenuous status of CDC prion unit, risk of #CWD to people worry scientists

If the Prion and Public Health Office is shuttered, human CWD cases could go unnoticed.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c…

Photo: Lorie Shaull / Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 21, 2025 at 10:43 AM

New WHO framework aims to tackle rising resistance to HIV, STI, and hepatitis treatments

Officials warn rising drug resistance could undo decades of progress in controlling HIV, hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 5:42 PM

===

California identifies infant botulism cases tied to powdered formula from months before current outbreak

California health officials say the cases, which occurred from November 2024 to June 2025, have not been connected to the current outbreak.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/b… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 3:28 PM

