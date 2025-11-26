Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

Dear media: perhaps we ought to let Donald Trump speak for himself!

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Humiliatingly small and eclipsed by the derision of millions.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Anne Laurie is a fucking hero in so many ways. ~ Betty Cracker

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There are times when telling just part of the truth is effectively a lie.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Hell hath no fury like a farmer bankrupted.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Rupert, come get your orange boy, you petrified old dinosaur turd.

Fundamental belief of white supremacy: white people are presumed innocent, minorities are presumed guilty.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / What is wrong with our legacy media? (Besides everything!)

What is wrong with our legacy media? (Besides everything!)

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: 

Yeah, the most important thing about this disgraceful raid was that the residents lived in a “squalid building”.

I thought this was already against the law?

Trump steps back from the Ukraine talks – I guess he thinks it’s too hard?

And of course the most important issue surrounding the fucking ballroom is that the architect doesn’t want to make it bigger?

I hope this is the last job this architect ever gets.

What will Putin accept?

What will Putin accept?

What will Putin accept?

Democrats say?  How about a story about how the FBI is weaponized, instead.

I’m sorry, has T ever had brag-worthy stamina and energy at any point since 2016?

Sure, all Presidents age more quickly – but maybe a story about T being unwell and infirm?  Not just getting older because of the strain of being president.

All that executive time and FOX-watching can really take it out of you!

I’ll try to have my next post be more positive.

But geez, legacy media needs to be shot into the sun.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AM in NC
  • Aziz, light!
  • Baud
  • cain
  • Captain C
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • dr. luba
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Harrison Wesley
  • HinTN
  • Jackie
  • Jeffro
  • kindness
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • p.a.
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Steve LaBonne
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      p.a.

      Where is the “Shorter Days…” from?  I won’t criticize when the MSM is at least moving into “he’s falling apart” territory.  Slowly, then all at once.

      Although “… stamina and energy… ” is 🤢🤬

      Reply
    3. 3.

      AM in NC

      Yeah, the NYT half-measure to maybe sorta talk about Trump’s clearly declining mental and physical health, after running approximately eleventy-billion stories about Biden’s health is particularly rage-inducing.

      If this is the first of a steady (daily, hourly) drumbeat questioning the MRIs, the cognitive-function testing, the IV infusions (all signs he’s getting Alzheimer’s treatment – which there is a family history of), I’ll change my tune, but right now, WTF MSM?!?!?!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      the Times article about captain snooze-a-lot SHOULD have started off with his (stroke-follow-up) MRI appointment, where he both a) lied about the results being disclosed and b) said he didn’t even know what the MRI was for, but it was ‘great’.

      instead it started with several paragraphs about him being an ‘Energizer bunny’ and parroted administration liars’ lies about how totes awesome he is before pivoting to “(sigh)…but he is slowing down”

      I mean, COME. ON.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NeenerNeener

      He’s also having to swing his left leg when he walks. There’s a video somewhere on the web of him walking with one of the grandsons and he’s swinging his left leg in a way that screams “neurological damage”. It’s the kind of thing my doctors have been watching for when I see my neuro.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      kindness

      I so miss the days during Biden’s presidency when I could ignore the world and wasn’t shocked/angry after seeing a headline 8 hours later.  Ahhh, those were the days.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      Calling the Ukraine talks “peace talks” in the first place is such bullshit.  The U.S. and Russia are talking, Ukraine isn’t even invited afaict, the plan is authored by Russia which Putin hopes the U.S. can force Ukraine to accept since it’s basically a plan for Ukraine to surrender a great deal now in order to make it easier for Russia to conquer the rest of Ukraine later, etc., etc.

      The ballroom? Fuck the ballroom. The story should refer to “the ballroom that the White House’ East Wing was demolished to make room for.”

      And I’m sure Biden is still fully sharp mentally, unlike a certain Cheeto-hued occupant of what’s left of the White House.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dr. luba

      Per EMTALA, for a woman in active labor, stabilization involves the delivery of the fetus and placenta, unless there is adequate time for a safe transfer. patient in labor can only be transferred if either the patient or their representative requests it in writing after being informed of the risks, or if a physician certifies that the benefits of transfer outweigh the risks. A hospital unable to provide stabilizing treatment must arrange for an appropriate transfer to a facility that can.

      What apparently happened here is that the nurses misdiagnosed her as NOT being in active labor; she was never seen by the doctor, who signed off on the discharge. Apparently both have been fired.

      I can say that there has been a push in hospitals to send women in early labor who are otherwise stable home, and have them return when in active labor (more than 4 cm dilated).  With multiparas (women who’ve had previous children), this can sometimes be difficult, and they can go from not doing much to delivered quite quickly (precipitous delivery).  That is why I always gave them the benefit of the doubt and watched them much longer than primiparas…..especially when they told me they felt active.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dr. luba

      @kindness:

      I so miss the days during Biden’s presidency when I could ignore the world and wasn’t shocked/angry after seeing a headline 8 hours later.  Ahhh, those were the days.

      Me, too, kindness, me, too.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Thing is, no one in the political media – from the owners down to the beat reporters – believes they are doing anything wrong. They serve the right wing.

      Democrats need to attack them relentlessly. They are the enemies of truth. This Nuzzi business shows just who they are and how they operate.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jackie

      @p.a.:

      Where is the “Shorter Days…” from?  I won’t criticize when the MSM is at least moving into “he’s falling apart” territory.  Slowly, then all at once.

      Although “… stamina and energy… ” is 🤢🤬

      Maybe too milk toast for us, but it clearly sent the Sleepyhead, Low energy FFOTUS into an energetic RAGE!

      Clearly stung, Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday morning to lash out, while also boasting about his last election win for some curious reason.

      “The Creeps at the Failing New York Times are at it again. I won the 2024 Presidential Election in a Landslide, winning all Seven Swing States, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a lot. I one our Nation’s Districts by 2750 to 550, a complete wipeout. I settled 8 Wars, have 48 New Stock Market Highs, our Economy is Great, and our Country is RESPECTED AGAIN all over the World, respected like never before. The last Administration had the Highest Inflation in history – I have already brought that down to normal, and prices, including groceries, are coming down,” he wrote.

      He continued, “To do this requires a lot of Work and Energy, and I have never worked so hard in my life. Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite.”

      “They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE. This cheap ‘RAG’ is truly an ‘ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.’ The writer of the story, Katie Rogers, who is assigned to write only bad things about me, is a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out,” he complained, once again insulting a female reporter’s physical appearance.

      “Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record setting investment being made in America, they should only go up,” he insisted before claiming, “There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST (‘That was aced’) JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now! GOD BLESS AMERICA & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

      —RawStory

      I say, well done, Katie Rogers!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      prostratedragon

      @dr. luba:

      Apparently existing federal law does not cover cases like this:

      [Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill] noted that the safe discharge labor plan [in her proposed WELLS bill] would require clinical justification for discharge, assessment of travel distance and time, and documentation of patient understanding. It would apply to federally qualified health centers, rural health clinics, tribal health programs, emergency medical services agencies, community-based birthing centers and other facilities.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      From the headline:

      “That image is getting harder to sustain.”

      Means:

      It’s getting harder to prop you up without looking like the total fools and traitors that we are, so we have to say something.  Even though we don’t want to.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      H.E.Wolf

      Re: legacy media: Over the past few decades, more and more TV news organizations have been purchased by entertainment companies.

      That affects the style of TV “news”.

      The purchase of newspaper organizations by billionaires… also affects the style of their “news”.

      Radio stations that come under the ownership of Sinclair Broadcasting (conservative, veering towards right-wing)… also are affected.

      Follow the money. It was true for Watergate, and it’s true for news.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Another “gold standard” (choke) news organization bends the knee. Cancel them all, Katie!

      Greg Sargent‬
       ‪@gregsargent.bsky.social‬· 4h

      In case you missed this, the BBC edited a historian’s speech about Trump to remove the claim that he’s “the most openly corrupt president in US history.” This came after Trump had threatened a $1 billion lawsuit. Elite capitulation continues. Read all about it here: newrepublic.com/article/2036…

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Jackie: I’m no neurologist, but every one of his spoken and “Truthed” utterances these days strike me as exhibiting the perseveration typical of dementia. The same grievances and the same bizarre boasts, in the same words, come up over and over and over.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      This Nuzzi business shows just who they are and how they operate.

      And just wait until the full effect of the poster child for failing upward, Bari Fucking Weiss, becomes apparent at CBS “News”.

      All goes back to billionaire oligarchs being able to buy something like CBS News when they should be taxed literally to death.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.