Tennessee House Special Election – Truly Neck and Neck (Open Thread)

16 Comments

Emerson College Poll (via Simon Rosenberg):

“The special election in Tennessee’s 7th District will come down to what groups are motivated to turnout on election day, and who stays home,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said. “Those who report voting early break for Behn, 56% to 42%, whereas those who plan to vote on Election Day break for Van Epps, 51% to 39%. Voters under 40 are Behn’s strongest group, 64% of whom support her, while Van Epps’ vote increases with age, to 61% of those over 70.”

“There is also a stark gender divide; men break for Van Epps by nine points, 51% to 42%, whereas women break for Behn by six, 50% to 44%,” Kimball added.

Behn and Van Epps each have a 47% favorable rating among voters, and a 41% unfavorable rating.

“Similar to the gender divide on the ballot test, 54% of women have a favorable view of Behn, compared to 41% of men, and 52% of men have a favorable view of Van Epps, and 42% of women have a favorable view of Van Epps,” Kimball noted.

President Trump holds a 47% job approval rating among Tennessee 7th District voters, and a 49% disapproval rating.

“President Trump’s approval rating is a stark reversal from last November, when he carried the district by 22 points. The decline is driven by independents, among whom 59% disapprove and just 34% approve,” Kimball said.

The economy is the top issue for 38% of Tennessee voters, followed by housing affordability (15%), healthcare (13%), threats to democracy (13%), immigration (6%), crime (5%), and education (5%).

Among those who say the economy is the top issue facing the state, 48% plan to support Van Epps and 44% Behn.

So, who’s gonna help make calls?

Remote phone banking for Aftyn.

I normally feel like late money less than a week to go is like flushing money down the toilet.

But that may not be true this time!

Not necessarily encouraging donations, but it sure can’t hurt.  Thermometers are in the sidebar if you’re so inclined.

NO REGRETS.

 

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • cmorenc
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Eolirin
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Joy in FL
  • lowtechcyclist
  • mikefromArlington
  • Princess
  • WaterGirl

    16Comments

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      Weather here is kind of spooky today.  Very cold (35 degrees) and howling wind.  Okay, not kind of spook, just spooky.

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @H.E.Wolf: Interesting that we’re at 79% of the people choosing 4 other things as most important before we even get to 6% for immigration and another 5% for crime.

    9. 9.

      cmorenc

      If Behn does pull off winning this gerrymandered-US House seat in red Tenn, it will send bigger shockwaves through the GOP than the gubernatorial/mayoral elections earlier this month, none of which occurred in dominantly red territory.  And if Epps does win it, it will likely be by a narrow-enough margin to be of little reassurance to the GOP about 2026 midterms. It won’t really change the narrative that the GOP is on shaky defensive grounds going into 2026.  Not exactly win-win for Ds but more like win-wash alternative outcomes in the big scheme of things.

    10. 10.

      mikefromArlington

      GOTV is always the most important thing this late in the game. Whatever contributes to that is money well spent.

    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      Fritschner agrees.

      Aaron Fritschner
      ‪@fritschner.bsky.social‬

      Emerson finds TN-7 basically ~tied ahead of Tuesday election, with Trump underwater in a district he won by 22.

      A winnable race for Dems.

      If R’s lose this race their ability to control the House *this year* is a real issue.

      [ image and link to ActBlue ]

      Make it so.

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Another Scott:

      No Ragerts!!

      Durn right, no Ragerts allowed in this country!

      Deport every last Ragert, I say! ;-)

      ETA: Donated!

      ETA:

      72F and sunny here in NoVA at the moment.

      Pretty durn pleasant on this side of the river too!

    14. 14.

      Eolirin

      I’m still not willing to get my hopes up for a win in that district, but if it’s in low single digit range and we get results like that in the midterms, we’d be at levels where the gerrymandering may actually become counter productive and we are potentially looking at a massive wave election in 2026.

      And as always, men continue to be a problem.

    15. 15.

      Princess

      In 2024 this district went 59% to 38% for the GOP. If we win by half a percent we’ll feel on the top of the world, but even if we lose it by 5%, it’s a crushing blow to the GOP.

