The President, who thinks he knows the price and value of everything, but has demonstrated that he doesn’t know the price, value, and/or cost of anything, also doesn’t know the difference between selling something and gifting it.

Q: Have you heard this audio that Bloomberg has of Witkoff coaching the Russians on how to appeal to you? TRUMP: That’s a standard thing. He’s gotta sell this to Ukraine, he’s gonna sell Ukraine to Russia. That’s what a dealmaker does. I haven’t heard it but I heard it was standard negotiation. [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 25, 2025 at 7:39 PM

But wait, there’s more:

REPORTER: What kind of concessions are the Russians going to have to make? TRUMP: The big concession is they stop fighting and they don’t take any more land [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 25, 2025 at 7:37 PM

These are not concessions! These are rewards.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that they welcome the U.S. efforts to seek solutions to the “crisis,” but refuse to make any concessions regarding the war in Ukraine. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 11:52 AM

The good news for the Russians is that Trump is not asking them to make any concessions. What an amazing coincidence!

Gary Kasparov has some very accurate and appropriate thoughts about all of this strategic meshugas:

Garry Kasparov at Halifax Security Forum: “For 4 years, Ukraine has been fighting for the whole of Europe. NATO was created to fight one war — not to go to Afghanistan, not to go to Syria — one war: to save free Europe from Russian aggression. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 4:59 PM

Ukraine is the only country that is fighting this war, and we are still discussing should we include them or not.” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 4:59 PM

More than anything, Ukrainians want peace — but real and lasting peace, not a scenario where russia for free gets a military advantage and a better position to attack us further. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 3:52 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s speech from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The Daily Combat Results of the Ukrainian Army, Our Special Forces, and Our Deep Strikes – These Are All Proof That Ukraine Can Defend Its Interests – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Today, I held a Staff meeting, focusing on several key areas. First – air defense and everything needed for the daily downing of Russian missiles and the downing of drones. Funding for interceptors, production volumes, agreements with our partners – the Ministry of Defense and the military command maintain regular oversight of all this, and production must be ramped up to the maximum. Special attention was on short- and medium-range air defense, which is needed both at the front and for protecting energy facilities. We have updated our needs, and production will be increased accordingly. Our Ukrainian production is our guarantee of protection. Ukrainians cannot depend on whether something can be sourced from the global market or from partners’ stockpiles. Production targets must be met on time, with personal accountability at every level. We are also addressing brigade requests, following my visits to the frontline areas. One such request concerns the fair distribution of personnel among brigades. The replenishment of brigades must be reviewed, of course. This is being raised in nearly every combat brigade, and the Staff has now tasked Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, together with Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office and a highly experienced military officer, to work through all of this. Draft decisions are expected to be prepared for me shortly. Of course, detailed reports on the frontline situation were presented across key areas. Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, Huliaipole. It is important that our Ukrainian warriors continue destroying the enemy, holding positions, and completing combat missions. This is the very foundation of our ability to negotiate in Ukraine’s interests. Russians are peddling the narrative around the world that Ukraine allegedly cannot defend itself. They are saying that Ukrainian warriors cannot defend themselves. The daily combat results of the Ukrainian army, the daily results of our special forces, and our deep strikes – these are all proof that Ukraine can defend its interests. And now every eliminated Russian occupier, every replenishment of our exchange fund for Ukraine, every Russian assault Ukrainians have repelled, every piece of destroyed Russian equipment, every deep strike we carry out – these are all arguments showing that it’s worth standing with Ukraine, worth helping Ukraine, and that it is not Ukraine that must be pressured for peace, but Russia – the sole reason this war drags on. I want to thank all our warriors who feel the situation this way, and every single person who, now and always, helps our army, helps our state. I want to recognize – for their performance in the battles over the past few days in the Kupyansk direction – the warriors of the 127th Heavy Mechanized Brigade and the 475th Separate Assault Regiment. Thank you, warriors! In the battles in the Donetsk region – the 82nd and 95th Airborne Assault Brigades, the 25th Airborne Brigade, the 25th Separate Assault Battalion, the 1st Assault Regiment, the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, and the 425th Separate Assault Regiment. Thank you! The Zaporizhzhia region – the warriors of the 5th and 92nd Assault Brigades, units of the 1st, 33rd, and 225th Separate Assault Regiments. Thank you! The Sumy region – units of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment and the 71st Jaeger Brigade. Thank you! One more thing. Winter support payments have already begun – both for those who submitted applications through Diia, and also via Ukrposhta. Payments have already started, including in frontline regions and border areas with Russia. In such communities alone, more than 133,000 applications have been filed through Ukrposhta, with a total of nearly 550,000 applications submitted through the Ukrposhta network. In Diia, the number of applications is almost 11 million. It is important to submit the application this year, before Christmas. It will also be available for use next year – for utilities, for designated other needs, and of course, to support our army through donations to volunteers. Every act of support matters. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

First Lady Zelenska addressed the United for Justice: Strengthening Partnerships to Support Survivors of CRSV international conference today.

Olena Zelenska: The Foremost Demand of Survivors Is Not Only Respect and Safety, but the Punishment of Perpetrators and Justice First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska took part in the International Conference “United for Justice: Strengthening Partnerships to Support Survivors of CRSV.” The event was held as part of Ukraine’s chairmanship of the International Alliance on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict (PSVI). Ukraine’s chairmanship of the Alliance aims to strengthen global coordination, expand practical tools to support survivors, and advocate for the prevention of such crimes worldwide. During Ukraine’s tenure, the Alliance has grown to 33 members. “Ukraine has painful experience in this area because of the numerous cases of sexual violence committed by Russian occupiers against defenseless people – women, men, children, civilians, and captured servicemembers. We are learning of more and more such cases as survivors find the strength to speak. Sometimes it takes years,” the First Lady noted. Olena Zelenska stressed that the state is creating the conditions necessary to ensure that all survivors can speak about what they have endured. “With the support of international partners, we have been able to scale up existing services, mobile teams, and assistance centers, and to train psychologists and law enforcement officers in trauma-sensitive communication. And the foremost demand of survivors is not only respect and safety, but the punishment of perpetrators and justice. That is why Ukraine has adopted a law on the legal and social protection of survivors of sexual violence related to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, as well as on urgent interim reparations. I very much hope that it will begin working in full soon,” the President’s wife said. The conference also discussed the implementation of the pilot project on urgent interim reparations. Since its launch, 1,208 applications have been submitted, nearly 950 reparations have already been approved, and more than 600 survivors have received payments. This initiative has also served as a practical basis for developing a draft law on the status of persons affected by sexual violence related to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. The conference further underscored the importance of ensuring the law’s effective implementation.

Georgia:

In solidarity with Ia Melitauri, activist Natia Gabrava also wrote a Facebook post about the same high-ranking police official. Now the Interior Ministry has launched administrative proceedings against her for “insulting a police officer.”

Her hearing is scheduled for 27 November. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 2:07 PM

🇬🇪 Georgia is experiencing one of the fastest declines in civic freedoms in Europe. Our new Observatory report, “Under Siege: How Georgia Is Dismantling Civil Society,” shows how repressive laws, smear campaigns and intimidation are shrinking civic space. [image or embed] — World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) (@omctorg.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 4:00 AM

1/ One of the leaders of Coalition for Change, Nika Melia, has been sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison for splashing water on a judge. The sentence begins counting from June 20. The verdict was delivered by Judge Elene Goguadze. Melia was absent. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 6:42 AM

2/ Nika Melia has already been sentenced to 8 months in prison in the case concerning his refusal to appear before Tsulukiani’s commission. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 6:42 AM

3/ Initially, the court set bail of 50,000 GEL, but Melia refused to pay. On May 29 – the last day of the deadline to pay the bail – it became known that Melia had been detained under administrative procedure for disobeying a police officer. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 6:42 AM

4/ According to Melia, he was “kidnapped” and forcibly placed in a van in which 11 people were seated. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 6:42 AM

5/ On May 30, Melia’s bail was replaced with imprisonment. Melia asked Judge Irakli Shvangiradze whether he had any questions about how Melia had ended up in the courtroom. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 6:42 AM

6/ Shvangiradze responded: “Public information was released about your administrative detention.” It was at that moment that Melia splashed water on Judge Irakli Shvangiradze. See less — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 6:42 AM

Moldova:

The Russian drone that crashed into a house in Moldova on November 25 was brought to the country’s Foreign Ministry – today the Russian ambassador was summoned there. Ambassador Oleg Ozerov showed journalists a photo of the drone on the house and began hinting it was fake, claiming the [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 10:52 AM

UAV “was neither destroyed nor damaged anything around it.” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 10:52 AM

The International Red Cross:

Red Cross exposed for supporting Kremlin propaganda — Le Temps ❗️ According to an investigation by several European media outlets, the Russian Red Cross has become increasingly entangled with Kremlin war propaganda, while simultaneously receiving substantial financial backing from the 1 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 9:45 AM

International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Just last year, these international bodies transferred around $15 million to the Russian branch—over a quarter of its budget and double the funding level prior to invasion. 2 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 9:45 AM

❗️The Russian Red Cross operates in occupied regions of Ukraine, opening offices there in direct violation of the fundamental principle that national societies must act only within their own country. The investigation also uncovered cooperation with Movement of the First, 3 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 9:45 AM

a patriotic youth association created by the Kremlin. Joint projects with this group consume a significant share of the organization’s budget. ‼️‼️‼️ It is also worth noting that Russian Red Cross doesn’t visit Ukrainian Prisoners of War, allowing russia to torture and murder them in silence. 4/end — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 9:45 AM

France:

The arrests are part of a probe into a French-Russian association that presents itself as a humanitarian organization offering aid to civilians in Ukraine’s Donbas region. [image or embed] — The Moscow Times (@themoscowtimes.com) November 25, 2025 at 4:52 PM

From The Moscow Times:

French authorities have arrested three people on suspicion of spying for Russia and acting to promote its war propaganda, prosecutors said Tuesday. The arrests, which are part of a probe into the French-Russian association SOS Donbass, come as fears of Russian interference across Europe run high due to tensions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine. One of the detainees, a 40-year-old Russian man, was seen hanging up pro-Russian posters on the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on video surveillance footage in September, the city prosecutors’ office said. The man then reported by telephone to the head of SOS Donbass, a 40-year-old woman who was suspected by French counter-espionage officials of trying to obtain financial information from French business executives. The Russia-born woman had been on the radar of France’s domestic intelligence service, the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI), since at least the beginning of the year. After the DGSI detected “actions likely to harm the fundamental interests of the nation” relating to the woman, an investigating magistrate was appointed in March to probe various suspected offenses including “collusion with a foreign power,” which is punishable by 10 years in jail. SOS Donbass presents itself as a humanitarian organization offering aid to civilians in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, which is partially under Moscow’s control. The third person in custody is a 63-year-old man born in the northern Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis. A fourth suspect, 58, was spared pre-trial detention but placed under strict supervision and ordered to report to a police station once a week.

The US:

The other, other, other shoe drops.

“The Insider can reveal the document contains specific language that appeared almost exactly word-for-word in an earlier text — one drafted solely by Dmitriev not long after Trump’s second inauguration.” Trump’s White House fell for Kremlin psy-op.

theins.ru/en/politics/… [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 6:47 AM

The Insider has the details: (emphasis mine)

Since it was first published on Nov. 20, the much-discussed 28-point plan for ending the war in Ukraine has borne all the signs of a Kremlin information operation. In fact, many of its most controversial conditions were contained in a document that sources discussed with The Insider several months ago. Now, as Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving Day deadline for a decision from Volodymyr Zelensky approaches, fresh leaks show how the details of the plan were discussed — in conversations between Russian and American representatives, and amongst high-ranking Russian officials themselves. Kyiv, for its part, has shown a willingness to accept most of the points contained in the original document while calling for negotiations around several of the “peace plan’s” transparently unacceptable clauses. The 28-point plan adopted by the Trump White House for ending the war in Ukraine, allegedly written by American negotiators with “input” from Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and a Kremlin insider, is in fact at its core a recycled Russian document that The Insider was shown several months ago by a source close to the Russian government. As reported by Axios and the Wall Street Journal, the 28-point U.S. plan, which was heavily tilted toward Moscow, has caused an international crisis amid fears that the Trump administration is pushing a pro-Russian agenda while attempting to force Ukraine to capitulate. The document was said to be a monthlong joint effort by three figures: U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Dmitriev. A number of key concepts of the plan that leaked to the U.S. press on Nov. 18 are in fact pulled from the prior draft, which was written by Dmitriev not long after Trump returned to the White House in late January 2025. They include: De facto U.S. recognition of Russian-occupied Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk (seen as a Russian climb-down from the more binding de jure recognition of those territories);

A freezing of territories along the current contact line in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions;

A sequenced process for lifting sanctions on Russia;

Acceptance of Ukraine into the European Union;

Permanent exclusion of Ukraine from NATO;

A prohibition on Western or NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine;

A scheme whereby the U.S. profits from frozen Russian assets held by the European Union while also investing in postwar Ukraine, as well as an invitation to the US to invest in Russia.

The most uncanny similarity concerns that last point:

“$100 billion in frozen Russian assets will be invested in US-led efforts to rebuild and invest in Ukraine,” the 28-point plan reads. “The US will receive 50% of the profits from this venture. Europe will add $100 billion to increase the amount of investment available for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Frozen European funds will be unfrozen.” “The oligarchs will still get a chance to get their returns as investors in Ukraine,” the Russian source who showed The Insider the first iteration explained. The assets wouldn’t be lost, in other words, but merely redirected into future business opportunities to enrich Putin’s billionaire cronies. The Russian concept also included two “sweeteners” intended to appeal directly to the transactionally-minded Trump White House. Both were remarkable, but only one was replicated in the plan leaked to the American media. The first was that the U.S. would invest in Russia’s postwar economy, which was expected to be “cash-strapped and in dire need of investment” following the total pivot to military production after the February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This, the source explained, would usher in a “new… era for U.S.–Russian inward investments, similar to the 90s.” This is reflected in the 28-point plan as follows: “The remainder of the frozen Russian funds will be invested in a separate U.S.-Russian investment vehicle that will implement joint projects in specific areas. This fund will be aimed at strengthening relations and increasing common interests to create a strong incentive not to return to conflict.” The second disclosure in the first plan is wholly absent from the Witkoff-Kushner-Dmitriev one. The Insider’s source summarized it as, “We’d be willing to trade China for the U.S.,” adding that the Russian elites are “pissed off at China’s growing role in the civilian economy, taking advantage of the gaps left by the exodus of Western investors.” Given Trump’s well-known great-power competition with Beijing, the offer was for a coalition against the rising Asian superpower, described by the source as a “sort of a new Christian coalition.” This appeared to cater to the common MAGA refrain for abandoning Ukraine — that Washington should focus its military and diplomatic efforts on countering Beijing’s rise as a global superpower. The provision was likely removed because Russia did not want to hint that it would ever break with its most important strategic ally. Going all the way back to January, when Trump returned to the White House with promises to end the war “in twenty-four” hours, the diplomatic process has been marked by volatile plot twists. The current 28-point plan is imbued with that chaos. The Journal reported on Nov. 24 that Witkoff and Kushner wrote their first draft “[o]n a flight back from the Middle East, in the afterglow of brokering a deal between Israel and Hamas,” and that they worked out the details in concert with Dmitriev, who traveled to Miami in October for meetings with both Americans. The “majority” of the plan was written by Witkoff and Kushner, the broadsheet stated, citing a “person familiar with its drafting.” However, in spite of an evolving and contradictory narrative as to how this peace framework got carpentered together, The Insider can reveal that the document contains specific language that appeared almost exactly word-for-word in an earlier text — one drafted solely by Dmitriev not long after Trump’s second inauguration. The aim of that initial document, according to the source who described it, was to present the incoming U.S. president with a grand bargain that locked in place Russia’s maximalist demands, often described by the Kremlin as the “root causes” of the war: namely, relitigating the American-led post-Cold War security architecture for Europe, which has been in place for the last 34 years. The packaging of this bargain was meant to appeal to the Trump administration’s well-known biases and proclivities for quid pro quo dealmaking, even if what is being traded does not belong to Russia or the United States. Those proclivities were on full display in an October 14 phone conversation between Witkoff and high-ranking Russian diplomat Yuri Ushakov, the transcript of which made its way into the pages of Bloomberg on the afternoon of November 25. In that conversation, which took place two weeks after the Trump-brokered Gaza peace plan was announced, Witkoff advised Ushakov on the approach Putin should take when speaking with his American counterpart.

Much more at the link including how Dmitriev is regarded among the siloviki (apparently not well).

I just want to reemphasize this part of The Insider‘s reporting:

The second disclosure in the first plan is wholly absent from the Witkoff-Kushner-Dmitriev one. The Insider’s source summarized it as, “We’d be willing to trade China for the U.S.,” adding that the Russian elites are “pissed off at China’s growing role in the civilian economy, taking advantage of the gaps left by the exodus of Western investors.” Given Trump’s well-known great-power competition with Beijing, the offer was for a coalition against the rising Asian superpower, described by the source as a “sort of a new Christian coalition.” This appeared to cater to the common MAGA refrain for abandoning Ukraine — that Washington should focus its military and diplomatic efforts on countering Beijing’s rise as a global superpower. The provision was likely removed because Russia did not want to hint that it would ever break with its most important strategic ally.

This is not surprising at all. It has been a hallmark of the influence operation that Russia has run on American white evangelical Christians for over fifteen years. This was part of the reason that Manafort chose Pence for VP during Trump 1.0. It’s why all these Russian oligarchs are always at the national and state level prayer breakfasts. And it’s why Patriarch Kirill, Putin’s former KGB colleague, helped establish and has been heavily involved in the international Christian organization that has been creating deeper and deeper ties between the Russian Orthodox Church and American white evangelical denominations, sects, and churches for over fifteen years. I have no doubt they’re up to their eyeballs in the trad Cath heresy that the Vice President of a Thousand Names is involved in, as well as the even more heretical techno-Catholicism that Thiel seems to have become the chief disciple of. This is why there’s a constant undercurrent of Russia is the last hope for white or European Christianity or Christendom that runs through the white Christian movements that are part of or fellow travelers of the Trump/MAGA movement. The Russians worked very hard to achieve the objectives of this line of effort in their influence warfare campaign against the US.

Russians are literally writing US foreign policy, they have more power projection in DC than in Kyiv LMAO — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 12:18 PM

Pathetic, sad, dying empire, with people who believe in nothing, russia is too — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 12:20 PM

Back to Ukraine.

Kherson:

Russian troops hit a civilian car in Kherson with a drone, killing a 34-year-old woman and her 6-year-old child. This is russia’s “human safari” — the deliberate hunting of civilians. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 3:29 PM

Kostiantynivka:

Ternopil:

Zaporizhzhia:

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Footage of the close-quarters elimination of Russian assault troops and the clearing of a building in the Stepnohirsk area of Zaporizhzhia region, filmed on a GoPro camera by Ukrainian special forces “Kraken” and “Biznes Team”.

The video has subtitles.

www.instagram.com/p/DRcrW-ajfiP/ [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 9:58 AM

Lyman:

Russian TOS 220mm MLRS destroyed by the 63rd Brigade. t.me/ombr_63/1430

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 4:38 AM

Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia:

The clip reportedly shows the struck Beriev aviation plant in Taganrog, Russia and the visible damage from the 25 November attack. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 6:27 PM

Cheboksary, Chuvash Republic, Russia:

The General Staff confirmed the strike on a facility in Cheboksary that produces navigation equipment and components for cruise and ballistic missiles. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 8:28 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new Patron video!

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

A little reminder❤️

And the machine translation of the reminder embedded in the video:

Reminders Smile! Everything will work out for you today :) Okay

