Wednesday Morning Open Thread

Let the Harvest Festival arguments begin!…

Food safety experts say that six crucial kitchen tools are the key to a safe and savory Thanksgiving dinner.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 25, 2025 at 5:00 PM

Imagine being Gobble. You have a pretty nice life, eating corn and soybeans, and spending time outdoors.
And then you’re brought to D.C. where a man with golden-white hair is talking, loudly, about something called “the radical left Democrats.”

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) November 25, 2025 at 11:00 PM

the most important attribute for the Fed Chair, more important even than good judgement, is credibility

[image or embed]

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 12:48 AM

Republicans facing voter ire over spiking health premiums are resurrecting one of their favorite ideas: give people power to pay for medical care on their own, with tax-free dollars in individual health savings accounts.

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) November 26, 2025 at 12:00 AM

Have any news outlets that ran scathing front page headlines, op-eds and editorials about Biden pardoning Hunter admitted that they were wrong after we've seen Trump maliciously prosecute Comey, James, McIver etc?

— mtsw (@mtsw.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 11:41 PM

The correct and obvious contention that the blanket nature of the pardon was necessary due to the possibility that Trump would unfairly target Hunter and others with kangaroo court indictments was not even considered as within the bounds of acceptable debate.

— mtsw (@mtsw.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 11:44 PM

A Democrat's Democrat.

[image or embed]

— Kim Wexler's Ponytail 🐝💛🎗 (@madisonkittay.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 5:08 PM


As a New York City native who *chose* to live in Boston, I can attest this is not only correct, but rooted in history. Going back to the Revolutionary War, the New Yorker attitude has always been Yes, but how can we work with this new chaos to keep it from screwing up the supremely important process of selling stuff? And the Bostonian attitude is F*ck you, because we said so is why, you think you can intimidate us, lobstaback?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Y’all might want to sit down before reading this shocking news.

      The U.S.-backed 28-point peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, which became public last week, drew from a Russian-authored paper submitted to the Trump administration in October, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Trivia Man

      And ultimately, what business craves is predictability and stability. Craves and requires. If ‘no red tape’ was the magic bullet then Somalia would be king of the world.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      Wu, taking the Boston natives Dropkick Murphys’ approach to the orange dementia patient: FCK THIS GUY, which appears on a variety of their t-shirts and other merch.

      (the Dropkicks’ online store is closed for the week, redirecting instead to Blackout The System)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      RevRick

      @Baud@Trivia Man: Less regulation, lower taxes and domination over workers also sounds like Somalia.
      What businesses crave often leads to the destruction of the very system that makes them possible. What businesses need is a broad and robust middle class eager and able to buy their goods and services.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      @Trivia Man:

      And ultimately, what business craves is predictability and stability. Craves and requires. If ‘no red tape’ was the magic bullet then Somalia would be king of the world. 

      I am always a fan of lean process, decision-making in an evidence-based way, etc…… but you are correct. Predictability is essential. A business can adapt as long as they know the score.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      gene108

      Republicans are like a broken record trying to solve healthcare with ideas that do not work.

      They are not serious people regarding healthcare reform. They are a bunch of buzzwords trying to form an idea.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MattF

      @Baud: Detection of dark matter is actually quite a big deal. Most of the matter in the universe is dark— the stuff we see is just a glowing fringe.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RevRick

      In Mamdani’s defense, he does need a federally funded tunnel under the Hudson to be built. And by refusing to react to Trump’s dominance games, he did befuddle the old man.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      This administration wants to ban immigration so badly, they are going after international tourists by charging them more to visit national parks.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      RevRick

      Seen on X:

      Democrats are deeply fractured between

      Leftwing activists who demand candidates be rooted in the local community and focused on economic issues and

      Squishy centrists who demand candidates be rooted in the local community and focused on economic issues.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Gvg

      @Suzanne: with Trump, the best you can hope for is deferring the problems. And if you are wise, doing a build up for the coming war, like Britain did when it sold out Poland leading up to WWII because it’s armed forces weren’t ready.
      It still kind of drives me crazy that the GOP which used to be the party of business has rolled over for not just Trump but all the other economic and business ignorant fools. They are a bunch of rich monkeys who don’t know how anything works and are wrecking their own engines. Being pro business is a lot more than being low taxes and anti regulation. Tariffs of course are a tax, and paid by the American public in the end.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      gluon1

      Thank you, Anne Laurie, for so beautifully drawing that New York City vs. Boston distinction. I feel like I generally sensed it but had never seen it so clearly expressed and it’s, perhaps surprisingly, important as an explanation of how different parts of the country, beyond them, have responded to different aspects of our history.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Trivia Man

      @Baud: Somalia beckons!

      The ideal business climate has 2 things – no rules or regulations that impede profits, whatever the method. And a rigid rule of law with draconian punishments to ensure nobody steals from the business. Punishment is not enough, it must be harsh enough to prevent.
      IP theft, riling up the workers, talking about your negatives… bad for (your) business.

      When the rule of law collapses you are free from regulation but so are the masses.

      Jim pointed out the flaw –

      five to one, baby
      one in five
      no one here gets out alive
      they got the guns, yeah
      but we’ve got the numbers

      Reply
    25. 25.

      NotMax

      Actually excited about Thanksgiving dinner this year chez NotMax. It’s the day when I pause to give sincere thanks for being alone, my default factory setting for optimal happiness.

      Found a package in the chilled section at Costco containing two vacuum sealed pouches, each holding half a “seasoned, partially boned” fully cooked roast duck,

      Will be preparing the tradiional legendary cranberry relish this evening to chill overnight in the fridge. Plus creamy whipped potatoes on Thursday, all to be accompanied by a good bottle of wine.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Soprano2

      @gene108: It’s absolutely nonsensical. Tourism has nothing to do with immigration, and is a net positive to this country. The only reason to discourage it is racism, and even that doesn’t fully explain it since it affects white tourists too. I think the FFOTUS administration is going to extremes to emphasize the message “we care about YOU, Democrats only care about those other people. See how we’re giving you all kinds of advantages over those people?”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Gvg

      @Baud: no, you just give a reasonable lead in time so palms can be made. Also do allow commenting and negotiated rule making, plus build consensus so there is no reason to suddenly change them.

      sudden changes are for finding out you made a miscalculation, or an emergency like the economy crashes or national credit squeeze a la 2008.

      Although I can tell you in the college financial aid area when democrats get control again, there will need to be a bunch of sudden changes, mostly putting things back as fast is possible. Also investigations, especially about data security.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      oldgold

      The NYT wrote a story about Manchurian Cantaloupe showing his age. Trumplethinskin lost it.

      “They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE. This cheap ‘RAG’ is truly an ‘ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.’ The writer of the story, Katie Rogers, who is assigned to write only bad things about me, is a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out.”

      “Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever,  ….. …. “

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jackie

      This Politico story is leading the morning news:

      The Justice Department confirmed Tuesday that it was Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem who authorized the deportation of 100 Venezuelan men to a notorious El Salvador prison in March, despite a federal judge’s order to keep them in U.S. custody, according to a new Politico report.

      The disclosure came tucked into a response to U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s demands that the Trump administration identify the officials responsible for the unprecedented deportation operation. Boasberg is now resuming his bid to hold officials in contempt after an appeals court temporarily halted proceedings, according to the outlet.

      “Noem’s call ensured that the deportees — rounded up and expelled with virtual no due process after President Donald Trump invoked war powers to designate them as members of a transnational gang — would remain imprisoned in El Salvador under harsh conditions for months, until the U.S. helped broker a prisoner swap that resulted in all of the men being returned to Venezuela,” Politico reported Tuesday.

      Much, much more at the link.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Trivia Man

      @Baud: bet: the plan is to make visiting the parks less welcome to foreign visitors.

      After attendance is down the budgets are cut for maintenance and upkeep.

      Solution: privatize, sell outright, lease to mineral extraction operations.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Soprano2

      @oldgold: I think he truly believes this about his poll numbers. He has to believe he’s popular, anything else would be crushing to his sense of self.

      I’m glad they wrote at least one story about his obviously declining faculties, since they were all-in on “Biden is too old” crap for years.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      NotMax

      @oldgold

      Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, ….. …. “

      “Just look at this poll conducted among autocratic dictators….”

      Reply

